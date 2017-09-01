₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,651 members, 3,810,688 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 10:59 PM

Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. (12895 Views)

Rivers Clash: 32 IPOB Members Arrested, 1 Officer Killed And 2 Police Vans Burnt / Czech Offers Scholarship To Wife Of Airforce Officer Killed By Boko Haram.PICS / #BringBackOurGirls Member Mubaraka Sani Dies In Accident Along Abuja-kaduna Road (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Angelanest: 8:42pm
It's a sad moment for the family and friends of a Naval officer, Ahmed Umar Argungun, who was killed tragically by unknown gunmen after being involved in a robbery attack along Abuja-Kaduna Express Way on Friday, Sept 22 (yesterday).

The Naval officer who is from Kaduna state - worked and lived in Lagos state before his untimely death. May his soul rest in peace.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/naval-officer-killed-gunmen-robbery-attack-along-abuja-kaduna-road-photos.html

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by OrestesDante(m): 8:50pm
Saddening. May God be with his family.
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by RomeSankara: 8:50pm
RIP ..I am sure he was part of those who bought the govt lies that Kaduna Abuja express way is now safe ..please drive along that road with caution of yiu have to

6 Likes

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by sbashir10: 8:55pm
Rip
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by tit(f): 9:10pm
him wan do actor vs boss
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Nemesis1: 9:37pm
tit:
him wan do actor vs boss

That's a very stupid submission, nowhere in the story indicated he was forming actor

19 Likes

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Mbak89: 9:43pm
I thought they arrested the robbers and Kidnappers terrorizing that road the other day

1 Like

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:43pm
Rip gallant officer
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by chris4gold(m): 9:43pm
hmmm
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by easzypeaszy(m): 9:43pm
How comes his name is Argungu and he is from Kaduna...RIP bro

1 Like

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by enemyofprogress: 9:44pm
Op there is nothing like untimely death,people die when their time is up,no more,no less

1 Like

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:45pm
tit:
him wan do actor vs boss
To slap you just dey hungry me tonight undecided

10 Likes

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by okerekeikpo: 9:46pm
Robbery dance
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by haryorbarmie83(m): 9:47pm
May your soul find rest and your killer soul find trouble.
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by aristocratic(m): 9:47pm
Na waooo killing killing everyday
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by bayocanny: 9:47pm
tit:
him wan do actor vs boss
Goan buy some sense, a funtional one per se.

4 Likes

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:48pm
RIP the Python Dancer grin grin grin
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by WowSweetGuy(m): 9:50pm
Be you a military...He with the gun has d upper hand

RIP
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by AUWAL999: 9:53pm
NOBODY IS SAFE IN THIS OUR BELOVED COUNTRY... MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH PROTECT US AND GRANT HIM JANNATUL FIDAUS.... AMEEN...

1 Like

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by emekaeneh: 9:56pm
Rip cry
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Bari22(m): 9:57pm
rip brother
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by TimFisher: 9:57pm
grin
Operation karma dance is taking its toil.

1 Like

Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by SaiNigeria: 10:03pm
Rest in hell.......
Love it
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Bizibi(m): 10:03pm
Is that road really a death trap,na so the robbers get group.
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Boyooosa(m): 10:05pm
But they said they have arrested these guys na
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by Jiang(m): 10:13pm
R.I.J.F

Better to take a train or aeroplane when passing through that road as its a very good location for ur enemies to exterminate you
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by josephine123: 10:18pm
Sad
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by twilliamx: 10:22pm
So sad
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by lomprico(m): 10:25pm
I tot they said they have arrested "ALL" the criminals in that route?
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by meelerh(f): 10:30pm
Kai. May GOD punish all those armed robbers n kidnappers.
If you catch any kidnapper, armed robber o ritualist you first skin him alive then rob Cameroon pepper all over n flog the devil out ( for those that they have not succeeded in killing d victim) if they have u dismember their organs one after the other
Re: Naval Officer Killed By Gunmen During Robbery Attack Along Abuja-kaduna Road. by hobermener: 10:30pm
R

(0) (1) (Reply)

Describe Gej's Administration In 2 Words. / Ben Bruce - Spending $8bn On Fuel Importation Is Crazy / We Warned Nnamdi Kanu And Ipods But Did They Listen?

Viewing this topic: gabby02, jrusky(m), condralbede(m), Osama10(m), arinzehappiness, FLYFIRE(m), pfijacobs(m), mumayyez, Mb99, gabrielniy(m), chuksonu, drey076(m), Datsme, mayorrex(m), Stanleysteno(m), Wuse, PEPPERified, slack, Darvel(m), bosunolu(m), Kutunban, chilor(m), zikam(m), Arrahman39, waleco2008, gbemoh, Seismic007(m), efecha4u, MAXIMAL123(m), sesaan(m), mjaylala(m), meelerh(f), roufy235(m), akandi4u(m), henrybadoo50, Bubbyk, Jayzdiouf, tobilinoP(m), 2pacamarushakur(m), Abusule007(m), Mrkumareze, Lanrewaju62, clemsajayi07(m) and 102 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.