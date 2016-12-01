₦airaland Forum

Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by 360metrosports: 11:14am
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has received the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

Buhari, in his goodwill message to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on the successful capture of Boko Haram enclave in Sambisa Forest on Saturday, said he was delighted at the news and was most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army.

"I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at 'Camp Zero', which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

"I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide," the president disclosed.

President Buhari urged the troops to maintain the tempo by pursuing the terrorists and bringing them to justice.

He also called on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that would expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

The president said further efforts should be intensified to locate and free the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in captivity, praying that "May God be with them."

He congratulated and commended "the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible."

Buhari added: "This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general. But we must not let our guards down.

"Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

"I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead."

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Kathmandu(f): 11:16am
This idiot just Lied again

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by DaBullIT(m): 11:17am
Good news

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by zarakay(f): 11:19am
Buhari should just go and sleep biko
He has done more harm than good undecided

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Onechancearmy: 11:23am
"Boko haram finally crushed"

"Buhari's Cambridge University Certificate finally found"

"Buhari is a genius"

God forgive me for telling three lies on Christmas Eve grin

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by jumpandpas(m): 11:26am
Pls i want to know if they GROW WEED in ASO ROCK.

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Dildo(m): 11:28am
Does buhari mean that troops and lives of Nigerians are not important to him?Why is he playing politics with bokoharam defeat while the dreaded terror group keep ambushing troops and killings innocent Nigerians?

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by dunkem21(m): 11:40am
lipsrsealed
Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by kodded(m): 11:47am
I pray so undecided undecided

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:50am
Kathmandu:
This idiot just Lied again


Some mechanism if missing in a power board won't function well

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:51am
kodded:
I pray so undecided undecided

That's prayer of a pious, sensible and patriotic Nigeria

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Lh19(m): 11:51am
They should stop saying this cuz anytime dey announce that boko haram have been defeated, the group strike more harder sad sad sad

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:52am
dunkem21:
lipsrsealed

Waiting for your epistle
Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:54am
zarakay:
Buhari should just go and sleep biko
He has done more harm than good undecided

N what have you done?

The opportunity given on nairaland to you sef

You misuse it by spewing thr.....

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by ikennaf1(m): 11:55am
But the army yesterday warned civilians to be careful of boko haram assault.

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:56am
ikennaf1:
But the army yesterday warned civilians to be careful of boko haram assault.

The commander in chief have spoken

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:58am
Onechancearmy:
"Boko haram finally crushed"

"Buhari's Cambridge University Certificate finally found"

"Buhari is a genius"

God forgive me for telling three lies on Christmas Eve grin


Signs of MMM knockdown

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by ikennaf1(m): 11:58am
sarrki:

The commander in chief have spoken
I'd rather believe the army on ground.
Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by kodded(m): 11:59am
sarrki:


That's prayer of a pious, sensible and patriotic Nigeria
good morning undecided angry

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by nnachukz(m): 12:05pm
sarrki:



Signs of MMM knockdown
This guy! Is Buhari your father? I don't understand why someone will sell his conscience to lick the ass of a man that doesn't even know you exist.

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:10pm
nnachukz:
This guy! Is Buhari your father? I don't understand why someone will sell his conscience to lick the ass of a man that doesn't even know you exist.

He's my president

A patriot, self discipline, reliable, articulate and responsible leader

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by zarakay(f): 12:10pm
sarrki:


N what have you done?

The opportunity given on nairaland to you sef

You misuse it by spewing thr.....


Buhari's defender
Continue undecided

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:12pm
zarakay:



Buhari's defender
Continue undecided


I will defend him against enemies of the state

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:12pm
This man wants his boko boys to attack churches tomorrow abi?

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:13pm
sarrki:


I will defend him against enemies of the state

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Your failed state nation, abi?

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:13pm
FSBoperator:
This man wants his boko boys to attack churches tomorrow abi?

Unrepentant wailer is easy to identify

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:14pm
sarrki:


He's my president

A patriot, self discipline, reliable, articulate and responsible leader

A leader fit only to lead zombies like yourself

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by zarakay(f): 12:14pm
sarrki:


I will defend him against enemies of the state

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

For your mind undecided

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:17pm
sarrki:


Unrepentant wailer is easy to identify

Concentrated zombie

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:18pm
FSBoperator:


Your failed state nation, abi?

I understand when free money is not coming in again

Then with the crash of MMM it's sardonic

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:19pm
FSBoperator:


Concentrated zombie


The thing pain am

E pain am wella

Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by muri4mig: 12:21pm
Kathmandu:
This idiot just Lied again

Calling ur president idiot? May u continue to hide behind ur keyboard forever.

