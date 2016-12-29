Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Limit To Intimacy In A Christian Relationship (4274 Views)

If You Grew Up In A Christian Home And Never Had This Book... We No Be Mate! / Kindly Recommend Books On Christian Relationship / Is It Right For A Christian Wife To Say Things Like These During Sex?

My question------What should be the level of intimacy in a Christian relationship I've asked a lot of Christians this question but never got any satisfactory answer. A lot of people said "hugging". For me, hugging could lead to neck kiss which might eventually conceive cheek kiss till it gets to it's domain(lips). Thereby leading me to the next level bla bla bla blaMy question------What should be the level of intimacy in a Christian relationship

I'd say, a relationship between a true Christian brother and sister. A relationship placed on God's foundation I'd say, a relationship between a true Christian brother and sister. A relationship placed on God's foundation 8 Likes

I'd say, a relationship between a true Christian brother and sister. A relationship placed on God's foundation lwkmd lwkmd

You understand what I mean, maybe I'm not just saying it the right way. You got an answer to it You understand what I mean, maybe I'm not just saying it the right way. You got an answer to it

You understand what I mean, maybe I'm not just saying it the right way. You got an answer to it but there has to be emotional satisfaction na... The love has to be expressed... Eg. Kissing, hugs, cuddling... but there has to be emotional satisfaction na... The love has to be expressed... Eg. Kissing, hugs, cuddling... 2 Likes

Hmmmmm....if u say so



More answers Hmmmmm....if u say soMore answers

Hmmmmm....if u say so



More answers being there for each other, physical visits. If he or she is not well, the other partner dat is strong has to show he/she cares too being there for each other, physical visits. If he or she is not well, the other partner dat is strong has to show he/she cares too

When you have a very strong relationship with the Holy Ghost, you will know what to do. Besides, inordinate affection should be mortified (Colossians 3:5).





Now, what should be the level of intimacy in a christian relationship?



Answer : The one in which the Temple of the Holy Ghost (the body) won't be defiled in every form. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Nice

Religion is the biggest scam in the history of mankind



In that your bible, tell me when Solomon did the wedding on his 500 wives or should we talk about his concubines ??



Your pastor is fuccking a fine babe right now and enjoying his life while you wey be his mumu follower dey starve yourself of sex 3 Likes

Please, can you give me that thing you're smoking



What is a relationship between a true Christian brother and sister ??



Can you mention anyone in the bible that was in that type of relationship ??



Christians are the most confused people on earth 1 Like

Ten yards 1 Like

Truthfully, there should be no intimacy at all. Why? Because the way we are built, everything is intentionally designed to lead up to something else. When you hold hands you may feel it is harmless but that triggers the release of oxytocin (love hormone) which makes you want more, then you might hug tightly and if certain regions connect, you feel a warmth (sexual desires kick in at this phase combined with the presence of oxytocin....you are fighting a battle against nature.



It's best to take a functional view of relationships, without letting emotions enter too soon. 3 Likes

None intimacy in any form, infact the bride ti be is advised to always go with another sister if she intends to visit, but I don't think I can do all that sha

No hug, no kiss, no holding of hands and butts, no nail paring and hair stroking.



Say words that are edifying and not amorous.

Hmmm... What's the meaning of this topic?





Well, this is how it should be from your reasoning... 2 Likes 1 Share

God's foundation? The foundation according to old testament or new? God's foundation? The foundation according to old testament or new?

There's no intimacy in a Christian relationship. 2 Likes