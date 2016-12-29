₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:41am
•Italian court begins criminal prosecution
•Trial can’t stop oil probe – Reps
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, and 12 others are faced with jail terms in Italy over their alleged involvement in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil scam in Nigeria.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/malabu-scandal-ex-minister-12-others-face-jail-terms-italy/
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by madridguy(m): 4:00am
A British judge, on December 15, 2015, however, refused to release the money to Malabu. In refusing to release the money, Justice Edis of the Southwark Crown Court declared that he was not sure the administration of President Jonathan acted in Nigeria’s interest when it approved the transfer of the money to Malabu.
“I cannot simply assume that the FGN, which was in power in 2011 and subsequently until 2015, rigorously defended the public interest of the people of Nigeria in all respects,” the judge ruled.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by madridguy(m): 4:06am
SMH for GEJ
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by chriskosherbal(m): 4:08am
Let's watch as the scene unfold...... This seems to be very interesting ... GOD BLESS NIGERIA.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by EYIBLESSN(m): 4:32am
Nigerian Politicians facing prosecution on the faces of newspapers since time immemorial.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Standing5(m): 4:38am
Our justice system seem weak.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by GenBuhari(m): 4:53am
See how the white man is playing us?
So many court cases started in their countries for our money which they have stolen.
They would tell us that the court cases are the reason our money cannot be returned.
Of course the court cases would never end, so we would never smell our money again.
White man is clever ooo!
If we had a courageous and independent government that isn't afraid to act against the interests of the white man; solution would be very easy.
Get our supreme court to order :
immediate return of our money which the International Oil Companies have made from the oil bloc over the years with interest
immediate return of the oil bloc to Nigeria's ownership or we seize the assets of all the firms involved and or withdraw the licences of all the companies to operate in Nigeria.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Atiku2019: 5:30am
Watching...............
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Aufbauh(m): 5:31am
The fortunato aka the ineffectual buffoon has taught us that anyone can become the president but not everyone should be.
GEJ is simply a mishap & a misfit!
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by adebayo201: 5:53am
Dollars!!! Oh God...
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by viktagorion: 6:02am
The blunder called GEJ must NEVER be repeated again.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by DropShot: 6:04am
GenBuhari:You expect our ultra corrupt judges to be able to do this?
You mean the judges who would have been bribed from proceeds of Malabu oil scam?
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Firefire(m): 6:35am
Wonderful!
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Corrinthians(m): 6:55am
Things like this aare the reason that pastor deemed it right to insist something is fundamentally wrong with the black man and Nigeria in particular!
We rely on these guys for virtually everything we consume, from foodstuffs to non-edible items, and now we've extended our dependency to include prosecution of our criminals for us!
What really is wrong with us!!??
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by PaulKillerman(m): 7:00am
GenBuhari:do u even think? Are u really concerned about the interest of ur country... The issue is not with releasing the money, but how it will still be diverted to pockets of few in the event of a release..
The black man ruled by greed, gluttony and wickedness/darkness of their hearts, typified by the colour of their skin, lays good credence to the dismal state we find ourselves in Africa ...
I should timely add; IT SHALL NEVER GET BETTER, it will only get worse ..
Yes that true; and No I'm not a prophet of doom, but an apostle of realism...
God create a bosom to lay to rest Africa , grant them safety in their irredeemable journey towards eternal damnation...
Black Pigs*
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:13am
Standing5:we don't have any at all
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by wordcat(m): 7:18am
GenBuhari:
How old are u?
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by momentarylapse: 7:53am
GenBuhari:
Are they the ones who force your _stupid presidents or leaders to follow their plans to wreck nigeria's future due to their greed and then foolishly go and store the proceeds in the whiteys backyard?
Africans! Always looking for who or what to blame instead of themselves! It must be spirits, their cousins or the whiteman! Smh!
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by AntiWailer: 9:03am
foreign jail wont be a BAD IDEA.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Maslow80: 9:04am
That is good for them.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by jericco1(m): 9:05am
italy?
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by AlphaStyles(m): 9:08am
any where dm go u must know them. greedy people
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by realGURU(f): 9:09am
good buhari
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Opakan2: 9:10am
they should send GEJ there to face trial too
I don't like how PMB is allowing GEJ walk free. atal
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:12am
Italy not Nigeria
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by repogirl(f): 9:14am
So this is where the zombies have gathered. Una good morning o, una face dey scarce ooo!
Una Buhari has given you reason to show yourself today...
Meanwhile Indimi, Danjuma et al Northerners oil block dey there without licensing controversy, na Etete own go get controversy.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by hollywater: 9:15am
OBJ right now only God know what is going on in his mind.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by laffwitmi: 9:16am
Gej self
|Re: Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. by Seth474: 9:22am
This people just dry Nigeria,Gej and gang
