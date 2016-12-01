₦airaland Forum

Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by informant001: 11:18am
Former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi paid homage to his friend and former president; Goodluck Jonathan at his palatable residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state. See pictures below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/goodluck-jonathan-hosts-peter-obi-at.html

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by informant001: 11:18am
more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/goodluck-jonathan-hosts-peter-obi-at.html

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:19am
nice
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by INTROVERT(f): 11:20am
grin GEJ

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:22am
2019 in view

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Noblecx: 11:22am
Fine people with brains that works.

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Freedom2016: 11:26am
Patiently waiting for Afonjas to enter and hate as expected. As soon as you type one negative or evil thing, wait 5 seconds and see what will happen to you...you will enter one chance today for your hate.

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by omoolorire: 11:33am
2019 electioneering is loading
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by yarimo(m): 11:36am
Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self. undecided

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:38am
Seasonso mood

Merry Christmas Dr ebele Jonathan

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by ogtavia(m): 11:39am
Palatable or palatial

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:44am
Dr Ebele merry Christmas

After Christmas and new year

I will continue to show my displeasure on how you rule

Nigeria

God Bless Gej

God bless Muhammadu Buhari

God bless Federal republic of Nigeria

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by mazifrankmore: 11:51am
Good men
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by stexsy(m): 11:55am
Please hide this from AFONJAS.......

Safe a soul

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Nutase(f): 11:56am
shocked
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:58am
stexsy:
Please hide this from AFONJAS.......

Safe a soul


Auto reverse in action

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by ramdris(m): 11:58am
Good to see him looking cheerful....hate his regime though but love him as a man

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by pyyxxaro: 12:03pm
Men of Timbre, Calibre, Iroko, Mahogany, Obeche Plywood

Just to mention a few

God bless you guys wink

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by AlexWallace(f): 12:03pm
Hez looking cute

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Funnicator: 12:04pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self. undecided

No carry this kind bad belle enter 2017. Have a New Year resolution today.

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by yarimo(m): 12:04pm
Funnicator:


No carry this kind bad belle enter 2017. Have a New Year resolution today.
ok sir, grin

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by GENT95(m): 12:13pm
yarimo:
Mtcheeew GEJ claiming elder Statesman and celebrity up and down since 1504BC, Smh the house no fine self. undecided
:Pna bad belle go kill u,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,wHO U EPP SEF?

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by momentarylapse: 12:27pm
Freedom2016:
Patiently waiting for Afonjas to enter and hate as expected. As soon as you type one negative or evil thing, wait 5 seconds and see what will happen to you...you will enter one chance today for your hate.


grin

Even on boxing day see as this ipob tout is crying!

Una pain no dey ever end?

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by yarimo(m): 12:35pm
GENT95:

:Pna bad belle go kill u,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,wHO U EPP SEF?
na lie na blue belle go kill me grin
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by EVILFOREST: 2:04pm
Merry Xmas to u GEJ.
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Trapnews: 2:29pm
undecided
Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by FranksOha(m): 2:30pm
Itz a leader there

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Lah84(f): 2:30pm
Bad meets evil

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 2:31pm
There must be a prado jeep...

Re: Goodluck Jonathan Hosts Peter Obi At His Residence In Otuoke. Photos by Praktikals(m): 2:31pm
The ineffectual Bufforn

