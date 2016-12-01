Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament (5495 Views)

Nigerian Army, Private Lawal Riliwan of Nigerian Army Sports Camp emerged overall Champion at the just concluded 2016 Edition of the Lagos State Governor's International Boxing Tournament which took place at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium Lagos.



During the tournament, Private Lawal Riliwan defeated Dotse Dekpakou of the Republic of Togo to emerge the Overall Best Boxer thus, winning the 2016 Governor's Belt.



You may recall that Private Lawal Riliwan won the Gold Medal in the 60kg weight category of the boxing event of the recently held Nigerian Army Sports Festival 2016 held at Abuja in October this year.



John Cena of Nigeria 3 Likes

na wa ooo....dem dey celebrate you...you keep face lyk rotten moi moi....congrats sha see as baba squeeze facena wa ooo....dem dey celebrate you...you keep face lyk rotten moi moi....congrats sha

The poster above me thinks he just said something meaningful not knowing that those in IDP Camp if provided with internet facilities can make more reasonable and meaningful statements than him. 9 Likes

marshalcarter:

see as baba squeeze face na wa ooo....dem dey celebrate you...you keep face lyk rotten moi moi....congrats sha

Guy eat more beans nah See as alaga tall pass you. Stretch more abeg. Guy eat more beans nahSee as alaga tall pass you. Stretch more abeg.

Burantai, one of the most corrupt Army Chief in the history of Nigeria.





Kudos!

:awon smellos

Nice one 1 Like

Ok

Not relevant.

When he mate they fight boko boys

brostheo:

When he mate they fight boko boys



Keep Kwayet ...

Kudos Bro Keep Kwayet ...Kudos Bro 3 Likes

Congrats

I wonder how the two short officers met the height requirement 1 Like

Atiku2019:







Keep Kwayet ...

Kudos Bro I won't, oya come flog me na I won't, oya come flog me na





Congrats tho.









Ehen, zit true Jennifer Lopez(Jlo) and Drake dey date now??, drake shaa With the wahala for naija, person go fit use vex knockout Floyd Mayweather sef,Congrats tho.Ehen, zit true Jennifer Lopez(Jlo) and Drake dey date now??, drake shaa

Kudos to the NA. Their current crop of top officers really look fit.

Mr. Buratashi



How dis news wan take ....? I no even get wetin to put dere OKHow dis news wan take ....?

ct2:

I wonder how the two short officers met the height requirement Pls don't quote me Pls don't quote me

brostheo:

When he mate they fight boko boys And wetin ur own mates dey do 1 Like

Send him to sambisa asap...shey im sabi punch...make im go punch dem for there

efilefun:

And wetin ur own mates dey do My mates they make money just like I'm doing...You? quoting me I guess My mates they make money just like I'm doing...You? quoting me I guess

This guy looks like IHEANACHO KELECHI 1 Like





how to honour heroes



up the man with red cap is learning nice onehow to honour heroesup the man with red cap is learning

God bless Nigerian army

YOU ARE CELEBRATING AN ARMY MAN FOR BEATING INNOCENT CITIZEN OF TOGO 1 Like

lmao...@the poster above me

.