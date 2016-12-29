₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:48am
•It’s not true –Presidency
•Magu’s replacement ready
By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Charles Adegbite
Some appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari would be relieved of their jobs in 2017, Daily Sun has gathered.
http://sunnewsonline.com/buharis-top-associates-to-go/
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by madridguy(m): 3:53am
Am sure majority of this evil people are scared of Magu. To me, Magu is the best man for the job.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by obataokenwa(m): 4:00am
if he can't act on Amaechi, then he has not started the fight against corruption. if he act against Amaechis recklessness by sacking him, it will save Rivers State from bloodshed and the whole south south from militancy. Amaechi is corruption defined
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:16am
madridguy:So, after being accused of living in a N40m mansion paid by a corrupt business man??
After turning a deaf ear to the public when Buratai was accused..
After turning a deaf ear when someone awarded N270m grass cutting contract to himself? And,
After someone collected N500m bribe from a telecom company??
Brother, it is either you are deceiving yourself or you are living in a delusions of grandeur
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by AbdoOlkadir(m): 4:19am
BeeBeeOoh:
its delusions of grandeur...
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:25am
AbdoOlkadir:thanks man. Its a typo
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by YoungRichRuler(m): 4:27am
Iro ni
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Mynd44: 4:46am
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by iluvdonjazzy: 5:52am
finger crossed
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Abeymills(m): 6:03am
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by orisa37: 6:04am
They should all be replaced and prosecuted. They caused Dangote the loss of 32% of his fortune and put Nigerians in this "Poverty Straight Jacket".
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Abeymills(m): 6:06am
Magu is corrupt u don't fight corruption been corrupt when it's comes to d opposition he will act like idi Amin while he pretends that d rulling party apc are saints
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Aufbauh(m): 6:07am
obataokenwa:
Stalled! You will have to wait until thy kingdom come.
If Buhari move to remove Amaechi tomorrow on any ground,your likes will be the first to mock Amaechi on how he was used & dump. And at same time wailing everywhere of nepotism.
Besides it seems Amaechi is your problem or the nightmare of your taskmaster.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by WizBLANCE(m): 6:11am
After relieving them of their job in 2017 they will wait for him in 2019... They all have to go one after the other. It is government house not their permanent home.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Firefire(m): 6:19am
Buhary + Magu + APC =Kworuption.
Darkness cannot fight darkness. Finito!
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by DropShot: 6:20am
BeeBeeOoh:If Buhari was to listen and act on wailing of enemy zombies, he would probably be standing alone in his cabinet by now.
Liepods and Biafrats making unsubstantiated allegations since 800BC.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by proeast(m): 7:03am
No be small one chance wey Nigerians enter. Nothing has changed in terms of corruption, cronism, favouritism yet they promised change. Now Nigeria has finally entered depression while the dullard still behaves as if all is well.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by obataokenwa(m): 7:23am
Aufbauh:Amaechi is nobody's problem but the problem of innocent dead people. we don't need to rejoice that he has been used and dumped. already he's of no value to this administration,no single impact. if truth be told, Amaechi is just like boil on Buhari's scrotum.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Mujaheeeden: 7:23am
DropShot:DSS gave the report about Magu and you are blaming IPOB
Hope you see the reason while you will continue to spend time in that your kitche size office without any client bringing jobs for you.
May God grant you wisdom because you lack it in quantum
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Stalwert: 7:35am
The sun has always been a treacherous media. . . make source this news source that ...
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by momentarylapse: 7:42am
BeeBeeOoh:
It's not a typo! Supporting corruption all year has cost you your sense!
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Caseless: 8:07am
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Jokerman(m): 8:13am
DropShot:
So Buhari should keep working with the corrupt, isn't it??
Same thing you was attacking GEJ for??
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Boleyndynasty2(f): 8:37am
Caseless:What is it?
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by HopeAtHand: 9:00am
obataokenwa:
Are you from Rivers state.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Atiku2019: 9:04am
Too Many Underperforming Ministers in his Cabinet.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by DropShot: 9:04am
Mujaheeeden:The same DSS wrote another letter asking the Senate to clear Magu.
Besides, we all know how e dey go.
I doubt you're qualified to clean my "small office".
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by YB007(m): 9:04am
"Will" is a word i hate hearing
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by Caseless: 9:04am
Boleyndynasty2:I'm shopping for capparel. Join me please.
|Re: Buhari's Top Associates To Go In 2017 - Daily Sun by adonbilivit: 9:04am
The Most Corrupt Public Institution In Nigeria / Ogbulafor, Pdp Chairman, Charged To Court For Theft Of N104m / Jonathan Nominates New Ministers
