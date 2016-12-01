₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by 360metrosports: 11:14am
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has received the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/nigerian-army-take-over-sambisa-forest.html
cc: lalasticlala mynd44
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Kathmandu(f): 11:16am
This idiot just Lied again
40 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by DaBullIT(m): 11:17am
Good news
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by zarakay(f): 11:19am
Buhari should just go and sleep biko
He has done more harm than good
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Onechancearmy: 11:23am
"Boko haram finally crushed"
"Buhari's Cambridge University Certificate finally found"
"Buhari is a genius"
God forgive me for telling three lies on Christmas Eve
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by jumpandpas(m): 11:26am
Pls i want to know if they GROW WEED in ASO ROCK.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Dildo(m): 11:28am
Does buhari mean that troops and lives of Nigerians are not important to him?Why is he playing politics with bokoharam defeat while the dreaded terror group keep ambushing troops and killings innocent Nigerians?
7 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by dunkem21(m): 11:40am
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by kodded(m): 11:47am
I pray so
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:50am
Kathmandu:
Some mechanism if missing in a power board won't function well
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:51am
kodded:
That's prayer of a pious, sensible and patriotic Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by Lh19(m): 11:51am
They should stop saying this cuz anytime dey announce that boko haram have been defeated, the group strike more harder
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:52am
dunkem21:
Waiting for your epistle
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:54am
zarakay:
N what have you done?
The opportunity given on nairaland to you sef
You misuse it by spewing thr.....
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by ikennaf1(m): 11:55am
But the army yesterday warned civilians to be careful of boko haram assault.
12 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:56am
ikennaf1:
The commander in chief have spoken
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 11:58am
Onechancearmy:
Signs of MMM knockdown
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by ikennaf1(m): 11:58am
sarrki:I'd rather believe the army on ground.
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by kodded(m): 11:59am
sarrki:good morning
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by nnachukz(m): 12:05pm
sarrki:This guy! Is Buhari your father? I don't understand why someone will sell his conscience to lick the ass of a man that doesn't even know you exist.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:10pm
nnachukz:
He's my president
A patriot, self discipline, reliable, articulate and responsible leader
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by zarakay(f): 12:10pm
sarrki:
Buhari's defender
Continue
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:12pm
zarakay:
I will defend him against enemies of the state
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:12pm
This man wants his boko boys to attack churches tomorrow abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:13pm
sarrki:
Your failed state nation, abi?
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:13pm
FSBoperator:
Unrepentant wailer is easy to identify
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:14pm
sarrki:
A leader fit only to lead zombies like yourself
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by zarakay(f): 12:14pm
sarrki:
For your mind
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by FSBoperator: 12:17pm
sarrki:
Concentrated zombie
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:18pm
FSBoperator:
I understand when free money is not coming in again
Then with the crash of MMM it's sardonic
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by sarrki(m): 12:19pm
FSBoperator:
The thing pain am
E pain am wella
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari by muri4mig: 12:21pm
Kathmandu:
Calling ur president idiot? May u continue to hide behind ur keyboard forever.
9 Likes 1 Share
