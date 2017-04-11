₦airaland Forum

Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by omobritiko: 1:38pm
The House of Representatives plans to summon former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his role in the controversial award of OPL 245 oil block licence, PREMIUM TIMES learnt Monday.

Razak Atunwa, Chairman of the House Committee on Justice who leads an ad-hoc panel investigating the $1.3 billion Malabu oil deal, said efforts have commenced towards summoning the former president to testify.

The money was paid by oil giants, Shell and ENI, for the oil block, one of the richest in Africa. About $1.1 billion of the money was paid directly into a Nigerian government account with JP Morgan while about $200 million had been paid by Shell as signature bonus.

Most of the $1.1 billion ended up in private accounts with about $801million directly going into the account of Dan Etete, a former petroleum minister who was convicted for money laundering in France. A large part of that sum is believed to have gone to Mr. Jonathan and officials that served under him including Mohammed Adoke, the then attorney general.

“I can confirm that the former president is now on our radar following new details that were uncovered in latest news reports about the Malabu scandal,” Mr. Atunwa, an APC lawmaker from Kwara State, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Monday afternoon.

His comments came a day after PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr. Jonathan might have received up to $200 million in bribes to approve the controversial deal.

The report was based on Italian court documents obtained by BuzzFeed and Italian business newspaper, Il Sole 24 Ore.


In the documents, Italian prosecutors quoted Ednan Agaev, a Russian middleman who helped negotiate the transfer of the oil block to Shell and Eni, as saying that Dan Etete, the former Petroleum Minister at the heart of the oil scandal, said he intended to dole out as much as $400 million in bribes if the deal went through.

If Mr. Etete actually paid out such an amount in bribes to Nigerian officials, “Agaev stated that he would think President Goodluck Jonathan got at least $200 million of this money,” BuzzFeed quoted an excerpt of FBI submissions to Italian authorities as saying.

The revelations were made when the FBI interviewed Mr. Agaev, whom prosecutors also said met with Mr. Jonathan on more than one occasion in Nigeria during the OPL 245 negotiations.

Mr. Agaev, who was Mr. Etete’s representative in the negotiation, said the convicted former petroleum minister told him of the $400 million bribe to Nigerian politicians when he approached him for his payment.

The Russian also repeated the claim in a follow-up interview with Italian prosecutors, led by Fabio De Pasquale in Milan.

“I said that if it’s true, that he paid, he had to pay 400 million, I assume that at least 200 went to Goodluck (Jonathan).”

“I heard from Chief (Etete), he claims that he had to pay 400 million, so, if this is true, if he paid 400 million, then most probably the President, as the biggest boss, took at least the half of it,” BuzzFeed wrote, quoting documents prepared by Italian prosecutors.

Last year, Mr. Atunwa’s committee commenced a new round of inquiry into the controversies surrounding the OPL 245 since its lease was first awarded in 1998.

The lawmaker said his committee found the latest allegations against Mr. Jonathan too compelling to ignore.


“We cannot ignore such weighty allegations knowing fully well that Nigeria has lost billions of dollars as a result of the numerous complications around the OPL 245 oil field,” Mr. Atunwa said.

“We’ve summoned several former and present top government functionaries, including the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, to provide information that could help in our investigation and they honoured us.”

He said the committee would inform Nigerians after dispatching its invitation letter to the former president.

“We’re still working out the details,” he said. “Nigerians will know the time and modalities of our summon to the president, including letter of invitation, very soon.”

Mr. Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, could not be reached for comments about the lawmakers’ moves on Monday afternoon. But he exonerated the former president in a January 10 statement about the Malabu oil deal.

“We wish to make it clear that former President Jonathan was not accused, indicted or charged for corruptly collecting any monies as kickbacks or bribes from ENI by the Italian authorities or any other law enforcement body the world over,” the statement said.

While Mr. Jonathan and officials that served under him continue to deny any wrongdoing, Shell, the global oil firm that desperately wanted control of the OPL 245, on Monday admitted it knew the $1.1 billion it paid alongside ENI for the block would be used as kickback for an ex-convict and former petroleum minister, Dan Etete.


Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Nwodosis(m): 1:46pm
Jonathan will brake another record for being the first Ex Head of State to be invited by the Senate for probing /clarification on deals.

