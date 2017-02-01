Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos (6242 Views)

Zainab Umar Shinkafi Receives Special Achievement Award At Silverbird (Pics) / Buratai Receives Nigerian Soldier Who Won Lagos International Boxing Tournament / Buratai Receives Military Vehicles Made By Innoson Company. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, was yesterday presented with Special Recognition Award in Fight Against Terrorism by African Leadership Magazine at Sandro Sun Hotel, Johannesburg,South Africa. The presentation was made by former President of Ghana, Dr. John Dramani Mahama to Major General Peter Dauke, General Officer Commanding 3 Division who represented the Chief of Army Staff at the occasion.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/coas-buratai-receives-special.html 1 Like

Our blodas from "that side" right now 7 Likes 1 Share

Pls someone should help me search for burata in the picture. As for the award, it could be at daura no doubt about it. 5 Likes

Who is Buratai?





You mean the Dubai Landlord? 12 Likes

where is Buratai in the picture?

Hah....south Africa?

OK congratulations 4 Likes

IPOB and other criminals won't be happy with this achievement, kudos to BURATAI and the nigeria army. 1 Like 1 Share

But where is lalasticlala sef

A murderer 1 Like

zico530:

Pls someone should help me search for burata in the picture. As for the award, it could be at daura no doubt about it.



farouk0403:

where is Buratai in the picture?



You people are lazy. Go back and read the story. You people are lazy. Go back and read the story. 3 Likes 1 Share

FriendChoice:













You people are lazy. Go back and read the story.

I read it.and understood. I read it.and understood.

farouk0403:



I read it.and understood. If you read clearly. Burutai was represented. If you read clearly. Burutai was represented. 1 Like

FriendChoice:





If you read clearly. Burutai was represented.

yes by major general peter Dauke, I was in a haste at that time, but all is well now.



this reminds me, I went through your post and I noticed that you have a vast knowledge on islam.

pls I want you to answer my question that I have ask earlier today about the 7 earth like planet, the thread is in the front page or better go through my post it will be easier, thanks. yes by major general peter Dauke, I was in a haste at that time, but all is well now.this reminds me, I went through your post and I noticed that you have a vast knowledge on islam.pls I want you to answer my question that I have ask earlier today about the 7 earth like planet, the thread is in the front page or better go through my post it will be easier, thanks.

Fight ke!!!...

Anywhere kudos to him!... 1 Like

Good job to the Lt. General in the fight against those radical islamic terrorists.

1 Like

Bribe 1 Like

fight wetin whatfight wetin

please dont bribe..... we will still shut down your investment in our country 2 Likes

1 Like





Dear Xenophobia protesters ,just know that you may get shot by mistake from now going forward. 4 Likes

farouk0403:

where is Buratai in the picture? make nNa they read post na, he was represented. BTW, his country men were killed in the same SA, he should therefore take his fight to SA. make nNa they read post na, he was represented. BTW, his country men were killed in the same SA, he should therefore take his fight to SA. 1 Like

This corrupt man 2 Likes

zico530:

Pls someone should help me search for burata in the picture. As for the award, it could be at daura no doubt about it. The report said he was represented.... Do you read before commenting atall?

Award my foot. 2 Likes

Na so we go dey dey 2 Likes

When will he get the award for fight against corruption also?

Shebi he saved his salary to buy multi million dollar mansions in Dubai, according to Buhari and APC?

Peace offering for their crimes against Nigerians