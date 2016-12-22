Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) (13718 Views)

Explosions At Brussels Airport And Subway Station In Belgium / Heartbreaking Photos From The Ghana Gas Station Explosion That Happened Today / Explosion At Goil Filling Station In Ghana, 75 Dead (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

I just witnessed the most freighting event of my life i saw fire that looks exactly like an atomic bomb explosion exactly like the one we see in cartoons and movie, so far 15 people are dead and 23 badly burnt the event happened at trade fair labadi ....





Lalasticlala please push too fp 1 Share

O.M.G

Oh Lawd

Just imaging the pains the victims will be passing through





Wow! F.T.C for the first time.

Its a sign that God will answer my prayers soon.



.



I dedicate this F.C.T to all those that died in the inferno

R.I.P

Its so saddening. Rip.

If you have fam in gh labadi or tradfare start calling dem oooo 1 Like 1 Share









May God heal them survivors, the pains is too much..





RIP to the dead Mehn!!May God heal them survivors, the pains is too much..RIP to the dead 2 Likes

how the hell is that little boy still standing, he' should be in serious pains or is it not his badly burnt skin I'm seeing?wao what a strong kid 9 Likes

God have mercy

God be with them. 1 Like

Edited 1 Like

Chukwu okike abiama eeeh! chai!

Don't even know Wat to say........



Lord have mercy.. .

R.I.P to the departed. Sorry our Kiwi neighbors

Oh so sorry,oh dear

Jeez... Lord have mercy..... May God heal the injured... RIP to the dead..

oh my God!!!

Those people with burns I see are in shock and they don't even know yet, they will shut down in an hour max if they don't commence some quality burn treatment 6 Likes

jeez...!!!

lepasharon:

You can't really tell who is burnt in Ghana can you

poor shot at humor.. you must be a heartless person poor shot at humor.. you must be a heartless person 30 Likes

Too bad

Hey!

Jesus!!

Hiroshima in Ghana!!!

These people are badly burnt...

Very unlikely to make it.



I feel for them 1 Like

When Ghana vote for another buhari bad luck comes in 2 Likes

How did it happened

lepasharon:

You can't really tell who is burnt in Ghana can you

See pot calling kettle black See pot calling kettle black

I sympathize with Ghana over the loss of their loved ones and also wish the injured quick recovery from this unfortunate incidents. 1 Like

idupaul:

Those people with burns I see are in shock and they don't even know yet, they will shut down in an hour max if they don't commence some quality burn treatment









Abeg no vex, how.did it happened Abeg no vex, how.did it happened

Buhari