Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Malabu Scandal: Ex-minister Of Petroleum, 12 Others Face Jail Terms In Italy.. (2358 Views)

Osinbajo And Malami In Turf War Over $1.3billion Malabu Scam - Premium Times / Nigeria To Withdraw OPL245 From Malabu And Dan Etete / Navy And Soldiers Disrupt Polls In Ikorodu, Mile 12, Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

•Italian court begins criminal prosecution



•Trial can’t stop oil probe – Reps



A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete, and 12 others are faced with jail terms in Italy over their alleged involvement in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil scam in Nigeria.



The prosecutors filed the notice in a Milan court last week, one week after Etete was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja for his role in the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245.



Dutch investigators have also begun the probe of Shell’s alleged involve ment in the scam. Shell and Eni have invested at least $1.8 billion in purchasing and developing the oil bloc, which they own 50 per cent apiece.



The oil bloc reportedly holds probable reserves of 9.23 billion barrels of oil, which if proven, would represent the equivalent of a third of Shell’s proven reserves and two-thirds of Eni’s. The administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan had approved the transfer of $1.092 billion from Nigeria’s JP Morgan account in London to Nigerian accounts controlled by Malabu, a company controlled by Etete.



Based on Eni’s involvement, Italian prosecutors filed a notice in a Milan court last week to begin criminal charges and prosecution of Etete.



Another Nigerian identified as Chukwuemeka Obi, is also among the 11 individuals to be charged by the Italian authorities.



Shell and Eni are also to be sued, making a total of 13 defendants in the criminal suit. EVP, a company owned by Obi, had, together with its owner, laid claim to about $110 million of the $1.1 billion paid by Shell and Eni for the oil bloc considered Nigeria’s richest oil bloc.



The money is currently trapped in Switzerland where it has been frozen by a court. Obi had sued Malabu for the $110 million in London, which he said was his entitlement for helping to facilitate the deal between the oil majors and Malabu.



In July 2013, the High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division, presided by Lady Justice Gloster, ruled in favour of Obi that he was entitled to “a fee of 8.5 per cent of the total disposal consideration of $1.3 billion.”



The EFCC slammed a seven-count charge of money laundering and fraud on Etete and others on December 20 at the Federal High Court, Abuja.



The anti-graft agency had earlier quizzed the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO), Mr. Bayo Ojulari, over the controversial deal, specifically to determine whether the cash had been used for the settlement of the dispute on the oil bloc or diverted elsewhere.



EFCC is specifically seeking the whereabouts of $1.092 billion paid by SNEPCO and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) into an escrow account.



Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) confirmed that Dutch investigators recently visited its headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, in relation to an investigation into the offshore oil field.



“Representatives of the Dutch Financial Intelligence and Investigation Service and the Dutch Public Prosecutor recently visited Shell at its headquarters,” a spokesman said.



The visit, he added, “was related to OPL 245, an offshore block in Nigeria that was the subject of a series of long-standing disputes with the Federal Government of Nigeria.”



“Shell is cooperating with the authorities and is looking into the allegations,” the spokesman said. Etete had, last year, approached the British court and asked that $85 million (N17 billion) be returned to his company, Malabu.



A British judge, on December 15, 2015, however, refused to release the money to Malabu. In refusing to release the money, Justice Edis of the Southwark Crown Court declared that he was not sure the administration of President Jonathan acted in Nigeria’s interest when it approved the transfer of the money to Malabu.



“I cannot simply assume that the FGN, which was in power in 2011 and subsequently until 2015, rigorously defended the public interest of the people of Nigeria in all respects,” the judge ruled.



The $85 million was seized at the request of Italian prosecutors, who are also investigating the deal.



The money was the last part of the OPL 245 largesse not yet distributed. While Etete argued that the money be released to him, the Italian prosecutor argued that “their investigation could lead to a potential forfeiture of the money down the road.”



Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has said the prosecution of some persons and com-panies linked to the controversial $1.1 billion award of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245 by the EFCC, as well as the planned prosecution of Etete by the Italian government, will not deter it from completing the ongoing investigation into the alleged scandal.



The House ad hoc committee on Malabu oil deal, headed by Hon. Razak Atunwa (APC, Kwara), is currently investigating the sale of the oil bloc.



The EFCC had, on December 20, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja slammed a sevencount charge of money laundering and fraud against Etete and others.



In a chat with New Telegraph, a principal officer, who preferred anonymity, vowed that the House would not abandon the investigation in spite of the court cases.



“The House is empowered by the constitution, which is the ground norm to carry out any investigation under the sun and we can invite any individual, no matter how highly placed, to testify before any of our committees.



“So, the ad hoc committee is going ahead with the investigation. No court has asked us (House) to suspend the investigation and of course, none will even contemplate that.



When we resume in January, the ad hoc committee will reopen its investigation and we must get to the root of these allegations,” he stated.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/malabu-scandal-ex-minister-12-others-face-jail-terms-italy/



Lalasticlala, Mynd44

A British judge, on December 15, 2015, however, refused to release the money to Malabu. In refusing to release the money, Justice Edis of the Southwark Crown Court declared that he was not sure the administration of President Jonathan acted in Nigeria’s interest when it approved the transfer of the money to Malabu.



“I cannot simply assume that the FGN, which was in power in 2011 and subsequently until 2015, rigorously defended the public interest of the people of Nigeria in all respects,” the judge ruled. 2 Likes 2 Shares

SMH for GEJ





http://www.nairaland.com/3438574/see-practical-testimonies-herbal-powdersolving Let's watch as the scene unfold...... This seems to be very interesting ... GOD BLESS NIGERIA.

Nigerian Politicians facing prosecution on the faces of newspapers since time immemorial.

Our justice system seem weak.

See how the white man is playing us?



So many court cases started in their countries for our money which they have stolen.



They would tell us that the court cases are the reason our money cannot be returned.



Of course the court cases would never end, so we would never smell our money again.



White man is clever ooo!







If we had a courageous and independent government that isn't afraid to act against the interests of the white man; solution would be very easy.



Get our supreme court to order :

immediate return of our money which the International Oil Companies have made from the oil bloc over the years with interest



immediate return of the oil bloc to Nigeria's ownership or we seize the assets of all the firms involved and or withdraw the licences of all the companies to operate in Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

Watching............... 1 Like

The fortunato aka the ineffectual buffoon has taught us that anyone can become the president but not everyone should be.



GEJ is simply a mishap & a misfit! 1 Like

Dollars!!! Oh God...

The blunder called GEJ must NEVER be repeated again. 3 Likes

GenBuhari:

See how the white man is playing us?



So many court cases started in their countries for our money which they have stolen.



They would tell us that the court cases are the reason our money cannot be returned.



Of course the court cases would never end, so we would never smell our money again.



White man is clever ooo!







If we had a courageous and independent government that isn't afraid to act against the interests of the white man; solution would be very easy.



Get our supreme court to order :

immediate return of our money which the International Oil Companies have made from the oil bloc over the years with interest



immediate return of the oil bloc to Nigeria's ownership or we seize the assets of all the firms involved and or withdraw the licences of all the companies to operate in Nigeria. You expect our ultra corrupt judges to be able to do this?



You mean the judges who would have been bribed from proceeds of Malabu oil scam?



You expect our ultra corrupt judges to be able to do this?You mean the judges who would have been bribed from proceeds of Malabu oil scam? 2 Likes 1 Share

Wonderful!





We rely on these guys for virtually everything we consume, from foodstuffs to non-edible items, and now we've extended our dependency to include prosecution of our criminals for us!



What really is wrong with us!!?? Things like this aare the reason that pastor deemed it right to insist something is fundamentally wrong with the black man and Nigeria in particular!We rely on these guys for virtually everything we consume, from foodstuffs to non-edible items, and now we've extended our dependency to include prosecution of our criminals for us!What really is wrong with us!!?? 1 Like

GenBuhari:

See how the white man is playing us?



