Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by falconey: 7:42pm
FRESH facts have emerged revealing that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, okayed the importation of a 20ft container of Egusi soup, Ogbono soup, and yam porridge from India which was recently intercepted by the Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by falconey: 7:43pm
merry Christmas everyone....... from falconey with love.
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Draei: 7:45pm
Maybe Nafdac has opened an
unknown branch in India...Lol!
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by falconey: 7:47pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Kowor(f): 7:50pm
Wait! So the long nails my 9ja sisters fix don't make dem cook ni? Cos i don't get.
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by richommie(m): 7:50pm
Iffa be president ba.
I go sell this country
Use the money, buy another country
#YOLO
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by jumpandpas(m): 7:50pm
If you see Nigeria pls tell her that I'm weeping for her.
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by TANKDESTROYER: 8:13pm
The dawn is near
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by martyns303(m): 8:25pm
Egusi and ogbono are not the only thing produced in Nigeria but are still imported. Biggest of them all is crude....
Can u imagine importing egusi soup? As in if Nigerian can import egusi soup what else is there not to import?
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by abuayman(m): 8:35pm
Hmmmm, make I manage my garau-garau abeg
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by favourmic: 8:35pm
Very soon they we import sperm to Nigeria
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by leksmedia: 8:36pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Nneka234(f): 8:36pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Mirahcul: 8:37pm
Nigerian Agencies just have a way of doing funny things.
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by remmyton(f): 8:37pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by 0luwajuwon(m): 8:37pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Silentscreamer(f): 8:37pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Viccur(m): 8:37pm
Una never see anything. It's high time i started importing cold and hot water for garri/eba
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by KingAfo(m): 8:38pm
Ah you never see anything o my brother
No be naija?
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Bolustic(m): 8:38pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by ENGINEous(m): 8:38pm
Niaja and funny news. El OO El
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by majour(m): 8:38pm
Kowor:All I want to know is, is that ur real face?
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by dokunbam(m): 8:38pm
abuayman:
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by YoursGEJ(m): 8:39pm
This country wants to import everything and people are complaining that dollar is too high. What are you selling to gain dollars for the country?? But you want government to provide dollars to you for cheap so you can keep importing.
NO SINGLE COUNTRY IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND HAS DEVELOPED BY DEPENDING ON A IMPORT-BASED ECONOMY AND THAT IS A FACT
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Smhart1(f): 8:39pm
Even nafdac
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by careytommy7(m): 8:40pm
We Hail Thee!
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:40pm
It's simple. Pay your connect at Nafdac some sweet cash and tell him you are bringing powdered potato or whatever. Import your kpalanga and sell. Nigerians are dumb. We own these things, but yet we will sell ourselves out to foreigners ( you know yourselves ) for short term gain.
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Mayflowa(m): 8:41pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by dejavubobo1(m): 8:42pm
issokay..NAFDAC no dey even know whr u factory or plant dey.
Na to do the needful be d koko.
who cares if Nigerians die. After all, that's what we do on a daily **kill or be killed
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Cadamlk: 8:42pm
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by Paulscholari(m): 8:43pm
Haba why, Nigeria why?
Re: Shocker: How Imported Ogbono Soup, Jollof Rice From India Got NAFDAC Numbers by MosquitoLaps(m): 8:44pm
WTF? We now import our local dishes too? Na wah o. Na everything Naija dey use slack. SMH.
