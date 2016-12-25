₦airaland Forum

10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016

10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by dre11(m): 7:42am
President Muhammadu Buhari did not pretend about certain issues and individuals that annoyed him in 2016. BAYO AKINLOYE compiles 10 things that got under the Nigeria’s number one citizen’s skin

Governor Ayo Fayose

“Every one of my trips can be politically or economically assessed. I recall that the first trip I had was to go to Chad and Niger. The trip was mainly because of Nigeria’s security.

“I have not seen any frivolous journey that I undertook. I understand that the Governor of Ekiti State (Ayo Fayose) said that every trip I make costs Nigeria at least $1m. I do not know how he worked that out. But every trip that I have made, there must be economic and political reasons that justified them. Those who do not see it the way the government sees it have the right not to agree and say whatever they like. But we will try and give them the appropriate reply.”



Aisha Buhari

“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room. So I claim superior knowledge over her and the rest of the opposition, because in the end I have succeeded. It’s not easy to satisfy the whole Nigerian opposition parties or to participate in the government.

“I am sure you have a house. You know where your kitchen is. You know where your living room is, and I believe your wife looks after all of that, even if she is working.”

Corruption

“The corruption we met at personal and institutional levels was unbelievable. Corruption was turning into a culture. After we came in, people started realising the truth. Nigeria will either kill corruption or corruption will kill Nigeria in the long run. It has not been easy for another party to come in and get things done properly, especially with the new economic reality of $37 per barrel of oil, against the $100 for the period, and there was no savings, no infrastructure on the ground.”

Judiciary

“On the fight against corruption vis-à-vis the judiciary, Nigerians will be right to say that is my main headache for now. If you reflect on what I went through for 12 years, when I wanted to be the President, I attempted three times and on the fourth attempt, through God and the use of technology, it was possible for Nigerians to elect an APC candidate as President.

“I am worried that the expectation of the public is yet to be met by the judiciary with regard to the removal of delay and the toleration of delay tactics by lawyers. When cases are not concluded, the negative impression is given that crime pays. So far, the corruption cases filed by government are not progressing as speedily as they should in spite of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015 essentially because the courts allow some lawyers to frustrate the reforms introduced by law.”

Niger Delta militants

“We are trying to speak with their leaders, to know how many groups there are. And, we are also working with the oil companies. The militants engage in sophisticated sabotage, using skills they had gained from training either by the government, or the oil companies, to vandalise installations deep in the sea. We need to understand who the real agitators are, and engage (in dialogue) with them, so that confidence can be restored in the region. The Niger Delta situation is more complex, since the militants have no central command, and some of them are mere extortioners.”

Confab report

“I advised against the issue of national conference. You will recall that ASUU was on strike then for almost nine months. The teachers in tertiary institutions were on strike for more than a year, yet that government had about N9bn to organise that meeting (National Conference) and some (members) were complaining that they hadn’t even been paid. I never liked the priority of that government on that particular issue, because what it meant was that the discussions on what the National Assembly ought to do was more important than keeping our children in schools. That is why I haven’t even bothered to read it or ask for a briefing on it and I want it to go into the so-called archives.”

Indigenous People of Biafra/Nnamdi Kanu

“Those looking for Biafra have a tough job. A lot of them that have participated in the demonstrations were not born and didn’t know what people like us went through (fighting Biafra) by walking from the northern border to initially Abakaliki, then coming back and starting from Awka to Abagana and to Onitsha. We lost our friends and relatives; about two million Nigerians were killed. They thought it was a joke, so I think they have a problem.

“I assure them (Niger Delta militants) that the saying by Gen. (Yakubu) Gowon (retd.) that to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done. In those days we never thought of oil; all we were concerned about was one Nigeria. So, please pass this to the militants that one Nigeria is not negotiable and they had better accept that. Nigerian constitution is clear as to what they should get and I assure them there will be justice.”

PDP

“I am going to bore you with what we met. I know that I am being accused in the papers of passing the buck, but passing the buck is sometimes absolutely necessary to remind people who take things for granted. When we came in, I screamed to high heavens because I had promised a lot while seeking votes. I asked, ‘where is the savings?’ There was no savings. There was no infrastructure, power, rails, roads, there was none. What did we spend the money on? I was told (on) buying food and petrol.

