Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by henryanna36: 10:53am
This is the story of Ayinla Kudirat Olabisi, a first class graduate of University of Ilorin. Upon graduation, Olabisi won a masters scholarship to study in the UK, she was the only Nigerian out of the 5 scholarships issued to Africa.
She proceeded to study at Loughborough University UK and graduated this week as the best graduating student in Construction and Project Management.
We celebrate you Olabisi, well done!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/nigerian-lady-kudirat-olabisi-graduates.html?m=1
Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by henryanna36: 10:53am
Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by henryanna36: 10:54am
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by kinggogo: 11:01am
Congrats
But i think say na my flat head pipu but i was dissapointed
No problem
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Coolguy89(m): 11:14am
wat happen to her teeth,she no even fyn sef
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Adeevah(f): 11:19am
Yoruba again
IPOB...can u see that
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Noblecx: 11:32am
Hope the University is not like the one that Reno omokiri said that the clueless finance minister went to
Just saying
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by cstr19: 11:32am
Yoruba girl in a third rate british university
I can imagine if it were igbos playing the ethnic card, these dumb fucck afonjas would have ran on rampage with one naijeria nonsense.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by cstr19: 11:34am
Noblecx:It is a third rate university. They must have pumped her full of backward socialism that adeosun is unleashing on innocent Nigerians.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Noblecx: 11:35am
Adeevah:
Yes we can see one thing which is
Afonja and substandard foreign schools
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Noblecx: 11:36am
cstr19:
You wicked.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Godprotectigbos(f): 11:36am
HOPE SAY no be dis kind of Adesue kemi university..........u guys should stop patronizing substandard schools
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Godprotectigbos(f): 11:37am
Adeevah:
MUST U CALL IPOD
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Metroescobar: 11:40am
cstr19:
This foolish ipob barbarian has brought his tribal jugunu to this place again? Your life must really be a dissapointment for you to continually live this way!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Godprotectigbos(f): 11:42am
Metroescobar:
u are stupid no ur fellow ofonja drag ipod into this matter
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Adeevah(f): 11:42am
Godprotectigbos:
Ur head dey hot
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Metroescobar: 11:43am
Godprotectigbos:
Look at another drug peddling ritualist pained because I have exposed it's brother! Get back into your cage you animal!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Biafman: 11:44am
Will her bokoharam religious head allow her to do anything practically? See as hin use scarf wan cover her face. She think say UK na Afghanistan. Useless religous head.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by RevDesm0ndJuju: 11:45am
If it was an igbo girl, the thread tittle will be "Nigerian girl emerges best graduating student.."
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by bbmpin(m): 11:45am
We are "one" is what we preach but when its time to celebrate "tribalism" takes flight!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by cstr19: 12:00pm
Metroescobar:na.
If you knew how good my life, then you would know how sad yours is.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Metroescobar: 12:03pm
cstr19:
Keep lying to yourself! An economic destitute living in a foreign land without papers or a social security number is claiming the good life?
Ha ha ha.....no wonder you are always bitter! Hey....it seems I just heard a siren, quick duck behind those bushes!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by Metroescobar: 12:09pm
Noblecx:
It is the 7th ranked university in the uk you this hopeless good for nothing tribalist savage! Google is your friend!
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by angelTI(f): 12:23pm
Congratulations Olabisi. You are a true Nigerian and we are all proud of you!
@OP, must you write 'Yoruba' to describe her? What happened to simply saying a Nigerian
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by veekid(m): 1:30pm
name checked
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by seunlayi(m): 1:33pm
as long as the student is a Nigerian, let me say a very big [size=18pt] WELDONE AND MORE SUCCESS(ES) ON YOUR WAY IN THE FUTURE[/size]
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by buharimustlive: 1:34pm
AFONJA ugly face.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Is Best Graduating Student Of Project Mgt. At UK University by princeking2(m): 1:34pm
congrats to her.
