





The Imo state police command has reacted over the killing of one Friday Nduka, by a police Inspector, Mike Edem, who was on duty at the premises of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Station located at the Control Post junction in Owerri...



It was learnt that he victim, who returned from Malaysia for his wedding in Owerri on December 27, 2016, was reportedly shot dead on December 22 by the trigger-happy policeman, who is now at large, in the presence of his fiancée and younger brother.



According to reports, Nduka got into in a serious argument with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7. The argument was said to have degenerated into a fight -with Nduka, inflicting injuries on the attendant...



The manager of the station, Mrs. Ruth Enemmuo, who is now in police detention, intervened, adding that as soon as Nduka entered into his car, the police inspector fired, killing him instantly.



Read the press statment by the Imo state police command



The Imo State Police Command is saddened with the ugly incident that led to the shooting to death of one Nduka Eto male of Oguta Imo State by an Inspector of Police at NNPC Mega Station, Control Post roundabout on 22/12/2012. The shooting by the Police Inspector which occurred during a misunderstanding between the deceased, a pump attendant and the manager of the petroleum station was quite uncalled for. The State Police Commissioner has already briefed the IGP of the unfortunate incident.



While expressing our condolence to the family, relations, friends and well wishers of the deceased, the Command wishes to assure the affected and the general public that the Command will do everything humanly possible to ensure that justice is seen to have been done. The Command therefore appeals for calm to enabled concentrate on the matter and ensure justice is done, please.



DSP ANDREW ENWEREM

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER IMO STATE COMMAND



Source; See earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/3539567/policeman-attached-nnpc-owerri-kills The Imo state police command has reacted over the killing of one Friday Nduka, by a police Inspector, Mike Edem, who was on duty at the premises of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Station located at the Control Post junction in Owerri...It was learnt that he victim, who returned from Malaysia for his wedding in Owerri on December 27, 2016, was reportedly shot dead on December 22 by the trigger-happy policeman, who is now at large, in the presence of his fiancée and younger brother.According to reports, Nduka got into in a serious argument with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7. The argument was said to have degenerated into a fight -with Nduka, inflicting injuries on the attendant...The manager of the station, Mrs. Ruth Enemmuo, who is now in police detention, intervened, adding that as soon as Nduka entered into his car, the police inspector fired, killing him instantly.Read the press statment by the Imo state police commandDSP ANDREW ENWEREMPOLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER IMO STATE COMMANDSource; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/nduka-eto-friday-police-reacts-over.html 2 Shares