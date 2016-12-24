Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Policemen In Ota Demand Bribe From Robbery Victims - Sahara Reporters (1384 Views)

SaharaReporters has learned of an outrageous case where police officers in Ota, Ogun State, demanded a bribe from a couple robbed days before their wedding.



With just three days before their wedding, Yeni and her fiancé, both of them residents of Ota, were robbed. “Our house was burgled on Tuesday, and the thieves went away with lots of valuables including our wedding rings and my fiancé’s laptop,” Yeni told our correspondent. “We reported immediately at the Police Divisional Headquarters in Onipanu-Ota, and we were assured that we would recover the stolen items, but that we had to ‘drop’ something before the police could start an investigation,” she added. "Drop something" is a code word for a bribe.



Our correspondent learned that one of the police officers assigned to the case has continually called Yeni’s fiancé, asking him ‘how far?’ “I have been wondering if the victims should be responsible for funds required for investigating a theft,” a troubled Yeni. She added, “At present, we are financially down, and our wedding is this weekend. And because we are yet to replace most of the things stolen, my fiancé tried to explain the situation of things to this particular police officer calling and asking for money, but she told us to call the IPO. We did only to discover that the IPO was so angry that we’ve not been able to ‘settle’ them since."



Several police officers at the Divisional Headquarters in Onipanu-Ota have reportedly threatened to put the investigation on hold until the victims ‘drop something.’ “Even to fill a police report here, I was told to pay N10, 000,” Yeni’s fiancé told our correspondent.



A few other residents told our reporter that the police station was notorious for extortion and demands for bribes. “When my passport and other documents were stolen, and I came here for a police report, I was told to drop something to buy paper and biro,’ one of the residents said.



SaharaReporters identified the IPO handling Yeni and her fiancé’s case as Inspector Nosa. We rang his mobile number, 08033252754, to ascertain why he and his colleagues have been demanding a bribe from robbery victims, but he did not respond.

http://saharareporters.com/2016/12/24/outrageous-divisional-police-hq-ota-demands-bribe-robbery-victims

Same set of idiots that were using Helium Blimp to promote #changebeginswithme programme.



Police is not my friend. 6 Likes

Police has never been and will never be your friend





That's what they do despite the billions upon billions FG allocates to them







Never trust the police 3 Likes

Only in Nigeria will thieves write residents to "keep somethin" for them in advance and they will successfully rob the residents at the promised date. 1 Like 1 Share

Chai...I pity the Police Officer whey get that number cos m about to send him 'Please Send me Credit'...at least make I chop from the bribes whey him don collect.

This Inspector Yeni wud be sweating wherever he is now.

Even if nothing is done to him for now,for d fact that his name and tel no. are now online,makes him a watched target by d police high command,assuming he is not summoned.

If he is unlucky to av a state commissioner of police he has crossed or shortchanged in d past,this is a ready blackmail tool lest he wud be told he wud b reported to Police HQ.

Eventhough police in Nigeria are deemed wicked,the rank and file suffer d same faith from their superiors as Nigerians suffer in their hands.

Corruption in Nigeria is now over the roof, I wonder what Buhari claims he's fighting.

It just keeps me wondering which of the corruption Mr President is fighting

Fvck the police

Adeboye cannot escape judgement for his part in bring this tyrannical confused govt to power



Hunger is killing everbody under Buhari.Adeboye cannot escape judgement for his part in bring this tyrannical confused govt to power

Na today?



Oga sorri o.



E be like say police neva show you say stealing is not corruption indeed before?

May God save our nation bcoz if Nigeria z bad, den Nigerians are also Bad

No remorse at all. Imagine!

sad one





Between the thieves and Police in the Southwaaste



I do not even know which is worse!!

















The mod that banned me is a bastard. Ban me again please!! It would help me from not coming to nairaland that often.. 1 Like

Hmmmn

Change begins with me ..oya IG over to you

What do you expect?

Change will never affect the Nigeria Police Force.

They are and will always be synonymous to bribe

Dullard in power

As it was in the days of George Iyamu so it is today.





Police is your FIEND.

News?

No bi the idiots way da preach against corruption?

Trust them as your friends at your peril.

akoredebadru:

May God save our nation bcoz if Nigeria z bad, den Nigerians are also Bad What's this one saying?

