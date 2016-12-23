₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by RABIUSHILE04: 9:38am
Praise be to Allaah. We advise these people to fear Allaah, may He be glorified and exalted, and to pray in congregation with the Muslims in the mosques, for the most correct scholarly view on these matters is that prayer in congregation must be offered in the mosques, and it is not permissible for a man to stay away from congregational prayers in the mosque unless he has an excuse. The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “I was thinking of ordering a man to give the iqaamah, then I would order a man to lead the people in prayer, and I would go with some men carrying bundles of firewood, to people who do not attend the prayer in congregation, and I would burn their houses down around them.”
These people may have prayed, but the Messenger (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) wanted them to pray with the congregation that is described as such in sharee’ah, and the congregation that is described as such in sharee’ah is the congregation that prays in the mosque. And the mosques are the places where people are called to come at the time of prayer. Hence ‘Abd-Allaah ibn Mas’ood (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: “Whoever would like to meet Allaah tomorrow as a Muslim, let him regularly attend these prayers where the call to them is given.” “Where the call to them is given” means the place from which the call is made. This has to do with the five daily prayers.
With regard to Jumu’ah (Friday prayer), it is definitely obligatory to offer it in the mosque.
With regard to naafil prayers, the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “The best of prayers is that which is offered in one’s house, except the obligatory prayers.”
Based on this, it is better for a person to offer voluntary prayers in his house, apart from the voluntary prayers which are prescribed in the mosque such as the eclipse prayer, assuming that it is not obligatory. And Allaah is the Source of strength. End quote.
Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allaah have mercy on him), Majmoo’ Fataawa Ibn ‘Uthaymeen, 15/19 Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen also said: It is not permissible for anyone or for any group to pray in the home when the mosque is nearby. But if the mosque is far away, and they cannot hear the adhaan, then there is no sin on them if they pray in a congregation in the house. The heedlessness that some people exhibit with regard to this issue is based on the view of some scholars (may Allaah have mercy on them) that the purpose of praying in congregation is to bring people together in prayer even if that is not in the mosque, and that if people pray in congregation, even in their homes, then they have done what is required.
But the correct view is that it is essential for the congregation to be in the mosque, because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “I was thinking of ordering a man give the iqaamah…” End quote.
Majmoo’ Fataawa Ibn ‘Uthaymeen, 15/20.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by QUOTATION: 10:19am
Jazakallah Khair
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by Jollyakat(m): 10:19am
May Allah Reward you
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by Antina(f): 10:19am
Jazakhallah
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by Junior66(m): 10:24am
The prophet burned down their houses because they didn't pray in the congregation? Ok!
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by adedokunn1(m): 10:34am
جزا كم الله خيرا
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by bqoND(m): 10:37am
Junior66:i taya no be small. Am happy i made myself free from all forms of their religious activity.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by walelamina: 10:56am
thanks fpr this, JUMAT MUBARAQ
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by mmsen: 10:56am
"then I would order a man to lead the people in prayer, and I would go with some men carrying bundles of firewood, to people who do not attend the prayer in congregation, and I would burn their houses down around them.”
Sound like terrorist activities.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by abusurv(m): 10:58am
(I was thinking of ordering a
man to give the iqaamah, then I would order
a man to lead the people in prayer, and I
would go with some men carrying bundles
of firewood, to people who do not attend the
prayer in congregation, and I would burn
their houses down around them.) there was never any house that was burnt down because of people praying in the house in the time of the prophet S.A.W. Also in the book fake hadith the said hadith was said to be fake and daif.
The fatwa of ibn uthaymeen is not binding on all muslim only on those who believe in him
I am not supporting praying in the house but any body that pray at all whether in the mosque or at home is a muslim and their blood becomes illegal for you to shed,burning their house with them inside is contradictory to the shariah which forbid it
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by lastpage: 10:59am
Junior66:
Everything about the religion is BY FORCE!
If they convert to another religion, KILL THEM!
If they disagree with the heretic lies of the Quaran, KILL THEM!
if they eat what they like, na haram, KILL THEM!
If they dont cover head like Ojuju, KILL THEM!
If they accept them or do not accept them as refugee, KILL THEM still!
If they dont come to Congregation, BURN DOWN THEIR HOUSE!
If they POST on Nairaland, deface their PROFILE with rubbish
Wetin?
Na only una be religion? Nonsense.
oya, place One year ban on me as you did last year!
i dey wait.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by abusurv(m): 11:05am
This is the kind of Hadiths (burning of house with people inside ) that we don't need in this forum,please preach the hadiths that talk about kindness to your neighbor, your duty to your community,your family how to leave a better life and be a good muslim,these are what we need in this forum.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by snapscore: 11:09am
Jazakallahu Khiran OP.
People are focusing on part and leaving a part.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by dadaha: 11:13am
The beautiful colour the religion is painted
The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said: “I was thinking of ordering a man to give the iqaamah, then I would order a man to lead the people in prayer, and I would go with some men carrying bundles of firewood, to people who do not attend the prayer in congregation, and I would burn their houses down around them.”
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by Decypher: 11:15am
Islam means Submission . do it their way or you Die.. Flee from this blood thirsty religion!!.
Re: Men Praying At Home Without Excuse by Junior66(m): 11:16am
lastpage:No mind de guy. He even unashamedly quoted dat part meaning he is proud of it.
