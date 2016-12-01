₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by sarrki(m): 8:23pm On Dec 24
BENIN-CITY – Dr Chris Ogiemwonyi is a guru in the oil industry where he spent 34 years in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, before joining politics. He was one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. In this interview, Ogiemwonyi breaks his silence on issues regarding the politics of Edo and Governor Godwin Obaseki. He also speaks on some national issues, including alleged plot by some groups in the APC to remove the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying those calling for Odigie-Oyegun’s removal are actually angling for the head of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 presidential election.
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by sarrki(m): 8:24pm On Dec 24
Dokita nah opata to dey yearn
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by leofab(f): 9:16pm On Dec 24
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by Cekpo34(m): 6:57am
Balderdash
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by Janetessy(f): 8:29am
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by EdoNation(f): 8:31am
CHIEF OYEGUNWENDIA IS GOING NO WHERE!!!
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by Yunggyo(f): 8:32am
Oyegun cannot and will not win this war with tinubu
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by Buharimustgo: 8:34am
Before don't u want Buhari to go?please sir Buhari must go come 2019
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by legendte(m): 8:34am
Yunggyo:You be ref?
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:35am
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by rawtouch: 8:38am
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by BUHARImyDOG: 8:39am
the flog eye has been humiliated by a Fulani normad.
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by mccoy47(m): 8:39am
Just look at his portfolio! "Worked in NNPC for 35yrs then ran for governor! "
When you see a thief you don't need angels to tell you!
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by ettybaba(m): 8:42am
Oyegun is a traitor.
Oyegun was made the party chairman by the southern cacaus of APC when the north prefered Tom Ikimi.
The 1diot colluded with Buhari and sultan to make sure a Christian did not become Kogi state governor. The rather switched to Bello who worked for PDP against Audu/Faleke ticket in the gubernatorial election.
APC is factionalised in all the 36 states and the federal level due to the indiscretion of the snake headed party chairman.
APC will be the second party to collapse under him.
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by EdoNation(f): 8:44am
legendte:
Nor mind am
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by jiddaar: 8:49am
This man can talk gibberish!
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by Swahili0(f): 8:59am
Oyegun till 2059
Whether they like it or not
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by emymeeky: 9:02am
|Re: Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris by zicoraads(m): 9:38am
Stupid thrash! Will his going or not take things back to where it was pre-2015?!
