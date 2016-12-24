Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) (4510 Views)

Only for this guy to block my numbers from reaching him. Even his mother's number that he used to call me when he hasnt confirmed my payment, i have also been barred from calling that number. Please help me spread this. Thank you.



So ppl get mind n money like ds . I hail una.





I feel for you bro.Meanwhile while some MMMers are patiently waiting for jan. others are duping themselves and chuddy somewhere be like 13 Likes 3 Shares

what is his name again?. 4 Likes

Auntie, what should we do nah?? Just leave is to enjoy our peaceful peace

The guy is foolish to think that he can get away for long with a BVN no.

There are some mistakes u dnt make, op it's all ur mistake 1 Like

This is definitely front page material.....hehehehehe

BUt is it not better for your fellow brother nigerian to eat your money than the russian mavroda wetin! 2 Likes

It was her mistake not his fault but he should be human and send the excess.

It's her turn to make mistake today, he might be the one to make a mistake tomorrow.

ONE CHANCE..... Participate with spare money. Una no go hear 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmmm

MMM making and breaking destinies since the 90's. Whether you are made or u are broken is a choice only time can answer

I can only pity you for the 72,000 thousand Naira that was in excess of your transaction.

Eeeehya, I wonder wah happened to cross checking wen it comes to money matters

People get mind 1 Like

HONEST man.



MMM warned you to only transfer money specified in order box, and MMM don frozen the guy money and you want him to transfer it back to you, wait till January 14th nw Opportunity present a thief, until you have opportunity to steal and don't, you can consider yourself anman.MMMyou to only transfer money specified in order box, and MMM don frozen the guy moneyand you want him to transfer it back to you, wait till January 14th nw 1 Like

That's what is called Blessings

Be hopeful but take heart because your money may not come back

Inform the EFCC.

ehya 3 Likes

Visit his bank with his account details and a police statement. He will be tracked. Also visit his school and his Service provider with Police men and a warrant. These things should cost about 100k or less. But when you get him, make sure he pays for inconveniences and surplus. Make the idiot suffer. 2 Likes

Well only a court order can make you get your cash back

The Lord is your strength

Klalkkaklaklakla

Just like every other bizz, MMM has its own risk and this is one of such. Take heart or go report to the police, I only hope you don't get arrested in the process.