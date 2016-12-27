₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:20pm On Dec 26
The Operation Python Dance inaugurated by the Nigerian Army in the South East geo-political zone to curb crime in the area during the yuletide will end on Dec. 27.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/army-ends-operation-python-dance-in-south-east-official/177792.html
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by Thewrath(m): 10:27pm On Dec 26
I see
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by woodcook: 10:29pm On Dec 26
The people of Kaduna state need it more than SE they should move the yeye python dance to where it is urgently needed.
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by SalC: 10:31pm On Dec 26
The python is too weak to dance in the south east.
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by NaijaMutant(f): 10:32pm On Dec 26
The python danced too quickly
What ever was the intent and purpose of the python's dance against the south east surely failed.
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by momentarylapse: 10:32pm On Dec 26
When will they commence with "operation anaconda boogie?"
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by NaijaMutant(f): 10:33pm On Dec 26
woodcook:
The python tweaked too quickly
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by bonechamberlain(m): 10:37pm On Dec 26
Nonsense, what's was the purpose before, a very useless operation.
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by byrron(m): 10:47pm On Dec 26
They should just replace it with operation "hippopotamus goes to school" - Retar.ded Clowns
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by sremmlyf(m): 10:49pm On Dec 26
haa!! some pple from wasteland won't like this new's,oops! i thought they said the python was gonna consume SE,nah we are wiser than em'...BTW, i would like the NA to introduce operation doggy style in #brownRoofRepublic
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by Barney11: 10:57pm On Dec 26
una don dance tire? una neva sabi SE people.
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by IPOB123london: 10:59pm On Dec 26
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by modath(f): 10:59pm On Dec 26
momentarylapse:
.. Nice one..
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by modath(f): 11:01pm On Dec 26
Barney11:
Common now, why the undue bragging...... READ first..
“However, troops will still be massively around in the whole of South-East to continue with patrols, road blocks and check points.
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by bloodkiIler: 11:17pm On Dec 26
modath:shatap there's nothing to dance in the most peaceful region SE
waste of time by useless devilish Buharian army.
no be today we dey see road blocks in SE.
kiss the truth
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by bloodkiIler: 11:19pm On Dec 26
Buhari is the most useless presidiot ever
Commander in thief of useless federal Buharian arm forces of Nigeria
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by bloodkiIler: 11:23pm On Dec 26
ngeneukwenu won't sleep tonight
all hail Peter obi, ekweremadu and other notable igbos for speaking up though it came late but beter late than never.
shame to saboteurs like
Obiano who in their bid to please abokii misyarned
shame to the useless bastard crook Rochas
shame to ugwuanyi
shame to okezie
shame to umahi
useless good for nothing gwavanors
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by talktimi(m): 11:32pm On Dec 26
There's a genocide being carried out by fulani herdsmen against christian minorities in northern nigeria with the active sponsorship/support of the govt. What's the solution to the crisis ? Operation python dance in the SE which proves that the APC led fg is run by lunatics as I've said severally
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by UnknownT: 12:09am
"Since the start of Exercise Python Dance, there has not been any case of gridlock and associated insecurity on the Asaba-Onitsha Bridge." Which kin lie be this? I have never seen any army checkpoint that is not prone to gridlock. They will block half of the road with drums and then place huge planks on the pavement. For that head bridge, my colleagues that passed thru there confirmed that there was gridlock the days they plied the route
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by GoroTango: 12:10am
Excellent. The army's Python dance contributed in no small measure to securing the east during the Christmas holidays. Only criminal elements and their nairaland sympathizers look at it differently
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by dhardline(m): 12:50am
Finally...
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by truthspeaks: 12:56am
E be like say DJ don pack go dats y d dance ended.
Useless govt
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by cheruv: 1:51am
Useless govt that tells lies as if the 180m Nigerians under its suzerainty are bomboclasts!!!
Oge eruwo ila n'iyi ndi govano apari a juputara na SE... Kama ido ndi o ŋu obara Igbo kporo onwe ha "ndi agha Naijiria" anya,ha esoro nēmegbu umu igbo ka abuja ghara isi na ha nākwado mbughari umuazi Igbo nēbughari
Ha emechala "Njem Egwu Eke"....ole mgbe ha gēbido "Njem Odu Ngwere" mobu "Njem Uyere Otobo"
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by cheruv: 1:53am
dhardline:
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by Boleyndynasty2(f): 2:55am
I don't even know what to say
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by ElectronicsGuy(m): 3:08am
Python what?
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by Gr8elite: 8:40am
SalC:ehn
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by LastSurvivor11: 8:40am
Mumu government led by mumu people..
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by veekid(m): 8:40am
Well-done soldiers
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by saraki2019: 8:41am
gbosa
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by ajbf: 8:41am
Next Bus Stop of Nigerian Army is Nigeria's south west.
Amry will come with " Operation Hippopotamus Fly"
|Re: Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official by Atiku2019: 8:41am
Sure?
