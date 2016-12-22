₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by tunaguy(m): 8:23pm On Dec 22
I just witnessed the most freighting event of my life i saw fire that looks exactly like an atomic bomb explosion exactly like the one we see in cartoons and movie, so far 15 people are dead and 23 badly burnt the event happened at trade fair labadi ....
Lalasticlala please push too fp
1 Share
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Sirpluv: 8:27pm On Dec 22
O.M.G
Oh Lawd
Just imaging the pains the victims will be passing through
Wow! F.T.C for the first time.
Its a sign that God will answer my prayers soon.
.
I dedicate this F.C.T to all those that died in the inferno
R.I.P
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Catalin(f): 8:29pm On Dec 22
Its so saddening. Rip.
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by tunaguy(m): 8:47pm On Dec 22
If you have fam in gh labadi or tradfare start calling dem oooo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:49pm On Dec 22
Mehn!!
May God heal them survivors, the pains is too much..
RIP to the dead
2 Likes
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 10:10pm On Dec 22
how the hell is that little boy still standing, he' should be in serious pains or is it not his badly burnt skin I'm seeing?wao what a strong kid
9 Likes
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by AUTOCRATIC(m): 10:11pm On Dec 22
God have mercy
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by adonbilivit: 10:11pm On Dec 22
God be with them.
1 Like
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by lepasharon(f): 10:11pm On Dec 22
Edited
1 Like
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Promismike(m): 10:12pm On Dec 22
Chukwu okike abiama eeeh! chai!
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by PsalmieD(m): 10:12pm On Dec 22
Don't even know Wat to say........
Lord have mercy.. .
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by wisdomagbai(m): 10:13pm On Dec 22
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by iamawara(m): 10:13pm On Dec 22
R.I.P to the departed. Sorry our Kiwi neighbors
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by MrsAnyanwu(f): 10:13pm On Dec 22
Oh so sorry,oh dear
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:14pm On Dec 22
Jeez... Lord have mercy..... May God heal the injured... RIP to the dead..
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by ksam(m): 10:14pm On Dec 22
oh my God!!!
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by idupaul: 10:14pm On Dec 22
Those people with burns I see are in shock and they don't even know yet, they will shut down in an hour max if they don't commence some quality burn treatment
6 Likes
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by SaintzPeter(m): 10:14pm On Dec 22
jeez...!!!
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:14pm On Dec 22
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Opakan2: 10:15pm On Dec 22
lepasharon:
poor shot at humor.. you must be a heartless person
30 Likes
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Opakan2: 10:15pm On Dec 22
Too bad
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by gentlekeny(m): 10:15pm On Dec 22
Hey!
Jesus!!
Hiroshima in Ghana!!!
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:15pm On Dec 22
These people are badly burnt...
Very unlikely to make it.
I feel for them
1 Like
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by favourmic: 10:15pm On Dec 22
When Ghana vote for another buhari bad luck comes in
2 Likes
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 10:16pm On Dec 22
How did it happened
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by gaetano: 10:16pm On Dec 22
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by tfk2000(m): 10:16pm On Dec 22
lepasharon:
See pot calling kettle black
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Exponental(m): 10:16pm On Dec 22
I sympathize with Ghana over the loss of their loved ones and also wish the injured quick recovery from this unfortunate incidents.
1 Like
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 10:17pm On Dec 22
idupaul:
Abeg no vex, how.did it happened
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by asumo12: 10:17pm On Dec 22
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by Generalkorex(m): 10:17pm On Dec 22
Buhari
|Re: Gas Station In Ghana Explodes (Photos) by weblord1900(m): 10:17pm On Dec 22
It looks like it exploded at night.. .what are the injured still doing there during the day. They should have been taken to hospital instead .
Even the scene looks differently.
..
This story self
3 Likes
Viewing this topic: gratiaeo, AmiableJay(m), mavister(m), sircrabo, krebson(m), darmylolah(m), cococandy(f), RICHIEBOI1(m) and 13 guest(s)
