"And the angel said unto them, Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all the people..

Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among men in whom he is well pleased. Luke‬ ‭2:10, 14‬ ‭



I am writing this morning with heavy heart and tears on my eyes because my beloved friend and long time associate, Hon Sargwak Longnap Wazhi, a peaceful was murdered in cold blood by unknown gunmen from attending peace meeting. I am yet to unravel the mystery surrounding his sudden disappearance from this planet. Also, why is this that peaceful men always end violently. Martin Lurther King, the advocate of peace in USA, ended with the bayonet of a violent assassin. You can kill the soul but you cannot kill the vision.



"I have a dream.thundered the ambassador of liberty, indeed, "where the color of your eyes or skin...." metaphor became fulfilled in Barracks Obama several decades thereafter.



Last two years the Wazhi family was thrown into mourning in the month of December, when one of his male children was murdered. Instead celebrating, we were in mourning mood. This news of his demise is a devastating situation not only for the immediate family but the entire people of Langtang South LGA. So sad, but who will question God. I am only questioning why peacefully men have been ending violently.



Wazhi was an intimate associate, we may have political differences sometimes but it never affected our relationship. He contested Chairmanship Primaries in Langtang South in 1998 but lost to Nanman Darko under PDP. He was elected as sole candidate under PDP into the Plateau State House of Assembly in 1999. Wazhi, was a legislator for short period before appointed as Commissioner for Agriculture in the State Executive Council. He was move to Education and ended up with appointment as Permanent Secretary before new administration terminated his career. A professional agronomist who spent his early life in the PADP.



A dedicated Christian who latter studied theology and became ordinated by his Ministry as a Pastor. A humble personality who was so reserved and misunderstood by many people in politics. In my opinion, Sargwak was a stranger in politics because his adventure in it was not favorable to him. In our politics diplomacy means hypocrisy but Wazhi was a frank and blunt character who cannot pretend. Because of his character strength many people did not understand him. He will tell you his mind without any apology or trying to polish it with deceit. He say it as it is. If Sargwak cannot afford anything he cannot even promise it which made him unpopular amongst politicians or followers who are ever expecting.



My friend was a strict disciplinarian and complete family man. He visited me sometimes this year in my office in Abuja. After congratulating me, Wazhi exhibited his typical traits by unveiling his mission. "Solo, I heard that you are opposed to my nomination for federal appointment because I did not support your gubernatorial ambition in 2015". And I replied, "commissioner it's my turn to pay you back, because I supported you in 1999, but you did not consider me for anything". "Shege Solo.", we all boasted in laughter. We then agreed to continue a renewed political partnership with focus on promoting peace and understanding within our community.



Now that God has decided to terminate our long time relationship with my friend and brother, I will only say thank you Lord but how I wish he did not end up in the hands of wicked men. My friend Samuel Gwamna, former Chairman Kwali Area Council was shot by unknown gunmen while leaving the office so many years ago, his killers are yet to come to justice. As mortal, I am devastated but say thank for what you have done to us. We praise your Name for you are God. May the Soul of Sargwak Wazhi rest in eternal rest amen'.





