The 15-man panel, headed by DCP Damien Okoro, consists of officers of the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) with investigative, forensic and technical expertise.“The panel which is to conduct its investigation in conjunction with a team from the Department of States Services (DSS) has the following terms of reference:



“One, Conduct a thorough investigation into the role of security agents before, during and after the election;



“Two, examine the role of any police officer or security agent whose actions or activities individually or collectively was detrimental to the good conduct of the elections;



“Three, conduct a forensic analysis on the audio report released by Sahara Reporters as it concerns the election.



“ Four, examine any other matter that is relevant to the conduct of the elections, and make recommendations and implementation strategies to guide future elections.’’



He also charged the panel to probe the violence that marred the exercise in which two police officers were gruesomely murdered.



He noted that the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws empowered the police to conduct investigations into criminal matters across the entire country.



The I-G gave the committee 30 days with effect from Dec. 17 to submit its findings.



Idris said that four suspects had so far been arrested in connection with the murder of two officers, while two rifles had been recovered.



The IG said that the police was an apolitical organisation that must not get involved in politics, adding that its interest was to ensure hitch-free elections.



He solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, especially INEC and the Rivers State Government, to enable the panel succeed in its assignment.



Responding, Okoro, thanked the I-G for the confidence reposed in the committee, adding that they will be guided by relevant extant laws in the discharge of the assignment.



Source:

Listen to the audio here..

Nigerians are watching...

Too many people for a simple job. One good head can do this better.

no where the case go touch

Use voice analysis on the tape. My simple advice

Ain't there privacy concerns in this regard?



Everybody is setting up probe panel upandan on the same matter! Why are we like this in this country?



I give up 2 Likes

Too many probes. This govt will go down in history as the most probe prone govt with little prosecution and conviction. 2 Likes

Y

A murderer belongs in jail and has no buisness holding any public office 1 Like

last last they will sweep it under d carpet or rug....d ekiti tape saga comes to mind...if I was wike I wudnt even fret...its only a matter if settlement..smh Nigeria

Nonsense, too many committee

Observing.................

Wike talked like a tout with no class at all in the audio. Talks like a man who gives and takes life at will.. 3 Likes

wike! wike!! how many times have I called you? 1 Like

what did wine said on the video? well let me download. will be back

paulchineduN:

Too many probes. This govt will go down in history as the most probe prone govt with little prosecution and conviction. At least.Jonathan was bringing them to book At least.Jonathan was bringing them to book 1 Like

You will know them by their comment.

" too many people"

"too many committee" etc..



yes if u dnt know, the committee has to be much so that the when some people try to bribe them, they won't be able to bribe all, and when they try to kill, they won't be able to kill all. 1 Like

!!! Wike the hypocrite should be investigated and if found wanting should be jailed after his tenure as a governor. I believe that tape because of Wike antecedence in election fraud. We are watching in 6D!!! 2 Likes

Mayydayy:



At least.Jonathan was bringing them to book

Mention 5 high profile person that were brought to book and get 50k recharge card, 10k for each Mention 5 high profile person that were brought to book and get 50k recharge card, 10k for each 1 Like

neolboy:

Nonsense, too many committee



shame



Rivers of blood is all what Rivers state has be attributed to for the past 1/2 yrs, pre-election, election, n post elections violence has claims hundreds of citizens lives, and now that at least someone/some people are to be investigated so as to bring the perpetrators of the heinious act to book..



you cry foul play.. Nigeria Must work, weda u corruption filled, morality depraved folks like it or not shameRivers of blood is all what Rivers state has be attributed to for the past 1/2 yrs, pre-election, election, n post elections violence has claims hundreds of citizens lives, and now that at least someone/some people are to be investigated so as to bring the perpetrators of the heinious act to book..you cry foul play.. Nigeria Must work, weda u corruption filled, morality depraved folks like it or not

They want to set up committee for this issue

I've said it before, tell that plateau man to return our something else he won't leave this state alive. I will keel him 1 Like

i didnt even bother to listen

...i cant use my hard earned mb to listen to wike's voice

hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

Good

Is only in Nigeria dt the security agency will not investigate case that they have a video tape as an evidence but will go ahead to investigate a case that they have audio evidence, in this modernized world of Technology (computer) gurus.

I pity this nation. By 2019 we will be 10years behind Gambia. 4 Likes

1zynnvn:

I've said it before, tell that plateau man to return our something else he won't leave this state alive. I will keel him lol lol

Nice one





while we have the Akpabio's and the Donald Duke, and the Ameachi...

they all are a far cry when you mention the other team consisting of Alamisighe, James Ibori, looter Governors, Wine ... with Tompolo, Asari dokubov etc constituting their cabinets and running the town..



DO YOU THINK ND HAS THE TECNOCRATS TO MOVE THE SYSTEM HOW WILL THE NIGER DELTA REPUBLIC BE GOVERNEDwhile we have the Akpabio's and the Donald Duke, and the Ameachi...they all are a far cry when you mention the other team consisting of Alamisighe, James Ibori, looter Governors, Wine ... with Tompolo, Asari dokubov etc constituting their cabinets and running the town..DO YOU THINK ND HAS THE TECNOCRATS TO MOVE THE SYSTEM 1 Like

Waste of time. They should first probe saint Amaechi & the rest of the evil APC team. Useless government who can't focus on good governance but will rather spend all their tenure fighting their political enemies.