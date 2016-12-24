₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:24pm
I was matched with this guy whose image is attached on MMM. His name is Ezenagu Chukwudi, a student of caleb university. His phone number is 08154264497. I was supposed to pay him the sum of 308,000 but i mistakenly transferred 380,000 to his account. He confirmed receiving the funds into his account and promised to send me the excess. That was all the money i had in my account and i was really hopeful.
Only for this guy to block my numbers from reaching him. Even his mother's number that he used to call me when he hasnt confirmed my payment, i have also been barred from calling that number. Please help me spread this. Thank you.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/12/mmm-participant-allegedly-dupes-fellow-member.html
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by yomi007k(m): 6:26pm
So ppl get mind n money like ds . I hail una.
Pls help wt dt beyonce pix.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by dorry62(f): 6:29pm
I feel for you bro.Meanwhile while some MMMers are patiently waiting for jan. others are duping themselves and chuddy somewhere be like
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by jumpandpas(m): 6:44pm
what is his name again?.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:45pm
Auntie, what should we do nah?? Just leave is to enjoy our peaceful peace
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by thorpido(m): 6:48pm
The guy is foolish to think that he can get away for long with a BVN no.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by ogawisdom(m): 6:48pm
There are some mistakes u dnt make, op it's all ur mistake
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Zehner(f): 7:07pm
This is definitely front page material.....hehehehehe
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by DOLLARTEX: 7:14pm
BUt is it not better for your fellow brother nigerian to eat your money than the russian mavroda wetin!
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Richie0974: 7:44pm
It was her mistake not his fault but he should be human and send the excess.
It's her turn to make mistake today, he might be the one to make a mistake tomorrow.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Goldenheart(m): 7:45pm
ONE CHANCE..... Participate with spare money. Una no go hear
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Taeewo(m): 7:45pm
Hmmmm
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by MykLANNY(m): 7:45pm
MMM making and breaking destinies since the 90's. Whether you are made or u are broken is a choice only time can answer
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by aribabz: 7:45pm
BeeBeeOoh:The guy xmas don set
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by philfearon(m): 7:46pm
I can only pity you for the 72,000 thousand Naira that was in excess of your transaction.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Genea(f): 7:46pm
Eeeehya, I wonder wah happened to cross checking wen it comes to money matters
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by ChukaLupin(m): 7:46pm
yomi007k:As in.....380k. The boy dey university sha....
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by kolnel: 7:46pm
People get mind
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by knostbrown01(m): 7:46pm
Opportunity present a thief, until you have opportunity to steal and don't, you can consider yourself an HONEST man.
MMM warned you to only transfer money specified in order box, and MMM don frozen the guy money and you want him to transfer it back to you, wait till January 14th nw
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Hoodfriend: 7:47pm
That's what is called Blessings
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by glossy6(f): 7:47pm
Be hopeful but take heart because your money may not come back
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Gapsy101(m): 7:47pm
Inform the EFCC.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by sloopyy: 7:47pm
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by ChukaLupin(m): 7:47pm
Taeewo:hm MMM
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by adebayo201: 7:47pm
ehya
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Chuksemi(m): 7:47pm
Visit his bank with his account details and a police statement. He will be tracked. Also visit his school and his Service provider with Police men and a warrant. These things should cost about 100k or less. But when you get him, make sure he pays for inconveniences and surplus. Make the idiot suffer.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by aribabz: 7:47pm
Well only a court order can make you get your cash back
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by Stanleywaxy(m): 7:48pm
The Lord is your strength
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by siegfried99(m): 7:48pm
Klalkkaklaklakla
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by ask4double(m): 7:48pm
Just like every other bizz, MMM has its own risk and this is one of such. Take heart or go report to the police, I only hope you don't get arrested in the process.
|Re: MMM Participant Accused Of Duping Fellow Member He Was Matched With (Photo) by dhope001(m): 7:48pm
MMM league ends without away matches
