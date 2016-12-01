Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Finally Crushed — Buhari (5800 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has received the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.



Buhari, in his goodwill message to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on the successful capture of Boko Haram enclave in Sambisa Forest on Saturday, said he was delighted at the news and was most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army.



"I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at 'Camp Zero', which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.



"I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide," the president disclosed.



President Buhari urged the troops to maintain the tempo by pursuing the terrorists and bringing them to justice.



He also called on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that would expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.



The president said further efforts should be intensified to locate and free the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in captivity, praying that "May God be with them."



He congratulated and commended "the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible."



Buhari added: "This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general. But we must not let our guards down.



"Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.



"I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead."

This idiot just Lied again 40 Likes

Good news 3 Likes



He has done more harm than good Buhari should just go and sleep bikoHe has done more harm than good 11 Likes 1 Share





"Buhari's Cambridge University Certificate finally found"



"Buhari is a genius"



God forgive me for telling three lies on Christmas Eve "Boko haram finally crushed""Buhari's Cambridge University Certificate finally found""Buhari is a genius"God forgive me for telling three lies on Christmas Eve 19 Likes 2 Shares

Pls i want to know if they GROW WEED in ASO ROCK. 29 Likes 1 Share

Does buhari mean that troops and lives of Nigerians are not important to him?Why is he playing politics with bokoharam defeat while the dreaded terror group keep ambushing troops and killings innocent Nigerians? 7 Likes

I pray so 2 Likes

This idiot just Lied again



Some mechanism if missing in a power board won't function well Some mechanism if missing in a power board won't function well 1 Like 3 Shares

I pray so

That's prayer of a pious, sensible and patriotic Nigeria That's prayer of a pious, sensible and patriotic Nigeria 1 Like

They should stop saying this cuz anytime dey announce that boko haram have been defeated, the group strike more harder 7 Likes 1 Share

Waiting for your epistle Waiting for your epistle

Buhari should just go and sleep biko

He has done more harm than good

N what have you done?



The opportunity given on nairaland to you sef



You misuse it by spewing thr..... N what have you done?The opportunity given on nairaland to you sefYou misuse it by spewing thr..... 3 Likes 1 Share

But the army yesterday warned civilians to be careful of boko haram assault. 12 Likes

But the army yesterday warned civilians to be careful of boko haram assault.

The commander in chief have spoken The commander in chief have spoken 1 Like

"Boko haram finally crushed"



"Buhari's Cambridge University Certificate finally found"



"Buhari is a genius"



God forgive me for telling three lies on Christmas Eve



Signs of MMM knockdown 4 Likes 1 Share

The commander in chief have spoken I'd rather believe the army on ground. I'd rather believe the army on ground.

That's prayer of a pious, sensible and patriotic Nigeria good morning 1 Like

Signs of MMM knockdown This guy! Is Buhari your father? I don't understand why someone will sell his conscience to lick the ass of a man that doesn't even know you exist. This guy! Is Buhari your father? I don't understand why someone will sell his conscience to lick the ass of a man that doesn't even know you exist. 15 Likes 1 Share

This guy! Is Buhari your father? I don't understand why someone will sell his conscience to lick the ass of a man that doesn't even know you exist.

He's my president



A patriot, self discipline, reliable, articulate and responsible leader He's my presidentA patriot, self discipline, reliable, articulate and responsible leader 10 Likes 1 Share

N what have you done?



The opportunity given on nairaland to you sef



You misuse it by spewing thr.....



Buhari's defender

Continue Buhari's defenderContinue 2 Likes

Buhari's defender

Continue





I will defend him against enemies of the state



God bless Muhammadu Buhari I will defend him against enemies of the stateGod bless Muhammadu Buhari 10 Likes 1 Share

This man wants his boko boys to attack churches tomorrow abi? 2 Likes

I will defend him against enemies of the state



God bless Muhammadu Buhari

Your failed state nation, abi? Your failed state nation, abi? 6 Likes

This man wants his boko boys to attack churches tomorrow abi?

Unrepentant wailer is easy to identify Unrepentant wailer is easy to identify 6 Likes 1 Share

He's my president



A patriot, self discipline, reliable, articulate and responsible leader

A leader fit only to lead zombies like yourself A leader fit only to lead zombies like yourself 4 Likes

I will defend him against enemies of the state



God bless Muhammadu Buhari

For your mind For your mind 3 Likes

Unrepentant wailer is easy to identify

Concentrated zombie Concentrated zombie 2 Likes

Your failed state nation, abi?

I understand when free money is not coming in again



Then with the crash of MMM it's sardonic I understand when free money is not coming in againThen with the crash of MMM it's sardonic 4 Likes 2 Shares

Concentrated zombie



The thing pain am



E pain am wella The thing pain amE pain am wella 2 Likes 1 Share