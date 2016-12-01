Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Emeka Offor's Christmas Gifts To 2000 Widows As She Invites Mrs Okorocha (Pics) (2740 Views)

Ekweremadu's Handshake At Emeka Offor's Father's Burial (photos) / Buhari, Donald Trump To Attend Emeka Offor’s Father's Burial / Esther Obong-Egbuna, Sister E, Buried As Mrs Okorocha Consoles Her Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Guest of Honour was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha. Widows were very elated for the Xmas gesture of their consistent benefactor, Sir Emeka Offor.



Source: Sir Emeka Offer, the founder and sole sponsor of SEOF in Oraifite yesterday gave out a bag of rice and a chicken each to over 2000 Widows to enable them have a smooth Christmas.Guest of Honour was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha. Widows were very elated for the Xmas gesture of their consistent benefactor, Sir Emeka Offor.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/christmas-billionaire-emeka-offor-gives.html?m=1 1 Like

Yes rice and chicken is good and thank you very much for remembering them, they really need nothing more in this chain era orchestrated single handedly by the most dull slowpoke of the century with his gang of grass cutting and well 'spended spenders' criminals...



Please, lets think of a way out of perpetual poverty for Nigerian woman so she could always afford her own rice and chicken during festive periods, and most especially during election times... 4 Likes

He wan contest for govnor

Observation; all the women in that group picture non of them looked hungry..



Who can take care of their mothers/wives more than an Igbos man? 8 Likes 1 Share

Thank u sir Emeka Ofor for remembering these widdows. May the almighty Chukwu Ikike abiama replenish u abundantly in million fold. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice

Merry Christmas

BeClever:

Observation; all the women in that group picture non of them looked hungry..



Who can take care of their mothers/wives more than an Igbos man? ^^^

No one. The great igbo tribe is not like those ones that once they migrate to lagos or cities, they subsequently forget their loved ones in the villa and start claiming lagosian. ^^^No one. The great igbo tribe is not like those ones that once they migrate to lagos or cities, they subsequently forget their loved ones in the villa and start claiming lagosian. 7 Likes 1 Share

omenka and his brothers gave us buhari and now them no they again to defend that old ani mal... 1 Like

Igbos are blessed. Recession or no Recession, Igbos must ball hard 9 Likes 1 Share

Igbo amaka...



At least no how no how, Christmas Don sure for them 3 Likes

OZAOEKPE:

omenka and his brothers gave us buhari and now them no they again to defend that old ani mal... ^^^

Who tell u omenka no dey? ^^^Who tell u omenka no dey?

This is great

Allahu akbar

NICE

ONE

Wait why Stallion Rice, I thought he is from my state, and we produce Rice, am not understanding this or is there something I don't know.

some women would go there and be forming widow when their husband is still alive because of one bag of rice



























diarisGod oooo











merry Xmas my good people of NL

I want to know the source of his money

sixtuschimere:

Sir Emeka Offer, the founder and sole sponsor of SEOF in Oraifite yesterday gave out a bag of rice and a chicken each to over 2000 Widows to enable them have a smooth Christmas.



Guest of Honour was the First Lady of Imo State, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha. Widows were very elated for the Xmas gesture of their consistent benefactor, Sir Emeka Offor.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/christmas-billionaire-emeka-offor-gives.html?m=1 .Sombody here in an eastern vilage is giving ou 2000bags of rice and 2000fowls to widows only while the lagos state gvt is asking us to stand in the line to BUY lake rice at a slighly subsidised rate frm market price and some ar praising them for that .Sombody here in an eastern vilage is giving ou 2000bags of rice and 2000fowls to widows only while the lagos state gvt is asking us to stand in the line to BUY lake rice at a slighly subsidised rate frm market price and some ar praising them for that

BeClever:

Observation; all the women in that group picture non of them looked hungry..



Who can take care of their mothers/wives more than an Igbos man?

Since they don't look hungry, he shouldn't have shared rice to them, maybe something inedible that can further provide food would have made more sense according to your theory? Since they don't look hungry, he shouldn't have shared rice to them, maybe something inedible that can further provide food would have made more sense according to your theory?

2000 Young widows? in just one community isnt a good news at all

opethom:

I want to know the source of his money .Then trace how ur father died.it may lead u to hw he made his cash .Then trace how ur father died.it may lead u to hw he made his cash

Op it's Ofor not offer. Back to topic, that's how we roll in Anambra. Every rich man in Anambra is a philanthropist. Thank you Sir Emeka Ofor.

f

paschal47:

some women would go there and be forming widow when their husband is still alive because of one bag of rice



























diarisGod oooo











merry Xmas my good people of NL ,IGBO WOMAN TO FORM THE DEATH OF HER HUSBAND?Bros.frankly u dnt know igbos.the last an igbo woman can do nomata d situation is to wish her husband dead,and let me tel u.a widow in igbo land dnt look hungry nor lack anytin.dnt mind home movies.guy.those guys ar fuckingly hardworking.i served in an igbovilage and got retained in igboland. ,IGBO WOMAN TO FORM THE DEATH OF HER HUSBAND?Bros.frankly u dnt know igbos.the last an igbo woman can do nomata d situation is to wish her husband dead,and let me tel u.a widow in igbo land dnt look hungry nor lack anytin.dnt mind home movies.guy.those guys ar fuckingly hardworking.i served in an igbovilage and got retained in igboland.

2000 widows? Many look young and agile, death you bad o