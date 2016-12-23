Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira (4260 Views)

1. WHISTLE KEY FINDER



You wont know the usefulness of this until you misplace your keys in your living room or anywhere else.You can attach your keys to it to find it easily in case you misplace it.Its built to activate a beeping sound and red blinking light to help you find it as soon as you whistle !.Price goes between #500 and #600.



https://autojosh.com/7-useful-car-accessories-under-6k-naira/



2.CAR SCRATCH FILLER



So that stubborn “danfo driver ” scratched your ride ?.You can make amends and make it shiny again with the scratch repair filler and sealer.Price goes from around #500 to #600. 2 Likes 1 Share

3. MULTI-USB CHARGER



Charge multiple devices with a three input USB charger.Price ranges from #900-#1000.

4.BLIND SPOT MIRRORS



Extend your vision and view beyond the reach of your mirrors.It has a view angle of about 150 degrees !.Price ranges between #600 to #750. 3 Likes

5.CAR INVERTER



Ever wanted to charge appliances like your laptop and work on the go ?,then this is for you.Please dont operate the laptop while driving !!!.Prices is around #4000 to #4500. 4 Likes 1 Share

6. PORTABLE CAR INFLATOR



Have a flat ,or improperly gauged tire ?,how about a portable inflator that can fit in your bag.You can hook it up with your batteryor any 12 volts source and have your tyre ready in about 5 minutes !.Cool right ?.Price goes for about #6000. 3 Likes 1 Share

7.ANTI-SLEEP ALARM



This is an awesome piece of device for all the folks who always doze off while driving .It is worn on the ear and has an electronic position sensor,so when you nod your head it alarms you !.A real life saver .It goes for #2,200.



You can buy these accessories from online stores.



I hope you liked this ,more awesomeness coming up.



What are your thoughts ,I personally love the Car Inverter . 9 Likes 2 Shares

Cucumber and Vaseline..



This ones are very very important. They can give you the best feeling when you're stuck in Lagos traffic.



You won't even notice you've been in traffic for a long time. 3 Likes

fire extinguisher and the rest

Thanks for sharing @ OP. This is a very useful thread.Thanks for sharing @ OP. 1 Like

The antisleep alarm could cause more harm than good 1 Like

Nice one op...

Where can we get all these? 1 Like

Nice, never knew about the scratch filler, my kids done turn the car to chalk board. 1 Like

very insightful and useful..



thanks

this are all awesome, especially for car owners this Christmas, so that flexing can go smoothly

This is lovely. Very useful tools. Please add the following to the list:

Bluetooth earpiece

Phone hanger etc 3 Likes

This is very useful OP.

MARKone:

Nice, never knew about the scratch filler, my kids done turn the car to chalk board.

You are not alone on this my broda LOLYou are not alone on this my broda 3 Likes

Sexy thread 1 Like

How the keyfinder dey work?





Anyone explain better?

portable vacuum cleaner is 3-4k

asumo12:

How the keyfinder dey work?



Anyone explain better?



just whistle, the sound will activate the alarm of the key finder. just whistle, the sound will activate the alarm of the key finder.

Perfectdanny:

Cucumber and Vaseline..



This ones are very very important. They can give you the best feeling when you're stuck in Lagos traffic.



You won't even notice you've been in traffic for a long time. you need Jesus! That's all. you need Jesus! That's all.

eagleonearth:

you need Jesus! That's all.

I have Him already. Ok tell me you didn't laugh I have Him already. Ok tell me you didn't laugh