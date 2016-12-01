Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jazzman Olofin At The Headies 2016 (7256 Views)

http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-jazzman-olofin-at-theheadies2016.html Nancy Isime interviewing Jazzman Olofin on the headies 2016 red carpet. See more photos below

Used to like this guy in those days 4 Likes







I like d lady more. I like d lady more. 3 Likes

Where has this guy been ! 1 Like

"Mummy mummy....daddy daddy... iya olofi jo! "



Ma n1gga. .Ma man... 5 Likes

Nancy and who is that?





Jazzma Olofin ft Adewale Ayuba.. Dope track!!



Bubble ko ma bubble O/

Suku suku bambam

eni ti ba wo ko be eyin ti le pam Pam /

Throw your hands in the air/

Raise the roof/

Raise the roof/

Raise the roof... Dopest Alaye back inna the days..Jazzma Olofin ft Adewale Ayuba.. Dope track!!Bubble ko ma bubble O/Suku suku bambameni ti ba wo ko be eyin ti le pam Pam /Throw your hands in the air/Raise the roof/Raise the roof/Raise the roof... 23 Likes 5 Shares

cool

Now I see why reasonable artists are ignoring this yeye headies, Headies is award where all the latest and retired agberos come to reason things.

jazz man my man, we dun miss ur flows 1 Like

I go dey demo till I rest in peace

I appreciated his performance last night. He still got it

Flexherbal:

Where has this guy been !

He has being to London to see the Queen.. He has being to London to see the Queen.. 1 Like

Him don smoke weed tired

There is time for everything.





Meanwhile....



..........



..........



yomi007k:







I like d lady more.

Me too Me too

Flexherbal:

Where has this guy been ! sells Gala now @ Ojota sells Gala now @ Ojota

Old timer looking Daper. You just can't take the shine out of this brother 1 Like

This man still dey?

musicians aint well paid when he came into limelight. saw him last year at the one lagos fiesta and i must say he doesnt look the picture here 1 Like

lolademariam:

Him don smoke weed tired Lol. U sold the weed to him ba? Lol. U sold the weed to him ba?

I'm surprised he's doing well for himself tho

The guy don retire oo. He said. Won ni mo retire ya iro lan la.

Headies was sh!t

Shuku shuku bam bam

Ok

Na only Jazzman cum headies abi wey una dey open a whole thread 4 am 4 only red carpet??... Ee even enta FP. Una need serious floggin' 1 Like 1 Share

Smellymouth:

and wat is my business with dis