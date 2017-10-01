₦airaland Forum

Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by dainformant(m): 7:36pm On Oct 01
Nigeria's First Lady; Aisha Buhari welcomed her husband president Muahammdu Buhari on his arrival to Aso Rock after visiting troops in Borno state earlier today. The president visited the troops at the front line to mark the independence day anniversary and to lift their spirits high while fighting the Boko Haram sect.

Sharing a picture of her and the president, Mrs Aisha wrote;

I welcome my husband back from Borno, where he visited troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole.

We appreciate the efforts of our gallant men who have dedicated their lives fighting and sleeping in the most unimaginable conditions to ensure that normalcy returns to the North East . We continue to pray for them and we assure them that we will always remember them in our prayers.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/aisha-buhari-welcomes-her-husband-to-aso-rock.html

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by dainformant(m): 7:37pm On Oct 01
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by CrtlAltDel: 7:40pm On Oct 01
Lovely… .

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by ProWalker: 7:41pm On Oct 01
God bless Nigerians
God bless Mr President
God bless Nigeria
Happy independence day naija

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by isbish(m): 7:44pm On Oct 01
I just love this Man. I feel proud to have you as my president just as many world leaders see you as a great man of repute. God bless PMB, God bless Osinbajo, God Bless me, God bless all the people that see you with good � heart, and as for those that hate you so much, May God make them see good reasons why you are the president we all deserve. Finally, God bless Nigeria.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Realdeals(m): 7:49pm On Oct 01
I wonder what will be going through the mind of millions that authoritatively claim Buhari is dead when he was in London.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Sunofgod(m): 7:57pm On Oct 01
Fake buhari...,
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Homeboiy(m): 8:02pm On Oct 01
Like I care

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Kamelot77(m): 8:10pm On Oct 01
god Bless our President god bless nigeria

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by lastmessenger: 8:45pm On Oct 01
There is nothing in that picture. All I can see is an old man who is not afraid to kill those he hate and an obedient wife who has no say over her husbands actions. You can quote me if u are a zombie.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by oluseyiforjesus(m): 9:23pm On Oct 01
After ds pix they went to za oda room

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Marotzke(m): 12:05am
oluseyiforjesus:
After ds pix they went to za oda room
Za oza room.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by vedaxcool(m): 7:27am
Wailing zombies + cownu piglets and idiots are liable to die young

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Evablizin(f): 7:29am
grin
Nice one,is her duty to welcome her hubby.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by DesChyko(m): 9:10am
Since this isn't the other room, I guess she's just giving him the latest updates on the latest decision-making cabals.
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Amethyst101(m): 9:11am
People won't stop talking about this man.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Narldon(f): 9:11am



AISHA: You could not even spend more than one day at Borno. What is chasing you?


BUHARI: Shut up! Let's go To zaa ozza room


SMALL GIRL: Baba she's tired! Even Common Borno Bread, Did you buy??


Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by publicenemy(m): 9:12am
my President

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Samusu(m): 9:12am
Dizkozin Di Oza Room Tinz grin grin grin

Bubu, a cat with 9lifes
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by fvckme(f): 9:12am
oluseyiforjesus:
After ds pix they went to za oda room
Is that what you use to do?
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Benjom(m): 9:12am
It is well smiley

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by publicenemy(m): 9:13am
many who wished him dead are dead... some are in hiding and those who stood for them in court are about to lose their money...grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by positivelord: 9:13am
But what if this man is actually the Sudanese double...cant Aisha ( the beautiful suicide bomber from Yola) hold on with Oza room for now..until is clear beyond all reasonable doubt.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Judolisco(m): 9:14am
Finally I have seen d oza room

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by veacea: 9:14am
Shior
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by BlackDBagba: 9:14am
That's jubril grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by bettercreature(m): 9:15am
I hope Igbo will not feel marginalized by this welcome back home picture grin grin

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by seangy4konji: 9:16am
Nice pic...
Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by Jabioro: 9:17am
oluseyiforjesus:
After ds pix they went to za oda room
Oza room service is on..don't disturb pls.

Re: Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC by babyfaceafrica: 9:17am
how is this news?

