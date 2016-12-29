₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,490 members, 3,280,374 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 01:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra (7751 Views)
Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) / Medical Research Centre Umuchukwu In Anambra- Pictures / Launching Of Obijackson Children Hospital In Anambra, Nigeria (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by investnow2013: 11:50pm On Dec 28
In the spirit of Christmas, I visited the largest Medical Hub in Africa with my Cousins today.
Africa’s Largest Medical Research Hub is almost completed. A skyscraper located in a rural community in Anambra State called Umuchukwu, in Orumba South local government area, in Nigeria would become the largest medical research hub in Africa at completion which would be in 2017. Solely, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a billionaire Nigerian-American doctor based in the US, is building this 15-storey building.
The edifice, which would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in medical science, will be the first of its kind in Africa. It would be used to assist students in clinical training and provide resource materials for lecturers and researchers. At completion, it will also serve as the temporary site for the Anambra State University, College of Medicine.
Thanks to Dr. Godwin Maduka.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by investnow2013: 11:52pm On Dec 28
UMUCHUKWU TOWN ANAMBRA STATE
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by investnow2013: 11:56pm On Dec 28
My Nigerian of the Year #2016 is the uncommon philanthropist and exceptional patriot Dr. Godwin Maduka.
This man's generosity is something to marvel at let alone his sense of patriotism. He is the American based doctor from Umuchukwu, Orumba South in Anambra State, Nigeria. A proud Igbo man who has never forgotten his roots. He is in the process of launching the biggest, first of its kind medical research center in Nigeria, in the aforementioned Umuchukwu, his hometown. A magnificent 16 storey building and accompanying complex.
I admire his outside the box thinking as well as the awesome simplicity and practicality of his expending huge resources in his little hometown than in the usual Lagos, Abuja or any other big city. He is putting that place on the map, not just in Nigeria but globally.
Even more impressive is the fact that this same man has been doing great and selfless philanthropic work in his home state of Anambra for more than a decade as far as I have researched.
You have probably seen pictures online recently of his building at different levels of construction. Some have claimed it is a hoax arguing that if it were true he'd be all over the media. I agreed with this thinking and decided to make further enquiries.
Guess what? It is all true and then some! I can't quantify the joy and relief I felt after confirming. Neither can I put into words the awe and respect this man has earned from me. I have never in my short life come across anyone quite like him. It is almost as if he goes out of his way to avoid publicity. I know a ton of people who would assault all of us with pictures and videos of far tinier feats than what this great Nigerian has under his belt.
What a man! What a Nigerian! What an example for us all.
Dr. Godwin Maduka may the good Lord keep blessing, enriching, protecting and guiding you sir. May we all also be able to emulate, even if a little, your uncommon generosity and humility.
My Nigerian of the Year 2016!!!
Dr. Godwin Maduka!
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Atiku2019: 12:05am
@investnow2013
Is he related to Cosmas Maduka?
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by investnow2013: 12:18am
Atiku2019:No
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by investnow2013: 12:19am
Atiku2019:Cosmas Maduka(Coscharis) is from Nnewi!.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by ogologoamu: 2:51am
Shame on our government if an individual can do this.
14 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by chriskosherbal(m): 3:09am
ogologoamu:indeed he did well.
6 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Boleyndynasty2(f): 3:21am
God bless his pocket. Nigerian Government don't have time to think about anything other than stealing for their children and their generations yet unborn.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by investnow2013: 7:34am
Boleyndynasty2:Lalasticlala News don come!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:23pm
Afonjas will not be happy about this
10 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by veekid(m): 12:24pm
this is money; as in I mean Money
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Janetessy(f): 12:24pm
Wow
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by OoniOfIfe: 12:24pm
Hmm
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by slimpoppa(m): 12:25pm
cool
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:25pm
I'm suspecting something
Why is it that these igbos are not experiencing the recession ??