“Where were the billions going? We conducted a study and found out that the oil marketers were committing fraud on at least one-third of what they were importing, which was about 25 per cent of our foreign exchange. I have bored you with this long explanation because there are things that could be hidden from you by those that have mismanaged the country in the last 16, 17 years.”

Boko Haram

“I assure all Nigerians and friends of the country, once again, that my administration will not rest on its oars until the ungodly terrorist sect (Boko Haram) is totally eliminated from our country. As peace gradually returns to the insurgency-ravaged north-eastern states, the Federal Government will continue to work diligently to ensure the rapid and full reintegration and rehabilitation of all internally displaced persons, including orphaned children in the region. We will also sustain and strengthen ongoing actions to protect children more effectively from violence, child-labour, child-trafficking, forced marriages and other related offences.”

Budget padding

“Some bureaucrats removed what we put in the proposal and replaced them with what they wanted. I have to look at the bill that has been passed by the National Assembly, ministry by ministry; to be sure that what has been brought back for me to sign is in line with our original submission.

“I am waiting for the 2017 budget to be brought to us in council. Any sign of padding anywhere, I will remove it. They (corrupt people) don’t want to reflect on the situation in which we are, economically. They want to live the same way; they simply want business as usual.”


http://punchng.com/10-things-annoyed-buhari-2016/

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by olorunwa90(m): 7:48am
Observing
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by religionisbad(m): 7:48am
Mtchew, Buhari is confused.

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Tuoyofelix(m): 7:53am
well said,he is really confused.

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:56am
Hes officially a bas tard.....

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by vitalisdiho(m): 7:57am
Stupor president is counting what nigeria did to him without him remembering what he did to biafara.so pessimistic president of the mug

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by PresidentAtiku: 7:59am
Op you are funny o!!!! Things that annoyed Buhari.. Both his annoyance and happiness means nothing to the hungry masses out there who trekked to vote for him

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Jokerman(m): 8:02am
May Allah slap his skoin skoin head...... He is the greatest irritant now to sane Nigerians except Moslems....

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by kingsamosy(m): 8:05am
how is this my business. When people are hungry you are talking of things that annoyed buhari.

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by fiizznation(m): 8:09am
OZAOEKPE:
Hes officially a bas tard.....
Insulting the president on xmas day just to get many likes from your fellow disgruntled elements. Wow your xmas won't get more better I guess. Bravo. And are you not suppose to be in church by now? You don't like going to church or what? Ohh I get, you prefer causing trouble on a faceless forum.

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by PresidentAtiku: 8:12am
fiizznation:
Insulting the president on xmas day just to get many likes from your fellow disgruntled elements. Wow your xmas won't get more better I guess. Bravo. And are you not suppose to be in church by now? You don't like going to church or what? Ohh I get, you prefer causing trouble on a faceless forum.
how many families have food to eat this xmas?

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by fiizznation(m): 8:27am
PresidentAtiku:
how many families have food to eat this xmas?
And so because some families don't have food to eat today, the president should be called names right?Were majority of Nigerians not poor even before buhari became the president?

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by nerodenero: 8:32am
10 things that is annoying Nigerians about Buhari are:
1. Hunger
2. Hunger
3. Hunger
.
.
.
.
.
.
10. Hunger
Who cares what annoys any polithiefcian?

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by PresidentAtiku: 8:52am
fiizznation:
And so because some families don't have food to eat today, the president should be called names right?Were majority of Nigerians not poor even before buhari became the president?
they were fewer. Buhari multiplied the number. You people started name calling for a sitting President.(Against Jonathan). That seed has germinated. Buhari is wicked! Stop supporting wickedness because you share similar religion. Yaradua was a muslim loved by all because he meant well

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by MReloaded: 8:54am
Nigeria is the most corrupt black nation on earth.

98% of the folks who will comment on this thread are thieves or potential thieves. If they get into any office, they will abuse that office and focus on lining their pockets.

