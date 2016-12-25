Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) (11745 Views)

Adanma, daughter of former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, Amaha Okorafor have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The new mother, who is a lawyer, gave birth on December 21st. This would be their second child, as they have a daughter Kaima, who was born in January 2016. Adanma, daughter of former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, Amaha Okorafor have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The new mother, who is a lawyer, gave birth on December 21st. This would be their second child, as they have a daughter Kaima, who was born in January 2016. 3 Likes 3 Shares

Great

donad trump will deport them

all they do is fork and born baby.

baby factory

No let me talk something too.

Us it ur fork? No let me talk something too.Us it ur fork? 4 Likes

Good news. But don't they know about family planning/spacing? And how is the mother's health? 16 Likes

Where are they rushing to please? 9 Likes

Mistakes are bound to happen. Abortion should be the last option.

Congrats to them. 31 Likes

hmmm nice I love that 3 Likes

hmmm nice one I love that....Congrats to them 2 Likes

Absolutely wrong if true. 2 Likes

But unhealthy 1 Like



Though, I believe that this second child was not planned, he 'entered' by mistake This woman must be fertile for Africa! She got married in June/july and gave birth in January and now another baby in december.Though, I believe that this second child was not planned, he 'entered' by mistake 11 Likes 1 Share

Children are gift from God that's we must appreciate God for. For all those saying its right or left, waiting wrong about a couple having their own child so far they can take care of them. Funny enough some of u might prefer murder. SHAME 6 Likes

Congrats Amaha....my cousin

However, even pig no dey born like this





This guy na sniper, blank ammo no dey him chamber. Congratulations!However, even pig no dey born like thisThis guy na sniper, blank ammo no dey him chamber. 1 Like

when we were small, we call this kind of childern BORN BY MISTAKE...lol spirituality has changed everything

the couples are running on four forty



















next should be by November

The two children are age mates. This is wonderful. By the time they grow up and the elder one tries to claim seniority, the younger would remind him/her that the age difference is just 11 months and not up to a year.

But why couldn't they space the kids? 2 Likes

Instead make she de wean pikin she go de zazu

see over high libido just like mine.... dere bedroom game must be very interesting

It na mistake, make them plan am well to avoid another mistake.



Anyway, congrats oo.

Doctors say, its not too nice to do such

ooops...that man is "harsh"