The rest of the country are suffering while the igbos are busy throwing money in the air
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Sunnycliff(m): 12:25pm
#proudlybiafrannigerian
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Stranger101: 12:25pm
Although I am an afonja but I must commend anambra state. .
Not every good thing comes from Lagos afterall
modified
for those people quoting my post unnecessarily
cant someone commend something good coming form the Igbo nation again...
na wah o .. once again i congratulate the initiator of this project , and the great flatinos ..
Naija shall be great again
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Sijo01(f): 12:25pm
This is an incredible innovation from the initiator.
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by omonla555: 12:26pm
Boring post
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by wiloy2k8(m): 12:26pm
WOW
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:26pm
omonla555:
Afonja
Have you swallowed your daily dosage of Amala and Ewedu today ??
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by SexyNairalander: 12:27pm
booked
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by adewumiopeyemi(m): 12:27pm
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by tintingz(m): 12:27pm
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by passyhansome(m): 12:27pm
Africa’s Largest Medical Research Hub is almost completed. A skyscraper located in a rural community in Anambra State called Umuchukwu, in Orumba South local government area, in Nigeria would become the largest medical research hub in Africa at completion which would be in 2017. Solely, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a billionaire Nigerian-American doctor based in the US, is building this 15-storey building
Aku ruo uno, they say so glad such gargantuan edifice is in Anambra, Igbo kwenu, Anambra kwezunuo
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by tolulinks(m): 12:27pm
Boleyndynasty2:You are blaming fed government. What about your useless state governments
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Corrinthians(m): 12:28pm
That is a highrise and not a skyscrapper. There's a difference.
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by adonbilivit: 12:28pm
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by corlin2(m): 12:28pm
omonla555:Wtf! , you're really boring .
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by Freedom2016: 12:28pm
God bless Dr. Maduka and shame on Nigerian government. Big Shame!
The edifice, which would be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities in medical science, will be the first of its kind in Africa. It would be used to assist students in clinical training and provide resource materials for lecturers and researchers. At completion, it will also serve as the temporary site for the Anambra State University, College of Medicine.
|Re: A Nairalander Visits The Skyscraper Hospital Umuchukwu In Anambra by iiiyyyk(m): 12:28pm
AKU RUO ULO.
THINK DEVELOPMENT, THINK ALAIGBO.
How To Cure Diabetes Forever / 5 Things You Mustn't Do Before Sleeping / 5 Foods That'll Flatten Your Stomach (no Exercise Required)
Viewing this topic: sirugos(m), obinon(m), stvinco, mayorkyzo(m), itsk99, leksymaxy(m), Ifymma(f), Dieumerci(m), austine4real(m), Fireman4real, kmaxx(m), fizzy94(m), Gassa007, Seniorcitizen(m), Divinerace(m), ChelseaDr(m), Rarebella404(f), donnelly(m), Emisco1(m), noble71(m), hollypagan, snezBaba, wallaby, palabest, edababa007(m), kulkris(m), Defcon1(m), Nastydroid(m), styvne, wanakak, ojuolu(m), LongT, cutiepie25(f), monlawal(m), MrsMurphy(f), lorelife(m), AutoJoshNG, spaceshipz(m), Raskasal(m), kaluxy007, Tinalex(f), Maser, kolarex19(m), pryd(m), jeffery90(m), kingsamosy(m), leesworld, myfantasies(f), chuksoyo21(m), Yujin(m), Emmanuel602(m), Chibueze90, Lipso, henriettanenye(f), nelandrewz(m), fredoricko, PASCALSILVA(m), maigida511(m), khalhokage(m), dele55, Odunharry(m), deskossy(m), Mubbyleey(m), BecomeALandLord(m), Silva79(f), obicoself(m), fsb(m), Spainze007(m), aolumaxi(m), Lukay99, MzUkay24(f), Ejanla07, Lasskeey, gentlepraise, buyaka(m), agrovick(m), Patented, ceezarhh(m), bidemi1190 and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11