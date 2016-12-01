Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling (7870 Views)

See more photos below...



http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/guys-have-been-drooling-over-these.html?m=1 I don't know why guys can't keep their eyes of these pretty bridal squad, maybe it's because of the ladies at the front row sha...See more photos below...

I give up.



2017 is a must.



I have always wondered why Abiola married so many women,and these pictures just answered that question.



You see one pretty one,and you look to your right another pretty one,ditto the left too. Too much beauties here,and it will not be nice if you let anyone go.



I am marrying all of them.

I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep in their late 20s with paint on their objectively average faces.

Wow

Xensity:

I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep with paint on their faces. WETIN!!! WETIN!!! 4 Likes

Xensity:

I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep with paint on their objectively average faces. You're Wicked... 20 Likes

HungerBAD:

I give up.



2017 is a must.



lol



You were just talking about maintaining your freedom few hours ago



Why the sudden change of mind?



Oga marriage is very sweet oo. Especially if you marry a babe more like your best friend.

Xensity:

I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep in their mid 20s with paint on their faces. Hmmmmm lie xensity u like them,stop pretending.





Pretty ladies

Check out the 2nd lady from the right middle row of pic 1. She is the first from the right on pic 3 too.

Xensity:

I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep in their late 20s with paint on their objectively average faces.

Lovelynature:

lol



You were just talking about maintaining your freedom few hours ago



Why the sudden change of mind?

Can't seem to have a conversation with my mom on phone,without us ending it on marriage.



Can't seem to have a conversation with my mom on phone,without us ending it on marriage. This Morning she said she no even mind Oyinbo Wife lol.

prettythicksme:

Hmmmmm lie xensity u like them,stop pretending.





Pretty ladies

I don't like them. How can I like people I don't know beyond a photograph, never met in person, or had a conversation with?



I don't like them. How can I like people I don't know beyond a photograph, never met in person, or had a conversation with? Anyone would look pretty with this amount of makeup.

tell them to wash their faces and retake the picture

Frankly, they're just average looking girls, nothing to it. There's nothing make-up can't do these days.

Extreme make-up show.

Seun:

2nd from the right middle row of pic 1. First from the right of pic 3. your crush or fiancee your crush or fiancee

Chai!!! Dear Future wife, i be fine boy and i get small change for pocket so why are you hiding? Show thy self!!!

HungerBAD:





Can't seem to have a conversation with my mom on phone,without us ending it on marriage.



This Morning she said no even mind Oyinbo Wife lol. that's it bro. The top wish of an African mother is to see her children get married. To them, their children's marriage seems to be the main achievement on their part.





Marriage is very sweet bro. Especially if you marry a compatible and understanding woman. A wife more like a best friend.





that's it bro. The top wish of an African mother is to see her children get married. To them, their children's marriage seems to be the main achievement on their part. Marriage is very sweet bro. Especially if you marry a compatible and understanding woman. A wife more like a best friend. After seeing the way my friend who just got married has transformed, to marry go just dey hungry me.

All I see are pancakes!



Hungry, someone?

Cool..

jimmyolasun:

your crush or fiancee As in eh... The way he described her is just funny As in eh... The way he described her is just funny 2 Likes

Nigerian women are pretty no doubt.if u reach other African countries and see their women and come bck to naija u go admit dat naija babes are really beautiful.

No be all of them fine

Seun:

2nd from the right middle row of pic 1. First from the right of pic 3.

Egbon, we better have land dispute than having clash of interest over that face...

Egbon, we better have land dispute than having clash of interest over that face... hahahaha, the babe fine shaaaa

Xensity:

I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep in their late 20s with paint on their objectively average faces. wicked



This ur comment just killed the Ops dream of making front page

The heavy makeup is a turn-off

Droll ke,mtcheeew

HungerBAD:





Can't seem to have a conversation with my mom on phone,without us ending it on marriage.



This Morning she said she no even mind Oyinbo Wife lol.

Eeyah Eeyah

Seun:

2nd from the right middle row of pic 1. First from the right of pic 3.

Boda, you sef love them Chinese eyes abi , chai boda na like nkan to da



Boda, you sef love them Chinese eyes abi, chai boda na like nkan to da Lalasticlala, coman choose your own

[quote author=HungerBAD post=52198158]I give up.



2017 is a must.



I have always wondered why Abiola married so many women,and these pictures just answered that question.



You see one pretty one,and you look to your right another pretty one,ditto the left too. Too much beauties here,and it will not be nice if you let anyone go.



I am marrying all of them.



So you want to dump ishilove after using her abi?