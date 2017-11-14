₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,354 members, 3,913,004 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 08:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" (11367 Views)
Coup Rumors In Zimbabwe, Tanks Head To Harare Over Mugabe's Row With Army / Photos Of People Against The Coup In Turkey / Possible Coup In Turkey, Military Locks Down Bridges That Connect Europe & Asia (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by olatade(m): 6:42am
Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer Says, "The Situation Has Moved To Another Level"
Good morning Zimbabwe. Fellow Zimbabweans. Following the address we made on 13 November 2017, which we believe our main broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and the Herald were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level. Firstly we wish to assure our nation, His Excellency, the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe and commander in chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, comrade R G Mugabe and his family, are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.
BY THE GUARDIAN UKNOV 14, 2017
“Good morning Zimbabwe.
Fellow Zimbabweans. Following the address we made on 13 November 2017, which we believe our main broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and the Herald were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level.
Firstly we wish to assure our nation, His Excellency, the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe and commander in chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, comrade R G Mugabe and his family, are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.
We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.
To the civil servants, as you are aware there is a plan by the same individuals to influence the current purging which is taking place in the political sphere. To the civil service, we are against that act of injustice and we intend to protect every one of you against that.
To the judiciary, the measures underway are intended to ensure that as an independent arm of the state you are able to exercise your independent authority without fear of being obstructed as has been the case with this group of individuals.
Zimbabwe National Army Announcer, SB Moyo
To our members of parliament, your legislative role is of paramount importance, of peace and stability in this country, and it is our desire that a dispensation is created that allows you to serve your respective political constituencies according to democratic tenants.
To the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, we urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movement. However, we encourage those who are employed and those with essential business in the city to continue their normal activities as usual. Our wish is that you will enjoy your rights and freedoms and that we return our country to a dispensation that allows for investment, development, and prosperity that we all fought for and for which many of our citizens paid the supreme sacrifice.
To political parties, we urge you to discourage your members from engaging in violent behavior. To the youth, we call upon you to realise that the future of this country is yours. Do not be enticed with the dirty coins of silver, be disciplined and remain committed to the efforts and values of this great nation.
To all churches and religious organizations in Zimbabwe, we call upon your congregations to pray for our country and preach the gospel of love, peace and unity and development. To both our people and the world beyond our borders, we wish to make this abundantly clear this is not a military takeover of government. What the Zimbabwe defence forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which if not addressed may result in violent conflict.
We call upon all the war veterans to play a positive role in ensuring peace, stability, and unity in the country. To members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, all leave is canceled and you are all to return to your barracks with immediate effect.
To the other security forces, we urge you to cooperate for the good of our country. Let it be clear we intend to address the human security threats in our country. Therefore any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.
And to the media, we urge you to report fairly and responsibly.
We thank you.”
http://saharareporters.com/2017/11/14/military-coup-zimbabwe-zim-army-announcer-says-situation-has-moved-another-level
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by michlins: 6:46am
Ayam not understanding. Why a coup when you know that Robert will retain power and probably fight back
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by EmekaBlue(m): 6:47am
Since he doesnt want to ever leave that position like its his birthright alone. I support if the military kick him out.
Meanwhile i heard kids in zimbabwe ask who is d mugabe of other countries...they think mugabe is d word to describe president
45 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by LUGBE: 6:47am
That is serious, finally
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by SoNature(m): 6:49am
If this is true, then it's good news! But I will surely miss Robert Mugabe's jokes.
5 Likes
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Bossontop(m): 6:55am
Nice one dere....him bin wan die for power nii??
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by rifasenate11(m): 6:58am
Good riddance..the only language a black man listens to is the language of force and military. Mugabe was even planning to install his wife as the next president of Zimbabwe and I really pity that country. democracy is a must for Zimbabwe.
20 Likes
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by hisgrace090: 7:09am
This is the way for now.
The seat tighters leaders are messing up our image a lot.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by prospero5(m): 7:17am
one breast in the mouth of a man is worth two in the brassiere of a woman". ------Robert Mugabe, 2018.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Flets: 7:17am
From the news, there is no coup yet. However its hard to decipher why active military role in a democratic setting.
Its actually time for Mugabe to go but Africa needs no more military coup.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by R2bees(m): 7:17am
Any military coup without attempting to oust the sitting president, is that one a coup??... I think Mugabe wants uproot his enemies.
18 Likes
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Sunnycliff(m): 7:18am
Mugabe need to be bundled out of power
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by NwaAmaikpe: 7:18am
We all need to stand up against this Western-backed mutiny and tyranny.
They succeeded with Col. Muammar Gaddafi.
We must not let them destroy the only remaining true African leader who has the good of his country at heart.
With this said,
Let me unequivocally state that I stand with Robert Mugabe.
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by jericco1(m): 7:19am
i don't understand
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by BrainnewsNg(f): 7:19am
It is long overdue...