As long as Buhari's continues to torment those who have stolen the future of this country, he will continue to enjoy my support.

Woe befall anyone who quotes me to spill nonsense. May misfortune dog your footsteps throughout 2017

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Emekamex(m): 9:02am
PresidentAtiku:
they were fewer. Buhari multiplied the number. You people started name calling for a sitting President.(Against Jonathan). That seed has germinated. Buhari is wicked! Stop supporting wickedness because you share similar religion. Yaradua was a muslim loved by all because he meant well

Dont mind the zombie.

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by fiizznation(m): 9:07am
PresidentAtiku:
they were fewer. Buhari multiplied the number. You people started name calling for a sitting President.(Against Jonathan). That seed has germinated. Buhari is wicked! Stop supporting wickedness because you share similar religion. Yaradua was a muslim loved by all because he meant well
Buhari is wicked because he stopped your role models from stealing right? Anyway cry from here to high heavens, the war on corruption is just beginning. You either support this government or you port out to wherever you wish to go.

Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by HopeAlive14(m): 9:27am
Dre11, are you back from honeymoon?

Abi you no go?

Merry Xmas to you and your family.
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Richie0974: 9:27am
They should make a list of what annoyed Nigerians about Buhari in 2016, the list will be endless.
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Omeokachie: 9:28am
How about the 1000 things about Buhari that annoys Nigerians?
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by cuba62(m): 9:28am
annoy buhari lol. sha I don't blame these deadbeat politicians. they take us for granted because we don't hold them accountable for anything. see south Korea na.
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by wunmi590(m): 9:28am
Is their suppose to be anything to bore the president?

Absolutely no, he's the president of this great country, and so should always be prepared to be criticized.

GEJ experienced worsed more than him, we are bound to be critized, that's the only thing that can bring in normal scrutiny to what we called balanced politics


For you to save your self for more in 2017, bring food and create more jobs to the people that voted you.

Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year N'Lander
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by WillieJah: 9:28am
Annoyed Buhari?
So a 'respected' national newspaper has no more important things to write about than what "annoyed" Buhari?
Or do they think what annoyed Buhari should be more of our concern than what annoyed 170 million Nigerians which is Buhari?
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by DrGraveYardz: 9:30am
How about the things that Buhari did that annoyed Nigerians in 2016? Shielding of corrupt government officials-- the one that cleared the whole of Nigeria's grass-- as a result of party affiliation.
Recession?
Failed campaign promises??
The lies
The more than 1.7 million that lost their jobs?
Buhari and APC should apologize for the lies they dished out to every Nigerians since they got into power. The masses are hungry, sad,dying and crying.
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by SillyMods: 9:30am
PresidentAtiku:
they were fewer. Buhari multiplied the number. You people started name calling for a sitting President.(Against Jonathan). That seed has germinated. Buhari is wicked! Stop supporting wickedness because you share similar religion. Yaradua was a muslim loved by all because he meant well
Loser, keep licking your wounds.

Buhari till 2023. If you no like, a lagoon should be close to yoo. grin
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by kingkon(m): 9:30am
Taa make him get out . who him epp this year?
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Myde4naija(m): 9:30am
PresidentAtiku:
how many families have food to eat this xmas?
people are already wasting food in my area, stop this online nonsense and say the truth.
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by SillyMods: 9:30am
Emekamex:


Dont mind the zombie.
Wailing zombie, how far naa?
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by paschal47(m): 9:31am
hahaha LIES!!!! the one that annoyed him the most was when someone named his dog BUHARI







by 2017 the list would be x3
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by iykedare(m): 9:31am
H
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by ionsman: 9:31am
OZAOEKPE:
Hes officially a bas tard.....

When you amass the likes you desire, convert it to money and go withdraw it on Wednesday after the holidays... Ode!
Re: 10 Things That Annoyed Buhari In 2016 by Buharimustgo: 9:31am
Is Buhari a God,is he not supposed to be a servant?is it not people that voted him there?media you guys are the one destroying Nigeria by not telling the people in govt the truth,if Buhari likes let him kiss transformer,he must go cone. 2019

