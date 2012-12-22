₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by ChangeIsCostant: 1:54pm
See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3539567/policeman-attached-nnpc-owerri-kills
The Imo state police command has reacted over the killing of one Friday Nduka, by a police Inspector, Mike Edem, who was on duty at the premises of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Station located at the Control Post junction in Owerri...
It was learnt that he victim, who returned from Malaysia for his wedding in Owerri on December 27, 2016, was reportedly shot dead on December 22 by the trigger-happy policeman, who is now at large, in the presence of his fiancée and younger brother.
According to reports, Nduka got into in a serious argument with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7. The argument was said to have degenerated into a fight -with Nduka, inflicting injuries on the attendant...
The manager of the station, Mrs. Ruth Enemmuo, who is now in police detention, intervened, adding that as soon as Nduka entered into his car, the police inspector fired, killing him instantly.
Read the press statment by the Imo state police command
The Imo State Police Command is saddened with the ugly incident that led to the shooting to death of one Nduka Eto male of Oguta Imo State by an Inspector of Police at NNPC Mega Station, Control Post roundabout on 22/12/2012. The shooting by the Police Inspector which occurred during a misunderstanding between the deceased, a pump attendant and the manager of the petroleum station was quite uncalled for. The State Police Commissioner has already briefed the IGP of the unfortunate incident.
While expressing our condolence to the family, relations, friends and well wishers of the deceased, the Command wishes to assure the affected and the general public that the Command will do everything humanly possible to ensure that justice is seen to have been done. The Command therefore appeals for calm to enabled concentrate on the matter and ensure justice is done, please.
DSP ANDREW ENWEREM
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER IMO STATE COMMAND
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/nduka-eto-friday-police-reacts-over.html
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by INTROVERT(f): 1:54pm
I saw this on Facebook this morning. It's so sad that people die for unimaginable and unexplainable reasons at the hands of trigger happy policemen. How the iPhone take loss when him people dey inside car. I don't just understand. Anyways rest in peace.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by PrettyCrystal: 1:55pm
this is quite unfortunate
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by dainformant(m): 1:58pm
Hope justice is served at the end
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by mKc9ET(m): 2:03pm
Zoo police at it again
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by TITOBIGZ(m): 2:07pm
This is not working,I swear.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by ogologoamu: 2:18pm
The person that stole this guy's phone which led to his death, hope you are happy now. Anywhere you are, let it be known to you that you're holding a dead man's property and the spirit of death will continue to hunt you.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by Kondomatic(m): 2:22pm
ogologoamu:Same thing goes to the people that benefited from MMM.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by momentarylapse: 2:26pm
How did the fuel attendant steal your iphone even when your crew dey inside the car and you are not blind?
This tale does not make any sense abeg!
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by ConcNiggress56(f): 2:28pm
How to know you have landed in Nigeria even at the airport.
*Nepa first take light
*policeman see your fresh skin..but wants to share your hard earned money with you. Then they call you a drug pusher or scammer if you refuse.. Might end with a gun duel with you been the victim.
*once you arrive home.. Even those who didnt know where you travelled to will come and greet you and you are a bad stingy person if they leave empty handed.
*armed robbers raid you that same night from the information reaching them that you just came back from abroad(usa or uk) not knowing you were in libya going to italy but luck ran out of you.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by unclezuma: 2:28pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by harry2ve(m): 2:28pm
Sad news all over the world and even on Nairaland
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by denkyw(m): 2:28pm
police na your enemy
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by Mopolchi: 2:29pm
I no trust police
R.i.p...owerri boys distutbing the town.
|Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by dayleke(m): 2:30pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by edlion57(m): 2:30pm
Village people don use this policeman achieve der aim..rest in peace
|Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by SamuelAnyawu(m): 2:31pm
Anoda innocent Nigerian dies at the hand of a trigger happy policeman... When will dis end?
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by mccoy47(m): 2:32pm
Y do I feel he is a yahoo boy?
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by BTT(m): 2:33pm
How does one explain the number of deaths this season?
God save us.
If you are reading this, be careful you. There's just too much madness everywhere.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by LastSurvivor11: 2:34pm
E no go better for the trigger happy policeman..
Always good in killing innocent people and will disappear when needed the most..
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by frankloloko: 2:34pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by spaggyy(m): 2:34pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by AntiWailer: 2:34pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by Richie0974: 2:35pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by Moreoffaith(m): 2:35pm
Hmmmmm sad news.RIP man.
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by drinkgarri: 2:35pm
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by Ten12: 2:36pm
Wat else can a hustler do to survive,,if somtin no burst for ur stomach,,Dem go sentence u to death by hanging,,if u survive dat 1 come home ur homeland security go summarily execute u
Re: Police Reacts Over The Killing Of Malaysia-Based Nigerian In Owerri. Pictured by DozieInc(m): 2:36pm
