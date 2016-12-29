Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun (3998 Views)

•It’s not true –Presidency



•Magu’s replacement ready



By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Charles Adegbite



Some appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari would be relieved of their jobs in 2017, Daily Sun has gathered.



A top source in the Presidency specifically said appointees indicted or tainted with allegations of graft “would be shown the door and it will be sooner than later.”



But Presidency sources said such plan was not in the offing.



The sack, it was learnt, may be before the end of the first quarter of 2017.



The top official insisted “Buhari will shock Nigerians who think he cannot act on graft allegations against some of his appointees. He is only being fair since some of them are being investigated on those allegations and reports are being awaited…But, the President will drop some next year; that’s for sure.”



Meanwhile, Daily Sun also gathered that Buhari may not re-present Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, to the Senate for confirmation, after his rejection.



His replacement is a former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), who was in charge of Operations (B) Department



Senate rejected Magu’s nomination on December 20, 2016, after lawmakers met in an Executive Session to consider a security report by the Department of State Services (DSS), which indicted the EFCC boss.



Thereafter, Senate spokesman, Abdullahi Sabi, said Magu’s rejection was based on a ‘worrisome’ security report, made available to the lawmakers by the DSS



Sabi said: “Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that based on security reports available to the lawmakers, we could not proceed and confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the executive chairman of EFCC.



“Accordingly, Senate, hereby, rejects the said nomination and has returned the said nomination to Mr. President for further action. There is no confusion here. We have said it is based on security reports.



“Please, all public officers go for security screening and we are saying based on security reports, we cannot proceed and confirm. We are rejecting it and returning it to Mr. President for further actions. That is just the statement. It is as simple as that. That is exactly what Senate has said and I do not have any other explanation more than this,” he said.



A status report from the DSS indicted Magu.



The report showed that Magu was allegedly involved in the disposal of seized assets from convicted corrupt public officials when immediate-past chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde, held sway.



The report also questioned Magu’s integrity to lead President Buhari’s anti-corruption war. Also, the report said the EFCC, under Magu’s watch, is involved in human rights abuses.



However, a source hinted yesterday that a rejig was likely in order to smoothen alleged cold relationship between Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The source said the former Lagos State governor may be given some appointments to compensate him.



Sources from the APC disclosed that Buhari began the moves last Friday as a way of ending the internal crisis between him and Tinubu, to prevent it from affecting him (The President) and his party in 2019 general elections.



Reacting to this development, however, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, told Daily Sun yesterday that he was not aware of any cabinet shake-up, “If any cabinet reshuffle is to be carried out, it will be made public.”



But our source said the President will reshuffle his cabinet next year which will affect Ondo, Kogi and Lagos whereby Tinubu ‘s loyalists will be appointed as the new ministers in the affected states.



According to the source, “It was part of the plans designed by the President to pacify Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu so that the chances of the President in winning the election in 2019 will be high.



Another source, who confirmed the new development said, ‘’Baba (Buhari) knows Tinubu is an asset and he cannot toy with him politically especially now that 2019 is running nearer.

Am sure majority of this evil people are scared of Magu. To me, Magu is the best man for the job. 6 Likes 1 Share

if he can't act on Amaechi, then he has not started the fight against corruption. if he act against Amaechis recklessness by sacking him, it will save Rivers State from bloodshed and the whole south south from militancy. Amaechi is corruption defined 11 Likes 2 Shares

Am sure majority of this evil people are scared of Magu. To me, Magu is the best man for the job. So, after being accused of living in a N40m mansion paid by a corrupt business man??



After turning a deaf ear to the public when Buratai was accused..



After turning a deaf ear when someone awarded N270m grass cutting contract to himself? And,



After someone collected N500m bribe from a telecom company??



So, after being accused of living in a N40m mansion paid by a corrupt business man??

After turning a deaf ear to the public when Buratai was accused..

After turning a deaf ear when someone awarded N270m grass cutting contract to himself? And,

After someone collected N500m bribe from a telecom company??

Brother, it is either you are deceiving yourself or you are living in a delusions of grandeur

So, after being accused of living in a N40m mansion paid by a corruption business man??



After turning a deaf ear to the public when Buratai was accused..



After turning a deaf ear when someone awarded N270m grass cutting contract to himself? And,



After someone collected N500m bribe from a telecom company??



Brother, it is either you are deceiving yourself or you are living in a grandeur delusion



its delusions of grandeur... its delusions of grandeur... 2 Likes 1 Share

its delusions of grandeur... thanks man. Its a typo thanks man. Its a typo 2 Likes

Iro ni 5 Likes 1 Share

finger crossed

So, after being accused of living in a N40m mansion paid by a corruption business man??



After turning a deaf ear to the public when Buratai was accused..



