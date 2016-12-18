Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) (23349 Views)

See What Lady Ordered Boyfriend To Do To Prove He Is Not Cheating (photos) / Kenyan Woman Claims She Was Assaulted By Her Nigerian Baby Daddy / Man Dating Two Sisters Made To Walk Home Unclad After He Was Busted (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Mpasho news reports that the lady who was very intoxicated at the time of the incident got wind of her husband's infidelity with another woman. Hse stormed the pubbwhere he was anging out and went crazy on him by taking off all her clothes when her husband failed to give her a reasonable explanation as to why he was cheating on her.



Here are the photos.



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2016/12/woman-strips-unclad-after-busting-her.html Revellers at a popular pub in Rongo area of Nairobi Kenya were left in shock after a woman stripped her clothes in the glare of the public eye.Mpasho news reports that the lady who was very intoxicated at the time of the incident got wind of her husband's infidelity with another woman. Hse stormed the pubbwhere he was anging out and went crazy on him by taking off all her clothes when her husband failed to give her a reasonable explanation as to why he was cheating on her.Here are the photos. 1 Like 2 Shares





See all the crazy photos here» http://www.newseveryhour.com/2016/12/woman-strips-unclad-after-busting-her.html Craze

Madness. 1 Like

SHEBI KENYA NI? 22 Likes 1 Share

so help us God in heaven

No wonder the man cheated 20 Likes

ireneony:

No wonder the man cheated



I de tell u.





See belle like wgo carry triplets. I de tell u.See belle like wgo carry triplets. 2 Likes

Kenya and bad news 1 Like

KENYA AGAIN? 2 Likes

Now I see the reason why the man cheated on her 8 Likes

how did the man end up marrying this woman with this kind of shape ? 2 Likes

why is her shape like that sef 2 Likes 1 Share

I got electricuted by her pics... 1 Like





What is this for? By stripping unclad she is also cheating by molesting other men with her bum bum and front front.What is this for? 4 Likes

The reason why men cheat on their wives.

1.She is always looking unkempt.

2.She tie wrapper often.

3.She doesn't take her bathe regularly.

4.Down there stinks.

5.His condo cannot rise for her any longer. 9 Likes

ireneony:

No wonder the man cheated

Few years from now... you gonna end up fatter!! Few years from now... you gonna end up fatter!! 1 Like

Why give us news from Kenya? We know dem crazy people.

ireneony:

No wonder the man cheated

This woman has suffered incomprehensible damage than you could ever imagine.



I pray you don't have an idea... This woman has suffered incomprehensible damage than you could ever imagine.I pray you don't have an idea... 2 Likes

damn!!!! she is badly hurt and God save dat man she doesnt curse him like this 1 Like



and help her 2 the house,the only 1 shamed here is she somebody get her some drawsand help her 2 the house,the only 1 shamed here is she 1 Like

Love Machine:

The reason why men cheat on their wives.

1.She is always looking unkempt.

2.She tie wrapper often.

3.She doesn't take her bathe regularly.

4.Down there stinks.

5.His condo cannot rise for her any longer. Stop all this listing . He is a Hoe and thats why!! 11 Likes

kodded:

how did the man end up marrying this woman with this kind of shape ? he was attracted to her inner beauty he was attracted to her inner beauty 4 Likes





lefulefu:

he was attracted to her inner beauty THAT MADE HER GO NEKKID... I NEED TO KNOW YOUR WIFE

kodded:

how did the man end up marrying this woman with this kind of shape ? i question why she wanted him and HOW he found another 2 cheat wit

Hmmm,must be money ?? Cuz with his looks he couldn't complaini question why she wanted him and HOW he found another 2 cheat witHmmm,must be money??

bad news to d vesline crew cux d pic is a big turn off 9 Likes 1 Share

Her own get teeth ni? She be like we in she get wen I no getHer own get teeth ni?

Gross

For a while now I have stopped taking KENYAN AND IYAYAN serious

She's a big fool



How will this silly act prevent the husband from cheating?



This can even make want to divorce her.



Will that not leave her worse off?

Like husband like wife...



Cheater husband, striper wife, what a match?