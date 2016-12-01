₦airaland Forum

Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by zoba88: 3:17pm
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai today received Private Lawal Riliwan at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

Nigerian Army, Private  Lawal Riliwan of Nigerian Army Sports Camp emerged overall Champion at the just concluded 2016 Edition of the Lagos State Governor's International Boxing Tournament which took place at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium Lagos.

During the tournament, Private Lawal Riliwan defeated Dotse Dekpakou of the Republic of  Togo to emerge the Overall Best Boxer thus, winning the 2016 Governor's Belt. 

You may recall that Private Lawal Riliwan won the Gold Medal in the 60kg weight category of the boxing event of the recently held Nigerian Army Sports Festival 2016 held at Abuja in October this year.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/buratai-receives-nigerian-soldier-who.html?m=1

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by zoba88: 3:18pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/buratai-receives-nigerian-soldier-who.html?m=1

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by 2kaybiel(m): 3:26pm
John Cena of Nigeria

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by marshalcarter: 3:48pm
see as baba squeeze face undecided na wa ooo....dem dey celebrate you...you keep face lyk rotten moi moi....congrats shasmiley
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by sheedy407(m): 3:54pm
The poster above me thinks he just said something meaningful not knowing that those in IDP Camp if provided with internet facilities can make more reasonable and meaningful statements than him.

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by dfrost: 3:54pm
marshalcarter:
see as baba squeeze face undecided na wa ooo....dem dey celebrate you...you keep face lyk rotten moi moi....congrats shasmiley

Guy eat more beans nah shocked See as alaga tall pass you. Stretch more abeg.
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Firefire(m): 3:55pm
Burantai, one of the most corrupt Army Chief in the history of Nigeria.


Kudos!
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Goldenheart(m): 3:55pm
:awon smellos

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by teemswest(m): 3:56pm
Nice one

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by toseensbm19(m): 3:57pm
Ok undecided
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Aspiregreat: 3:57pm
Not relevant.
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by brostheo(m): 3:57pm
When he mate they fight boko boys
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Atiku2019: 3:58pm
brostheo:
When he mate they fight boko boys


Keep Kwayet ...
Kudos Bro

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Movingcoil(m): 3:59pm
Congrats
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by ct2(m): 3:59pm
I wonder how the two short officers met the height requirement

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by brostheo(m): 3:59pm
Atiku2019:



Keep Kwayet ...
Kudos Bro
I won't, oya come flog me na
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by AlexCk: 3:59pm
With the wahala for naija, person go fit use vex knockout Floyd Mayweather sef, grin

Congrats tho.




Ehen, zit true Jennifer Lopez(Jlo) and Drake dey date now??, drake shaa
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by jedisco(m): 4:00pm
Kudos to the NA. Their current crop of top officers really look fit.
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by victorazy(m): 4:00pm
Mr. Buratashi
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Vickiweezy(m): 4:00pm
OK
How dis news wan take ....? angry I no even get wetin to put dere
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by ct2(m): 4:00pm
ct2:
I wonder how the two short officers met the height requirement
Pls don't quote me
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by efilefun(m): 4:00pm
And wetin ur own mates dey do
brostheo:
When he mate they fight boko boys

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by efilefun(m): 4:01pm
grin
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by helphelp: 4:01pm
Send him to sambisa asap...shey im sabi punch...make im go punch dem for there
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by brostheo(m): 4:01pm
efilefun:
And wetin ur own mates dey do
My mates they make money just like I'm doing...You? quoting me I guess
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Callmehiyce(m): 4:01pm
This guy looks like IHEANACHO KELECHI

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by robosky02(m): 4:02pm
nice one

how to honour heroes

up the man with red cap is learning grin
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by qualityGod(m): 4:03pm
God bless Nigerian army
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by emmydollars4life(m): 4:03pm
YOU ARE CELEBRATING AN ARMY MAN FOR BEATING INNOCENT CITIZEN OF TOGO

Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by avasjude1436(m): 4:04pm
lmao...@the poster above me
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by passyhansome(m): 4:04pm
.
Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by math2001: 4:06pm
Railwan yahoo yahoo. 419, not yoruba

419 group in action
Planned by a crime group

All of them in their various state are 419, because the police is corrupt.

So there is a need to remove all ofthem. Many of them are not yoruba people because of police corruption

