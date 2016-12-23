Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Provost Of Health Sciences Oau Gives Reasons Why Mrs Aror Wasnt Admitted (27578 Views)

My name is Adesegun Fatusi, and I am the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, OAU, Ile-Ife. The case of the Aror Oghenerukewve has just been brought to my notice. To throw more light on her case, I will present the detaild fact here.



With a score of 320, her mark from UTME amounts to 80% (i.e. 320/400 x 100)

Her school cert results are: English A1 (=8 marks); Biology C4 (=5 marks); Chemistry B3 (=6 marks); Maths B3 (=6 marks); Physics C4 (=5 marks); Physics C4 (=5 marks); Further Maths B2 (=7marks), and Civic Educ A1 (=8 marks). That gives her 45 points, or 70.3% (i.e. 44/64x100)



So her overall average - as OAU did a combination of 50% mark from JAMB and 50% mark from School Cert - is: (80+70.3)=75.15% (which we rounded up to 75.2%).



With that mark, she ranks number 103 on the list of the students who took Medicine as first Choice.



The total admission quota for Medicine in OAU is 100, and that includes UTME and Direct Entry).



Clearly although Aror did well, her mark was NOT good enough to earn her admission on merit to read Medicine in Ife. Her mark of 75.2% is clearly below our cut-off mark (which was initially 78%, but we later reduced to 77.7%). Between her mark of 75.2% and 77.7%, by the way, there were 56 other candidates who scored higher than her but did not make the cut-off. For example, two people had 77.6%, two other people had 77.5%, four people had 77.4% etc.

Having presented the detailed facts about Aror's case, let me also help the many young Nigerians who may be accessing this site with more information on admission as I see a lot of misrepresentation, falsehood, and misunderstanding from the comments that various people had made on this case.



1. Admission into Nigerian Universities are considered on three grounds based on the nationally specified criteria (which I think ought to be reviewed now, by the way):

A. Merit =45% (This covers all candidates from the country - and it is automatic admission once you meet the cut-off mark)

B. Catchment = 35% (this refers to those in the states specified as catchment area for each University: For OAU, that is Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti)

C. Educationally disadvantaged states (ELDS)=20% = This refers to all the 19 Northern States, and Ebonyi, Rivers and Bayelsa.



So, someone from Delta such as Aror with 75.2% will not get admission into Medicine in OAU automatically as she is only considered on merit criterion and she does NOT meet the specified cut-off, but someone with the same mark from Kwara (which is in the North Central zone) may get automatic admission with the same mark based on the consideration of ELDS if 75.2% is the specified cut-off for ELDS for Medicine.



2. When a candidate chooses a highly competitive course like Medicine in a top-rated University like OAU, the competition is very intense. Believe it or not, many of the candidates that made our merit mark had an average of six A1s in school cert coupled with very high UTME mark (above 300). So, a candidate must carefully think over his choice of course and university. For example, if Aror had chosen ANY other course as her first choice for OAU, whe would have made the merit mark and gotten automatic admission, and she would have made the merit mark for Medicine on merit for most Nigerian universities too (but NOT OAU unfortunately).



3. Because of the high demand and competition for very limited spaces, the College of Health Sciences does not consider second choices as a general rule. OAU, for example, was only able to offer admission on UTME platform (Merit + Catchment + ELDS) to less than 3% of her applicants for Medicine, and less than 2% of her applicants for Nursing Science this year.



4. For cases like Aror where the candidadte has made a high mark but does not make the cut-off, what the candidate can sometimes do is to come to the University and try and see if he or she can be considered for other courses. A candidadte DOES NOT get considered automatically for a course she has not applied to in JAMB. A candidadte is ONLY automatically considered for the course he or she has applied for with respect to a particular university.



Unfortunately, Aror has left her case too late as all admission lists have been submitted for this year.

Nonsense!

