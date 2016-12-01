Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos (10947 Views)

Ibrahim Babangida Receives NEMA Officials In His Residence. Photos / Jonathan And Wife Arrive Otuoke (photos) / Jonathan's House In Otuoke Where He Will Be Retiring To (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; Former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi paid homage to his friend and former president; Goodluck Jonathan at his palatable residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state. See pictures below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/goodluck-jonathan-hosts-peter-obi-at.html 2 Likes 1 Share

nice

GEJ GEJ 1 Like

2019 in view 1 Like 2 Shares

Fine people with brains that works. 36 Likes 3 Shares

Patiently waiting for Afonjas to enter and hate as expected. As soon as you type one negative or evil thing, wait 5 seconds and see what will happen to you...you will enter one chance today for your hate. 39 Likes 4 Shares

2019 electioneering is loading

Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self. 2 Likes

Seasonso mood



Merry Christmas Dr ebele Jonathan 3 Likes

Palatable or palatial 2 Likes

Dr Ebele merry Christmas



After Christmas and new year



I will continue to show my displeasure on how you rule



Nigeria



God Bless Gej



God bless Muhammadu Buhari



God bless Federal republic of Nigeria 8 Likes 2 Shares

Good men

Please hide this from AFONJAS.......



Safe a soul 11 Likes 1 Share

stexsy:

Please hide this from AFONJAS.......



Safe a soul



Auto reverse in action 4 Likes 2 Shares

Good to see him looking cheerful....hate his regime though but love him as a man 2 Likes





Just to mention a few



God bless you guys Men of Timbre, Calibre, Iroko, Mahogany, Obeche PlywoodJust to mention a fewGod bless you guys 5 Likes

Hez looking cute 1 Like

yarimo:

Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self.

No carry this kind bad belle enter 2017. Have a New Year resolution today. No carry this kind bad belle enter 2017. Have a New Year resolution today. 13 Likes 1 Share

Funnicator:





No carry this kind bad belle enter 2017. Have a New Year resolution today. ok sir, ok sir, 1 Like

yarimo:

Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self. :Pna bad belle go kill u,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,wHO U EPP SEF? :Pna bad belle go kill u,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,wHO U EPP SEF? 4 Likes

Freedom2016:

Patiently waiting for Afonjas to enter and hate as expected. As soon as you type one negative or evil thing, wait 5 seconds and see what will happen to you...you will enter one chance today for your hate.







Even on boxing day see as this ipob tout is crying!



Una pain no dey ever end? Even on boxing day see as this ipob tout is crying!Una pain no dey ever end? 8 Likes 2 Shares

GENT95:



:Pna bad belle go kill u,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,wHO U EPP SEF? na lie na blue belle go kill me na lie na blue belle go kill me

Merry Xmas to u GEJ.

Itz a leader there 1 Like

Bad meets evil 1 Like 1 Share

There must be a prado jeep... 2 Likes