₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,003 members, 3,278,928 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 at 04:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament (5495 Views)
Buratai Receives Military Vehicles Made By Innoson Company. Photos / Soldier Who Went Missing In Borno For Over A Year Has Been Confirmed Dead. PICS / 5 Reasons Why Ambode Won Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by zoba88: 3:17pm
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai today received Private Lawal Riliwan at the Army Headquarters Abuja.
Nigerian Army, Private Lawal Riliwan of Nigerian Army Sports Camp emerged overall Champion at the just concluded 2016 Edition of the Lagos State Governor's International Boxing Tournament which took place at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium Lagos.
During the tournament, Private Lawal Riliwan defeated Dotse Dekpakou of the Republic of Togo to emerge the Overall Best Boxer thus, winning the 2016 Governor's Belt.
You may recall that Private Lawal Riliwan won the Gold Medal in the 60kg weight category of the boxing event of the recently held Nigerian Army Sports Festival 2016 held at Abuja in October this year.
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/buratai-receives-nigerian-soldier-who.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by zoba88: 3:18pm
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by 2kaybiel(m): 3:26pm
John Cena of Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by marshalcarter: 3:48pm
see as baba squeeze face na wa ooo....dem dey celebrate you...you keep face lyk rotten moi moi....congrats sha
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by sheedy407(m): 3:54pm
The poster above me thinks he just said something meaningful not knowing that those in IDP Camp if provided with internet facilities can make more reasonable and meaningful statements than him.
9 Likes
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by dfrost: 3:54pm
marshalcarter:
Guy eat more beans nah See as alaga tall pass you. Stretch more abeg.
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Firefire(m): 3:55pm
Burantai, one of the most corrupt Army Chief in the history of Nigeria.
Kudos!
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Goldenheart(m): 3:55pm
:awon smellos
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by teemswest(m): 3:56pm
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by toseensbm19(m): 3:57pm
Ok
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Aspiregreat: 3:57pm
Not relevant.
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by brostheo(m): 3:57pm
When he mate they fight boko boys
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Atiku2019: 3:58pm
brostheo:
Keep Kwayet ...
Kudos Bro
3 Likes
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Movingcoil(m): 3:59pm
Congrats
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by ct2(m): 3:59pm
I wonder how the two short officers met the height requirement
1 Like
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by brostheo(m): 3:59pm
Atiku2019:I won't, oya come flog me na
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by AlexCk: 3:59pm
With the wahala for naija, person go fit use vex knockout Floyd Mayweather sef,
Congrats tho.
Ehen, zit true Jennifer Lopez(Jlo) and Drake dey date now??, drake shaa
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by jedisco(m): 4:00pm
Kudos to the NA. Their current crop of top officers really look fit.
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by victorazy(m): 4:00pm
Mr. Buratashi
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Vickiweezy(m): 4:00pm
OK
How dis news wan take ....?
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by ct2(m): 4:00pm
ct2:Pls don't quote me
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by efilefun(m): 4:00pm
And wetin ur own mates dey do
brostheo:
1 Like
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by efilefun(m): 4:01pm
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by helphelp: 4:01pm
Send him to sambisa asap...shey im sabi punch...make im go punch dem for there
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by brostheo(m): 4:01pm
efilefun:My mates they make money just like I'm doing...You? quoting me I guess
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by Callmehiyce(m): 4:01pm
This guy looks like IHEANACHO KELECHI
1 Like
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by robosky02(m): 4:02pm
nice one
how to honour heroes
up the man with red cap is learning
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by qualityGod(m): 4:03pm
God bless Nigerian army
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by emmydollars4life(m): 4:03pm
YOU ARE CELEBRATING AN ARMY MAN FOR BEATING INNOCENT CITIZEN OF TOGO
1 Like
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by avasjude1436(m): 4:04pm
lmao...@the poster above me
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by passyhansome(m): 4:04pm
.
|Re: Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament by math2001: 4:06pm
Railwan yahoo yahoo. 419, not yoruba
419 group in action
Planned by a crime group
All of them in their various state are 419, because the police is corrupt.
So there is a need to remove all ofthem. Many of them are not yoruba people because of police corruption
Amala Politics; Arisekola-alao Replaces Adedibu. / Heroes Of Ndigbo: Michael Iheonukara Okpara / Nuhu Ribadu Picks Dr. Sunny Ugochukwu As His Running Mate #acn #nigeria2011
Viewing this topic: Abilitya, eitsei(m), BADNEAT(m), fearnoman(m), Deseo(f), Smartfeek, dalaman, lanre88(m), linsa01(m), alabiola87(m), netzro, tiswell(m), donfash(m), adwem2003(m), fashion234(m), math2001, stenlydxlite(m), dewumi77(m), W3xy1(m), Tnnig, Alabitrends01, olowo1102(m), adewuyi91, Nicolars(m), KiNiBiGd, championeh(m), 1withLordGod(m), Olaide1295, princeivon(m), taxsman(m), awesomely, Bimboscoo, macjurek(m), claremont(m), Beautifulemi(f) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6