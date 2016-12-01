₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,257 members, 3,270,558 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 (7256 Views)
Chioma Stephanie Obiadi At The Headies 2016 (Photos) / Photo Of DJ Cuppy At The Headies 2016 / Shifi And Zeal Of Styl-plus With Adekunle Gold, Jazzman Olofin And Weird MC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by metronaija2: 11:51pm On Dec 22
Nancy Isime interviewing Jazzman Olofin on the headies 2016 red carpet. See more photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-jazzman-olofin-at-theheadies2016.html
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by softwerk(m): 11:55pm On Dec 22
Used to like this guy in those days
4 Likes
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by yomi007k(m): 12:05am
I like d lady more.
3 Likes
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by Flexherbal(m): 12:12am
Where has this guy been !
1 Like
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by DIKEnaWAR: 12:13am
"Mummy mummy....daddy daddy... iya olofi jo! "
Ma n1gga. .Ma man...
5 Likes
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by veekid(m): 8:55am
Nancy and who is that?
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by Smellymouth: 8:55am
Dopest Alaye back inna the days..
Jazzma Olofin ft Adewale Ayuba.. Dope track!!
Bubble ko ma bubble O/
Suku suku bambam
eni ti ba wo ko be eyin ti le pam Pam /
Throw your hands in the air/
Raise the roof/
Raise the roof/
Raise the roof...
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by ryanmartini: 8:56am
cool
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by vengertime: 8:56am
Now I see why reasonable artists are ignoring this yeye headies, Headies is award where all the latest and retired agberos come to reason things.
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by fran6co(m): 8:57am
jazz man my man, we dun miss ur flows
1 Like
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by Naughtytboy: 8:57am
I go dey demo till I rest in peace
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by crazygod(m): 8:58am
I appreciated his performance last night. He still got it
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by happney65: 8:59am
Flexherbal:
He has being to London to see the Queen..
1 Like
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by lolademariam: 8:59am
Him don smoke weed tired
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by lifestyle1(m): 8:59am
There is time for everything.
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by Cre8(m): 8:59am
So, this man till exist in the music industry.... Nice Agbada.
Meanwhile....
..........
..........
Are you in need of a graphic designer?
We are the brand you've been looking for.
Check out our portfolio to view some of our works -http://www.nairaland.com/1841535/suptol-designs-portfolio
We love to hear from you.
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by idupaul: 8:59am
yomi007k:
Me too
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:00am
Flexherbal:sells Gala now @ Ojota
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by eherbal(m): 9:00am
Old timer looking Daper. You just can't take the shine out of this brother
1 Like
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by SweetJoystick(m): 9:00am
This man still dey?
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by Kingjags: 9:01am
musicians aint well paid when he came into limelight. saw him last year at the one lagos fiesta and i must say he doesnt look the picture here
1 Like
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by kstix(m): 9:02am
lolademariam:Lol. U sold the weed to him ba?
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by phlamesG(m): 9:05am
I'm surprised he's doing well for himself tho
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by KingAfo(m): 9:05am
The guy don retire oo. He said. Won ni mo retire ya iro lan la.
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by curvilicious: 9:07am
Headies was sh!t
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by slurryeye: 9:07am
Shuku shuku bam bam
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by sakalisis(m): 9:13am
Ok
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by Raph01: 9:18am
Na only Jazzman cum headies abi wey una dey open a whole thread 4 am 4 only red carpet??... Ee even enta FP. Una need serious floggin'
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by jazinogold(m): 9:18am
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by jazinogold(m): 9:18am
Smellymouth:
1 Like
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by ItzHoludex(m): 9:19am
and wat is my business with dis
|Re: Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 by GOZILLA(m): 9:30am
ma nigga jazzy! How time flies
12 Popular Yoruba Actors You Didn’t Know Are Non-yoruba / Fergie B.e.p. Vs Nicole Pcd Who's Hot? / Pictures Of Mercy Johnson And Ay Comedian In Hot Romance
Viewing this topic: potbelly(m), bomee(m), ChrisChino(m), Criticize001(m), favelli(m), DEJAVU0691, topcube(m), ookesanjo(m), Kingsyze, jibs4lv(m), Miraeable(m), reachyusuf, chimoskyg(m), EASYSHO, jaxmand, dasphinx1(m) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 234