₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,988 members, 3,273,005 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 08:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) (5055 Views)
See A Girl Who Committed Suicide Because She Was Pregnant For Her Lover (photo) / Young Man And His 70-Year-Old Oyinbo Lover Get People Talking / Married Woman Gives 22-Year-Old Lover Overdose Of Sex Drugs, Abandons Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by OGBETABLOG(m): 12:25pm
A video clip showing a Zimbabwean minister, 70, dancing after he married his 23-year-old lover has gone viral on social media.
According to New Zimbabwe, the Matebeleland North Provincial Governor, Cain Mathema wedded his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Nare at a colourful wedding in Bulawayo.
Nare, a former Midlands State University student graduated in November this year. Mathema could be seen in the video dancing in a jovial mood with his wife.
Mathema reportedly left his first wife for a house helper, whom he married customarily in 2009. The maid was only 20-years-old at the time. He later left her for Nare after her met her while she was on attachment at a government complex in Bulawayo in 2014.
Mathema joins a list of President Robert Mugabe’s top officials who left their wives to wed youthful women, the report said.
Watch Video:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtFb75OoJ_o
http://www.ogbeta.org/2016/12/70-year-old-minister-marries-his-23.html
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by MykOnyxo: 12:26pm
hmm
age is number. love lo matter
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by RadicallyBlunt: 12:55pm
This man just succeeded in carrying a load he can't satisfy 70-23 nawa. He even divorced his former wife sef not that she died. He's obviously driven by pleasure. This young wife go still do am strong thing. Esp when she reach age 30 or thereabout. By then d baba go don dey turn 80. That's if d girl get patience sef. She fit scatter d man church and career before she reach 28
8 Likes
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by Flexherbal(m): 1:27pm
The numbers plenty ooo
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by Flyingngel(m): 1:40pm
Ladies can marry anything so long as u Dangle a few currency note.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by AlhajiSpray(m): 1:47pm
Women and money? Inseparable!
3 Likes
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by Shol3(f): 4:05pm
Hmmmmm
This one is strong
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by abuayman(m): 5:16pm
Seems like
Kenya
Zimbabwe
Ghana
Uganda and
South Africa
Have something in common
2 Likes
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by toluleke(m): 8:07pm
All this Old men no go leave all this young girls for us. (Association of Angry Nigerian Youth) (AANY) we are angry
1 Like
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by GodIsFoolish: 8:07pm
Na me go dey enjoy the girl pass if I be the man pikin
E be like say aged men no dey gree old for that country
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by veekid(m): 8:07pm
Ayam not understanding; egbami ke
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by Goldenheart(m): 8:07pm
It's called true love
1 Like
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by Shortyy(f): 8:08pm
She's 23, not underage.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by zarakay(f): 8:08pm
Na wa oo
d age difference s just too much
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by Yorubaangel(m): 8:08pm
anything is possible in Zimbabwe and Kenya... meanwhile, age is just a number......
1 Like
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by onila(f): 8:09pm
this is dabota lawson and sunny aku--Zimbabwe version
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by monemsis(m): 8:09pm
Oga sir
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by onadana: 8:09pm
Women never seize to amaze me.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by emeijeh(m): 8:09pm
The girl is after just one thing.... Inheritance
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by TANKDESTROYER: 8:09pm
H
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by blackaxe78: 8:10pm
The man is going to live long with this kind of fresh punany
Nodding that tin once a day is like a daily dose of blood tonic with vitamin A-Z
1 Like
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by celibate: 8:10pm
Proof that its a mans world.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by EniHolar(f): 8:11pm
Love is StewPeed... especially in Zimbabwe
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by almarthins(m): 8:11pm
Shol3:
Hehehehe...the girl wan secure tomorow sharp!! Soon the man go go greet baba God.
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by MykLANNY(m): 8:11pm
Love in tokyo
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by mostyg(m): 8:11pm
The man doesn't anyway look 70. Anyway congratulations to the both of them
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by sankky: 8:11pm
One of the "a thousand ways to die".
At 70, he just conveniently got himself a heart attack
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by dipopooo(m): 8:12pm
Zimbabwe, kenya & uganda have something in common
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by MrCork: 8:12pm
OGBETABLOG:
..so wot. ..is he not all low to fuk?
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by akandry(m): 8:13pm
Trust me the girl has been bleeping the old man very well.....
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by almarthins(m): 8:13pm
MykOnyxo:
Ko n se love ni e yi! Security lo ju
|Re: 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:14pm
Its all about money....women..smh
Top Actress Caught Romping With Boy Young Enough To Be Her Son [PHOTOS] / Twins Siters Marry The Same Man In South Africa (picture) / Nigerian Involved In Marriage Scam In The Uk
Viewing this topic: CHANNELStv2020, DrClay(m), khel(m), Paretomaster(m), femigbadamosi, kunleham, BrokenPussy(f), davdandam(m), sirgmili(m), Fairgodwin(m), lightoftruth, fatadis, fixmykey(m), kemtol(f), iambuchimoses(m), jedisco(m), dayskid(m), rodney22(m), Nafizzey(m), Codeman01(m), Splendour4845, dopedealer(m), ojobekehinde, Kewt, holywayo(m), Aniedi30(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), odigilimorrison(m), gokuu(m), ugolandy, kiddie(m), dedons, fingistan(m), Thermok, sussybabe(f), davodyguy, yinkslinks(m), Dozieson(m), sweettease(f), igweoha, thonyrule(m), teamv, tosyn2baby(f), ibukunoluwat(f), sanky346, Mskrisx(f), olusolaj(m), kzubyar, Ebenezerk2, Pearly255(f), timbs001(m), ojun50, bin1977, orimo2007(m), jamrid(m), Felixausi, Whiteshades(m), claretino(f), Mzgracie(f), sankky, Goovo(m), kherlly, tunax5loon(m), Topshow2010(m), Titony1(f), VickyRotex(f), PharmSam(m), olaniyi0(m), petersoluwaseun(m), farous(m), xtophera(f), buttymachiavelli(m), juddexy2(m), lastmessenger, RHEWBENYT(m), Madeu(m), HAD3S, ofoka, kenoz(m), loye80, uyams, Sweetguy25, Chidinho10(m), EVILFOREST, Onyejemechimere(m), sammydoe, evesdon4u, ngmgeek(m), tunjijones(m), TeeteeSho, ak47s00(m), defunk, jordyjoy, odoziobodo(f), Oohrhii(m), Gashala1, ask4double(m), AUSTINABBA(m), maxjax(m), jamesgudman, Vinpinna(m), shedy03, labeerson(m), Bhordmars, Dezzx(m), obumneke21(m), Jogunrinola, preciousmaro, Godian45(m), Coraje(m), bluesky30(f), coffindancer, gaffig, Kapasky80, ibrokay(m), jammyunn(m), woli2shehu, kmcutez(f), 9jvirgin(m), niyogeol(m), sirvvy, Berbatee1(m), pamdaniel(m), murphybladino, shadollar, dominique(f), oneitalia, A7(m), joshing(m), motorized, Miracle1995, LastSurvivor11, muazuk1(m), osabiya16(m), mcmurphy132, Akalia(m), AceVentura and 219 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30