"I Joined Cult With The Promise That I'll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Islie: 9:48am
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/deceived-joining-cult-promise-ill-rich/
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by AgbenuAnna(f): 9:54am
greed is the number one reason people get deceived
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by CplusJason(m): 10:00am
You nor see Ogboni join na mumu Aiyes you go join?
(If you want to eat a frog, eat the fat or pregnant one)
What a pity.
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Bigcake: 10:03am
All what he is saying now could be liken to a "Sing Song" night....
Cult na oil company job abi.
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Bigcake: 10:04am
CplusJason:And drink the water as well.
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Young03: 10:11am
ah don't have anything to say
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by dingbang(m): 10:12am
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Pascalville(m): 11:21am
Shun cultism...it doesn't help.... i am very careful when making friends
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Atiku2019: 11:22am
Take heart Bro your looks tho
Nyb..kai My MTN data is so slow
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by richidinho(m): 11:22am
U for join militants cult or bokoharam cult amnesty for them are very lucrative
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by mhisbliss(f): 11:23am
look at his devilish face, the fidel who sends you to the battlefield is he a god? A good leader leads others to battle, but with cultism reverse is the case, thanks to the police, one less scumbag
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by soberdrunk(m): 11:23am
Ode!!! Cult dey pay na him everybody never join?
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by ipreach(m): 11:24am
Rubbish
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Goldenheart(m): 11:24am
it's them again.. ....
Where is that pic?
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Coldfeet(f): 11:25am
Lolz
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by BarakOkenny(m): 11:25am
Misplaced priority.
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Bantino: 11:25am
ipreach:
Real rubbish
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Ehins22(m): 11:25am
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by onims44(m): 11:25am
dumb African mentality
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by toluine56: 11:25am
Ibenye, who claimed to be remorseful, said “if by the Grace of God, I was freed, I will change my entire lifestyle and live responsibly because I have learnt my lesson”.
And he thinks his fellow members will let him go scot free. Very intelligent thinking.
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Lexusgs430: 11:25am
Perseverance is key........ Maybe he was one day away from his date with money locator........
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by amuijiji: 11:25am
This guy is a complete Onye Nzuzu...
Nah that useless Eiye u go join...
Thunder fire nd expose any igbo that joins that useless cult group....
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Eleniyan15(m): 11:25am
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by HAH: 11:26am
He is lying just to be freed, he should face the consequences of his actions. Even if he is freed he will repeat it again na agbologbo he be
Nonsense
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by dayleke(m): 11:26am
Siddon dia...
U go soon rich o...
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by Raph01: 11:26am
I've gat nothang 2 say
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by greenermodels: 11:27am
i only pity the parents, sometimes you wonder if marriage and child bearing is still worth it?
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by amuijiji: 11:27am
You no see ur plick use do money nah eiye(tout) u join to make money....
If Eiye gives money, why re all their member conductors nd park attendants...
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by segebase(m): 11:27am
blame Buhari
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by crestedguy(m): 11:28am
Islie:Does this fool think we are foolish like him,Aiye and every other school cut don't promise riches, when it is not mason,fremanson,reform ogboni frtn, and all other cult that worships in a temple,you get what you deserve,because if truly you where initiated in the school you will not be this dumb,maybe you are one of those that they did back door barmin for,and you don't really have orientation on how things are done.carry your load oooooo
|Re: "I Joined Cult With The Promise That I’ll Be Rich" - Suspect (photo) by princeofpeace22(m): 11:28am
You no see eckanckar join
