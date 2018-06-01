₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,387 members, 4,280,084 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 05:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun (17115 Views)
nPDP Members Set To Pull Out Of APC Over Failed Congresses, Others / What Saraki, Dogara Told Buhari About Dino Melaye’s Travail, 2018 Budget - READ / Those Who Want Oyegun Out As National Chairman Are Targetting Buhari --dr Chris (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by olajay86(m): 12:29pm
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has spoken on the activities of the New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, a group within the ruling party.
Oyegun said members of the nPDP are only looking for a good bargain themselves, adding that they (nPDP) cannot choose this time to dump the other political parties.
He said that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others were only acting like people who want the best for themselves. Oyegun ruled out any possibility of the group decamping to other parties.
Oyegun told reporters, “The process is still ongoing, and until we reach an understanding with them, it won’t be right to comment, but I think we have tended to read too much that is negative into their act.
“I just have a feeling that like all people who want the best terms for themselves, they will come out at a period which they feel is advantageous to them.
“Given the state of the polity, I suppose they chose this time not because they want to leave the APC; not because they were fed up with the APC, not because they want to cause trouble with the APC, but because they want a good deal for themselves given the totality of what is going on in the party.
“So, we have accepted their protest in good faith, and we are sitting down with them to work out something that will be mutually beneficial to both interests.”
http://www.titopeblog.com/2018/06/what-saraki-dogara-other-npdp-members.html
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Cornerstone2020: 3:33pm
God can never allow peace to reign in the camp of the wicked until they shout to your tents the angels of the Lord will continually drive them to thè path of destruction.
18 Likes
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by UNIZIK1stSon(m): 4:22pm
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by tobtap: 4:23pm
Dey are all failures...let vote dem out including buhari
8 Likes
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by hushshinani(m): 4:23pm
the simple explanation is they want to commit thuggery and looting and go free without any purnishment, that's all they want... but we are now wiser than they think...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Timblaze(m): 4:23pm
.
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Uchihaitaci: 4:23pm
,
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by inoki247: 4:24pm
okay
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by nairavsdollars(f): 4:24pm
God punish Oyegun for imposing Yahaya Bello and Akeredolu on the people of Kogi and Ondo states. The two governors are a huge disappointments
13 Likes
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Emassive(m): 4:24pm
From the stable of bad blood politics ... anything goes as everyone is fighting for the best position possible. APC must come out well of this phase or face extinction for life.
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by ThatKING: 4:24pm
So what all this means is PDP is still ruling the APC ??
PDP is a powerful party indeed.
President of the Senate Bukola Saraki P D P
Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara PDP
8 Likes
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by theconsortium: 4:25pm
We all know politics is all about interest, but how this interest affect the masses is what we want to hear, if leaving APC mean forming a better coalition to tackle this promise and fail government and present a better choice. Then, they have my support,but if not they should just maintain there Lane and leave the "CHANGE THE CHANGE TO NIGERIA YOUTH"
After all they said we are lazy, and lazy people take their time. So when we are ready.we'll change the change.
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by hamrad(m): 4:25pm
We already know that, tell us something new.
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by lexy2014: 4:25pm
olajay86:saraki and co aren't principled politicians. This is just d normal bickering and tussle 4 more access. It isn't about how Nigeria can move forward
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by wellmax(m): 4:25pm
They are all criminals
This is Nigeria
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by chukwukahenry(m): 4:25pm
this is Nigeria
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Metuh: 4:26pm
The evil called APC must die.
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:26pm
You are just being diplomatic with your words. We all know what's going on.
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by NoSidonLook: 4:26pm
recycle...recycle...recycle...recycle = same old evil men
PDP...AD...ACN...CPC...APC...nPDP = same old evil men
3 Likes
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Dimmo: 4:26pm
olajay86:
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by oglalasioux(m): 4:26pm
Oyegun's soul has left APC.
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by BUHARImyDOG: 4:26pm
good
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Nairalandmentor(m): 4:26pm
Game of interest. What else do politicians want?
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization or know someone who does? Then check my signature No advanced payments required
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by johnime: 4:27pm
Girls that wear Wigs,
How will you feel if your boyfriend comes back from work and hang his beards in the wardrobe?
2 Likes
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Toosure70: 4:27pm
Oyegun, thank you for helping destroying this evil party.
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by maestroferddi: 4:27pm
Oyegun, the undertaker who appears intent on burying APC before vacating the chairmanship position....
1 Like
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:27pm
but because they want a good deal for themselves given the totality of what is going on in the party.
I do not understand the meaning of "good deal" being used here
|Re: What Saraki, Dogara, Other Npdp Members Actually Want – Oyegun by Didi2d(m): 4:30pm
Ok
Joseph Nyumah Boaka Visits Osinbajo / Ojukwu’s Body To Tour 4 Countries Before Burial In Anambra / FG Begs Oil Firms Not To Sack Workers
Viewing this topic: testify, chinjo(m), ucheicon(m), Timilehin3(m), benzy9, t1976(f), goldenprince1(m), Festy2018, okuwehcris, dejjythomas(m), LLKJSays(m), Yusufabogun001(m), NOETHNICITY(m), almasterpiece(m), austino100(m), kaka74, Profkomolafe(m), annibro(f), Enasuarez(m), Remmyode(m), bishopbishop123, ADAMUSALEH(m), valentineuwakwe(m), Fynnonsy, RIDORSHE(m), Antipob777(f), Fawie(m), Smooyis(m), mydez(m), KPboy, mela82(f), saintjimos(m), RemedyLab, SlyIg(f), Xxxyle(m), tomiwaolugbenga, ItzChybo, wolebest, LagosEconomist, easiest(m), runsboy1, castrokins(m), Prdo, Jayloy and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9