God bless the Zim army. Amen!
Fu-k Mugabe, especially his old and weak long d-ck
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by iLickAnalFungus(m): 7:19am
Military coup is long overdue in the UK, Because the Queen has been there for God knows how long. The painful thing is that, the Queen has no plan on who to successor, no plans for the economy and no plan for overall wellbeing of her citizens, the only thing she's good at is blaming the Africans for her failure. - Robert Mugabe
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Celcius: 7:20am
Finally.
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by lifestyle1(m): 7:20am
Zimbabwe na country ?
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by omojeesu(m): 7:20am
If true. It's good news.
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by modelmike7(m): 7:20am
NOTHING ACTUALLY LAST FOREVER!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by yeyerolling: 7:20am
The west and AU frowns at military action. But in this case dem go happy. Tyrant old man hahahah serves u right
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by jerflakes(m): 7:21am
Every commenter above me didn't even bother reading the article
It clearly states that Mugabe is not the target but the people around him
Everybody here just dey shout that Mugabe must go
SMH
27 Likes
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by DeutschJunge: 7:21am
Black people sha, they just hatting on the man in this comments.
the queen of England has been ruling that country since before our fathers were born. forget prime minister and their chambers, if she doesn't approve nothing they say will fly! why aren't you guys calling for her to step down?
don't tell me any nonsense like monarch... whats the difference, no be human they be?
i wouldn't be surprised if this is sponsored by the west
4 Likes
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by BlindAngel: 7:21am
This one pain me die, why not Nigeria
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Jamiubond009(m): 7:22am
K
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Pavore9: 7:22am
With Mugabe wrecking democracy, Zimbabwe deserves a military coup to create the possibility of moving forward from Mugabe and his cronies.
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by superemmy(m): 7:22am
If Mugabe is working then he should stay. Afterall the only thing a people need is good governance.
Libya has never recovered from Gaddafi till today
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by Mrkumareze(m): 7:22am
This coup is friendly, a supposed coup should be Brutal and life threatening.
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by SmartMugu: 7:22am
It's high-time that happened. Hope Mugabe doesn't end-up with a heart-attack on this throne.
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by danjumakolo: 7:22am
The westerners should have a hand in this,being that they don't like the Mugabe
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:22am
can we stage civilian coup and kick that Sudanese Jubril out of Nigeria
|Re: Military Coup In Zimbabwe: Zim Army Announcer "It Has Moved To Another Level" by R2bees(m): 7:22am
.
Mugabe At African Union: Let’s Stand Up To West / Why Is London Burning? / Mali: Al-qaeda Allies Plot Revenge Attacks In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: EMDIEY, Kefetu(m), Kundagarten, mtim14(m), Topgainer, Critiker, mojounited(m), peckhamboi, OgaJamal, Talkthetalk, Ayopredict, idonhammer, MMJ(m), hsteven, echekizito(m), Shazam1077(m), ewen, EGBAX(m), Nathayas, EMEKA1MILLION(m), kisszhira, remedies4a(m), walex2(m), skare, Humility017(m), zenith4biz(m), AmunaNo1, StCruz247, ubanuel, Bally84, 1shot, chrisxxx(m), Ekechuks(m), cross2crown(m), Bridget95(f), gotnel, olayinka59, TimeMod1, Mactons(m), Truth801(m), DuBLINGreenb(m), buchionwuazor(m), Nebuzaradan, yommy04, payan(m), soronzo, godofuck231, adebayosun02, optimised, etaoko, gmou, lauwhyte, redfly(m), Kyri(f), iammo(m), jetbomber17, Kizyte(m), agbangam, lordpsyko, SMSfactory, Ibime(m), alexistaiwo, oluwasegun007(m), cana882(m), adar4222(m), welzyj2(m), Cachez(m), Phonefanatic, Coldfeets, seunsola2411(m), sylver1(m), omochefran(m), eagleonearth(m), olansart(m), sultanO, kollinz1234, ProfSule(m), jazinogold(m), horlakunle25(m), AudioZilla, Alimiyemi(m), leighcon(m), Cooleasy(m), oomayor, Dreydoe, generalbush(m), rhamses, Johnnyhoo(m), PHC4(m), zig2ryme04, dadaic, Marvel1206, Gourdoinc(m), akereconfi, drlateef, Akpurokwe, kaka22(m), gasparpisciotta(m), Ikpe1234, michaelo2(m), abedammy, luckyjojo, mizmia, fuckpro, Changes77(m), rafabenitez, osazee12(m), twisteddaNy(m), Chevronstaff, bimbotek, SerPounce(m), GodwinsO(m), EmekaBlue(m), Wisdombankxz, 2drajayi(m), manuelzz(m), dynamic010, seegi(m), EWAagoyin(m), Abiodunne, adax007, solihu(m), kaball32, angelo5uk(m), itemj2k(m), omofem and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13