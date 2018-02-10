₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by agwom(m): 6:44pm On Feb 09
Mallam Yusuf Buratai, the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has been buried in Maiduguri.
Mallam Yusuf passed away in a hospital in Maiduguri.
The Nigerian Army disclosed this In statement by its spokesman, Brig. Gen. SK Usman on Friday.
It read:"Good morning all,
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. This is to inform you of the passing away of the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai this morning in Maiduguri."Brig Gen. Usman said.
According to a source, Yusuf had a successful surgery in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH but gave up thereafter.
Another source added that the deceased has been hospitalized for days before he passed on.
Late Yusuf leaves behind 14 children, including the chief of army staff and many grandchildren.
He was a non-commissioned officer in the West African Frontier Force.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/photos-buratai-s-father-buried-in-maiduguri-amid-tears.html
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:47pm On Feb 09
May Allah in His infinite Mercy widen your qobru, keep you away from the punishment of Mukar and Nakr and above all accept you as HIS slave.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:54pm On Feb 09
OK
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Longeria(m): 6:54pm On Feb 09
Amidst tears kwa, who he epp.
Father of a murderer.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by olasaad(f): 7:00pm On Feb 09
Father of a Lion rest in peace
7 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by usba: 7:01pm On Feb 09
You fathered a great warrior, may Allah forgive your shortcomings and grant you Al Jannatul firdusi ameen
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by TheKingdom: 7:04pm On Feb 09
He will see only a Python to dance with in the afterlife...
9 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by yarimo(m): 7:05pm On Feb 09
RIP to the man that has a competent and hardworking son as nigeria chief of army staff
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by okosodo: 7:13pm On Feb 09
Straight to hell. Quote me and get no response
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by conductorh2: 7:15pm On Feb 09
His son supervised the killing of over 2000 other people's fathers, mothers, sons and daughters in Agatu, Southern Kaduna, Enugu and Benue by Fulani herdsmen.
Supervised the killing of over 1500 Igbo youths from 2015-2017 including the invasion of St. Edmunds Catholic Church, Nkpor during Nigerians Biafran Civil War Heros Rememberance Day in May 2016 by Nigerian soldiers who shot over 50 worshippers dead inside the house of God.
You sire, should rot in hell fire. Idiot.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Firefire(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
eyah!
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Nwaohafia1: 10:30pm On Feb 09
That was how many IPOBs and Shiites buried their loved ones amid tears too.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by chyy5: 10:31pm On Feb 09
madridguy:
What are u saying??
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:32pm On Feb 09
May Allah accept his soul and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by abiodunalasa(m): 10:33pm On Feb 09
Rest on the Father of our hero
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by naijaboy756: 10:35pm On Feb 09
All i see are Buhari supporters....
So these guys are all Muslims?
I FOR SAY..
Anyways.... RIP Sir,
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by kkko(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
madridguy:
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by velai(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
Rest in peace sir...
My grudge is against your son, and not you.
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
If you want see comedian come and read comments.
This guys get no chill.
roit in Hell old man is a bad word
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by webbro007(m): 10:37pm On Feb 09
If PDP shares umbrella,APC shares broom,apga shares fowl,which party would u vote for
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by mastermaestro(m): 10:37pm On Feb 09
chyy5:
I tried not to laugh when I first read that comment.
2 Likes
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by money121(m): 10:40pm On Feb 09
Ok
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 10:41pm On Feb 09
IPod youth... over to u, operation crocodile smile
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:41pm On Feb 09
Who cares
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Grafixnuel(m): 10:43pm On Feb 09
click like for cheers
1 Like
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Grafixnuel(m): 10:44pm On Feb 09
conductorh2:
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by easyfem(m): 10:44pm On Feb 09
Shey dem no dey use death play for north side ni ? If u close ur eye for few minute ,, u wil find urself under the ground
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by umar95: 10:50pm On Feb 09
[quote author=okosodo post=64927354]Straight to hell. Quote me and get no response[te]
Mumu...is that what ur religion teaches u. Mad man
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by sagio09: 10:54pm On Feb 09
Allah yaji kan rai
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Mac2016(m): 10:59pm On Feb 09
Where's buratai
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Buried In Maiduguri (Photos) by Emvico34: 11:03pm On Feb 09
go and wait for your useless son in hell no one makes heaven without Christ
1 Like
