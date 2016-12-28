₦airaland Forum

Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rebornvictor(m): 1:44pm
ADEBOYE wants to sleep in Kirikiri Prison with the inmates awaiting the President's permission

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is at it again.

The clergy has continued to demonstrate he is a relentless soul winner, apart from his visit to over 15 places in 6 different states within the space of 4 days during the annual Lets Go Fishing program tagged Great Expectations.

On the 28th of December Pastor E.A. Adeboye blessed
the Kirikiri maximum prisons at the early hours with his presence, his intention again remains winning lost souls.
He gave a charge, where he admonished the inmates that “Whatever dream they have regardless of the circumstances they have found themselves, their dreams would come to pass”

Also During his visit he was able to;

* Look at the ongoing works and projects in the Maximum Hospital

* Give Christmas season food items and health care items to the prison

* Check on RCCG sponsored Open University

* Check on the female students and officers

* Also promised he will keep fighting the case of the inmates with the Government of the day across Nigeria.

* Pray for both inmates and their beloved wardens

* Finally promised RCCG will continue to do more in the prison. Because every soul matters both in and outside of the Walls.

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rebornvictor(m): 1:46pm
More pictures

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rebornvictor(m): 1:53pm
More

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by dfrost: 2:01pm
cheesy grin If he does that, he becomes an ex-con abi? Experts in law, please help out.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by steve6: 2:01pm
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rabex123(m): 2:01pm
Him try. At least he did bring them food ..
BTW.those two guys above me ..una fast ohh
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Akinlekanwr(m): 2:02pm
That's a good one. The inmates on 'hard labor' will get a break, and they'll get to feed well.


God bless the man of God

Buhari should do the same often
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Mayydayy(m): 2:02pm
God.our ever present help in times of need.
He cares.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by wins18(m): 2:02pm
pls what do you know about philipine, is the country okay for colored people.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by food4otukotu(m): 2:02pm
God bless u sir

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by chynie: 2:03pm
i dont know what to say smiley
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Oluwashegunnn: 2:03pm
hmm.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 2:03pm
Atheists food don come oooo
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by uromicom: 2:03pm
make them give am bed now.. why attempting
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Andyg(m): 2:03pm
ok
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by angeltolly(f): 2:03pm
Topic contradicting the main write up undecided

Where did he say he wants to sleep in kirikiri in this write up.

Nairaland tho angry angry lipsrsealed
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Agulimah: 2:03pm
Wonderful nonsense
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by wristbangle(m): 2:03pm
God bless you for this wonderful work sir.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Ireboya(m): 2:03pm
Safe journey
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by abumeinben(m): 2:03pm
This is what the church should have been doing since 1980. Not the "get rich quick" messages and building cathedrals on every corner.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by proudlyND(m): 2:03pm
G
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by brostheo(m): 2:03pm
I thought he was planning on staying a week or two in the prison self
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rejosom(m): 2:04pm
Make them givam wanruum na.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Jamesmatic(m): 2:04pm
I de Wait 4 oga freeze comment...

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by biz9ja(m): 2:04pm
My Sweet Daddy

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by entparrot(f): 2:04pm
I hope those rice gets to the inmates, not the warders divert it for personal use.
Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by yommy78: 2:04pm
visit prison yard in naija you will feel nothing but pity for the inmates espesially nursing mothers. thats a good one daddy GO.

Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by fpeter(f): 2:05pm
OP so you want people to come and start bashing our beloved Daddy G.O on this thread abi?
Kontinu!

(0) (1) (Reply)

