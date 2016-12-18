₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,427 members, 3,274,528 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 12:53 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) (23349 Views)
See What Lady Ordered Boyfriend To Do To Prove He Is Not Cheating (photos) / Kenyan Woman Claims She Was Assaulted By Her Nigerian Baby Daddy / Man Dating Two Sisters Made To Walk Home Unclad After He Was Busted (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by contactmorak: 9:30pm On Dec 25
Revellers at a popular pub in Rongo area of Nairobi Kenya were left in shock after a woman stripped her clothes in the glare of the public eye.
Mpasho news reports that the lady who was very intoxicated at the time of the incident got wind of her husband's infidelity with another woman. Hse stormed the pubbwhere he was anging out and went crazy on him by taking off all her clothes when her husband failed to give her a reasonable explanation as to why he was cheating on her.
Here are the photos.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2016/12/woman-strips-unclad-after-busting-her.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by contactmorak: 9:30pm On Dec 25
Craze
See all the crazy photos here» http://www.newseveryhour.com/2016/12/woman-strips-unclad-after-busting-her.html
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by firstking01(m): 9:32pm On Dec 25
Madness.
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by falconey: 9:32pm On Dec 25
SHEBI KENYA NI?
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by Davids43(m): 9:35pm On Dec 25
so help us God in heaven
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by ireneony(f): 9:37pm On Dec 25
No wonder the man cheated
20 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
ireneony:
I de tell u.
See belle like wgo carry triplets.
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by saxwizard(m): 9:41pm On Dec 25
Kenya and bad news
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by goshikid: 9:41pm On Dec 25
KENYA AGAIN?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 9:42pm On Dec 25
Now I see the reason why the man cheated on her
8 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by kodded(m): 9:44pm On Dec 25
how did the man end up marrying this woman with this kind of shape ?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by oladipo322(m): 9:47pm On Dec 25
why is her shape like that sef
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by grayht(m): 9:48pm On Dec 25
I got electricuted by her pics...
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by Ginaz(f): 9:49pm On Dec 25
By stripping unclad she is also cheating by molesting other men with her bum bum and front front.
What is this for?
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by osaslord500(m): 9:52pm On Dec 25
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by Dildo(m): 9:53pm On Dec 25
The reason why men cheat on their wives.
1.She is always looking unkempt.
2.She tie wrapper often.
3.She doesn't take her bathe regularly.
4.Down there stinks.
5.His condo cannot rise for her any longer.
9 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by MBush(m): 9:59pm On Dec 25
ireneony:
Few years from now... you gonna end up fatter!!
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by Nma27(f): 10:01pm On Dec 25
Why give us news from Kenya? We know dem crazy people.
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 10:06pm On Dec 25
ireneony:
This woman has suffered incomprehensible damage than you could ever imagine.
I pray you don't have an idea...
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by bustykasa(f): 10:15pm On Dec 25
damn!!!! she is badly hurt and God save dat man she doesnt curse him like this
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by ILuvGummyBearz(f): 10:18pm On Dec 25
somebody get her some draws
and help her 2 the house,the only 1 shamed here is she
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by ILuvGummyBearz(f): 10:21pm On Dec 25
Love Machine:Stop all this listing . He is a Hoe and thats why!!
11 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 10:22pm On Dec 25
kodded:he was attracted to her inner beauty
4 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by NgcoboP: 10:28pm On Dec 25
THAT MADE HER GO NEKKID... I NEED TO KNOW YOUR WIFE
lefulefu:
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by ILuvGummyBearz(f): 10:29pm On Dec 25
kodded:Cuz with his looks he couldn't complain i question why she wanted him and HOW he found another 2 cheat wit
Hmmm,must be money??
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by Donpenny(m): 10:33pm On Dec 25
bad news to d vesline crew cux d pic is a big turn off
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by drymeF(f): 10:33pm On Dec 25
She be like we in she get wen I no get Her own get teeth ni?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by AnonyNymous(m): 10:33pm On Dec 25
Gross
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:34pm On Dec 25
For a while now I have stopped taking KENYAN AND IYAYAN serious
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:34pm On Dec 25
She's a big fool
How will this silly act prevent the husband from cheating?
This can even make want to divorce her.
Will that not leave her worse off?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by mostyg(m): 10:34pm On Dec 25
Like husband like wife...
Cheater husband, striper wife, what a match?
|Re: Kenyan Woman Strips Unclad After Busting Her Husband Cheating (Photos) by Jins12(f): 10:34pm On Dec 25
that awkward moment
1 Like
Nigerian Women Ranked Most Unfaithful In The World / "My First And Best Sex Experience Ever" - Shared By A Woman / Common Mistakes People Make In Relationships
Viewing this topic: kulobyno, Heffalump(m), Vetsolo(m), blessshine, mikaj(m), DeFatherforyou(m), Cubeet, supernova007, BOJO123(m), brosasamy(m), emmanuelpeace1(m), grace5, ateizaa(m), phemmisky(m), onlinepay, skyo78(m), cyberheist, d4gmail, MrImole(m), temmy3723(m), pavana, makavele, pickins77, Sacluxpaint(m), sotall(m), phemmi1, Topleague(f), chicobaddest(m), Mekyno(m), ojkalito(m), benkz001, chyke007(m), Teeneyo(m), rapwizzy(m), glathis(f), PabloOmoEscobar, Bamijoko1(m), Mzgracie(f), Taiwooisamoje, MAKABBEY(m), ochigboochayi(m), easytech1(m), Khris3(m), remzor(m), Okinjay(m), Georgeatman, keylo(m), Mimi56(f), tonyadaya75, laonidolla(m), Royals1st, frank950(m), mithras(m), peenarz, Asebaba1(m), Tnoni, ibrahimbashir99(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11