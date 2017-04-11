₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by omobritiko: 1:38pm
The House of Representatives plans to summon former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his role in the controversial award of OPL 245 oil block licence, PREMIUM TIMES learnt Monday.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/228555-malabu-scandal-nigerian-parliament-summon-ex-president-goodluck-jonathan.html/amp
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Nwodosis(m): 1:46pm
Jonathan will brake another record for being the first Ex Head of State to be invited by the Senate for probing /clarification on deals.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Keneking: 1:55pm
Ok, amazing invitation
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by AngelicBeing: 2:04pm
ephi123:Leave me alone, stealing is not corruption, l stole but didnt loot , allow me to enjoy my retirement now, hian.
Keneking:Wetin l do you now, why are Nigerians disturbing my life, stealing is not corruption but looting is corruption, l stole but didnt loot , l am the hero of democracy globally, l have received more global awards as a hero of misdeeds, l handed over peacefully to APC, I could have caused wahala but l choose to relinquish power, l stole, is that a new thing, every past president also stole,l learnt how to steal from past leaders, Obasanjo taught me the art of stealing before he left, tell Buhari to jail all my associates but l should be left alone to enjoy my loot, stealing is not corruption, PDP is gone, dead & buried, l am only attending the meetings to keep hope alive, l have called Buhari to jail all those who misled me not to govern Nigeria during my time, allow me to enjoy my loot with ogogoro, banga soup, fresh fish and starch .
=:
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by uzoclinton(m): 2:06pm
Our country is in a very deep pit
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by toluodek(m): 2:06pm
Honestly, the cabal really rode on the simple nature of this man to milk us dry. The most unfortunate part, 'he concented'.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by richidinho(m): 2:06pm
ohhhhhhhhh!.....una wnt go wake those boys in the creek again!
cant you guys just call him on phone? or better relocate your chamber to his house for say 3days?
i know what am saying oooo
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by babablogger: 2:07pm
Am waiting for people to storm this thread to say HOR no fit summon Uncle Jona
Na the same people ho talk say senate fit summon any body
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Firefire(m): 2:07pm
Jokers!
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by dunkem21(m): 2:07pm
What if he decides not to honor their invitation citing recent happenings..
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by coalcoal1(m): 2:08pm
based on logistics, this will not happen
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by sammyj: 2:09pm
This is a case of Kettle calling Pot black. Hope they will not demand for their own cut from GEJ and GEJ asking them to publish their salaries and benefits at the end of the meeting!!!!
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by rozayx5(m): 2:09pm
nonsense
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by madridguy(m): 2:09pm
They should leave GEJ alone before his boys enter creek again.
Leave GEJ and let move on. The Rep should focus more about something better and not what will drag us backward again.
My kobo.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by GreatChizzy: 2:10pm
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by dukeolumde(m): 2:10pm
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by sotall(m): 2:10pm
Propaganda......
Call me when he has been indicted ....
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by farouk0403(m): 2:10pm
He will definitely go
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by otubujohn(m): 2:10pm
Ok
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by castrokins(m): 2:11pm
Obasanjo Is Complicit In The Malabu Oil Deal Too, When Will They Summon Him?
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Ekakamba: 2:11pm
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Chiefpriest1(m): 2:12pm
This will not happen. Not in Nigeria. If he can't get people to mount pressure on the lawmakers to drop the plan, he will to to court to scuttle the move.
Alternatively, our brothers from that part of the country will start blowing up pipelines and the government will drop the plan.
Gowon, Babangida, Abubakar etc have been summoned in the past by other bodies, they didn't honour the invitation. The heavens did not fall.
That's how we roll in this country. It's not changing soon.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Monogamy: 2:12pm
Oju ole re kongba
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by GenBuhari(m): 2:12pm
Thief Obasanjo should be summoned first.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by brixton: 2:12pm
Based on logistics, the creek boys will throw bomb around to stall any see-finish to GEJ
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by rusher14: 2:12pm
babablogger:
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by ephi123(f): 2:13pm
uzoclinton:
Very very deep. I don't know what will bring us out.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by nwakibie3(m): 2:13pm
They are about to wake the sleeping creek boys.
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by 123donIYKE: 2:13pm
Why must it be Jonathan? Why can't Obasanjo and the current law breaker in Aso Rock be invited too?
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by Emitrix42(m): 2:14pm
Big Big talk
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by shaydeenamz(m): 2:15pm
boys for creek dey on their own minding den biz Di's ppl wan wake em ryt?
|Re: Malabu Scandal: House Of Representative To Summon Goodluck Jonathan by kenbee(m): 2:16pm
I'm never against fighting of corruption but must it be only I the house of faithful PDP members?
Nigeria is sliding into one party system!
