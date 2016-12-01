₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by sixtuschimere: 5:45am
Sir Emeka Offer, the founder and sole sponsor of SEOF in Oraifite yesterday gave out a bag of rice and a chicken each to over 2000 Widows to enable them have a smooth Christmas.
Guest of Honour was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha. Widows were very elated for the Xmas gesture of their consistent benefactor, Sir Emeka Offor.
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by sixtuschimere: 5:45am
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by BeClever: 5:55am
Yes rice and chicken is good and thank you very much for remembering them, they really need nothing more in this chain era orchestrated single handedly by the most dull slowpoke of the century with his gang of grass cutting and well 'spended spenders' criminals...
Please, lets think of a way out of perpetual poverty for Nigerian woman so she could always afford her own rice and chicken during festive periods, and most especially during election times...
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by profhezekiah: 5:58am
He wan contest for govnor
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by BeClever: 5:59am
Observation; all the women in that group picture non of them looked hungry..
Who can take care of their mothers/wives more than an Igbos man?
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Presidiotbuhari: 6:54am
Thank u sir Emeka Ofor for remembering these widdows. May the almighty Chukwu Ikike abiama replenish u abundantly in million fold.
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by ISDKING: 6:57am
Nice
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Nutase(f): 7:06am
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Atiku2019: 7:08am
Merry Christmas
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Presidiotbuhari: 7:08am
BeClever:^^^
No one. The great igbo tribe is not like those ones that once they migrate to lagos or cities, they subsequently forget their loved ones in the villa and start claiming lagosian.
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:11am
omenka and his brothers gave us buhari and now them no they again to defend that old ani mal...
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by REDDEVILS1(m): 7:33am
Igbos are blessed. Recession or no Recession, Igbos must ball hard
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Noblecx: 7:34am
Igbo amaka...
At least no how no how, Christmas Don sure for them
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Presidiotbuhari: 7:59am
OZAOEKPE:^^^
Who tell u omenka no dey?
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by Zamfaran: 9:14am
This is great
Allahu akbar
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by realGURU(f): 9:16am
NICE
ONE
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by passyhansome(m): 9:17am
Wait why Stallion Rice, I thought he is from my state, and we produce Rice, am not understanding this or is there something I don't know.
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by paschal47(m): 9:28am
some women would go there and be forming widow when their husband is still alive because of one bag of rice
diarisGod oooo
merry Xmas my good people of NL
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by opethom(m): 9:29am
I want to know the source of his money
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by africanusvu: 9:31am
sixtuschimere:.Sombody here in an eastern vilage is giving ou 2000bags of rice and 2000fowls to widows only while the lagos state gvt is asking us to stand in the line to BUY lake rice at a slighly subsidised rate frm market price and some ar praising them for that
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by freshcvvs: 9:33am
BeClever:
Since they don't look hungry, he shouldn't have shared rice to them, maybe something inedible that can further provide food would have made more sense according to your theory?
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by africanusvu: 9:34am
2000 Young widows? in just one community isnt a good news at all
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by africanusvu: 9:36am
opethom:.Then trace how ur father died.it may lead u to hw he made his cash
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by amazon14: 9:37am
Op it's Ofor not offer. Back to topic, that's how we roll in Anambra. Every rich man in Anambra is a philanthropist. Thank you Sir Emeka Ofor.
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by kingmekus(m): 9:40am
f
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by africanusvu: 9:43am
paschal47:,IGBO WOMAN TO FORM THE DEATH OF HER HUSBAND?Bros.frankly u dnt know igbos.the last an igbo woman can do nomata d situation is to wish her husband dead,and let me tel u.a widow in igbo land dnt look hungry nor lack anytin.dnt mind home movies.guy.those guys ar fuckingly hardworking.i served in an igbovilage and got retained in igboland.
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by jospepper(m): 9:44am
2000 widows? Many look young and agile, death you bad o
|Re: Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) by paschal47(m): 9:46am
africanusvu:brother I'm igbo, dat was a joke up there
still in the spirit of Xmas
