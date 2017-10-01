Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Welcomes Her Husband To Aso Rock After Visiting Troops In Borno.PIC (6542 Views)

Sharing a picture of her and the president, Mrs Aisha wrote;



I welcome my husband back from Borno, where he visited troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the headquarters of operation Lafiya Dole.



We appreciate the efforts of our gallant men who have dedicated their lives fighting and sleeping in the most unimaginable conditions to ensure that normalcy returns to the North East . We continue to pray for them and we assure them that we will always remember them in our prayers.



Source; Nigeria's First Lady; Aisha Buhari welcomed her husband president Muahammdu Buhari on his arrival to Aso Rock after visiting troops in Borno state earlier today. The president visited the troops at the front line to mark the independence day anniversary and to lift their spirits high while fighting the Boko Haram sect.

Lovely… . 7 Likes

God bless Nigerians

God bless Mr President

God bless Nigeria

Happy independence day naija 25 Likes 1 Share

I just love this Man. I feel proud to have you as my president just as many world leaders see you as a great man of repute. God bless PMB, God bless Osinbajo, God Bless me, God bless all the people that see you with good � heart, and as for those that hate you so much, May God make them see good reasons why you are the president we all deserve. Finally, God bless Nigeria. 59 Likes 5 Shares

I wonder what will be going through the mind of millions that authoritatively claim Buhari is dead when he was in London. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Fake buhari...,

Like I care 1 Like

god Bless our President god bless nigeria 7 Likes 2 Shares

There is nothing in that picture. All I can see is an old man who is not afraid to kill those he hate and an obedient wife who has no say over her husbands actions. You can quote me if u are a zombie. 10 Likes 2 Shares

After ds pix they went to za oda room 2 Likes

oluseyiforjesus:

After ds pix they went to za oda room Za oza room. Za oza room. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Wailing zombies + cownu piglets and idiots are liable to die young 1 Like 1 Share



Nice one,is her duty to welcome her hubby. Nice one,is her duty to welcome her hubby. 1 Like 1 Share

Since this isn't the other room, I guess she's just giving him the latest updates on the latest decision-making cabals.

People won't stop talking about this man. 1 Like







AISHA: You could not even spend more than one day at Borno. What is chasing you?





BUHARI: Shut up! Let's go To zaa ozza room





SMALL GIRL: Baba she's tired! Even Common Borno Bread, Did you buy??







my President 2 Likes 1 Share





Bubu, a cat with 9lifes Dizkozin Di Oza Room TinzBubu, a cat with 9lifes

oluseyiforjesus:

After ds pix they went to za oda room Is that what you use to do? Is that what you use to do?

It is well

many who wished him dead are dead... some are in hiding and those who stood for them in court are about to lose their money... 1 Like

But what if this man is actually the Sudanese double...cant Aisha ( the beautiful suicide bomber from Yola) hold on with Oza room for now..until is clear beyond all reasonable doubt. 3 Likes

Finally I have seen d oza room 1 Like

Shior

That's jubril

I hope Igbo will not feel marginalized by this welcome back home picture 1 Like

Nice pic...

oluseyiforjesus:

After ds pix they went to za oda room Oza room service is on..don't disturb pls. Oza room service is on..don't disturb pls. 1 Like 1 Share