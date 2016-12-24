Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / This Christmas Tree Photo Has Got People Talking Online (3164 Views)

http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/this-christmas-tree-photo-has-got.html?m=1 No doubt the tree is so alluring, but I don't know why guys can't stop talking about it... 2 Shares

Sacarsm...

I wish I could hold it

Gbam

I think this is a Christmas "three". We have to talk. 2 Likes

nice tree, behind I want it for Xmas

That babe got a bright future behind her 1 Like

some will be wishing to be the Christmas tree. 1 Like

I can see two trees there and I'll take the two, one is a Xmas tree and the other is the tree of life

With just a little bit of dat it culd be a perfect christmas

dickhead01:

That babe got a bright future behind her Na only you see babe..na Xmas Tree me dey see sha! Na only you see babe..na Xmas Tree me dey see sha! 1 Like

This not a Xmas tree.



It's Xmas curve.

Lord m not asking for too Much but this kind of Xmas Tree will make This Xmas Evergreen 1 Like

Who is the tree?





Christmas tree goals OmgChristmas tree goals

I no go lie ooo.The irunmole in front of the Christmas tree got me gasping for breath

Merry Christmas everyone

I wasnt talking till now

Dope

The tree or the tree







Life and nature isn't fair. It chooses to give some trees too many branches while some other trees just dey straight like 2B pencil It is a green christmas!Life and nature isn't fair. It chooses to give some trees too many branches while some other trees just dey straight like 2B pencil

Haaaaaaaaaaa Mo gbe oooooo





Blood of Jesus!!!! ... it is well



No wonder they say the beautiful ones are not yet born







It takes a lot of masturbation and too much of thinking about making money not to cheat on your wife or GF i swear







For guys wey like boobi.....she get am





For guys wey like bakasi..... haaaaaaa!!! E dey wella







For guys wey like flesh, she get am..







What more can i say than Merry new year and Happy Christmas

O boy

hmm

God. Wetin be dis?

Ok.



So what should we do?



Who is on duty tonight among these mods?



Chai you guys don't have anything reasonable to offer.



I'm not sorry for saying so.



Merry Christmas

see d backyard..

who moved this trash to front page?





NL is now something else o 1 Like

Yea, I just wanna grab that pic