|Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 1:08am
I've asked a lot of Christians this question but never got any satisfactory answer. A lot of people said "hugging". For me, hugging could lead to neck kiss which might eventually conceive cheek kiss till it gets to it's domain(lips). Thereby leading me to the next level bla bla bla bla
My question------What should be the level of intimacy in a Christian relationship
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by dingbang(m): 6:39am
Biko which one come be christian relationship.....
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Auki: 6:43am
No answer.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 10:16am
dingbang:
I'd say, a relationship between a true Christian brother and sister. A relationship placed on God's foundation
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by dingbang(m): 10:47am
BluntMadmoiselle:lwkmd
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 11:19am
dingbang:
You understand what I mean, maybe I'm not just saying it the right way. You got an answer to it
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by dingbang(m): 11:32am
BluntMadmoiselle:but there has to be emotional satisfaction na... The love has to be expressed... Eg. Kissing, hugs, cuddling...
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 11:34am
dingbang:
Hmmmmm....if u say so
More answers
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by dingbang(m): 11:37am
BluntMadmoiselle:being there for each other, physical visits. If he or she is not well, the other partner dat is strong has to show he/she cares too
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Justmeal: 11:41am
When you have a very strong relationship with the Holy Ghost, you will know what to do. Besides, inordinate affection should be mortified (Colossians 3:5).
Now, what should be the level of intimacy in a christian relationship?
Answer : The one in which the Temple of the Holy Ghost (the body) won't be defiled in every form.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 11:41am
dingbang:
Ok
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 11:42am
Justmeal:
Nice
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by EVILFOREST: 12:07pm
OK
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:07pm
Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind
In that your bible, tell me when Solomon did the wedding on his 500 wives or should we talk about his concubines ??
Your pastor is fuccking a fine babe right now and enjoying his life while you wey be his mumu follower dey starve yourself of sex
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Mechette(m): 12:07pm
Jus me
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:07pm
BluntMadmoiselle:
Please, can you give me that thing you're smoking
What is a relationship between a true Christian brother and sister ??
Can you mention anyone in the bible that was in that type of relationship ??
Christians are the most confused people on earth
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by BluntMadmoiselle: 12:08pm
More ideas
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by tommykiwi(m): 12:08pm
Ten yards
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by adonbilivit: 12:09pm
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by SmartyPants: 12:09pm
Truthfully, there should be no intimacy at all. Why? Because the way we are built, everything is intentionally designed to lead up to something else. When you hold hands you may feel it is harmless but that triggers the release of oxytocin (love hormone) which makes you want more, then you might hug tightly and if certain regions connect, you feel a warmth (sexual desires kick in at this phase combined with the presence of oxytocin....you are fighting a battle against nature.
It's best to take a functional view of relationships, without letting emotions enter too soon.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by 2dugged(f): 12:09pm
None intimacy in any form, infact the bride ti be is advised to always go with another sister if she intends to visit, but I don't think I can do all that sha
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Sunnycliff(m): 12:09pm
No hug, no kiss, no holding of hands and butts, no nail paring and hair stroking.
Say words that are edifying and not amorous.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by gcey2k(m): 12:09pm
Hmmm... What's the meaning of this topic?
Well, this is how it should be from your reasoning...
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Divay22(f): 12:11pm
No idea
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:11pm
Level 0 - No intimacy
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Nickymezor(f): 12:12pm
.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Yarduni: 12:12pm
There is no level of intimacy. You are human and a sexual being. You were that way from time. So be free, sex anyone you want and be sexually free. You keep your self in bondage with this type of slavery mentality.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by rebornvictor(m): 12:13pm
Lwkmd... Abeg which one be Christian brother and Christian sister? So the rest of us that "kiss and labalaba" are what?
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by Yarduni: 12:13pm
BluntMadmoiselle:
God's foundation? The foundation according to old testament or new?
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by izzy4shizzy(m): 12:13pm
Goan ask pastor
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by MzzTega(f): 12:14pm
There's no intimacy in a Christian relationship.
|Re: Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship by emmaelectelect(m): 12:15pm
BluntMadmoiselle:What does God want is the key
the problem is most folks give excuses for not wanting to obey simple godly principles which are very obvious
Let God's will be done, the conscience already know the wrongs and the rights
