|Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by maxisaso(m): 4:15am
http://thearticleng.blogspot.com.ng/2016/12/adanma-ohakim-okorafor-and-husband.html?m=1
Adanma, daughter of former Imo State Governor Ikedi Ohakim, and her husband, Amaha Okorafor have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The new mother, who is a lawyer, gave birth on December 21st. This would be their second child, as they have a daughter Kaima, who was born in January 2016.
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by Ibj50(m): 4:17am
Great
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by tit(f): 4:26am
donad trump will deport them
all they do is fork and born baby.
baby factory
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 5:10am
tit:
No let me talk something too.
Us it ur fork?
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by ccffwx: 6:11am
Good news. But don't they know about family planning/spacing? And how is the mother's health?
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by profhezekiah: 6:26am
gud for him
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by abuayman(m): 6:38am
Where are they rushing to please?
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by Nutase(f): 7:10am
Mistakes are bound to happen. Abortion should be the last option.
Congrats to them.
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by olasaad: 7:16am
hmmm nice I love that
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by olasaad: 7:18am
hmmm nice one I love that....Congrats to them
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by Doctorfitz(m): 7:24am
Absolutely wrong if true.
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by olorunwa90(m): 7:56am
Good news
But unhealthy
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by bestestgirl(f): 8:57am
This woman must be fertile for Africa! She got married in June/july and gave birth in January and now another baby in december.
Though, I believe that this second child was not planned, he 'entered' by mistake
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by philchudi: 9:03am
Children are gift from God that's we must appreciate God for. For all those saying its right or left, waiting wrong about a couple having their own child so far they can take care of them. Funny enough some of u might prefer murder. SHAME
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by ovadozes(m): 11:45am
Congrats Amaha....my cousin
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by yayatoure046(m): 11:58am
Ana-ako
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by tafabaloo(m): 12:54pm
Congratulations!
However, even pig no dey born like this
This guy na sniper, blank ammo no dey him chamber.
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by maxisaso(m): 2:15pm
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by WINNERMENTALITY: 3:04pm
when we were small, we call this kind of childern BORN BY MISTAKE...lol spirituality has changed everything
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by Akshow: 4:19pm
Na wa o
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by paschal47(m): 4:19pm
the couples are running on four forty
next should be by November
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by chronique(m): 4:20pm
The two children are age mates. This is wonderful. By the time they grow up and the elder one tries to claim seniority, the younger would remind him/her that the age difference is just 11 months and not up to a year.
But why couldn't they space the kids?
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by gen2briz(m): 4:20pm
What....
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by alphaconde(m): 4:20pm
Instead make she de wean pikin she go de zazu
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by Shortyy(f): 4:20pm
He's a feminist?
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by EWAagoyin(m): 4:21pm
see over high libido just like mine.... dere bedroom game must be very interesting
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by JuneOctober(f): 4:21pm
It na mistake, make them plan am well to avoid another mistake.
Anyway, congrats oo.
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by davodyguy: 4:21pm
Doctors say, its not too nice to do such
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by JuneOctober(f): 4:22pm
If*
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by mosjoh92(m): 4:22pm
ooops...that man is "harsh"
|Re: Adamma Ohakim-Okorafor Welcomes Her Second Child (Pics) by stankezzy: 4:22pm
Best dressed guy this Christmas period
