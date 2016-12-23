Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Obiano To Open The 16 Storey Hospital At Umuchukwu Village (Photos) (7446 Views)

Live at Umuchukwu in Orumba south L.G as Gov.Obiano set to commission the best in Nigeria sixteen storey hospital building built by an Anambra man Dr.Godwin Maduka.



However, this is one of those response to the call of Aku luo uno by Gov. Obiano ,

truly the present administration of Gov.Obiano has brought a conducive environment for both local and international investors to operate.

We are seriously moving forward as a people and as a state under the leadership of chief,Dr.Willie Obiano 5 Likes

The lion of Africa, Ike Umuchukwu and Omelora Anambra state Dr Godwin Maduka addressing Ndi Anambra at the unveiling of his developmental projects at Umuchukwu, Orumba south Local Government of Anambra State. 4 Likes

Good one. Anambra state and Ndi Anambra showing the light to others. #Willieisworking 3 Likes

Go there and donate blood at your own risk 2 Likes

Rubbish, that's private hospital, wetin concern Obiano,



You just dey ride your okada dey pass then stop, took pictures of somebody's hospital to create news,

When dey open the hospital let us know 5 Likes

THINK HOME, BUILD HOME 11 Likes

pls more pix of the building 1 Like

good! Igbos please come home and develop, Igbos have what it takes to make the entire Igbo land look like America. you people should stop building in Lagos, think home. aku rue ulo, amara onye kpatara ya 17 Likes

World class? I'll only believe that if;

1. The governor and his family begin to patronise it.

2. There's a special room provided for servicing and repairing of Buhari's ear

3. Dasuki and co's health issue are being treated there to prevent evasion of justice... 9 Likes

Dr Maduka with red cap @ Umuchukwu today!!! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Wilie is working what did he know anything about the building anambra was is ddevelop by individuals 1 Like

God bless you Dr Mmaduka, you are a blessing to ndi Anambra.

Igbos are really moving forward. 6 Likes

I love anambra... When it comes to development. 3 Likes

if only folks will have even the most minute common sense at all to heed your advise.



Imagine somebody like Dangote as Africa's richest man, yet he does not have a hut anywhere in Igboland. But once any Igbo man makes N300,000 naira, he is looking for land to buy in Gusau, Osogbo,Kano and Katsina ......meanwhile, he does not have a hut in his village where land is actually FREE for him!



You just wonder if some people are cursed with stupidity. 17 Likes 1 Share

Umuchukwu 7 Likes 1 Share

THIS PLACE WILL IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS TURN TO A GREAT CITY WITH INVESTMENTS RUNNING INTO BILLIONS OF NAIRA BEING SOLELY DONE BY ONE MAN-DR GODWIN MADUKA 5 Likes 1 Share

Because of this man, my older brother who is a doctor in America and I are planning to do something similar in our village. I showed him the pictures and he was very inspired. We have already mapped out large acres of the family land to build somethings. 26 Likes 4 Shares





The picture was taken in Ibadan, Molete roundabout to be precise! Can't you all see Ibadans trademark?



Awon oponu, I though Ibadan only had brown roofs in Nigeria.



Kaa'dafunyin





POINT: You shouldn't be seen castigating someone else, when you are so guilty of same offence. It just makes you an hypocrite if caught doing such OP is a liar!!!The picture was taken in Ibadan, Molete roundabout to be precise! Can't you all see Ibadans trademark?Awon oponu, I though Ibadan only had brown roofs in Nigeria.Kaa'dafunyin 14 Likes 3 Shares

Afonja pipul sef.....lol



You are now comparing Ibadan to a village in the East.



If i call Ibadan a village now, you will shout. Afonja pipul sef.....lolYou are now comparing Ibadan to a village in the East.If i call Ibadan a village now, you will shout. 36 Likes 2 Shares

You just wonder if some people are cursed with stupidity. I dey tell you I dey tell you

Its funny when people like Atiku runs around shouting RESTRUCTURING and no body dare to ask him what has he done before shouting restructuring



Once again the great Igbo spirit cannot be over emphasis in the history of Black world



We are moving 11 Likes 3 Shares

abeg afonja



but you voted a man that goes to white man to beg him to treat a common ear infection



no bi am



children of hate and backstabbers abeg afonjabut you voted a man that goes to white man to beg him to treat a common ear infectionno bi amchildren of hate and backstabbers 17 Likes 1 Share

Ritualist from afonja land Ritualist from afonja land 14 Likes 2 Shares

Yorubaangel:

World class? I'll only believe that if;

1. The governor and his family begin to patronise it.

2. There's a special room provided for servicing and repairing of Buhari's ear

3. Dasuki and co's health issue are being treated there to prevent evasion of justice...



Ritualist Ritualist 8 Likes 2 Shares

So suddenly, you are agreeing the hospital is in Ibadan? Can't you see our brown roofs? So suddenly, you are agreeing the hospital is in Ibadan? Can't you see our brown roofs? 4 Likes 1 Share

I only see ur cone head I only see ur cone head 12 Likes 2 Shares

Nwanne, that place and building should receive vital security attention from the state.



Anambra has suffered terrorist attack in 2015 wen a petrol tanker driven by Hausa Fulani ran into people at a busy motor park and explode killing between 150 to 250 people.



The fulani police and army covered it up and said it was an accident. Even the recent Dangote truck murder 2 days ago is not an accident but acts of terrorism.



Terrorist use heavy duty vehicles to murder people. It happened in France and 2 days ago in Germany. Nwanne, that place and building should receive vital security attention from the state.Anambra has suffered terrorist attack in 2015 wen a petrol tanker driven by Hausa Fulani ran into people at a busy motor park and explode killing between 150 to 250 people.The fulani police and army covered it up and said it was an accident. Even the recent Dangote truck murder 2 days ago is not an accident but acts of terrorism.Terrorist use heavy duty vehicles to murder people. It happened in France and 2 days ago in Germany. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one