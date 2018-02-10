Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) (11948 Views)

Mallam Yusuf passed away in a hospital in Maiduguri.



The Nigerian Army disclosed this In statement by its spokesman, Brig. Gen. SK Usman on Friday.



It read:"Good morning all,



Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. This is to inform you of the passing away of the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai this morning in Maiduguri."Brig Gen. Usman said.



According to a source, Yusuf had a successful surgery in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH but gave up thereafter.



Another source added that the deceased has been hospitalized for days before he passed on.



Late Yusuf leaves behind 14 children, including the chief of army staff and many grandchildren.



He was a non-commissioned officer in the West African Frontier Force.



May Allah in His infinite Mercy widen your qobru, keep you away from the punishment of Mukar and Nakr and above all accept you as HIS slave. 17 Likes 3 Shares

OK

Amidst tears kwa, who he epp.

Father of a murderer. 21 Likes 1 Share

Father of a Lion rest in peace 7 Likes

You fathered a great warrior, may Allah forgive your shortcomings and grant you Al Jannatul firdusi ameen 9 Likes 1 Share

He will see only a Python to dance with in the afterlife... 9 Likes

RIP to the man that has a competent and hardworking son as nigeria chief of army staff 7 Likes 1 Share

Straight to hell. Quote me and get no response 6 Likes 1 Share

His son supervised the killing of over 2000 other people's fathers, mothers, sons and daughters in Agatu, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue by Fulani herdsmen.



Supervised the killing of over 1500 Igbo youths from 2015-2017 including the invasion of St. Edmunds Catholic Church, Nkpor during Nigerians Biafran Civil War Heros Rememberance Day in May 2016 by Nigerian soldiers who shot over 50 worshippers dead inside the house of God.





You sire, should rot in hell fire. Idiot. 16 Likes 3 Shares

eyah!

That was how many IPOBs and Shiites buried their loved ones amid tears too. 4 Likes 1 Share

What are u saying?? What are u saying?? 8 Likes 1 Share

May Allah accept his soul and comfort the bereaved family.

Rest on the Father of our hero 1 Like

All i see are Buhari supporters....



So these guys are all Muslims?



I FOR SAY..



Anyways.... RIP Sir,





Rest in peace sir...

My grudge is against your son, and not you. 2 Likes





If you want see comedian come and read comments.





This guys get no chill.



chyy5:





What are u saying??

I tried not to laugh when I first read that comment. I tried not to laugh when I first read that comment. 2 Likes

Ok

IPod youth... over to u, operation crocodile smile

Who cares

conductorh2:

Shey dem no dey use death play for north side ni ? If u close ur eye for few minute ,, u wil find urself under the ground

Mumu...is that what ur religion teaches u. Mad man

Allah yaji kan rai

Where's buratai