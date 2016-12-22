₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by queenst(f): 7:47am
Check out all the pictures sent to him after the cut.Oh no; My chwest!
Source: http://360jamng.net/guy-lies-to-his-girlfriend-twitter-users-come-to-his-rescue-snapshots/
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by veekid(m): 12:28pm
I'll brb
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by OlajumokeBread(f): 12:28pm
Sounds like what Buhari has been doing to his zombies
He tells them that he will make $1 to be 5 naira and they will start shouting in joy
He tells them that he will provide food for them and they will start shouting like a drunk goat
6 months later, hunger don fry their brain and they're now crying like a rat on mensuration
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by signature2012(m): 12:29pm
Lol
Power of social media.
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by OoniOfIfe: 12:29pm
Everything na news now
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by potbelly(m): 12:29pm
Looking out for a brother...
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Stranger101: 12:29pm
So
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by EdoNation(f): 12:29pm
HELPING THE TOASTING INDUSTRY
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by PqsMike: 12:29pm
Hahhahah.....lolzzzzz
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by keyzid: 12:30pm
Na so
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by femijay8271(m): 12:30pm
ayam not understanding
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by phemmyajib(m): 12:30pm
nawa o
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Brimmie(m): 12:30pm
Lenovo Laptop in the First Pic!
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Yomieluv(m): 12:30pm
Beer parlor gist.
Believe twitter, believe anything.
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by adonbilivit: 12:30pm
chai! why lie? drinking garri isn't a big deal.
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by horlarbordey: 12:30pm
fake lives people dont last.
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by sinistermind(m): 12:31pm
Guys will be guys!! Lmao
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by solidbizcash: 12:31pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by MzzTega(f): 12:31pm
Twitter movie
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Xavier9ja(m): 12:31pm
Gbese re o
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by philantoxx(m): 12:31pm
Abeg that those who give a Bleep pix
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by tintingz(m): 12:31pm
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Berbierklaus(f): 12:31pm
These twitter guys are very creative and funny.
So the girl is not on twitter abi
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:31pm
lols
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by adekorlar(m): 12:31pm
not funny
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Opistorincos(m): 12:31pm
I don laff forget ma name
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by charlexarmani(m): 12:32pm
Lol is always gud 2 b ur brodas keeper
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by cornel994(m): 12:32pm
The brotherhood movement
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by guy2two: 12:32pm
mehn... this is funny
#helpabrother
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by Polyphony(m): 12:32pm
Pure savage hahahahahahaha
|Re: Guy Lies To His Girlfriend About Eating Yam & Egg; Twitter Users Rescue Him by wellmax(m): 12:32pm
Wetin come consign us
