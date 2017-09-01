Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. (12895 Views)

Rivers Clash: 32 IPOB Members Arrested, 1 Officer Killed And 2 Police Vans Burnt / Czech Offers Scholarship To Wife Of Airforce Officer Killed By Boko Haram.PICS / #BringBackOurGirls Member Mubaraka Sani Dies In Accident Along Abuja-kaduna Road (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Naval officer who is from Kaduna state - worked and lived in Lagos state before his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace.



Source; It's a sad moment for the family and friends of a Naval officer, Ahmed Umar Argungun, who was killed tragically by unknown gunmen after being involved in a robbery attack along Abuja-Kaduna Express Way on Friday, Sept 22 (yesterday).The Naval officer who is from Kaduna state - worked and lived in Lagos state before his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/naval-officer-killed-gunmen-robbery-attack-along-abuja-kaduna-road-photos.html

Saddening. May God be with his family.

RIP ..I am sure he was part of those who bought the govt lies that Kaduna Abuja express way is now safe ..please drive along that road with caution of yiu have to 6 Likes

Rip

him wan do actor vs boss

tit:

him wan do actor vs boss

That's a very stupid submission, nowhere in the story indicated he was forming actor That's a very stupid submission, nowhere in the story indicated he was forming actor 19 Likes

I thought they arrested the robbers and Kidnappers terrorizing that road the other day 1 Like

Rip gallant officer

hmmm

How comes his name is Argungu and he is from Kaduna...RIP bro 1 Like

Op there is nothing like untimely death,people die when their time is up,no more,no less 1 Like

tit:

him wan do actor vs boss To slap you just dey hungry me tonight To slap you just dey hungry me tonight 10 Likes

Robbery dance

May your soul find rest and your killer soul find trouble.

Na waooo killing killing everyday

tit:

him wan do actor vs boss Goan buy some sense, a funtional one per se. Goan buy some sense, a funtional one per se. 4 Likes

RIP the Python Dancer

Be you a military...He with the gun has d upper hand



RIP

NOBODY IS SAFE IN THIS OUR BELOVED COUNTRY... MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH PROTECT US AND GRANT HIM JANNATUL FIDAUS.... AMEEN... 1 Like

Rip

rip brother



Operation karma dance is taking its toil. Operation karma dance is taking its toil. 1 Like

Rest in hell.......

Love it

Is that road really a death trap,na so the robbers get group.

But they said they have arrested these guys na

R.I.J.F



Better to take a train or aeroplane when passing through that road as its a very good location for ur enemies to exterminate you

Sad

So sad

I tot they said they have arrested "ALL" the criminals in that route?

Kai. May GOD punish all those armed robbers n kidnappers.

If you catch any kidnapper, armed robber o ritualist you first skin him alive then rob Cameroon pepper all over n flog the devil out ( for those that they have not succeeded in killing d victim) if they have u dismember their organs one after the other