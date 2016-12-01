₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by jonhemma11: 1:56pm
A former commissioner & PDP lawmaker in Plateau state Hon Sargwak Longnap Wazhi has been murdered by unknown gunmen after attending a peace meeting.The sad story was disclosed by Solomon Dalung Foundation. Below is what the Foundation wrote...
'SUNDAY CORNER
"And the angel said unto them, Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all the people..
Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among men in whom he is well pleased. Luke 2:10, 14
I am writing this morning with heavy heart and tears on my eyes because my beloved friend and long time associate, Hon Sargwak Longnap Wazhi, a peaceful was murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen from attending peace meeting. I am yet to unravel the mystery surrounding his sudden disappearance from this planet. Also, why is this that peaceful men always end violently. Martin Lurther King, the advocate of peace in USA, ended with the bayonet of a violent assassin. You can kill the soul but you cannot kill the vision.
"I have a dream.thundered the ambassador of liberty, indeed, "where the color of your eyes or skin...." metaphor became fulfilled in Barracks Obama several decades thereafter.
Last two years the Wazhi family was thrown into mourning in the month of December, when one of his male children was murdered. Instead celebrating, we were in mourning mood. This news of his demise is a devastating situation not only for the immediate family but the entire people of Langtang South LGA. So sad, but who will question God. I am only questioning why peacefully men have been ending violently.
Wazhi was an intimate associate, we may have political differences sometimes but it never affected our relationship. He contested Chairmanship Primaries in Langtang South in 1998 but lost to Nanman Darko under PDP. He was elected as sole candidate under PDP into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 1999. Wazhi, was a legislator for short period before appointed as Commissioner for Agriculture in the State Executive Council. He was move to Education and ended up with appointment as Permanent Secretary before new administration terminated his career. A professional agronomist who spent his early life in the PADP.
A dedicated Christian who latter studied theology and became ordinated by his Ministry as a Pastor. A humble personality who was so reserved and misunderstood by many people in politics. In my opinion, Sargwak was a stranger in politics because his adventure in it was not favorable to him. In our politics diplomacy means hypocrisy but Wazhi was a frank and blunt character who cannot pretend. Because of his character strength many people did not understand him. He will tell you his mind without any apology or trying to polish it with deceit. He say it as it is. If Sargwak cannot afford anything he cannot even promise it which made him unpopular amongst politicians or followers who are ever expecting.
My friend was a strict disciplinarian and complete family man. He visited me sometimes this year in my office in Abuja. After congratulating me, Wazhi exhibited his typical traits by unveiling his mission. "Solo, I heard that you are opposed to my nomination for federal appointment because I did not support your gubernatorial ambition in 2015". And I replied, "commissioner it's my turn to pay you back, because I supported you in 1999, but you did not consider me for anything". "Shege Solo.", we all boasted in laughter. We then agreed to continue a renewed political partnership with focus on promoting peace and understanding within our community.
Now that God has decided to terminate our long time relationship with my friend and brother, I will only say thank you Lord but how I wish he did not end up in the hands of wicked men. My friend Samuel Gwamna, former Chairman Kwali Area Council was shot by unknown gunmen while leaving the office so many years ago, his killers are yet to come to justice. As mortal, I am devastated but say thank for what you have done to us. We praise your Name for you are God. May the Soul of Sargwak Wazhi rest in eternal rest amen'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/unknown-gunmen-murder-former-pdp.html
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by madridguy(m): 1:59pm
So sad. RIP
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by tit(f): 2:11pm
This Daluung sef
"We all boasted in laughter"
Is this typo apc disease?
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by tit(f): 2:15pm
This mumu, somebody is assasinated, you are saying God terminate him?
You get sense at all?
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Nutase(f): 2:26pm
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by sarrki(m): 2:43pm
Vanity upon vanity all is vanity
I wonder why men kill coz of money and other things
they will leave behind in this world
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Capableben(m): 4:07pm
Its so sad. May God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss..
Meanwhilw.... Let me clue you in on how i destroy chicken this xmas.
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by doctorofgirls(m): 4:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Jafar1: 4:09pm
nawao, gunmen killing politicians dis days
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by kareemkamil: 4:10pm
Nawa ooooooo, RIP to the departure
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Midgut(m): 4:10pm
Jesus Christ of Nazareth!
Each day by day this world is becoming more cruel, evil men are gaining more strength!
Dear Lord Jesus Christ, let your protection be upon me, all my family members and all nairalanders that are good. amen
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by frisky2good(m): 4:14pm
RIP to the dead.
Why can't people just keep articles as simple as possible instead of making things complicated for readers with different grammatical blunders.
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by AngelicBeing: 4:17pm
We are in fact enmeshed in a state of security monochromatic , To move the nation forward, Mr President and his Ministers must put their political nose to the grindstone and be seised of the requisite spartan discipline to navigate our economy from the chess board of international monopoly finance quagmire.
This is certainly not the time for Presidential braggadocio and Ministerial megalomania, reeking of depreciable and execrable attitudinal predilection towards the ragtag and bobtail
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Tinynita(f): 4:22pm
Rip.... this is a black Christmas for his family... my condolences
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by gurunlocker: 4:23pm
Is this also a Nigerian name?
RIP
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Renaissance2017: 4:23pm
Jafar1:werrin concern u? Abi na u dem supposed kom kill? Make all d politicians die sef e no concern me.
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Renaissance2017: 4:25pm
frisky2good:lol.... u sef get time to read. I only ready the topic and conclusion then I comment.
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Unimaginable123: 4:31pm
tit:"he was ordinated" na waah. Is it by force to blow grammar?
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Unimaginable123: 4:32pm
RIP. Murdered while coming from a peace meeting. Just imagine.
What plateau people don't know is that u can never make peace with fulani terrorists
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Antara0503(m): 4:40pm
R.i.p. Womb to tomb!
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by passyhansome(m): 4:49pm
IF YOU WANT TO LIVE LONGER AT LEAST ASIDE DEATH BOUGHT BY SICKNESS OR ACCIDENT, THEN AVOID POLITICS AND MILITARY
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Lucasinho: 5:15pm
Renaissance2017:U gat a Stone Heart...Repent!
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by buharimustlive: 5:18pm
BUHARI boys has taken someone's life...
Blood sucking APC..
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Renaissance2017: 5:23pm
Lucasinho:Until one out of a thousand politicians repent then you can come preach to me. I still repeat, I do not give a damn if all the politicians in Nigeria get killed.
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by flimzy24: 5:24pm
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by realGURU(f): 5:29pm
Pdp lawmaker killed under an apc gover, mhm , may God help us!
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by Jafar1: 5:37pm
Renaissance2017:
must u quote me?
|Re: Sargwak Longnap Wazhi Murdered In Cold Blood By Gunmen (Pictured) by sirvibes: 5:46pm
God we safe us in this country.
Secret Behind Nigeria Problem
