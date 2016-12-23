₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,713,257 members, 3,270,557 topics. Date: Friday, 23 December 2016 at 10:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) (7446 Views)
Present Pictures of Ongoing Medical Research Centre at Umuchukwu village Anambra / Medical Research Centre Umuchukwu In Anambra- Pictures / Delta Hospital Stockpiles Corpses In The Open (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by investnow2013: 5:11pm On Dec 22
Live at Umuchukwu in Orumba south L.G as Gov.Obiano set to commission the best in Nigeria sixteen storey hospital building built by an Anambra man Dr.Godwin Maduka.
However, this is one of those response to the call of Aku luo uno by Gov. Obiano ,
truly the present administration of Gov.Obiano has brought a conducive environment for both local and international investors to operate.
We are seriously moving forward as a people and as a state under the leadership of chief,Dr.Willie Obiano
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by investnow2013: 5:11pm On Dec 22
The lion of Africa, Ike Umuchukwu and Omelora Anambra state Dr Godwin Maduka addressing Ndi Anambra at the unveiling of his developmental projects at Umuchukwu, Orumba south Local Government of Anambra State.
4 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by nonsobaba: 5:14pm On Dec 22
Good one. Anambra state and Ndi Anambra showing the light to others. #Willieisworking
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 5:16pm On Dec 22
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by richidinho(m): 5:18pm On Dec 22
Go there and donate blood at your own risk
2 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by GodIsFoolish: 5:19pm On Dec 22
Rubbish, that's private hospital, wetin concern Obiano,
You just dey ride your okada dey pass then stop, took pictures of somebody's hospital to create news,
When dey open the hospital let us know
5 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by catal: 5:23pm On Dec 22
THINK HOME, BUILD HOME
11 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by PIPPROF(m): 5:33pm On Dec 22
pls more pix of the building
1 Like
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by Chibuhealth(f): 5:35pm On Dec 22
good! Igbos please come home and develop, Igbos have what it takes to make the entire Igbo land look like America. you people should stop building in Lagos, think home. aku rue ulo, amara onye kpatara ya
17 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 5:41pm On Dec 22
World class? I'll only believe that if;
1. The governor and his family begin to patronise it.
2. There's a special room provided for servicing and repairing of Buhari's ear
3. Dasuki and co's health issue are being treated there to prevent evasion of justice...
9 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:35pm On Dec 22
.
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by investnow2013: 6:36pm On Dec 22
Dr Maduka with red cap @ Umuchukwu today!!!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by Politicalwisdom(m): 6:43pm On Dec 22
Wilie is working what did he know anything about the building anambra was is ddevelop by individuals
1 Like
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by ISDKING: 6:46pm On Dec 22
God bless you Dr Mmaduka, you are a blessing to ndi Anambra.
Igbos are really moving forward.
6 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by WizBLANCE(m): 6:49pm On Dec 22
I love anambra... When it comes to development.
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by ChimaAdeoye: 6:50pm On Dec 22
Chibuhealth:
if only folks will have even the most minute common sense at all to heed your advise.
Imagine somebody like Dangote as Africa's richest man, yet he does not have a hut anywhere in Igboland. But once any Igbo man makes N300,000 naira, he is looking for land to buy in Gusau, Osogbo,Kano and Katsina ......meanwhile, he does not have a hut in his village where land is actually FREE for him!
You just wonder if some people are cursed with stupidity.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by investnow2013: 6:53pm On Dec 22
Umuchukwu
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by investnow2013: 6:57pm On Dec 22
THIS PLACE WILL IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS TURN TO A GREAT CITY WITH INVESTMENTS RUNNING INTO BILLIONS OF NAIRA BEING SOLELY DONE BY ONE MAN-DR GODWIN MADUKA
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by Fremancipation: 7:06pm On Dec 22
Because of this man, my older brother who is a doctor in America and I are planning to do something similar in our village. I showed him the pictures and he was very inspired. We have already mapped out large acres of the family land to build somethings.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by iamphotoshoot(m): 7:33pm On Dec 22
OP is a liar!!!
The picture was taken in Ibadan, Molete roundabout to be precise! Can't you all see Ibadans trademark?
