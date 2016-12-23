₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by aminulive: 9:04am
Man beaten, dragged and tied for attempting to steal vehicle
A yet to be identified man was caught early today by residents in Abuja after he attempted to steal a vehicle. He was dragged and given the beating of his life. At the time of filing this report, it is unclear if he was handed over to the police.
http://politicsngr.com/videophotos-car-thief-dragged-beaten-abuja/
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mxfxt6pUz8
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by veekid(m): 12:37pm
pple just deh thief anyhow these days
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by Remilekun101: 12:38pm
Humm.
Maybe the guy below me would have something to say. Over to you
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by ryd3(m): 12:38pm
Tif, Ole,Carry am go...
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by nonstan(m): 12:38pm
This is quite unfortunate, there is no excuse to crime.
Still small you are tagged a criminal, still huge and become a hero.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by SouthWestBlood(m): 12:38pm
Busted!
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by hekinz82375(m): 12:38pm
veekid:.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by princeking2(m): 12:38pm
God help him
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by abbeyoye2001(m): 12:38pm
lol. not funny but good for him
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by iyke926(m): 12:39pm
The head is not flat. Name please
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by valicious1(m): 12:39pm
I hate thieves
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by kelvyn7: 12:39pm
chai!!!
this is paneL-BEATING
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by buharimustlive: 12:39pm
Xmas things
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by CHARLESTON007(m): 12:39pm
; see as them tie am like Christmas goat
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by kingvectorv(m): 12:39pm
Who he epp Na him body go tell am
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by muri4mig: 12:42pm
Jungle justice is the best way to go, u will agree with me if this urchins ever attack u.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by samzy(m): 12:43pm
I blame buhari
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by TheLawTheLegal: 12:43pm
I blame the Duara dullard.
I blame the Yollowba people that voted for this disaster.
After voting for this president, they have all resorted to stealing, armed robbery and ritual killings.
Name Checkers Association of Nigeria (NCAN) Enugu branch. We heard a voice saying 'na Yoruba'. So we have confirmed that the criminal is from our sophisticated brown roof brethren.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by DaBullIT(m): 12:48pm
if he nor die , dem no beat am
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by bebe2(f): 12:49pm
british medieval punishments just got to nigeria,
we are progressing,
next we will have , hung, drawn and quatred.
make una continue
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by ITbomb(m): 12:51pm
Pics like this proves that Nigerians have totally lost hope in the police and the judicial system.
In civilized countries such actions are reported and handled by the police because the citizens trust their police..
But here in Nigeria, the only job for police is to collect N50 at check point, carry ballot box and do boy boy for politicians
How did I even end up here, what grave sin did I commit in my previous life that would have sent me here as a punishment?
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by worlexy(m): 12:52pm
Ok
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by TheLawTheLegal: 12:53pm
iyke926:
a voice in the background says 'na Yoruba'.
na dem dem
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by Morganie(m): 12:55pm
muri4mig:
Jungle justice isn't fit for anyone no matter the crime. It's absolutely wrong in every sense of the word, to rob or steal anyone's hard earned money or property, but jungle justice is wrong. Let the law handle it.
Politicians steal and do worse, but they get hailed and praised for their looted wealth.
I cringe at the thought of burning anyone alive, or beating anyone to a pulp for stealing. We shouldn't support it. We're Nigerians, not Barbarians.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by EVILFOREST: 12:55pm
They should just burn him
He is a wicked soul.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by EVILFOREST: 12:55pm
muri4mig:Supported..
Provided it was confirmed.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by hectorswag(m): 12:56pm
Who recorded this video sef? See as ur hand is shaking upandan. Simple camera you don't know how to handle
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by sapientia(m): 12:57pm
muri4mig:.
What if he is innocent and was wrongly accused?
If not for the sake of anything, the possibility of an innocent man losing his life to jungle justice is enough sane reason to condem it.
What if caught in the act you might ask.... The Courts are there to prove we are not wild animals that kill each others with or without provocation.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by Morganie(m): 12:58pm
EVILFOREST:
Like seriously? Let him has no sin cast the first stone.
A lot of us will think it's onlybthose who pull triggers kill people outside the law, or stab someone else, or take anyone else's life for that matter is guilty of murder, no it's not. Everyone who stands idly by and watch, support and encourage others to be killed are equally guilty.
Burn him? God help us.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by Bigcake: 12:58pm
Someone in the video is shouting na Yoruba man ooo.
|Re: Car Thief Tied And Dragged In Abuja (Graphic Video, Pics) by crisycent: 1:02pm
Na yoruba man o
