₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,714,737 members, 3,275,400 topics. Date: Monday, 26 December 2016 at 03:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos (10947 Views)
Ibrahim Babangida Receives NEMA Officials In His Residence. Photos / Jonathan And Wife Arrive Otuoke (photos) / Jonathan's House In Otuoke Where He Will Be Retiring To (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by informant001: 11:18am
Former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi paid homage to his friend and former president; Goodluck Jonathan at his palatable residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state. See pictures below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/goodluck-jonathan-hosts-peter-obi-at.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by informant001: 11:18am
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:19am
nice
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by INTROVERT(f): 11:20am
GEJ
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:22am
2019 in view
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Noblecx: 11:22am
Fine people with brains that works.
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Freedom2016: 11:26am
Patiently waiting for Afonjas to enter and hate as expected. As soon as you type one negative or evil thing, wait 5 seconds and see what will happen to you...you will enter one chance today for your hate.
39 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by omoolorire: 11:33am
2019 electioneering is loading
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by yarimo(m): 11:36am
Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self.
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:38am
Seasonso mood
Merry Christmas Dr ebele Jonathan
3 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by ogtavia(m): 11:39am
Palatable or palatial
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:44am
Dr Ebele merry Christmas
After Christmas and new year
I will continue to show my displeasure on how you rule
Nigeria
God Bless Gej
God bless Muhammadu Buhari
God bless Federal republic of Nigeria
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by mazifrankmore: 11:51am
Good men
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by stexsy(m): 11:55am
Please hide this from AFONJAS.......
Safe a soul
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Nutase(f): 11:56am
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:58am
stexsy:
Auto reverse in action
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by ramdris(m): 11:58am
Good to see him looking cheerful....hate his regime though but love him as a man
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by pyyxxaro: 12:03pm
Men of Timbre, Calibre, Iroko, Mahogany, Obeche Plywood
Just to mention a few
God bless you guys
5 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by AlexWallace(f): 12:03pm
Hez looking cute
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Funnicator: 12:04pm
yarimo:
No carry this kind bad belle enter 2017. Have a New Year resolution today.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by yarimo(m): 12:04pm
Funnicator:ok sir,
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by GENT95(m): 12:13pm
yarimo::Pna bad belle go kill u,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,wHO U EPP SEF?
4 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by momentarylapse: 12:27pm
Freedom2016:
Even on boxing day see as this ipob tout is crying!
Una pain no dey ever end?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by yarimo(m): 12:35pm
GENT95:na lie na blue belle go kill me
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by EVILFOREST: 2:04pm
Merry Xmas to u GEJ.
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Trapnews: 2:29pm
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by FranksOha(m): 2:30pm
Itz a leader there
1 Like
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Lah84(f): 2:30pm
Bad meets evil
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 2:31pm
There must be a prado jeep...
2 Likes
|Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Praktikals(m): 2:31pm
The ineffectual Bufforn
2 Likes 1 Share
Reuben Abati's Response To Patience Jonathan AU Delegates Story / Ohanaeze Queries Cbn’s N100m Donation To Boko Haram Victims / Pastors Encouraging Corruption- Tunde Bakare
Viewing this topic: Luvdbyursista(m), Phemmxy, Osezzua(m), Akkotto, Praktikals(m), dre44k(m), ehizos, ANAMBRA11(m), Emeanua(m), company500, ikukundigbo1(m), passwelle, igirabata123(m), Dajugba, TRUTHaDDICT(m), travismacoy, zamani183, RonJeremy, Dharneehell(m), Jabula1, mohlanforex, Righttalk, marqueetim(m), eddyline(m), lordjay, oluvick(m), tee2faith, MisterDreamz(m), Mendo007(m), dhardline(m), willy30(m), Sirwallace(m), Stooi76(m), muyibaba222(m), fashrola(m), bishopkay, yarimo(m), Adspark, dumo1(m), ifdaeg(m) and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4