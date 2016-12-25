₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by dre11(m): 7:42am
President Muhammadu Buhari did not pretend about certain issues and individuals that annoyed him in 2016. BAYO AKINLOYE compiles 10 things that got under the Nigeria’s number one citizen’s skin
http://punchng.com/10-things-annoyed-buhari-2016/
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by olorunwa90(m): 7:48am
Observing
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by religionisbad(m): 7:48am
Mtchew, Buhari is confused.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Tuoyofelix(m): 7:53am
well said,he is really confused.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:56am
Hes officially a bas tard.....
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by vitalisdiho(m): 7:57am
Stupor president is counting what nigeria did to him without him remembering what he did to biafara.so pessimistic president of the mug
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by PresidentAtiku: 7:59am
Op you are funny o!!!! Things that annoyed Buhari.. Both his annoyance and happiness means nothing to the hungry masses out there who trekked to vote for him
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Jokerman(m): 8:02am
May Allah slap his skoin skoin head...... He is the greatest irritant now to sane Nigerians except Moslems....
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by kingsamosy(m): 8:05am
how is this my business. When people are hungry you are talking of things that annoyed buhari.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by fiizznation(m): 8:09am
OZAOEKPE:Insulting the president on xmas day just to get many likes from your fellow disgruntled elements. Wow your xmas won't get more better I guess. Bravo. And are you not suppose to be in church by now? You don't like going to church or what? Ohh I get, you prefer causing trouble on a faceless forum.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by PresidentAtiku: 8:12am
fiizznation:how many families have food to eat this xmas?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by fiizznation(m): 8:27am
PresidentAtiku:And so because some families don't have food to eat today, the president should be called names right?Were majority of Nigerians not poor even before buhari became the president?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by nerodenero: 8:32am
10 things that is annoying Nigerians about Buhari are:
1. Hunger
2. Hunger
3. Hunger
.
.
.
.
.
.
10. Hunger
Who cares what annoys any polithiefcian?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by PresidentAtiku: 8:52am
fiizznation:they were fewer. Buhari multiplied the number. You people started name calling for a sitting President.(Against Jonathan). That seed has germinated. Buhari is wicked! Stop supporting wickedness because you share similar religion. Yaradua was a muslim loved by all because he meant well
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by MReloaded: 8:54am
Nigeria is the most corrupt black nation on earth.
98% of the folks who will comment on this thread are thieves or potential thieves. If they get into any office, they will abuse that office and focus on lining their pockets.
As long as Buhari's continues to torment those who have stolen the future of this country, he will continue to enjoy my support.
Woe befall anyone who quotes me to spill nonsense. May misfortune dog your footsteps throughout 2017
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Emekamex(m): 9:02am
PresidentAtiku:
Dont mind the zombie.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by fiizznation(m): 9:07am
PresidentAtiku:Buhari is wicked because he stopped your role models from stealing right? Anyway cry from here to high heavens, the war on corruption is just beginning. You either support this government or you port out to wherever you wish to go.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by HopeAlive14(m): 9:27am
Dre11, are you back from honeymoon?
Abi you no go?
Merry Xmas to you and your family.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Richie0974: 9:27am
They should make a list of what annoyed Nigerians about Buhari in 2016, the list will be endless.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Omeokachie: 9:28am
How about the 1000 things about Buhari that annoys Nigerians?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by cuba62(m): 9:28am
annoy buhari lol. sha I don't blame these deadbeat politicians. they take us for granted because we don't hold them accountable for anything. see south Korea na.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by wunmi590(m): 9:28am
Is their suppose to be anything to bore the president?
Absolutely no, he's the president of this great country, and so should always be prepared to be criticized.
GEJ experienced worsed more than him, we are bound to be critized, that's the only thing that can bring in normal scrutiny to what we called balanced politics
For you to save your self for more in 2017, bring food and create more jobs to the people that voted you.
Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year N'Lander
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by WillieJah: 9:28am
Annoyed Buhari?
So a 'respected' national newspaper has no more important things to write about than what "annoyed" Buhari?
Or do they think what annoyed Buhari should be more of our concern than what annoyed 170 million Nigerians which is Buhari?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by DrGraveYardz: 9:30am
How about the things that Buhari did that annoyed Nigerians in 2016? Shielding of corrupt government officials-- the one that cleared
Recession?
Failed campaign promises??
The lies
The more than 1.7 million that lost their jobs?
Buhari and APC should apologize for the lies they dished out to every Nigerians since they got into power. The masses are hungry, sad,dying and crying.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by SillyMods: 9:30am
PresidentAtiku:Loser, keep licking your wounds.
Buhari till 2023. If you no like, a lagoon should be close to yoo.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by kingkon(m): 9:30am
Taa make him get out . who him epp this year?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Myde4naija(m): 9:30am
PresidentAtiku:people are already wasting food in my area, stop this online nonsense and say the truth.
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by SillyMods: 9:30am
Emekamex:Wailing zombie, how far naa?
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by paschal47(m): 9:31am
hahaha LIES!!!! the one that annoyed him the most was when someone named his dog BUHARI
by 2017 the list would be x3
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by iykedare(m): 9:31am
H
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by ionsman: 9:31am
OZAOEKPE:
When you amass the likes you desire, convert it to money and go withdraw it on Wednesday after the holidays... Ode!
|Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Buharimustgo: 9:31am
Is Buhari a God,is he not supposed to be a servant?is it not people that voted him there?media you guys are the one destroying Nigeria by not telling the people in govt the truth,if Buhari likes let him kiss transformer,he must go cone. 2019
