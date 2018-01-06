₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by SladeWilson(m): 4:28pm
Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has disclosed how Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State can end the menace of Fulani herdsmen in his state.http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/06/fani-kayode-reveals-gov-ortom-can-stop-herdsmen-killings/amp/
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by SladeWilson(m): 4:30pm
Now they are coming out openly. I am now convinced that the herdsmen are a product of useless PDP, if not, why are you using it to threaten the governor to leave APC as a solution?
PDP will do anything for power!
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by MicheyJ1: 4:45pm
I second this. Apc brainwashes you into being heartless towards the masses.
Until he leaves Apc he wouldn't be able to fight Buhari's kinsmen
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by sarrki(m): 4:47pm
See madness
I said it that PDP always most especially this FFk always make a lot of us to stick to pmb
They are calamity
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by sarrki(m): 4:49pm
MicheyJ1:
Tribal, Ethnicity, Religious, Bigotry and Evil Begins and Ends with PDP and supporters
They just make some people to have sympathy for pmb on the is issue
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by doctokwus: 4:55pm
But truth be told we must give it to President Buhari. For a governor to have his brothers,sisters,nephews and cousins massacred like sacrificial lambs and yet that person is still one of the chief advocates of the return of the same president under whose security watch and authority these butchering are taking place,must be something Buhari did that can make the likes of Ortom not to mind his relations being slaughtered.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by yarimo(m): 4:59pm
This is the kind of people PDP Are parading as chieftain and leader. FFK is a confirmed dullard
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by ImperialYoruba: 5:20pm
Precious' village people don seize papa Aragon brain and put him on remote speech. His utterances are controlled from Umuhaia. Im surprised it comes out in English not Isuama
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by JkDanchi005(m): 5:25pm
That is the bitter truth. The Governor already knows that hence his recent reconciliation moves with the PDP big names in his State.
He can't win come 2019 if he remain in APC.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by factsandfigures: 6:35pm
The governor of Benue state should be more proactive by setting up heavily armed special security outfit to defend the people of Benue instead of waiting for help from the Federal Government.
The federal government is obviously playing lip service to the menace of fulani herdsmen. That is why affected state governors should set up thier own heavily armed security outfits to defend their people.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by FreddyKruger: 7:01pm
Ortom arm your people. Let the youths defend their homeland from these marauders else foolani herdsmen will make sure there will be nobody left for you to govern in benue state.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by baralatie(m): 7:04pm
useless talk
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by abdelrahman: 7:12pm
Idio.t FFK should shut up,this situation is beyond APC and PDP,see how this politicians are using the lives of their people to play politics.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by aolawale025: 7:14pm
Fully aligned with FFK on this. The entire state should decamp to PDP. Look at what relying on the FG has caused for them
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by DaddyFreeze: 8:23pm
FFK is now joker, what has decamping got to do with the killing.?
He better go focus more on his multiple married life filled with abject failures here and here. Idiot .
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Sunofgod(m): 8:24pm
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Bossontop(m): 8:25pm
Dis guy has a point here you cant be like Fayose and fight the fulani herdsmen
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by LibertyRep: 8:25pm
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Firefire(m): 8:25pm
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Chiedu4Trump: 8:25pm
Where is that Foolani slave called Sarrki?
His Foolani masters have turned Benue into abattoir and he can't say anything.
He is quick to insult IPOB that simply says that we dont want to live with these Foolani Animals,
this same mouthy Sarrki is mute on the murders in his state benue.
Foolani wan conquer Benue as they have conquered Kogi now.
The Foolanis are the only none indigenes to be made citizens of Kogi state,
We hear that Benue is top on the list and this same mumu Sarrki who insults IPOB cannot talk.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/moves-indiginalize-fulani-herdsmen-begin-kogi/
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Firefire(m): 8:26pm
FreddyKruger:
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by oyetunder(m): 8:26pm
PDP then means People Death Preventer abi? this Fani self. Not his fault, if he needs to suffer like an average naijaman on daily basis, he wont be on social media always. Well, he had enough of our money to keep enjoying data always with his robolike eyeballs.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by fajob: 8:26pm
Strategy 101. www.jolagict.com
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by tesppidd: 8:26pm
Foolish Fani Kayode.
He thinks we do not know that there were more killings in benue by herdsmen during the reign of Gabriel Suswan and Goodluck Jonathan both of the PDP.
Insane Fani Kayode.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by princechurchill(m): 8:27pm
Join PDP and fight them like fayose
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by loveth361(f): 8:27pm
What is the different between apc and pdp.
Zoo
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Samtob90(m): 8:27pm
Foolish Kayode, where should wike decamp to do that killings will stop in rivers?
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by kkko(m): 8:28pm
sarrki:Anu ofia, after receiving your December salary lately yesterday, you woke up to stick to your useless and baseless post. May God almighty run your life and your family generation the way this idiot Bubu is running this country. Lots of killings shall never depart from your generation the way your paymaster is running this country. Amen
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Premiumwriter: 8:28pm
FFK issa stupid man
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by Nutase(f): 8:28pm
sarrki:
yarimo:
sarrki:you're already stuck with your paymaster sarrki you can't leave him even if he fails you if you try am no chop money for you.
All these people that reason with there asses foolani militia go soon reach una village.
|Re: Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK by dman4mdmoon(m): 8:30pm
At least by decamping to PDP, he will be able to have his own Police Force, DSS and control his own Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Airforce). Only God knows how egbon Femi reasons. Though, FG needs to do something about the killings urgently.
