Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Ends Operation Python Dance In The South-East - Official (6579 Views)

Only Criminals In The South East Are Afraid Of Operation Python Dance~ Obiano / Army Launches "Exercise Python Dance" For South-East / Army Ends 'Exercise Crocodile Smile' Training (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Operation Python Dance inaugurated by the Nigerian Army in the South East geo-political zone to curb crime in the area during the yuletide will end on Dec. 27.



The Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Col. Sagir Musa, made the disclosure in a telephone interview on Monday.



The operation was launched to span from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27.



“The Exercise will end on Dec. 27, as earlier indicated.



“However, troops will still be massively around in the whole of South-East to continue with patrols, road blocks and check points.



“Nigeria’s South-East has not recorded incidence of armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and associated violence as well as inter-communal, herdsmen-farmers clashes during this Yuletide due to the on-going military exercise in the region tagged Operation Python Dance.



“These menaces are and have been the focus and targets of this exercise which has so far been successful,” Musa said.



The army spokesman said that the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, visited Awka, Agulu, Nnobi, Ihiala and Okija communities in Anambra State on Dec. 25, to assess the conduct of troops.



He said the GOC was also at the Niger Bridge to assess the state of security and vehicular movements.



“It would be recalled that traffic gridlock has for many years, especially during the yuletide, been endemic on the Niger Bridge at both Asaba and Onitsha axis inflicting suffering and other inconveniences on road users.



“Hence, part of the target for the exercise is to check the usual gridlock, chaos and insecurity on the Bridge. This objective has so far been achieved.



“Since the start of Exercise Python Dance, there has not been any case of gridlock and associated insecurity on the Asaba-Onitsha Bridge.



“The orderliness, the disposition of combined security personnel and the manner the general public conducted themselves, especially the road users is commendable,” he emphasised.



Musa urged members of the public to remain security conscious and to report any suspicious movements and persons to security agencies nearest to them. (NAN)

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/army-ends-operation-python-dance-in-south-east-official/177792.html 1 Like

I see

The people of Kaduna state need it more than SE they should move the yeye python dance to where it is urgently needed. 52 Likes 2 Shares

The python is too weak to dance in the south east. 37 Likes









What ever was the intent and purpose of the python's dance against the south east surely failed. The python danced too quicklyWhat ever was the intent and purpose of the python's dance against the south east surely failed. 2 Likes







When will they commence with "operation anaconda boogie?" When will they commence with "operation anaconda boogie?" 25 Likes 1 Share

woodcook:

The people of Kaduna state need it more than SE they should move the yeye python dance to where it is urgently needed.

The python tweaked too quickly The python tweaked too quickly 1 Like

Nonsense, what's was the purpose before, a very useless operation. 28 Likes

They should just replace it with operation "hippopotamus goes to school" - Retar.ded Clowns 16 Likes

haa!! some pple from wasteland won't like this new's,oops! i thought they said the python was gonna consume SE,nah we are wiser than em'...BTW, i would like the NA to introduce operation doggy style in #brownRoofRepublic 37 Likes 1 Share

una don dance tire? una neva sabi SE people. 29 Likes

momentarylapse:







When will they commence with "operation anaconda boogie?"

.. Nice one.. .. Nice one..

Barney11:

una don dance tire? una neva sabi SE people.

Common now, why the undue bragging...... READ first..





“However, troops will still be massively around in the whole of South-East to continue with patrols, road blocks and check points. Common now, why the undue bragging...... READ first.. 16 Likes

modath:





Common now, why the undue bragging...... READ first..





shatap there's nothing to dance in the most peaceful region SE

waste of time by useless devilish Buharian army.

no be today we dey see road blocks in SE.



kiss the truth shatap there's nothing to dance in the most peaceful region SEwaste of time by useless devilish Buharian army.no be today we dey see road blocks in SE.kiss the truth 54 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is the most useless presidiot ever

Commander in thief of useless federal Buharian arm forces of Nigeria 25 Likes

ngeneukwenu won't sleep tonight



all hail Peter obi, ekweremadu and other notable igbos for speaking up though it came late but beter late than never.



shame to saboteurs like

Obiano who in their bid to please abokii misyarned

shame to the useless bastard crook Rochas

shame to ugwuanyi

shame to okezie

shame to umahi





useless good for nothing gwavanors 28 Likes 1 Share

There's a genocide being carried out by fulani herdsmen against christian minorities in northern nigeria with the active sponsorship/support of the govt. What's the solution to the crisis ? Operation python dance in the SE which proves that the APC led fg is run by lunatics as I've said severally 12 Likes

"Since the start of Exercise Python Dance, there has not been any case of gridlock and associated insecurity on the Asaba-Onitsha Bridge." Which kin lie be this? I have never seen any army checkpoint that is not prone to gridlock. They will block half of the road with drums and then place huge planks on the pavement. For that head bridge, my colleagues that passed thru there confirmed that there was gridlock the days they plied the route 8 Likes

Excellent. The army's Python dance contributed in no small measure to securing the east during the Christmas holidays. Only criminal elements and their nairaland sympathizers look at it differently 1 Like

Finally... 28 Likes 2 Shares

E be like say DJ don pack go dats y d dance ended.



Useless govt 1 Like





Oge eruwo ila n'iyi ndi govano apari a juputara na SE... Kama ido ndi o ŋu obara Igbo kporo onwe ha "ndi agha Naijiria" anya,ha esoro nēmegbu umu igbo ka abuja ghara isi na ha nākwado mbughari umuazi Igbo nēbughari



Ha emechala "Njem Egwu Eke"....ole mgbe ha gēbido "Njem Odu Ngwere" mobu "Njem Uyere Otobo" Useless govt that tells lies as if the 180m Nigerians under its suzerainty are bomboclasts!!!Oge eruwo ila n'iyi ndi govano apari a juputara na SE... Kama ido ndi o ŋu obara Igbo kporo onwe ha "ndi agha Naijiria" anya,ha esoro nēmegbu umu igbo ka abuja ghara isi na ha nākwado mbughari umuazi Igbo nēbughariHa emechala "Njem Egwu Eke"....ole mgbe ha gēbido "Njem Odu Ngwere" mobu "Njem Uyere Otobo" 14 Likes 1 Share

dhardline:

Finally... 1 Like

I don't even know what to say

Python what?

SalC:

The python is too weak to dance in the south east. ehn ehn

Mumu government led by mumu people..

Well-done soldiers 1 Like

gbosa

Next Bus Stop of Nigerian Army is Nigeria's south west.

Amry will come with " Operation Hippopotamus Fly" 1 Like