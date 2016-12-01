₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Saraki, Dogara, Bello, Tambuwal At Wedding Reception Of Son Of Clark Of NASS
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Friday night attended the wedding reception organised for the son of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Omolori at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Others in attendance at the event were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello among others.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/sarakidogaratambuwalyahaya-bello-at.html
Am free to comment again.. . Mods thank u
polithiefcians
Should i call them criminals or not?
wishing them an happy married life.
Which CLARK is it Edwin CLARK?
To spell Clerk dey hard some people
Hmmmm, sai ahankali kawai
Na so dem take dey share am. Like say these ppl dey wait to enta before dem begin use marriage alliances..
Happy Married Life..... to do wedding just deh hungry me but Ba kudi, Ba mata....
Merry recession Xmas Nigerians
Buhari set himself up on his Anticorruption war. He is a man that is known for financial
incorruptibility.....One of the reasons I and millions of others voted for him is to fight
corruption with brutality, the type of brutality that corruption itself unleash on us.
However, during his inaugural speech, he goofed when said he belongs to nobody and belongs
to everybody.....that is not a statement anyone who want to fight corruption should make. The
statement water down the seriousness he was bringing in. Even God knows his sheep and His
sheep know him. A president shouldn't belong to corruption, he must not be ashamed to
declare it.
That statement set a new political template and the good guys became orphans as there is no
distinction between a Saraki and Lawan before Buhari, he said he can work with
anybody....Wow, even Jesus selected 12(although one was bad purposefully), God chose His
own people and prophets but Buhari can work with anyone.....To him a Lawan with no criminal
record is the same with a renowned rice merchant Saraki. Most guys who commended him for
making such statements were crooks who eventually used the statements to their advantage.
NASS was taken over, APC as a party became a free for all for all known thieves from the
defeated PDP and today, PDP is cleaner than APC....."I belong to everybody".....
Buhari has no NASS backing in this war and the judiciary will not go beyond the existing laws
unless the Everybody NASS amend the law. About 7 Anticorruption Bill from Buhari are cooling
off inside the dust bin of NASS. So the reluctant judiciary is more helpless.
Recovery of money is not new in Nigeria. Murtala did it. Abacha fought corruption in the
banking sector. OBJ fought corruption, jailed IGP and Bayelsa Governor. He recovered looted
funds. Established EFCC and ICPC. Thank God he did because the Everybody NASS wouldn't
have done it for Mr. Nobody!!!! Even Yaradua fought corruption, he jailed Bode George.
Jonathan tried Jagaban, he put pressure on Ibori and sent him to the waiting arms of tiger.
Jonathan sacked his darling minister accused of corruption in the aviation sector!!!
Nothing is new in Buhari's achievement, they looted in dollars, he is giving us account in naira.
Judges were raided, fine, OBJ raided sitting governors and handcuffed a sitting IGP!!!
19 MONTHS, no special courts on corruption yet. Even APC now allocate N1m to a polling unit,
a feat higher than PDP's.....The money was gotten from Abuja. The government now covers up
corruption in his ranks and files....10% kick back is still potent. Money is still missing in NNPC,
at least they didn't deny SLS recent claim. Illegal OVERDRAFT from CBN. Bribery and denials.....
Today, he worships Saraki and he may compromise anytime and nail the coffin of
Anticorruption.
Please Note, he has made a terrible mistake from the beginning and that has rocked his
Anticorruption boat. Believe it or not, there is massive corruption in Buhari Government.
PADDING is small.
All we can say is that we wish him well but we wish Nigeria "weller".....
POLITICS EVIL, THEY GOT NO LOVE FOR THE PEOPLE
Big Boyz
WatchinginHD:
Dem knack you ban?
tjfulloption:wishing them a happy married life rather
What is Yahaya Bello doing there while his state is in a deep poo? let him go back home and pay the civil servants.
