|Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by jesusson22: 5:04pm On Dec 23
I don't know why guys can't keep their eyes of these pretty bridal squad, maybe it's because of the ladies at the front row sha...
See more photos below...
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by jesusson22: 5:04pm On Dec 23
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by HungerBAD: 5:05pm On Dec 23
I give up.
2017 is a must.
I have always wondered why Abiola married so many women,and these pictures just answered that question.
You see one pretty one,and you look to your right another pretty one,ditto the left too. Too much beauties here,and it will not be nice if you let anyone go.
I am marrying all of them.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Xensity(m): 5:07pm On Dec 23
I didn't drool. All I see is mental sheep in their late 20s with paint on their objectively average faces.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Lovelynature(m): 5:08pm On Dec 23
Wow
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by nigeriancritic1(m): 5:09pm On Dec 23
Xensity:WETIN!!!
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by jesusson22: 5:10pm On Dec 23
Xensity:You're Wicked...
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Lovelynature(m): 5:10pm On Dec 23
HungerBAD:lol
You were just talking about maintaining your freedom few hours ago
Why the sudden change of mind?
Oga marriage is very sweet oo. Especially if you marry a babe more like your best friend.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by prettythicksme(f): 5:11pm On Dec 23
Xensity:Hmmmmm lie xensity u like them,stop pretending.
Pretty ladies
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Seun(m): 5:12pm On Dec 23
Check out the 2nd lady from the right middle row of pic 1. She is the first from the right on pic 3 too.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Lovelynature(m): 5:12pm On Dec 23
Xensity:
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by HungerBAD: 5:14pm On Dec 23
Lovelynature:
Can't seem to have a conversation with my mom on phone,without us ending it on marriage.
This Morning she said she no even mind Oyinbo Wife lol.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Xensity(m): 5:17pm On Dec 23
prettythicksme:
I don't like them. How can I like people I don't know beyond a photograph, never met in person, or had a conversation with?
Anyone would look pretty with this amount of makeup.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by omega25red(m): 5:18pm On Dec 23
tell them to wash their faces and retake the picture
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by AfroSamurai: 5:19pm On Dec 23
Frankly, they're just average looking girls, nothing to it. There's nothing make-up can't do these days.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Rilwayne001: 5:23pm On Dec 23
Extreme make-up show.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by jimmyolasun(m): 5:24pm On Dec 23
Seun:your crush or fiancee
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by soberdrunk(m): 5:36pm On Dec 23
Chai!!! Dear Future wife, i be fine boy and i get small change for pocket so why are you hiding? Show thy self!!!
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Lovelynature(m): 5:36pm On Dec 23
HungerBAD:that's it bro. The top wish of an African mother is to see her children get married. To them, their children's marriage seems to be the main achievement on their part.
Marriage is very sweet bro. Especially if you marry a compatible and understanding woman. A wife more like a best friend.
After seeing the way my friend who just got married has transformed, to marry go just dey hungry me.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by malton: 5:40pm On Dec 23
All I see are pancakes!
Hungry, someone?
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by sod09(m): 5:42pm On Dec 23
Cool..
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Lovelynature(m): 5:46pm On Dec 23
jimmyolasun:As in eh... The way he described her is just funny
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by lefulefu(m): 6:05pm On Dec 23
Nigerian women are pretty no doubt.if u reach other African countries and see their women and come bck to naija u go admit dat naija babes are really beautiful.
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by holluwai(m): 6:24pm On Dec 23
No be all of them fine
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by excess4luv: 7:35pm On Dec 23
Seun:
Egbon, we better have land dispute than having clash of interest over that face...
hahahaha, the babe fine shaaaa
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by CircleOfWilis: 7:48pm On Dec 23
Xensity:wicked
This ur comment just killed the Ops dream of making front page
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by toothyGrin: 8:41pm On Dec 23
The heavy makeup is a turn-off
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by Emerikoss: 9:10pm On Dec 23
Droll ke,mtcheeew
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by UIA04(f): 10:16pm On Dec 23
HungerBAD:
Eeyah
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by MrPresident1: 9:34am
Seun:
Boda, you sef love them Chinese eyes abi , chai boda na like nkan to da
Lalasticlala, coman choose your own
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by signature2012(m): 9:15pm
[quote author=HungerBAD post=52198158]I give up.
2017 is a must.
I have always wondered why Abiola married so many women,and these pictures just answered that question.
You see one pretty one,and you look to your right another pretty one,ditto the left too. Too much beauties here,and it will not be nice if you let anyone go.
I am marrying all of them.
So you want to dump ishilove after using her abi?
|Re: Photos Of A Bride & Her Squad Got Guys Drooling by XwhY(m): 9:16pm
Some of them are beauty while most if them are just make up dolls
