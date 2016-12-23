₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by WAECFlyer3: 12:15am
Patoranking wins best Reggae and Dancehall single of the year in a collaboration with Sakordie titled ‘No kissing’
Source: http://360jamng.net/patoranking-wins-best-reggaedance-hall-single-theheadies2016/
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by WAECFlyer3: 12:15am
SEE HEADIES 2016 FULL AWARD WINNERS' LIST ---> http://360jamng.net/headies-2016-full-award-winners-list/
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by unclezuma: 12:19am
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by jkaro(m): 12:19am
No 3....headies what's up,d stuff to dry joor... 2face try shall remind me of late ojb(am the one who is searching)
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by talentedjoe(m): 12:20am
I saw it coming well deserved
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Aare2050(m): 12:20am
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by ANAMBRA11(m): 12:20am
So
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Mikylopez(f): 12:20am
congrats to him.... headies is 4ked overrated and boring
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by queenitee(f): 12:22am
Congrats to him
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Philstudy: 12:22am
H
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Delegate(m): 12:23am
Just want to hit Front page dazzol
Dedicating my fp to those guyz cracking me up on twitter
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Emmariks(m): 12:23am
him try shaaa.
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by queenitee(f): 12:23am
Buh this year headies make me wanna swear I will never watch headies again
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Impavlov29(m): 12:23am
Nice one
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by kay29000(m): 12:25am
Lovely song. He deserves it.
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Kingdanitez97(m): 12:25am
we gon fight ND we quarrel, we gon settle. wen Evry thing is Nt well me gon gentle
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by sammyj49: 12:25am
.........
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by konjinus(m): 12:25am
Congratulations
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by willian10: 12:26am
Music artist no come this award, them go soon they compete with AMA
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by KyleBrry: 12:27am
Wahyasay!
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Big4wig(m): 12:28am
As long as tekno wasn't nominated for anything, headies is trash.. phyno would also be neglected.. . nonsense
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by optional1(f): 12:28am
lala time for u to sleep to reach...
E d morning u fit continue
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by wisdomagbai(m): 12:30am
Nice one.... Www.Wizprof.com
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by cleph: 12:31am
nice one... i dey feel you bro
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Memphis357(m): 12:34am
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Lovexme(m): 12:34am
...And the award goes to MMM. Sound sultan and Ushbebe no well lol
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by policy12: 12:35am
So.. .
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by lifestyle1(m): 12:39am
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by koolcat: 12:39am
on a more serious note, sheeey dem use brymo complete all the list categories ni?
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by netflydotcom(m): 12:46am
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by rasojie: 12:46am
headies is shiit I swear, No kissing does that song sound reggae? that's hiplife
Babylon shitstem
|Re: Patoranking Wins Best Reggae/Dance Hall Single At The Headies 2016 by Remyboyhefty(m): 12:47am
