My Nigerian of the Year #2016 is the uncommon philanthropist and exceptional patriot Dr. Godwin Maduka.



This man's generosity is something to marvel at let alone his sense of patriotism. He is the American based doctor from Umuchukwu, Orumba South in Anambra State, Nigeria. A proud Igbo man who has never forgotten his roots. He is in the process of launching the biggest, first of its kind medical research center in Nigeria, in the aforementioned Umuchukwu, his hometown. A magnificent 16 storey building and accompanying complex.



I admire his outside the box thinking as well as the awesome simplicity and practicality of his expending huge resources in his little hometown than in the usual Lagos, Abuja or any other big city. He is putting that place on the map, not just in Nigeria but globally.



Even more impressive is the fact that this same man has been doing great and selfless philanthropic work in his home state of Anambra for more than a decade as far as I have researched.



You have probably seen pictures online recently of his building at different levels of construction. Some have claimed it is a hoax arguing that if it were true he'd be all over the media. I agreed with this thinking and decided to make further enquiries.



Guess what? It is all true and then some! I can't quantify the joy and relief I felt after confirming. Neither can I put into words the awe and respect this man has earned from me. I have never in my short life come across anyone quite like him. It is almost as if he goes out of his way to avoid publicity. I know a ton of people who would assault all of us with pictures and videos of far tinier feats than what this great Nigerian has under his belt.



What a man! What a Nigerian! What an example for us all.



Dr. Godwin Maduka may the good Lord keep blessing, enriching, protecting and guiding you sir. May we all also be able to emulate, even if a little, your uncommon generosity and humility.



My Nigerian of the Year 2016!!!

Dr. Godwin Maduka! 19 Likes 2 Shares