|Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:38pm
SaharaReporters has learned of an outrageous case where police officers in Ota, Ogun State, demanded a bribe from a couple robbed days before their wedding.
http://saharareporters.com/2016/12/24/outrageous-divisional-police-hq-ota-demands-bribe-robbery-victims
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by GoggleB(m): 6:40pm
Same set of idiots that were using Helium Blimp to promote #changebeginswithme programme.
Police is not my friend.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by GMBuhari: 6:45pm
Police has never been and will never be your friend
That's what they do despite the billions upon billions FG allocates to them
Never trust the police
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Sibrah: 7:05pm
Only in Nigeria will thieves write residents to "keep somethin" for them in advance and they will successfully rob the residents at the promised date.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 7:15pm
Chai...I pity the Police Officer whey get that number cos m about to send him 'Please Send me Credit'...at least make I chop from the bribes whey him don collect.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by doctokwus: 7:34pm
This Inspector Yeni wud be sweating wherever he is now.
Even if nothing is done to him for now,for d fact that his name and tel no. are now online,makes him a watched target by d police high command,assuming he is not summoned.
If he is unlucky to av a state commissioner of police he has crossed or shortchanged in d past,this is a ready blackmail tool lest he wud be told he wud b reported to Police HQ.
Eventhough police in Nigeria are deemed wicked,the rank and file suffer d same faith from their superiors as Nigerians suffer in their hands.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Richie0974: 7:51pm
Corruption in Nigeria is now over the roof, I wonder what Buhari claims he's fighting.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by ngmgeek(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by MykLANNY(m): 7:51pm
It just keeps me wondering which of the corruption Mr President is fighting
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by GodIsFoolish: 7:52pm
Fvck the police
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by blazer234: 7:53pm
doctokwus:
His name is Nosa and not Yeni
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by chuose2: 7:53pm
Hunger is killing everbody under Buhari.
Adeboye cannot escape judgement for his part in bring this tyrannical confused govt to power
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by sekem: 7:54pm
Na today?
Oga sorri o.
E be like say police neva show you say stealing is not corruption indeed before?
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by akoredebadru: 7:54pm
May God save our nation bcoz if Nigeria z bad, den Nigerians are also Bad
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by yousee: 7:54pm
No remorse at all. Imagine!
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by TANKDESTROYER: 7:55pm
sad one
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by BornStunner1: 7:55pm
Between the thieves and Police in the
I do not even know which is worse!!
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by redcliff: 7:55pm
The mod that banned me is a bastard. Ban me again please!! It would help me from not coming to nairaland that often..
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by siegfried99(m): 7:56pm
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by idupaul: 7:56pm
Change begins with me ..oya IG over to you
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by emeijeh(m): 7:57pm
What do you expect?
Change will never affect the Nigeria Police Force.
They are and will always be synonymous to bribe
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by aztvseriez: 7:58pm
Dullard in power
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Omeokachie: 8:00pm
As it was in the days of George Iyamu so it is today.
Police is your FIEND.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by mostyg(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Ximenez(m): 8:01pm
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Promismike(m): 8:02pm
No bi the idiots way da preach against corruption?
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by yjgm(m): 8:02pm
Trust them as your friends at your peril.
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by emeijeh(m): 8:03pm
akoredebadru:What's this one saying?
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:03pm
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by blackaxe78: 8:04pm
chuose2:
|Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by davodyguy: 8:04pm
