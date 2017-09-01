₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Angelanest: 8:42pm
It's a sad moment for the family and friends of a Naval officer, Ahmed Umar Argungun, who was killed tragically by unknown gunmen after being involved in a robbery attack along Abuja-Kaduna Express Way on Friday, Sept 22 (yesterday).
The Naval officer who is from Kaduna state - worked and lived in Lagos state before his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/naval-officer-killed-gunmen-robbery-attack-along-abuja-kaduna-road-photos.html
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by OrestesDante(m): 8:50pm
Saddening. May God be with his family.
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by RomeSankara: 8:50pm
RIP ..I am sure he was part of those who bought the govt lies that Kaduna Abuja express way is now safe ..please drive along that road with caution of yiu have to
6 Likes
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by sbashir10: 8:55pm
Rip
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by tit(f): 9:10pm
him wan do actor vs boss
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Nemesis1: 9:37pm
tit:
That's a very stupid submission, nowhere in the story indicated he was forming actor
19 Likes
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Mbak89: 9:43pm
I thought they arrested the robbers and Kidnappers terrorizing that road the other day
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:43pm
Rip gallant officer
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by chris4gold(m): 9:43pm
hmmm
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by easzypeaszy(m): 9:43pm
How comes his name is Argungu and he is from Kaduna...RIP bro
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by enemyofprogress: 9:44pm
Op there is nothing like untimely death,people die when their time is up,no more,no less
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:45pm
tit:To slap you just dey hungry me tonight
10 Likes
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by okerekeikpo: 9:46pm
Robbery dance
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:47pm
May your soul find rest and your killer soul find trouble.
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by aristocratic(m): 9:47pm
Na waooo killing killing everyday
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by bayocanny: 9:47pm
tit:Goan buy some sense, a funtional one per se.
4 Likes
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:48pm
RIP the Python Dancer
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:50pm
Be you a military...He with the gun has d upper hand
RIP
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by AUWAL999: 9:53pm
NOBODY IS SAFE IN THIS OUR BELOVED COUNTRY... MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH PROTECT US AND GRANT HIM JANNATUL FIDAUS.... AMEEN...
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by emekaeneh: 9:56pm
Rip
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Bari22(m): 9:57pm
rip brother
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by TimFisher: 9:57pm
Operation karma dance is taking its toil.
1 Like
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by SaiNigeria: 10:03pm
Rest in hell.......
Love it
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Bizibi(m): 10:03pm
Is that road really a death trap,na so the robbers get group.
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Boyooosa(m): 10:05pm
But they said they have arrested these guys na
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Jiang(m): 10:13pm
R.I.J.F
Better to take a train or aeroplane when passing through that road as its a very good location for ur enemies to exterminate you
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by josephine123: 10:18pm
Sad
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by twilliamx: 10:22pm
So sad
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by lomprico(m): 10:25pm
I tot they said they have arrested "ALL" the criminals in that route?
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by meelerh(f): 10:30pm
Kai. May GOD punish all those armed robbers n kidnappers.
If you catch any kidnapper, armed robber o ritualist you first skin him alive then rob Cameroon pepper all over n flog the devil out ( for those that they have not succeeded in killing d victim) if they have u dismember their organs one after the other
|Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by hobermener: 10:30pm
R
