|7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:37am
Whats up guys ,I am here again .But this time around with something more awesome.I would be giving you a list of 7 car accessories that are useful just below 6k in no particular order,let’s go !.
1. WHISTLE KEY FINDER
You wont know the usefulness of this until you misplace your keys in your living room or anywhere else.You can attach your keys to it to find it easily in case you misplace it.Its built to activate a beeping sound and red blinking light to help you find it as soon as you whistle !.Price goes between #500 and #600.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:38am
2.CAR SCRATCH FILLER
So that stubborn “danfo driver ” scratched your ride ?.You can make amends and make it shiny again with the scratch repair filler and sealer.Price goes from around #500 to #600.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:39am
3. MULTI-USB CHARGER
Charge multiple devices with a three input USB charger.Price ranges from #900-#1000.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:39am
4.BLIND SPOT MIRRORS
Extend your vision and view beyond the reach of your mirrors.It has a view angle of about 150 degrees !.Price ranges between #600 to #750.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:40am
5.CAR INVERTER
Ever wanted to charge appliances like your laptop and work on the go ?,then this is for you.Please dont operate the laptop while driving !!!.Prices is around #4000 to #4500.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:41am
6. PORTABLE CAR INFLATOR
Have a flat ,or improperly gauged tire ?,how about a portable inflator that can fit in your bag.You can hook it up with your batteryor any 12 volts source and have your tyre ready in about 5 minutes !.Cool right ?.Price goes for about #6000.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AutoJoshNG: 7:43am
7.ANTI-SLEEP ALARM
This is an awesome piece of device for all the folks who always doze off while driving .It is worn on the ear and has an electronic position sensor,so when you nod your head it alarms you !.A real life saver .It goes for #2,200.
You can buy these accessories from online stores.
I hope you liked this ,more awesomeness coming up.
What are your thoughts ,I personally love the Car Inverter .
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Perfectdanny(m): 7:50am
Cucumber and Vaseline..
This ones are very very important. They can give you the best feeling when you're stuck in Lagos traffic.
You won't even notice you've been in traffic for a long time.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by veekid(m): 8:23am
fire extinguisher and the rest
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Okundaye4(m): 8:23am
Isoryt
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Fogman(m): 8:24am
Following
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Lilimax(f): 8:24am
This is a very useful thread.
Thanks for sharing @ OP.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by KingRex1: 8:26am
The antisleep alarm could cause more harm than good
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by waleadex(m): 8:26am
Nice one op...
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by ProfTea18: 8:28am
Where can we get all these?
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by MARKone(m): 8:28am
Nice, never knew about the scratch filler, my kids done turn the car to chalk board.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by spyroxy1(m): 8:28am
very insightful and useful..
thanks
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Sanuzi(m): 8:30am
ok now
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Chuknovski: 8:30am
this are all awesome, especially for car owners this Christmas, so that flexing can go smoothly
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by coalcoal1(m): 8:30am
This is lovely. Very useful tools. Please add the following to the list:
Bluetooth earpiece
Phone hanger etc
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by scampy(m): 8:33am
Not bad.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by sakalisis(m): 8:34am
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by gcey2k(m): 8:39am
This is very useful OP.
THANKS
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by wandeay: 8:47am
Nice tips
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by neighbourhud(m): 8:48am
MARKone:
LOL
You are not alone on this my broda
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by AnusOdourInhaler: 8:54am
Sexy thread
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by asumo12: 8:58am
How the keyfinder dey work?
Anyone explain better?
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Okaakoko(m): 9:02am
portable vacuum cleaner is 3-4k
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Okaakoko(m): 9:04am
asumo12:just whistle, the sound will activate the alarm of the key finder.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by eagleonearth(m): 9:27am
Perfectdanny:you need Jesus! That's all.
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by Perfectdanny(m): 9:32am
eagleonearth:
I have Him already. Ok tell me you didn't laugh
|Re: 7 Useful Car Accessories Under 6k Naira by GogetterMD(m): 9:40am
The car sleeping alarm was designed for me