After turning a deaf ear when someone awarded N270m grass cutting contract to himself? And,



After someone collected N500m bribe from a telecom company?? God bless u sir pls tell those hypocrites how corrupt n incompetent dis govt is



Brother, it is either you are deceiving yourself or you are living in a delusions of grandeur

They should all be replaced and prosecuted. They caused Dangote the loss of 32% of his fortune and put Nigerians in this "Poverty Straight Jacket". 1 Like

Magu is corrupt u don't fight corruption been corrupt when it's comes to d opposition he will act like idi Amin while he pretends that d rulling party apc are saints 1 Like

if he can't act on Amaechi, then he has not started the fight against corruption. if he act against Amaechis recklessness by sacking him, it will save Rivers State from bloodshed and the whole south south from militancy. Amaechi is corruption defined

Stalled! You will have to wait until thy kingdom come.

If Buhari move to remove Amaechi tomorrow on any ground,your likes will be the first to mock Amaechi on how he was used & dump. And at same time wailing everywhere of nepotism.



Besides it seems Amaechi is your problem or the nightmare of your taskmaster. Stalled! You will have to wait until thy kingdom come.If Buhari move to remove Amaechi tomorrow on any ground,your likes will be the first to mock Amaechi on how he was used & dump. And at same time wailing everywhere of nepotism.Besides it seems Amaechi is your problem or the nightmare of your taskmaster. 2 Likes

After relieving them of their job in 2017 they will wait for him in 2019... They all have to go one after the other. It is government house not their permanent home.

Buhary + Magu + APC =Kworuption.





Darkness cannot fight darkness. Finito! 2 Likes 1 Share

So, after being accused of living in a N40m mansion paid by a corrupt business man??



After turning a deaf ear to the public when Buratai was accused..



After turning a deaf ear when someone awarded N270m grass cutting contract to himself? And,



After someone collected N500m bribe from a telecom company??



Brother, it is either you are deceiving yourself or you are living in a delusions of grandeur If Buhari was to listen and act on wailing of enemy zombies, he would probably be standing alone in his cabinet by now.



Liepods and Biafrats making unsubstantiated allegations since 800BC. If Buhari was to listen and act on wailing of enemy zombies, he would probably be standing alone in his cabinet by now.Liepods and Biafrats making unsubstantiated allegations since 800BC. 5 Likes 1 Share

No be small one chance wey Nigerians enter. Nothing has changed in terms of corruption, cronism, favouritism yet they promised change. Now Nigeria has finally entered depression while the dullard still behaves as if all is well.

Stalled! You will have to wait until thy kingdom come.

If Buhari move to remove Amaechi tomorrow on any ground,your likes will be the first to mock Amaechi on how he was used & dump. And at same time wailing everywhere of nepotism.



Besides it seems Amaechi is your problem or the nightmare of your taskmaster. Amaechi is nobody's problem but the problem of innocent dead people. we don't need to rejoice that he has been used and dumped. already he's of no value to this administration,no single impact. if truth be told, Amaechi is just like boil on Buhari's scrotum. Amaechi is nobody's problem but the problem of innocent dead people. we don't need to rejoice that he has been used and dumped. already he's of no value to this administration,no single impact. if truth be told, Amaechi is just like boil on Buhari's scrotum.

If Buhari was to listen and act on wailing of enemy zombies, he would probably be standing alone in his cabinet by now.



Liepods and Biafrats making unsubstantiated allegations since 800BC. DSS gave the report about Magu and you are blaming IPOB





Hope you see the reason while you will continue to spend time in that your kitche size office without any client bringing jobs for you.





May God grant you wisdom because you lack it in quantum DSS gave the report about Magu and you are blaming IPOBHope you see the reason while you will continue to spend time in that your kitche size office without any client bringing jobs for you.May God grant you wisdom because you lack it in quantum 1 Like

The sun has always been a treacherous media. . . make source this news source that ...

thanks man. Its a typo









It's not a typo! Supporting corruption all year has cost you your sense! It's not a typo! Supporting corruption all year has cost you your sense!

If Buhari was to listen and act on wailing of enemy zombies, he would probably be standing alone in his cabinet by now.



Liepods and Biafrats making unsubstantiated allegations since 800BC.

So Buhari should keep working with the corrupt, isn't it??

Same thing you was attacking GEJ for?? So Buhari should keep working with the corrupt, isn't it??Same thing you was attacking GEJ for??

What is it? What is it?

if he can't act on Amaechi, then he has not started the fight against corruption. if he act against Amaechis recklessness by sacking him, it will save Rivers State from bloodshed and the whole south south from militancy. Amaechi is corruption defined

Are you from Rivers state. Are you from Rivers state.

Too Many Underperforming Ministers in his Cabinet.

DSS gave the report about Magu and you are blaming IPOB





Hope you see the reason while you will continue to spend time in that your kitche size office without any client bringing jobs for you.





May God grant you wisdom because you lack it in quantum The same DSS wrote another letter asking the Senate to clear Magu.



Besides, we all know how e dey go.



I doubt you're qualified to clean my "small office". The same DSS wrote another letter asking the Senate to clear Magu.Besides, we all know how e dey go.I doubt you're qualified to clean my "small office".

"Will" is a word i hate hearing