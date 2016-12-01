Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Marries 23-Year-Old Bathabetsoe Nare In Zimbabwe (Pics) (5055 Views)

According to New Zimbabwe, the Matebeleland North Provincial Governor, Cain Mathema wedded his youthful wife Bathabetsoe Nare at a colourful wedding in Bulawayo.



Nare, a former Midlands State University student graduated in November this year. Mathema could be seen in the video dancing in a jovial mood with his wife.



Mathema reportedly left his first wife for a house helper, whom he married customarily in 2009. The maid was only 20-years-old at the time. He later left her for Nare after her met her while she was on attachment at a government complex in Bulawayo in 2014.



Mathema joins a list of President Robert Mugabe’s top officials who left their wives to wed youthful women, the report said.



Watch Video:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtFb75OoJ_o



hmm



age is number. love lo matter

This man just succeeded in carrying a load he can't satisfy 70-23 nawa. He even divorced his former wife sef not that she died. He's obviously driven by pleasure. This young wife go still do am strong thing. Esp when she reach age 30 or thereabout. By then d baba go don dey turn 80. That's if d girl get patience sef. She fit scatter d man church and career before she reach 28 8 Likes

The numbers plenty ooo

Ladies can marry anything so long as u Dangle a few currency note. 5 Likes 1 Share

Women and money? Inseparable! 3 Likes

Hmmmmm

This one is strong

Seems like



Kenya

Zimbabwe

Ghana

Uganda and

South Africa



Have something in common 2 Likes

we are angry All this Old men no go leave all this young girls for us. (Association of Angry Nigerian Youth) (AANY)we are angry 1 Like

Na me go dey enjoy the girl pass if I be the man pikin







E be like say aged men no dey gree old for that country

Ayam not understanding; egbami ke

It's called true love 1 Like

She's 23, not underage.

Na wa oo

d age difference s just too much

anything is possible in Zimbabwe and Kenya... meanwhile, age is just a number...... 1 Like

this is dabota lawson and sunny aku--Zimbabwe version

Oga sir

Women never seize to amaze me. Women never seize to amaze me.

The girl is after just one thing.... Inheritance

H

The man is going to live long with this kind of fresh punany





Nodding that tin once a day is like a daily dose of blood tonic with vitamin A-Z 1 Like

Proof that its a mans world.

Love is StewPeed... especially in Zimbabwe

Shol3:

Hmmmmm

This one is strong

Hehehehe...the girl wan secure tomorow sharp!! Soon the man go go greet baba God. Hehehehe...the girl wan secure tomorow sharp!! Soon the man go go greet baba God.

Love in tokyo

The man doesn't anyway look 70. Anyway congratulations to the both of them

One of the "a thousand ways to die".

At 70, he just conveniently got himself a heart attack

Zimbabwe, kenya & uganda have something in common

..so wot. ..is he not all low to fuk?

Trust me the girl has been bleeping the old man very well.....

MykOnyxo:

hmm



age is number. love lo matter

Ko n se love ni e yi! Security lo ju Ko n se love ni e yi! Security lo ju