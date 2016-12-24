₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,983 members, 3,272,988 topics. Date: Saturday, 24 December 2016 at 08:04 PM

Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters (1384 Views)

Rivers Rerun: What Happened Today Between Wike And Amaechi At Mile 1 Police HQ / CCT Trial: I Have Never Collected Bribe From Anyone – Orubebe / Buhari Pays Hospital Bill For Armed Robbery Victim (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:38pm
SaharaReporters has learned of an outrageous case where police officers in Ota, Ogun State, demanded a bribe from a couple robbed days before their wedding.

With just three days before their wedding, Yeni and her fiancé, both of them residents of Ota, were robbed. “Our house was burgled on Tuesday, and the thieves went away with lots of valuables including our wedding rings and my fiancé’s laptop,” Yeni told our correspondent. “We reported immediately at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Onipanu-Ota, and we were assured that we would recover the stolen items, but that we had to ‘drop’ something before the police could start an investigation,” she added. "Drop something" is a code word for a bribe.

Our correspondent learned that one of the police officers assigned to the case has continually called Yeni’s fiancé, asking him ‘how far?’ “I have been wondering if the victims should be responsible for funds required for investigating a theft,” a troubled Yeni. She added, “At present, we are financially down, and our wedding is this weekend. And because we are yet to replace most of the things stolen, my fiancé tried to explain the situation of things to this particular police officer calling and asking for money, but she told us to call the IPO. We did only to discover that the IPO was so angry that we’ve not been able to ‘settle’ them since."

Several police officers at the Divisional Headquarters in Onipanu-Ota have reportedly threatened to put the investigation on hold until the victims ‘drop something.’ “Even to fill a police report here, I was told to pay N10, 000,” Yeni’s fiancé told our correspondent.

A few other residents told our reporter that the police station was notorious for extortion and demands for bribes. “When my passport and other documents were stolen, and I came here for a police report, I was told to drop something to buy paper and biro,’ one of the residents said.

SaharaReporters identified the IPO handling Yeni and her fiancé’s case as Inspector Nosa. We rang his mobile number, 08033252754, to ascertain why he and his colleagues have been demanding a bribe from robbery victims, but he did not respond.

http://saharareporters.com/2016/12/24/outrageous-divisional-police-hq-ota-demands-bribe-robbery-victims

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by GoggleB(m): 6:40pm
Same set of idiots that were using Helium Blimp to promote #changebeginswithme programme.

Police is not my friend.

6 Likes

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by GMBuhari: 6:45pm
Police has never been and will never be your friend


That's what they do despite the billions upon billions FG allocates to them



Never trust the police

3 Likes

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Sibrah: 7:05pm
Only in Nigeria will thieves write residents to "keep somethin" for them in advance and they will successfully rob the residents at the promised date.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by 2muchopoTBdope(m): 7:15pm
Chai...I pity the Police Officer whey get that number cos m about to send him 'Please Send me Credit'...at least make I chop from the bribes whey him don collect.
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by doctokwus: 7:34pm
This Inspector Yeni wud be sweating wherever he is now.
Even if nothing is done to him for now,for d fact that his name and tel no. are now online,makes him a watched target by d police high command,assuming he is not summoned.
If he is unlucky to av a state commissioner of police he has crossed or shortchanged in d past,this is a ready blackmail tool lest he wud be told he wud b reported to Police HQ.
Eventhough police in Nigeria are deemed wicked,the rank and file suffer d same faith from their superiors as Nigerians suffer in their hands.
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Richie0974: 7:51pm
Corruption in Nigeria is now over the roof, I wonder what Buhari claims he's fighting.
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by ngmgeek(m): 7:51pm
o
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by MykLANNY(m): 7:51pm
It just keeps me wondering which of the corruption Mr President is fighting
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by GodIsFoolish: 7:52pm
Fvck the police
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by blazer234: 7:53pm
doctokwus:
This Inspector Yeni wud be sweating wherever he is now.
Even if nothing is done to him for now,for d fact that his name and tel no. are now online,makes him a watched target by d police high command,assuming he is not summoned.
If he is unlucky to av a state commissioner of police he has crossed or shortchanged in d past,this is a ready blackmail tool lest he wud be told he wud b reported to Police HQ.
Eventhough police in Nigeria are deemed wicked,the rank and file suffer d same faith from their superiors as Nigerians suffer in their hands.

