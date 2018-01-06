Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ortom Should Decamp To PDP If He Wants Killings To Stop In Benue - FFK (2827 Views)

2,500 People Decamp To APC In Kogi (Photos) / I Will Dump PDP If Sherrif Wins At The Supreme Court – Fayose / PDP Members Decamp To APC In Edo, Sing And Tear Their PDP Cards (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has disclosed how Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State can end the menace of Fulani herdsmen in his state.



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain said Ortom must leave the All Progressives Congress, APC, for him to effectively tackle the Fulani herdsmen in his state.



In a tweet via his social media handle, the former Minister said the governor must also stop worshiping President Muhammadu Buhari.



According to the PDP Chieftain, the ruling “APC belongs to the Miyetti Allah, to the Fulani militants and their cows.”



He wrote: “If Gov. Ortom of Benue state is really ready to take on the Fulani herdsmen in his state as he claims then the first thing that he needs to do is to leave the APC and stop worshipping Buhari. APC belongs to Miyetti Allah, to the Fulani militants and to their cows.”



Recall that Ortom had confirmed that at least 20 people were killed after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state between Monday and Tuesday, last week.



Ortom disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State security meeting.



On Wednesday, aggrieved youths in their hundreds embarked on a peaceful protest calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to “act now or resign.”

http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/06/fani-kayode-reveals-gov-ortom-can-stop-herdsmen-killings/amp/ 1 Like 1 Share

Now they are coming out openly. I am now convinced that the herdsmen are a product of useless PDP, if not, why are you using it to threaten the governor to leave APC as a solution?



PDP will do anything for power! 9 Likes 4 Shares

I second this. Apc brainwashes you into being heartless towards the masses.



Until he leaves Apc he wouldn't be able to fight Buhari's kinsmen 6 Likes 4 Shares

See madness



I said it that PDP always most especially this FFk always make a lot of us to stick to pmb



They are calamity 10 Likes 5 Shares

MicheyJ1:

I second this. Apc brainwashes you into being heartless towards the masses.



Until he leaves Apc he wouldn't be able to fight Buhari's kinsmen

Tribal, Ethnicity, Religious, Bigotry and Evil Begins and Ends with PDP and supporters



They just make some people to have sympathy for pmb on the is issue Tribal, Ethnicity, Religious, Bigotry and Evil Begins and Ends with PDP and supportersThey just make some people to have sympathy for pmb on the is issue 7 Likes 4 Shares

But truth be told we must give it to President Buhari. For a governor to have his brothers,sisters,nephews and cousins massacred like sacrificial lambs and yet that person is still one of the chief advocates of the return of the same president under whose security watch and authority these butchering are taking place,must be something Buhari did that can make the likes of Ortom not to mind his relations being slaughtered. 6 Likes 1 Share

This is the kind of people PDP Are parading as chieftain and leader. FFK is a confirmed dullard 5 Likes 2 Shares

Precious' village people don seize papa Aragon brain and put him on remote speech. His utterances are controlled from Umuhaia. Im surprised it comes out in English not Isuama 4 Likes

That is the bitter truth. The Governor already knows that hence his recent reconciliation moves with the PDP big names in his State.

He can't win come 2019 if he remain in APC. 1 Like 1 Share

The governor of Benue state should be more proactive by setting up heavily armed special security outfit to defend the people of Benue instead of waiting for help from the Federal Government.

The federal government is obviously playing lip service to the menace of fulani herdsmen. That is why affected state governors should set up thier own heavily armed security outfits to defend their people.

Ortom arm your people. Let the youths defend their homeland from these marauders else foolani herdsmen will make sure there will be nobody left for you to govern in benue state.

useless talk

Idio.t FFK should shut up,this situation is beyond APC and PDP,see how this politicians are using the lives of their people to play politics. 1 Like 1 Share

Fully aligned with FFK on this. The entire state should decamp to PDP. Look at what relying on the FG has caused for them 1 Like 1 Share

FFK is now joker, what has decamping got to do with the killing.?



He better go focus more on his multiple married life filled with abject failures here and here. Idiot .

Need a good web developer?

Kindly check our profile today

We do jobs from as low as 20k

Thanks

Ok



Dis guy has a point here you cant be like Fayose and fight the fulani herdsmen government if you are an APC member....chikena Dis guy has a point here....chikena 1 Like

The

Nonsensical talk

Where is that Foolani slave called Sarrki?

His Foolani masters have turned Benue into abattoir and he can't say anything.



He is quick to insult IPOB that simply says that we dont want to live with these Foolani Animals,

this same mouthy Sarrki is mute on the murders in his state benue.



Foolani wan conquer Benue as they have conquered Kogi now.

The Foolanis are the only none indigenes to be made citizens of Kogi state,

We hear that Benue is top on the list and this same mumu Sarrki who insults IPOB cannot talk.





http://dailypost.ng/2018/01/07/moves-indiginalize-fulani-herdsmen-begin-kogi/

FreddyKruger:

Ortom arm your people. Let the youths defend their homeland from these marauders else foolani herdsmen will make sure there will be nobody left for you to govern in benue state.

PDP then means People Death Preventer abi? this Fani self. Not his fault, if he needs to suffer like an average naijaman on daily basis, he wont be on social media always. Well, he had enough of our money to keep enjoying data always with his robolike eyeballs. 1 Like

Foolish Fani Kayode.



He thinks we do not know that there were more killings in benue by herdsmen during the reign of Gabriel Suswan and Goodluck Jonathan both of the PDP.



Insane Fani Kayode. 1 Like 1 Share

Join PDP and fight them like fayose

What is the different between apc and pdp.







Zoo 1 Like

Foolish Kayode, where should wike decamp to do that killings will stop in rivers? 1 Like

sarrki:





Tribal, Ethnicity, Religious, Bigotry and Evil Begins and Ends with PDP and supporters



They just make some people to have sympathy for pmb on the is issue Anu ofia, after receiving your December salary lately yesterday, you woke up to stick to your useless and baseless post. May God almighty run your life and your family generation the way this idiot Bubu is running this country. Lots of killings shall never depart from your generation the way your paymaster is running this country. Amen Anu ofia, after receiving your December salary lately yesterday, you woke up to stick to your useless and baseless post. May God almighty run your life and your family generation the way this idiot Bubu is running this country. Lots of killings shall never depart from your generation the way your paymaster is running this country. Amen

FFK issa stupid man

sarrki:

See madness



I said it that PDP always most especially this FFk always make a lot of us to stick to pmb



They are calamity yarimo:

This is the kind of people PDP Are parading as chieftain and leader. FFK is a confirmed dullard sarrki:





Tribal, Ethnicity, Religious, Bigotry and Evil Begins and Ends with PDP and supporters



They just make some people to have sympathy for pmb on the is issue you're already stuck with your paymaster sarrki you can't leave him even if he fails you if you try am no chop money for you.



All these people that reason with there asses foolani militia go soon reach una village. you're already stuck with your paymaster sarrki you can't leave him even if he fails you if you try am no chop money for you.All these people that reason with there asses foolani militia go soon reach una village.