So many court cases started in their countries for our money which they have stolen.



They would tell us that the court cases are the reason our money cannot be returned.



Of course the court cases would never end, so we would never smell our money again.



White man is clever ooo!







If we had a courageous and independent government that isn't afraid to act against the interests of the white man; solution would be very easy.



Get our supreme court to order :

immediate return of our money which the International Oil Companies have made from the oil bloc over the years with interest



immediate return of the oil bloc to Nigeria's ownership or we seize the assets of all the firms involved and or withdraw the licences of all the companies to operate in Nigeria. do u even think? Are u really concerned about the interest of ur country... The issue is not with releasing the money, but how it will still be diverted to pockets of few in the event of a release..



The black man ruled by greed, gluttony and wickedness/darkness of their hearts, typified by the colour of their skin, lays good credence to the dismal state we find ourselves in Africa ...

I should timely add; IT SHALL NEVER GET BETTER, it will only get worse ..

Yes that true; and No I'm not a prophet of doom, but an apostle of realism...



God create a bosom to lay to rest Africa , grant them safety in their irredeemable journey towards eternal damnation...







Black Pigs* do u even think? Are u really concerned about the interest of ur country... The issue is not with releasing the money, but how it will still be diverted to pockets of few in the event of a release..The black man ruled by greed, gluttony and wickedness/darkness of their hearts, typified by the colour of their skin, lays good credence to the dismal state we find ourselves in Africa ...I should timely add; IT SHALL NEVER GET BETTER, it will only get worse ..Yes that true; and No I'm not a prophet of doom, but an apostle of realism...God create a bosom to lay to rest Africa , grant them safety in their irredeemable journey towards eternal damnation...Black Pigs* 1 Like

Standing5:

Our justice system seem weak. we don't have any at all we don't have any at all

GenBuhari:

See how the white man is playing us?



So many court cases started in their countries for our money which they have stolen.



They would tell us that the court cases are the reason our money cannot be returned.



Of course the court cases would never end, so we would never smell our money again.



White man is clever ooo!







If we had a courageous and independent government that isn't afraid to act against the interests of the white man; solution would be very easy.



Get our supreme court to order :

immediate return of our money which the International Oil Companies have made from the oil bloc over the years with interest



immediate return of the oil bloc to Nigeria's ownership or we seize the assets of all the firms involved and or withdraw the licences of all the companies to operate in Nigeria.

How old are u? How old are u? 2 Likes

GenBuhari:

[color=#000099][b]See how the white man is playing us?



So many court cases started in their countries for our money which THEY have stolen.











Are they the ones who force your _stupid presidents or leaders to follow their plans to wreck nigeria's future due to their greed and then foolishly go and store the proceeds in the whiteys backyard?



Africans! Always looking for who or what to blame instead of themselves! It must be spirits, their cousins or the whiteman! Smh! Are they the ones who force your _stupid presidents or leaders to follow their plans to wreck nigeria's future due to their greed and then foolishly go and store the proceeds in the whiteys backyard?Africans! Always looking for who or what to blame instead of themselves! It must be spirits, their cousins or the whiteman! Smh! 1 Like

foreign jail wont be a BAD IDEA.

That is good for them.

italy?

any where dm go u must know them. greedy people

good buhari

they should send GEJ there to face trial too



I don't like how PMB is allowing GEJ walk free. atal 1 Like

Italy not Nigeria





Una Buhari has given you reason to show yourself today...



Meanwhile Indimi, Danjuma et al Northerners oil block dey there without licensing controversy, na Etete own go get controversy. So this is where the zombies have gathered. Una good morning o, una face dey scarce ooo!Una Buhari has given you reason to show yourself today...Meanwhile Indimi, Danjuma et al Northerners oil block dey there without licensing controversy, na Etete own go get controversy.

OBJ right now only God know what is going on in his mind.

Gej self