I don't just buy into this vague calculus theorem of the so called provost to deny this girl her admission. Lecturers are so smart in formulating excuses in cover up of their partiality. Whichever way u solve the equation, this girl deserve a place in the merit list

I don't just buy into this vague calculus theorem of the so called provost to denying this girl her admission. Lecturers are so smart in formulating excuses in cover up of their partiality. Whichever way u solved the equation, this girl deserves a place in the merit list

Very insightful explanation. My advice is for her to go write jamb again if she insist on reading medicine. But next time her second choice should also be explored. Sometimes your destiny may not medicine

When you have a score like that in UTME, and OAU as first choice, and you didn't meet the merit, you don't bloody relax, you bug the hell out of anybody and everybody who can help, unfortunately it's late now.

Rubbish..... I was also denied admission last year despite having 62% in d post DE exam, distinction n 6 bs n 3 C's in my o level

but a frnd of mine wit upper credit, c parallel in her o level n 55% was admitted ....same course

Alhamdulillah I av bn offered admission in funaab to study statistics

MMM major!! Your own na 7 M's. Twale baba

Smh there are lots of candidates that didn't meet up to the cutoff point for the department of Medicine, and yet they were admitted.

If you have any doubt go to the various department and check if the admission process is really transparent as they claim to be.

I will challenge the school management to paste the list of admitted students on daily newspapers and school websites.

Smh there are lots of candidates that didn't meet up to the cutoff point for the department of Medicine, and yet they were admitted.If you have any doubt go to the various department and check if the admission process is really transparent as they claim to be.I will challenge the school management to paste the list of admitted students on daily newspapers and school websites.That's how it's done in the University of Ibadan and this will give no room for manipulation.

Kudos to the provost for clearing the air, some people have already taken dis too far.

This man doesn't know maths..Its obvious from the modality that the girl had 79% .

Kudos to the provost for clearing the air, some people have already taken dis too far.

I no longer believe in propaganda.

If you can give me a reason why a low scoring candidate, who had 223 in jamb and an aggregate of 66 was admitted to study medicine instead of that young lady, then I will believe your provost.



If you want people to start believing the provost, then the school authority should publish the names of every admitted students and their aggregate scores on the school website and daily newspapers.



I no longer believe in propaganda.If you can give me a reason why a low scoring candidate, who had 223 in jamb and an aggregate of 66 was admitted to study medicine instead of that young lady, then I will believe your provost.If you want people to start believing the provost, then the school authority should publish the names of every admitted students and their aggregate scores on the school website and daily newspapers.It will change the mindset of those who think that the admission process in oau is flawed.

If you are intelligent enough and have an open mind,you will buy into " this vague calculus theorem".

She had the internet and used it,it worked for her because it got to those that matter, and a reasonable reply was given.

If you are intelligent enough and have an open mind,you will buy into " this vague calculus theorem".She had the internet and used it,it worked for her because it got to those that matter, and a reasonable reply was given.We are talking of Medicine here and OAU,hundreds or thousands must have choosing the same course,many would have the same grade as her but were also denied admission, many will have better grade than her but were also denied admission. They accepted their faith and didn't come online to gain public sympathy, she has been honored by the response of the provost.That's enough.

I'm sure that 50% of those admitted may not have an aggregate score up to that!!!!! I'm sure!



BTW......wrong computations!

She counted 7 subjects for her( repeated physics twice yet counted it once)

ONLY 7 Subject totalled 45 out of 64!!!!!

ONLY 7 Subjects!

what about the 8th subject!!!!!

which could have earned her at least a C, additional 3 points amounting to 48, making 80% far above the cutoff when aggregated!!!!!



OAU why?

why hast thy standard fallen!!!!!!

FG and senate can see the devastating effect of their insane PUTME cancellation! They've just declared freeway for Massive corruption during admissions into Universities in Nigeria!

So Pathetic... 38 Likes 2 Shares

This case appears to have been done and dusted.

admit her...

See? I was telling someone this morning that the OAU i know would give u admission if u pass the cut off mark. He was arguing with me like i don't know my school again. She chose a very competitive course where even ppl that scored more than her were not given admission.

Click like if you think jamb is just waste of money and time.

the explanation is convincing enough



Post UTME shouldn't have been scrapped. Jamb should havd been scrapped instead

Hmmm. Reminds me of when I wanted to enter unilag at all cost. Instead of applying to other schools where I could be considered, I kept filling lag and Ife as first and second choice. None of them considered me.

this is nigeria. Anything can happen