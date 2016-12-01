Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos (22265 Views)

Source; According to reports, a man got more than he bargained for after allegedly calling police men stationed at FCMB, Alagbado, Lagos 'cowards'. According to a witness (Eyes of Lagos), the alleged statement was not heard directly by the police men but was reported by the bank security to the police. The man was beaten and severely injured by three police men,and was taken to custody as seen in the pictures.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/lagos-policemen-descend-on-man-for.html 4 Shares

So they are abducting him because someone else told them he said they were cowards...they are indeed very senseless policemen and could get into trouble for this 142 Likes 3 Shares

who is the coward now 20 Likes

Whenever tragedy befalls any policeman, I just can't bring myself to pity them. 65 Likes 2 Shares

After this encounter he will learn when to talk & when not to talk.. 22 Likes 1 Share

poor civility and professionalism...smh. 21 Likes 3 Shares

PrettyCrystal:

who is the coward now





They should have dropped the guns aside and created a level playing field. Then we would see who the cowards really are. They should have dropped the guns aside and created a level playing field. Then we would see who the cowards really are. 117 Likes 2 Shares

@ forth pix........the guy be like, devul is a laya, I canno comman enta here..













Creating a scene in a bank premises isn't okay nah 3 Likes 1 Share

Stupid NPF, when did using words insulting to someone become a crime.



Beaten him doesn't prove they aren't cowards. He is a soft target.



They should prove they are not cowards by engaging criminals in gun battle and not fleeing. 26 Likes 2 Shares

he thought he was on Nairaland or what? how can you say that to officers with guns to their face...even indirectly. u carry odeshi? what we say on Nairaland stays on nairaland my people. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Capture dis pic 3 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

who is the coward now

The Policemen The Policemen 32 Likes 4 Shares





A bank for that matter A bank for that matter 1 Like

uh....is it just me, or are they actually cowards? uh....is it just me, or are they actually cowards? 15 Likes 2 Shares

Because of guns.... 3 Likes

BeeBeeOoh:

@ forth pix........the guy be like, devul is a lays, I canno comman enta here..













Creating a scene in a bank premises isn't okay nah i cannor comman enter hia....lol... i cannor comman enter hia....lol...

That is why they die like chicken, or ran mad. 2 Likes 1 Share

PrettyCrystal:

who is the coward now the police.....and you! the police.....and you! 15 Likes 1 Share

PrettyCrystal:

who is the coward now the police.....and you! the police.....and you! 4 Likes

PrettyCrystal:

who is the coward now the police.....and you! the police.....and you! 8 Likes 1 Share

Untrained animals 3 Likes





No dey carry those rusty ak 47s dey intimidate person. Drop your weapons and fight bare knuckled like real men.No dey carry those rusty ak 47s dey intimidate person. 1 Like

adonbilivit:

he thought he was on Nairaland or what? how can you say that to officers with guns to their face. what we say on Nairaland stays on nairaland my people.

I wish you read and understand.



Where did you read the bold? I wish you read and understand.Where did you read the bold? 2 Likes

