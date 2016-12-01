Buhari set himself up on his Anticorruption war. He is a man that is known for financial

incorruptibility.....One of the reasons I and millions of others voted for him is to fight

corruption with brutality, the type of brutality that corruption itself unleash on us.

However, during his inaugural speech, he goofed when said he belongs to nobody and belongs

to everybody.....that is not a statement anyone who want to fight corruption should make. The

statement water down the seriousness he was bringing in. Even God knows his sheep and His

sheep know him. A president shouldn't belong to corruption, he must not be ashamed to

declare it.

That statement set a new political template and the good guys became orphans as there is no

distinction between a Saraki and Lawan before Buhari, he said he can work with

anybody....Wow, even Jesus selected 12(although one was bad purposefully), God chose His

own people and prophets but Buhari can work with anyone.....To him a Lawan with no criminal

record is the same with a renowned rice merchant Saraki. Most guys who commended him for

making such statements were crooks who eventually used the statements to their advantage.

NASS was taken over, APC as a party became a free for all for all known thieves from the

defeated PDP and today, PDP is cleaner than APC....."I belong to everybody".....

Buhari has no NASS backing in this war and the judiciary will not go beyond the existing laws

unless the Everybody NASS amend the law. About 7 Anticorruption Bill from Buhari are cooling

off inside the dust bin of NASS. So the reluctant judiciary is more helpless.

Recovery of money is not new in Nigeria. Murtala did it. Abacha fought corruption in the

banking sector. OBJ fought corruption, jailed IGP and Bayelsa Governor. He recovered looted

funds. Established EFCC and ICPC. Thank God he did because the Everybody NASS wouldn't

have done it for Mr. Nobody!!!! Even Yaradua fought corruption, he jailed Bode George.

Jonathan tried Jagaban, he put pressure on Ibori and sent him to the waiting arms of tiger.

Jonathan sacked his darling minister accused of corruption in the aviation sector!!!

Nothing is new in Buhari's achievement, they looted in dollars, he is giving us account in naira.

Judges were raided, fine, OBJ raided sitting governors and handcuffed a sitting IGP!!!

19 MONTHS, no special courts on corruption yet. Even APC now allocate N1m to a polling unit,

a feat higher than PDP's.....The money was gotten from Abuja. The government now covers up

corruption in his ranks and files....10% kick back is still potent. Money is still missing in NNPC,

at least they didn't deny SLS recent claim. Illegal OVERDRAFT from CBN. Bribery and denials.....

Today, he worships Saraki and he may compromise anytime and nail the coffin of

Anticorruption.

Please Note, he has made a terrible mistake from the beginning and that has rocked his

Anticorruption boat. Believe it or not, there is massive corruption in Buhari Government.

PADDING is small.

All we can say is that we wish him well but we wish Nigeria "weller".....