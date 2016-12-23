Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) (6292 Views)

Man beaten, dragged and tied for attempting to steal vehicle



A yet to be identified man was caught early today by residents in Abuja after he attempted to steal a vehicle. He was dragged and given the beating of his life. At the time of filing this report, it is unclear if he was handed over to the police.



pple just deh thief anyhow these days

Tif, Ole,Carry am go... 2 Likes

This is quite unfortunate, there is no excuse to crime.



Still small you are tagged a criminal, still huge and become a hero. 2 Likes

The head is not flat. Name please 1 Like

I hate thieves 1 Like





this is paneL-BEATING chai!!!this is paneL-BEATING 1 Like

see as them tie am like Christmas goat see as them tie am like Christmas goat

Na him body go tell am Who he eppNa him body go tell am

Jungle justice is the best way to go, u will agree with me if this urchins ever attack u. 1 Like

I blame buhari

I blame the Duara dullard.



I blame the Yollowba people that voted for this disaster.



After voting for this president, they have all resorted to stealing, armed robbery and ritual killings.



Name Checkers Association of Nigeria (NCAN) Enugu branch. We heard a voice saying 'na Yoruba'. So we have confirmed that the criminal is from our sophisticated brown roof brethren. 4 Likes 1 Share

if he nor die , dem no beat am





we are progressing,



next we will have , hung, drawn and quatred.



make una continue british medieval punishments just got to nigeria,we are progressing,next we will have , hung, drawn and quatred.make una continue

Pics like this proves that Nigerians have totally lost hope in the police and the judicial system.



In civilized countries such actions are reported and handled by the police because the citizens trust their police..



But here in Nigeria, the only job for police is to collect N50 at check point, carry ballot box and do boy boy for politicians



How did I even end up here, what grave sin did I commit in my previous life that would have sent me here as a punishment? 2 Likes

a voice in the background says 'na Yoruba'.



na dem dem a voice in the background says 'na Yoruba'.na dem dem

Jungle justice isn't fit for anyone no matter the crime. It's absolutely wrong in every sense of the word, to rob or steal anyone's hard earned money or property, but jungle justice is wrong. Let the law handle it.



Politicians steal and do worse, but they get hailed and praised for their looted wealth.



I cringe at the thought of burning anyone alive, or beating anyone to a pulp for stealing. We shouldn't support it. We're Nigerians, not Barbarians. Jungle justice isn't fit for anyone no matter the crime. It's absolutely wrong in every sense of the word, to rob or steal anyone's hard earned money or property, but jungle justice is wrong. Let the law handle it.Politicians steal and do worse, but they get hailed and praised for their looted wealth.I cringe at the thought of burning anyone alive, or beating anyone to a pulp for stealing. We shouldn't support it. We're Nigerians, not Barbarians.

They should just burn him



He is a wicked soul.

What if he is innocent and was wrongly accused?



If not for the sake of anything, the possibility of an innocent man losing his life to jungle justice is enough sane reason to condem it.



What if caught in the act you might ask.... The Courts are there to prove we are not wild animals that kill each others with or without provocation. What if he is innocent and was wrongly accused?If not for the sake of anything, the possibility of an innocent man losing his life to jungle justice is enough sane reason to condem it.What if caught in the act you might ask.... The Courts are there to prove we are not wild animals that kill each others with or without provocation.

Like seriously? Let him has no sin cast the first stone.



A lot of us will think it's onlybthose who pull triggers kill people outside the law, or stab someone else, or take anyone else's life for that matter is guilty of murder, no it's not. Everyone who stands idly by and watch, support and encourage others to be killed are equally guilty.



Burn him? God help us. Like seriously? Let him has no sin cast the first stone.A lot of us will think it's onlybthose who pull triggers kill people outside the law, or stab someone else, or take anyone else's life for that matter is guilty of murder, no it's not. Everyone who stands idly by and watch, support and encourage others to be killed are equally guilty.Burn him? God help us.

Someone in the video is shouting na Yoruba man ooo. 1 Like