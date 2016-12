A gallant Nigerian soldier, Sergeant Aliyu Bello, who was killed by suspected Boko Haram fighters during a recent operation in the dreaded Sambisa forest, has been laid to rest. The slain officer was buried today at the military cemetery in Maimalari barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state. May his soul rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/soldier-who-was-killed-in-sambisa.html

That Stupeed Femi Fani Kayode and Fayose were saying nonsense about the Sambisa Victory.



Bunch of criminals doing everything they can do to escape judgment from the Loot they shared by instigating people against the Govt.





REST IN PEACE our Hero.