His name is Nosa and not Yeni
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by chuose2: 7:53pm
Hunger is killing everbody under Buhari.

Adeboye cannot escape judgement for his part in bring this tyrannical confused govt to power

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by sekem: 7:54pm
Na today?

Oga sorri o.

E be like say police neva show you say stealing is not corruption indeed before?
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by akoredebadru: 7:54pm
May God save our nation bcoz if Nigeria z bad, den Nigerians are also Bad
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by yousee: 7:54pm
No remorse at all. Imagine!
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by TANKDESTROYER: 7:55pm
sad one
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by BornStunner1: 7:55pm


Between the thieves and Police in the Southwaaste

I do not even know which is worse!! undecided undecided








1 Like

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by redcliff: 7:55pm
The mod that banned me is a bastard. Ban me again please!! It would help me from not coming to nairaland that often..

1 Like

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by siegfried99(m): 7:56pm
Hmmmn
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by idupaul: 7:56pm
Change begins with me ..oya IG over to you
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by emeijeh(m): 7:57pm
What do you expect?
Change will never affect the Nigeria Police Force.
They are and will always be synonymous to bribe

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by aztvseriez: 7:58pm
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by MrMoney007: 7:58pm
Dullard in power
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Omeokachie: 8:00pm
As it was in the days of George Iyamu so it is today.


Police is your FIEND.
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by mostyg(m): 8:00pm
News?
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Ximenez(m): 8:01pm
.
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Promismike(m): 8:02pm
No bi the idiots way da preach against corruption?
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by yjgm(m): 8:02pm
Trust them as your friends at your peril.
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by emeijeh(m): 8:03pm
akoredebadru:
May God save our nation bcoz if Nigeria z bad, den Nigerians are also Bad
What's this one saying?
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:03pm
U
Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by blackaxe78: 8:04pm
chuose2:
Hunger is killing ME under Buhari.

Adeboye cannot escape judgement for his part in bring this tyrannical confused govt to power

Re: Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters by davodyguy: 8:04pm
cool

(0) (Reply)

Blasphemy In Tunisia / Na Only Be Dey Get This Feeling? No Be Me, Ok Na Me / Boko Haram Releases New Video; Leader Still Alive.

Viewing this topic: Adeymorla, sirp2007, latosin, gurunlocker, Journey1, lacastre, listenersky, mostyg(m), FTA, jane5020(f), sloye5, damsoid(f), linktel, abbey621(m), fellom, HomesOfLife(m), femimat(m), paulGrundy(m), sirOrubebe, tunax5loon(m), opobo007, feflo, ngmgeek(m), overcomer123, Ximenez(m), RUDEBOYY(m), olorunwa90(m), tidharmie(m), Skywalker5(m), LorDBolton, santafe(m), tony9k, Fada2000(f), Davidbelove, davit, Omeokachie, engrfemi(m), Razmuhy, timiekay, Arlik(m), Surd2121(m), VladDracula, AdakoleG, Bucho3d, kishimi8(m), phrancys001(m), Sirabdul, leoniel(m), 2dugged(f), colossus91(m), sabaeh, Yames70(m), swuftz, incognita, drbiola(m), agboskipool(m), FlirtyKaren(f), donmat, MD1977, Adeevah(f), ChiefSweetus, electronic(m), idu1(m), Kpapa1978, dukeolumde(m), tawa89(m), Omoakinsuyi(m), MrFairplay4ume(m), yemzone(m), Jorussia(m), emeijeh(m), basnat, project8(m), blackaxe78, sarrki(m), Promismike(m), sujex94(m), theuniqueone(m), Transformer999, osaslord500(m), precris(m), segebobo, smileysmiles(f), damade16(m), Goddey18(m), highrise07(m), davodyguy, Julietekekwe1 and 142 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.