|Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by informant001: 9:30pm On Dec 22
According to reports, a man got more than he bargained for after allegedly calling police men stationed at FCMB, Alagbado, Lagos 'cowards'. According to a witness (Eyes of Lagos), the alleged statement was not heard directly by the police men but was reported by the bank security to the police. The man was beaten and severely injured by three police men,and was taken to custody as seen in the pictures.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by informant001: 9:31pm On Dec 22
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by idupaul: 9:32pm On Dec 22
So they are abducting him because someone else told them he said they were cowards...they are indeed very senseless policemen and could get into trouble for this
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:32pm On Dec 22
who is the coward now
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by JonSnow: 9:34pm On Dec 22
Whenever tragedy befalls any policeman, I just can't bring myself to pity them.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:34pm On Dec 22
After this encounter he will learn when to talk & when not to talk..
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by ozoebuka1(m): 9:34pm On Dec 22
poor civility and professionalism...smh.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by LOGDAN(m): 9:34pm On Dec 22
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by JonSnow: 9:35pm On Dec 22
PrettyCrystal:
They should have dropped the guns aside and created a level playing field. Then we would see who the cowards really are.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:36pm On Dec 22
bad day for him
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:38pm On Dec 22
@ forth pix........the guy be like, devul is a laya, I canno comman enta here.. But,
Creating a scene in a bank premises isn't okay nah
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by XXLDICK: 9:41pm On Dec 22
Stupid NPF, when did using words insulting to someone become a crime.
Beaten him doesn't prove they aren't cowards. He is a soft target.
They should prove they are not cowards by engaging criminals in gun battle and not fleeing.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by adonbilivit: 9:42pm On Dec 22
he thought he was on Nairaland or what? how can you say that to officers with guns to their face...even indirectly. u carry odeshi? what we say on Nairaland stays on nairaland my people.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by AbdulAdam56(m): 9:42pm On Dec 22
This one Na small naw
Capture dis pic
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by OBAGADAFFI: 9:43pm On Dec 22
PrettyCrystal:
The Policemen
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by izzou(m): 9:43pm On Dec 22
A bank for that matter
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by ChukaLupin(m): 9:43pm On Dec 22
uh....is it just me, or are they actually cowards?
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by jnrbayano(m): 9:44pm On Dec 22
Because of guns....
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by doctorkush(m): 9:44pm On Dec 22
BeeBeeOoh:i cannor comman enter hia....lol...
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by agbademo(m): 9:44pm On Dec 22
That is why they die like chicken, or ran mad.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by ChukaLupin(m): 9:44pm On Dec 22
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by ChukaLupin(m): 9:44pm On Dec 22
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by ChukaLupin(m): 9:44pm On Dec 22
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by ZUBY77(m): 9:45pm On Dec 22
Untrained animals
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by JonSnow: 9:45pm On Dec 22
Drop your weapons and fight bare knuckled like real men.
No dey carry those rusty ak 47s dey intimidate person.
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by jnrbayano(m): 9:45pm On Dec 22
adonbilivit:
I wish you read and understand.
Where did you read the bold?
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by eleburu(f): 9:45pm On Dec 22
Gobelity
|Re: Man Who Called Policemen 'Cowards' At FCMB Alagbado Lagos Assaulted. Photos by Bisjosh(f): 9:46pm On Dec 22
The security man cant just keep a secret?
He has the kiss and tell syndrome
How are they even so sure the man said it
Awon werey 100%