Awon oponu, I though Ibadan only had brown roofs in Nigeria.
Kaa'dafunyin
POINT: You shouldn't be seen castigating someone else, when you are so guilty of same offence. It just makes you an hypocrite if caught doing such
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by ChimaAdeoye: 8:04pm On Dec 22
iamphotoshoot:
Afonja pipul sef.....lol
You are now comparing Ibadan to a village in the East.
If i call Ibadan a village now, you will shout.
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by Chibuhealth(f): 8:07pm On Dec 22
ChimaAdeoye:I dey tell you
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by IPOB123london: 8:12pm On Dec 22
Its funny when people like Atiku runs around shouting RESTRUCTURING and no body dare to ask him what has he done before shouting restructuring
Once again the great Igbo spirit cannot be over emphasis in the history of Black world
We are moving
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by IPOB123london: 8:15pm On Dec 22
Yorubaangel(m): 5:41pm
abeg afonja
but you voted a man that goes to white man to beg him to treat a common ear infection
no bi am
children of hate and backstabbers
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by chiefobdk(m): 8:30pm On Dec 22
iamphotoshoot:
Ritualist from afonja land
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by chiefobdk(m): 8:30pm On Dec 22
Yorubaangel:
Ritualist
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by iamphotoshoot(m): 8:41pm On Dec 22
chiefobdk:
So suddenly, you are agreeing the hospital is in Ibadan? Can't you see our brown roofs?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by chiefobdk(m): 8:53pm On Dec 22
iamphotoshoot:
I only see ur cone head
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by basilo102: 8:54pm On Dec 22
iamphotoshoot:thank God you know that what is normal in Ibadan, your former regional capital, can only be seen in remote villages in the east
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by hammerT: 9:01pm On Dec 22
investnow2013:
Nwanne, that place and building should receive vital security attention from the state.
Anambra has suffered terrorist attack in 2015 wen a petrol tanker driven by Hausa Fulani ran into people at a busy motor park and explode killing between 150 to 250 people.
The fulani police and army covered it up and said it was an accident. Even the recent Dangote truck murder 2 days ago is not an accident but acts of terrorism.
Terrorist use heavy duty vehicles to murder people. It happened in France and 2 days ago in Germany.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by leofab(f): 9:15pm On Dec 22
Nice one
|Re: Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) by uyams: 9:18pm On Dec 22
If only gej,atiku,obj,Orji-uzor kalu,indimi(buharis inlaw),T.A orji,otedola,fajurushi,seraki,E-money,ayiri,namadi sambo,Andy uba,etc can choose a location in any state in Nigeria and build structures like dis and manage it like der private stuffs maybe govt must have concentrated on other things thereby growning the nation
Even if u dash them this land,the would use it to build 10 mansions that will have an enclosed compound as big maracana stadium
1 Like
I Need A Gym In Abuja / Foods That Burn Stomach Fats, Keeping You In Shape / Dealing With Azoospermia? Let's Share Together.
Viewing this topic: piratez, Minirakiza, abiri(m), Aniahfrankie(m), tonymd, richylee(m), smartgold1(m), yode007, Studs, NORSIYK(m), Frank3n2(m), Iruobean(m), uwaj54, NwaAnambra(m), mrsmile441(m), Femich18(m), Revamped(m), limanmohammed6, Olufemichael(m), alfredfrddy(m), Mopolchi, shakor400, emeths, Realhommie(m), justuschi50, youngmoneyeze, Jotter, gaetano, oluwafreshkid(m), Captain001(m), kedeojo(m), Fadahunsi(m), ifeco101, Ringtail, Originalsly, highmood(m), sambright(m), rextegga, Ceede19, TherWasACountry, Ikegodng(m), sexyglow(f), zainabbabs, bowwizzy, CLEVABOY(m), markfoefish(m), liverpoolfc4life(m), patchsk(f), SycophanticGoat, tymicjay77(m), digitalheadline(m), joeblala, mtngloetiartel, sylva43, Integrity123, High2k(m), dokyOloye, meezynetwork(m), obamma, nanz(m), ayo22212(m), Opelwonder, Abramini(m), sixbon2000(m), Chinachriss(m), Blurryface(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10