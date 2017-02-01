₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by broseme: 8:55am
The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, was yesterday presented with Special Recognition Award in Fight Against Terrorism by African Leadership Magazine at Sandro Sun Hotel, Johannesburg,South Africa. The presentation was made by former President of Ghana, Dr. John Dramani Mahama to Major General Peter Dauke, General Officer Commanding 3 Division who represented the Chief of Army Staff at the occasion.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/coas-buratai-receives-special.html
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by kabrud: 8:57am
Our blodas from "that side" right now
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by zico530(m): 9:02am
Pls someone should help me search for burata in the picture. As for the award, it could be at daura no doubt about it.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by EastGold(m): 9:06am
Who is Buratai?
You mean the Dubai Landlord?
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by farouk0403(m): 10:00am
where is Buratai in the picture?
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by Vision4God: 10:19am
Hah....south Africa?
OK congratulations
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by yarimo(m): 11:44am
IPOB and other criminals won't be happy with this achievement, kudos to BURATAI and the nigeria army.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by Keneking: 11:47am
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by bosco2017: 11:56am
A murderer
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by FriendChoice(m): 12:50pm
zico530:
farouk0403:
You people are lazy. Go back and read the story.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by farouk0403(m): 1:05pm
FriendChoice:
I read it.and understood.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by FriendChoice(m): 1:23pm
farouk0403:If you read clearly. Burutai was represented.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by farouk0403(m): 1:49pm
FriendChoice:
yes by major general peter Dauke, I was in a haste at that time, but all is well now.
this reminds me, I went through your post and I noticed that you have a vast knowledge on islam.
pls I want you to answer my question that I have ask earlier today about the 7 earth like planet, the thread is in the front page or better go through my post it will be easier, thanks.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by Samanza89(m): 2:03pm
Fight ke!!!...
Anywhere kudos to him!...
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by hucienda: 2:03pm
Good job to the Lt. General in the fight against those radical islamic terrorists.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by hucienda: 2:03pm
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by lilfreezy: 2:04pm
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by hotspice29(m): 2:04pm
Bribe
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by Michaelpresh(m): 2:06pm
what fight wetin
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by airminem(f): 2:06pm
please dont bribe..... we will still shut down your investment in our country
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:07pm
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by unclezuma: 2:09pm
Dear Xenophobia protesters ,just know that you may get shot by mistake from now going forward.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by Onyochejohn(f): 2:10pm
farouk0403:make nNa they read post na, he was represented. BTW, his country men were killed in the same SA, he should therefore take his fight to SA.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by tjango1: 2:11pm
This corrupt man
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by dapolaw: 2:12pm
The report said he was represented.... Do you read before commenting atall?
zico530:
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by ichommy(m): 2:14pm
Award my foot.
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by jennifer22(f): 2:17pm
Na so we go dey dey
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by seguno2: 2:20pm
When will he get the award for fight against corruption also?
Shebi he saved his salary to buy multi million dollar mansions in Dubai, according to Buhari and APC?
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by gbegemaster(m): 2:20pm
Peace offering for their crimes against Nigerians
|Re: Buratai Receives Special Award In Fight Against Terrorism In South Africa(Photos by seguno2: 2:22pm
tjango1:
He is not corrupt.
Buhari has cleared him.
The same way that Buhari cleared Abacha.
Fools Incorporated!
