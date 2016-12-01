₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:31pm
A gallant Nigerian soldier, Sergeant Aliyu Bello, who was killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters during a recent operation in the dreaded Sambisa forest, has been laid to rest. The slain officer was buried today at the military cemetery in Maimalari barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/soldier-who-was-killed-in-sambisa.html
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by dainformant(m): 8:32pm
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:33pm
rip to him
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by informant001: 8:34pm
rip to the gallant officer
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Sirpluv: 8:35pm
R.I.P galant soldier!! 3 Gunshots for you. . Btw
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by AntiIPOOP(m): 8:37pm
Rest in perfect peace Brave men.
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by KenJak(m): 8:40pm
I just hope the government compensate his family!
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by KenJak(m): 8:41pm
AntiIPOOP:Only one soldier was said to be buried.
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Atiku2019: 8:51pm
RIP Gallant Soldier
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Janitoh2: 8:52pm
Rest in peace hero. You died a hero
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by AntiWailer: 8:52pm
That Stupeed Femi Fani Kayode and Fayose were saying nonsense about the Sambisa Victory.
Bunch of criminals doing everything they can do to escape judgment from the Loot they shared by instigating people against the Govt.
REST IN PEACE our Hero.
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by princelaw5668: 8:52pm
Allah jikan ka
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Dhortunn(m): 8:53pm
It's time to rest Gallant soldier. You have done well.
Nigeria. When will she ever be Great again?
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by ademega(m): 8:53pm
The real hero of our time RIP
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by MrIcredible: 8:54pm
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by nwosu35: 8:54pm
KenJak:
How many u want to die. . .?
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by bashir1451(m): 8:55pm
A Nigerian Hero past
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by bashir1451(m): 8:56pm
princelaw5668:Amin
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Mosesoly(m): 8:56pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by policy12: 8:57pm
Respect sir and.....
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by AngelicBeing: 8:58pm
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by onadana: 8:59pm
Do they discriminate where they are buried? Some are buried in Abuja while others are buried in Maiduguri.
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by bamdelarf(m): 8:59pm
rip....n one guy tok say na d east den dey put fr battle front line....diff wailers...
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Deicide: 9:00pm
AntiWailer:
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by trustdrealiable: 9:04pm
Gallant soldier rip, barrack still recruit....
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by passyhansome(m): 9:07pm
RIP
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:20pm
True hero! Rest in peace gallant officer.
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by kingkaspa: 9:22pm
RIP to all our fallen soldiers. I salute your courage.
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by AgentGoat: 9:26pm
RIP sir
|Re: Soldier Who Was Killed In Sambisa Forest Buried Today In Maiduguri. Photos by Triniti(m): 9:41pm
Nigeria will never learn how to bury its security personnel, such a shame