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Keneking: 1:55pm
Ok, amazing invitation grin grin grin
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:04pm
ephi123:


Very very deep. I don't know what will bring us out.
Leave me alone, stealing is not corruption, l stole but didnt loot tongue, allow me to enjoy my retirement now, hian.

Keneking:
Ok
Wetin l do you now, why are Nigerians disturbing my life, stealing is not corruption but looting is corruption, l stole but didnt loot , l am the hero of democracy globally, l have received more global awards as a hero of misdeeds, l handed over peacefully to APC, I could have caused wahala but l choose to relinquish power, l stole, is that a new thing, every past president also stole,l learnt how to steal from past leaders, Obasanjo taught me the art of stealing before he left, tell Buhari to jail all my associates but l should be left alone to enjoy my loot, stealing is not corruption, PDP is gone, dead & buried, l am only attending the meetings to keep hope alive, l have called Buhari to jail all those who misled me not to govern Nigeria during my time, allow me to enjoy my loot with ogogoro, banga soup, fresh fish and starch tongue.


=:

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by uzoclinton(m): 2:06pm
Our country is in a very deep pit

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by toluodek(m): 2:06pm
Honestly, the cabal really rode on the simple nature of this man to milk us dry. The most unfortunate part, 'he concented'.

5 Likes

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by richidinho(m): 2:06pm
ohhhhhhhhh!.....una wnt go wake those boys in the creek again!

cant you guys just call him on phone? or better relocate your chamber to his house for say 3days?


i know what am saying oooo

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by babablogger: 2:07pm
Am waiting for people to storm this thread to say HOR no fit summon Uncle Jona

Na the same people ho talk say senate fit summon any body

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Firefire(m): 2:07pm
Jokers!

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by dunkem21(m): 2:07pm
cheesy
What if he decides not to honor their invitation citing recent happenings..

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by coalcoal1(m): 2:08pm
based on logistics, this will not happen

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by sammyj: 2:09pm
This is a case of Kettle calling Pot black. Hope they will not demand for their own cut from GEJ and GEJ asking them to publish their salaries and benefits at the end of the meeting!!!! angry shocked cool

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by rozayx5(m): 2:09pm
nonsense





undecided
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by madridguy(m): 2:09pm
They should leave GEJ alone before his boys enter creek again.

Leave GEJ and let move on. The Rep should focus more about something better and not what will drag us backward again.

My kobo.

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by GreatChizzy: 2:10pm
shocked
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by dukeolumde(m): 2:10pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by sotall(m): 2:10pm
Propaganda......



Call me when he has been indicted ....

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by farouk0403(m): 2:10pm
He will definitely go

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by otubujohn(m): 2:10pm
Ok
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by castrokins(m): 2:11pm
Obasanjo Is Complicit In The Malabu Oil Deal Too, When Will They Summon Him?

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Ekakamba: 2:11pm
grin
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:12pm
This will not happen. Not in Nigeria. If he can't get people to mount pressure on the lawmakers to drop the plan, he will to to court to scuttle the move.

Alternatively, our brothers from that part of the country will start blowing up pipelines and the government will drop the plan.

Gowon, Babangida, Abubakar etc have been summoned in the past by other bodies, they didn't honour the invitation. The heavens did not fall.

That's how we roll in this country. It's not changing soon.

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Monogamy: 2:12pm
Oju ole re kongba

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by GenBuhari(m): 2:12pm
Thief Obasanjo should be summoned first.

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by brixton: 2:12pm
Based on logistics, the creek boys will throw bomb around to stall any see-finish to GEJ

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by rusher14: 2:12pm
babablogger:
Am waiting for people to storm this thread to say HOR no fit summon Uncle Jona

Na the same people ho talk say senate fit summon any body

grin

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by ephi123(f): 2:13pm
uzoclinton:
Our country is in a very deep pit

Very very deep. I don't know what will bring us out.

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by nwakibie3(m): 2:13pm
They are about to wake the sleeping creek boys.

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by 123donIYKE: 2:13pm
Why must it be Jonathan? Why can't Obasanjo and the current law breaker in Aso Rock be invited too?

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Emitrix42(m): 2:14pm
Big Big talk
Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by shaydeenamz(m): 2:15pm
boys for creek dey on their own minding den biz Di's ppl wan wake em ryt?

Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by kenbee(m): 2:16pm
I'm never against fighting of corruption but must it be only I the house of faithful PDP members?

Nigeria is sliding into one party system!

