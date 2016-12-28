₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,715,918 members, 3,278,652 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) (3017 Views)
Hilarious But The Truth About Pastor Adeboye's Message (pics) / "Don't Marry A Man Who Doesn't Have A Job" - Pastor Adeboye Advises Women (Video / Pastor Caught Pants Down While Trying To Sleep With A Married Woman.. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rebornvictor(m): 1:44pm
ADEBOYE wants to sleep in Kirikiri Prison with the inmates awaiting the President's permission
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1882789771954630&id=1783030105263931
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rebornvictor(m): 1:46pm
More pictures
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rebornvictor(m): 1:53pm
More
1 Share
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by dfrost: 2:01pm
If he does that, he becomes an ex-con abi? Experts in law, please help out.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by steve6: 2:01pm
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rabex123(m): 2:01pm
Him try. At least he did bring them food ..
BTW.those two guys above me ..una fast ohh
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Akinlekanwr(m): 2:02pm
That's a good one. The inmates on 'hard labor' will get a break, and they'll get to feed well.
God bless the man of God
Buhari should do the same often
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Mayydayy(m): 2:02pm
God.our ever present help in times of need.
He cares.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by wins18(m): 2:02pm
pls what do you know about philipine, is the country okay for colored people.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by food4otukotu(m): 2:02pm
God bless u sir
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by chynie: 2:03pm
i dont know what to say
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Oluwashegunnn: 2:03pm
hmm.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 2:03pm
Atheists food don come oooo
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by uromicom: 2:03pm
make them give am bed now.. why attempting
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Andyg(m): 2:03pm
ok
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by angeltolly(f): 2:03pm
Topic contradicting the main write up
Where did he say he wants to sleep in kirikiri in this write up.
Nairaland tho
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Agulimah: 2:03pm
Wonderful nonsense
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by wristbangle(m): 2:03pm
God bless you for this wonderful work sir.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Ireboya(m): 2:03pm
Safe journey
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by abumeinben(m): 2:03pm
This is what the church should have been doing since 1980. Not the "get rich quick" messages and building cathedrals on every corner.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by proudlyND(m): 2:03pm
G
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by brostheo(m): 2:03pm
I thought he was planning on staying a week or two in the prison self
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by rejosom(m): 2:04pm
Make them givam wanruum na.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by Jamesmatic(m): 2:04pm
I de Wait 4 oga freeze comment...
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by biz9ja(m): 2:04pm
My Sweet Daddy
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by entparrot(f): 2:04pm
I hope those rice gets to the inmates, not the warders divert it for personal use.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by yommy78: 2:04pm
visit prison yard in naija you will feel nothing but pity for the inmates espesially nursing mothers. thats a good one daddy GO.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Wants To Sleep In Kirikiri Prison As He Visits Inmates (Pics) by fpeter(f): 2:05pm
OP so you want people to come and start bashing our beloved Daddy G.O on this thread abi?
Kontinu!
How To Become Affiliated With The Greatest Pt 2 / I Was Just Told That Its Scriptural For Men To Be Jealous / Religious And Non-religious Chatbox
Viewing this topic: Samson712, Mayydayy(m), ayokenny37(m), obalex89, 4homeland(m), modupe2, oriosan, Hormoniyi(m), boneruns(m), lusim(m), Macjunior, Phemmy82, Rilwayne001, MykOnyxo, prof22(m), patakioye, Emmyson99(m), davidzfarm18(m), jossiwan(m), Championlaw200(m), Afromalaika(m), vizboy(m), entparrot(f), razor2030(m), stagger, Deicide, spyy, greatjoey, Strongbest(m), Ajasco50(m), haykay2005, Atoos(m), ifewise(m), ojonugwa4me, francoflex, Deseo(f), BrokenTV, OluOlaLekan(m), edo3(m), CACAWA(m), lumije, kaybbs(f), rabbi1234(m), KeepHopeAlive, Forex2020247, lexyman(m), dalaman, lexxylalas2(m), intercom, kingAAF, wilbase, FrankSlade(m), vince001, queenstana, lekzman, prettyprecy(f), DarkTr0ll, Sirmuel1(m), camaraderi(m), ubsedu2014, Emmy157, lalasticlala(m), Benjom(m), yomi007k(m), AAU88, angeltolly(f), Fada2000(f), Tunagee, ezugegere(m), sewenpumpng(m), sboriolowo(m), Zegun92, itsk99, ogocology, saint2ace(m), thompsee(m), kelvine(m), sipsip(m), oshorstan(m), Sidmond(m), lawrenzoo, segzyj(m), ujuka(f), xdos(m), ajiwu, Selfhood, anath(m), Funkybabee(f), Mrmaham, igwegeorgiano(m), aanufeb25, KeLcHeE, omonnakoda, Bukad(m), Superpower(m), emmanok24(m), Lankious(m), SirNuell1(m), stonefaze, Shaks4real, spenpe, Xyzaid(m), temmiesexy(f), truthspeaks, doubleportion, crishen92, jamsman, Faramide(m), SwtieBims, opzy634, smartlawochetin, Padipadi(m), Owill1(m), sayid(m), creepsyme(f), tociano009(m), favouriteYSF(m), degemstone(m), aladesuyi(m), mathel(m), solex2agali(m), U09ce, johnugwu, fpeter(f), Emperor100(m), Arch1, 7COLOURS, mitje(m), pinkhill(f), ejosh4(m), Generalkorex(m), Thewhizzkid1, Chine12(m), Abakeade, Whizkid4real, hardiboy(m), marv1, chimex001, topsylopsy(m), Jamesmatic(m), awoo47, webcalculator, couragemurphy(m), psalmry(m), azadian, meganforex, Berbierklaus(f), wilky9ice, adedayoa2(f), paulGrundy(m), georgementday(m), TAILODUL(m), RHP(m), doctor90210, humbleself242(m), yazzman(m), MrShine(m), bubakar247, olaezekalonge(m), tianshie(m), lavenjcrown, jacko007(m), galuxidris, Rukundoo, esshman(m), Xforce, unipol(m), jumman(f), Anuoluwapo3054(m), Luckyomon(m), Maestronaija(m), Emyemyberry(m), enitanpopoola(m), imohchard(m), des4ella(m), Evidence1000(m), Adegbemigunjosh(m), deking(m), polosco(m), Ceenelly(m), tenderheart1241(m), iOluwaMichael(m), tempex88(m), Dereformer(m), unclesopu(m), Deeaba(m), obakore20(m), Moschy(m), ChyEndowed(f), godquality, teenydex, Fadahunsi(m), ssonaike, mannyU, doubella, ct2(m), simigold, sydney4j, geoventurer, idupaul, ddestiny(m), zico10(m), dayordjdee, hekinz82375(m), nwankpagoodnews, dacoolvik, rebornvictor(m), Temitoppe(m), ENOWOH, Tope2580(m), thergha1(m), adewumiopeyemi(m), zico530(m), stuhporh, collinsobinna(m), deriana(f), misterkay(m), tyav7, Blackprince92, elampiro(m), alorax2(f), akomasboy, REUBEN010(m), lekan3531(m), Emmex0804(m), niceeric(m), boluwaay(m), DoyenExchange, saleemema(m), reel14(m), DEXTROVERT, celebgists(m), thorpido(m), OZAOEKPE(m), Akinlekanwr(m), crestedguy(m), fulfillmentict, theway83, coolestchris(m), dljbd1(m), agboghai and 417 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7