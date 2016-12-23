Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) (12779 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 27-year old self-confessed cultist, Chibuike Samuel Ibenye has said that his greatest mistake in life was the day he joined Aiye secret cult with the false assurance that he will make money as a member.



Ibenye said it turned out that the group does not have such means to make him rich as his condition worsened and he ended up carrying loads for traders at market.



Ibenye was paraded by the police after he was arrested with arms such guns, axes, cutlasses, live ammunition loaded in the vehicle for an operation in Isashi area of Lagos.



An Orlu Imo State-born Ibenye revealed that when he realised that he had been deceived by joining the cult, he attempted to leave but was told it was impossible or he will pay the price with his blood.



He said all the hopes to become rich and promises made to him before he was initiated turned out to be fake, instead they sent him for supremacy fight between the rival cults in the area.



He said he had no visible means of livehood as he only squats in Isasi garage carry goods for customers while waiting for when their leader, identified as Fidel, will send them to the battlefield to fight opponents.



He said because of the cult, he had severed relationship with his family and when he ran into this trouble, his father who is a popular auto dealer refused to come for his rescue.



Ibenye, who claimed to be remorseful, said “if by the Grace of God, I was freed, I will change my entire lifestyle and live responsibly because I have learnt my lesson”.



Ibenye was arrested by the police with another member, Lekan Olawori after the police searched their vehicle and saw loads of weapons inside it.

Chibuike with co-suspect, Lekan.



They were initially arrested and suspected to be armed robbers but on further interrogation, it was discovered they are members of Aiye cult.



At the police command, where they were paraded, the Commissioner of Police. Mr Fatai Owoseni said they will be charged to court after investigation.



greed is the number one reason people get deceived 5 Likes

You nor see Ogboni join na mumu Aiyes you go join?





(If you want to eat a frog, eat the fat or pregnant one)









What a pity. 37 Likes 1 Share

All what he is saying now could be liken to a "Sing Song" night....



Cult na oil company job abi. 4 Likes

CplusJason:

What a pity. And drink the water as well. And drink the water as well.

i am very careful when making friends Shun cultism...it doesn't help....i am very careful when making friends 1 Like









Nyb..kai My MTN data is so slow Take heart Bro your looks thoNyb..kai My MTN data is so slow





U for join militants cult or bokoharam cult amnesty for them are very lucrative U for join militants cult or bokoharam cult amnesty for them are very lucrative 1 Like 1 Share

look at his devilish face, the fidel who sends you to the battlefield is he a god? A good leader leads others to battle, but with cultism reverse is the case, thanks to the police, one less scumbag 11 Likes 1 Share

Ode!!! Cult dey pay na him everybody never join? 8 Likes 1 Share

it's them again.. ....





Where is that pic? it's them again.. ....Where is that pic? 1 Like 2 Shares

Misplaced priority.

ipreach:

Real rubbish Real rubbish

dumb African mentality

And he thinks his fellow members will let him go scot free. Very intelligent thinking. 4 Likes

Perseverance is key........ Maybe he was one day away from his date with money locator........

This guy is a complete Onye Nzuzu...

Nah that useless Eiye u go join...



Thunder fire nd expose any igbo that joins that useless cult group.... 3 Likes

He is lying just to be freed, he should face the consequences of his actions. Even if he is freed he will repeat it again na agbologbo he be



Siddon dia...

U go soon rich o...

i only pity the parents, sometimes you wonder if marriage and child bearing is still worth it? 2 Likes

You no see ur plick use do money nah eiye(tout) u join to make money....



If Eiye gives money, why re all their member conductors nd park attendants... 4 Likes

blame Buhari

Does this fool think we are foolish like him,Aiye and every other school cut don't promise riches, when it is not mason,fremanson,reform ogboni frtn, and all other cult that worships in a temple,you get what you deserve,because if truly you where initiated in the school you will not be this dumb,maybe you are one of those that they did back door barmin for,and you don't really have orientation on how things are done.carry your load oooooo Does this fool think we are foolish like him,Aiye and every other school cut don't promise riches, when it is not mason,fremanson,reform ogboni frtn, and all other cult that worships in a temple,you get what you deserve,because if truly you where initiated in the school you will not be this dumb,maybe you are one of those that they did back door barmin for,and you don't really have orientation on how things are done.carry your load oooooo 4 Likes