Oyegun said members of the nPDP are only looking for a good bargain themselves, adding that they (nPDP) cannot choose this time to dump the other political parties.



He said that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others were only acting like people who want the best for themselves. Oyegun ruled out any possibility of the group decamping to other parties.



Oyegun told reporters, “The process is still ongoing, and until we reach an understanding with them, it won’t be right to comment, but I think we have tended to read too much that is negative into their act.



“I just have a feeling that like all people who want the best terms for themselves, they will come out at a period which they feel is advantageous to them.



“Given the state of the polity, I suppose they chose this time not because they want to leave the APC; not because they were fed up with the APC, not because they want to cause trouble with the APC, but because they want a good deal for themselves given the totality of what is going on in the party.



“So, we have accepted their protest in good faith, and we are sitting down with them to work out something that will be mutually beneficial to both interests.”



God can never allow peace to reign in the camp of the wicked until they shout to your tents the angels of the Lord will continually drive them to thè path of destruction. 18 Likes

Dey are all failures...let vote dem out including buhari 8 Likes

the simple explanation is they want to commit thuggery and looting and go free without any purnishment, that's all they want... but we are now wiser than they think... 2 Likes 1 Share

God punish Oyegun for imposing Yahaya Bello and Akeredolu on the people of Kogi and Ondo states. The two governors are a huge disappointments 13 Likes

From the stable of bad blood politics ... anything goes as everyone is fighting for the best position possible. APC must come out well of this phase or face extinction for life. 1 Like



PDP is a powerful party indeed.



President of the Senate Bukola Saraki P D P

Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara PDP So what all this means is PDP is still ruling the APC ??PDP is a powerful party indeed.Bukola Saraki P D PYakubu Dogara PDP 8 Likes

We all know politics is all about interest, but how this interest affect the masses is what we want to hear, if leaving APC mean forming a better coalition to tackle this promise and fail government and present a better choice. Then, they have my support,but if not they should just maintain there Lane and leave the "CHANGE THE CHANGE TO NIGERIA YOUTH"



After all they said we are lazy, and lazy people take their time. So when we are ready.we'll change the change. 1 Like

We already know that, tell us something new.

They are all criminals



This is Nigeria

this is Nigeria

The evil called APC must die. 1 Like

You are just being diplomatic with your words. We all know what's going on. 1 Like

recycle...recycle...recycle...recycle = same old evil men

PDP...AD...ACN...CPC...APC...nPDP = same old evil men 3 Likes

Oyegun's soul has left APC. 1 Like

good 1 Like





Oyegun, thank you for helping destroying this evil party. 1 Like

Oyegun, the undertaker who appears intent on burying APC before vacating the chairmanship position.... 1 Like

