|Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by phemsie(m): 11:05am
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has announced the readiness of his government to offer amnesty to cultists willing to renounce their membership of cult groups and turn over a new leaf.
Mr. Ambode, who stated this in Ikorodu at the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta, said his administration has perfected plans to use 2017 to rehabilitate all those involved in one form of criminality or the other and are ready to be law abiding, with the view to making them live normal lives and contribute meaningfully to the society.
While noting with concern the rising spate of cultism and other crimes especially in the Ikorodu axis, the governor said though the government has capacity to deal with such crimes, amnesty is being offered to encourage those willing to turn away from their old ways and embrace new lives.
“In the last few months, we have been having a lot of challenges with cultism in Ikorodu area and a lot of issues that relate to kidnapping,” Mr. Ambode said.
“So, we are going to strike a deal tonight, we are going to say no to cultism and then we are going to encourage all of you. Anybody who is a cult member, we are going to offer you amnesty. I want to use the whole of 2017 to rehabilitate all those who have been doing bad things; we are going to provide money and we are going to provide jobs.
“We are going to encourage ourselves; wherever you find somebody that is not doing anything well, you can either tell the monarch here or come to us, we will give you protection; we offer you money and then we are going to offer you automatic jobs. So, we all agree to say no to domestic violence, kidnapping, rape and no to cultism. Once you sign on, we would offer you anything that you want,” Mr. Ambode said.
The governor also stressed the importance of education and hard work to the youth, and urged them to strive very hard to be educated, and thereafter pursue their dreams.
While referring to an entertainer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, who is a lawyer, the governor said it was highly essential for the young ones to be educated before thinking of other things in life.
“What I brought to you tonight is to let you know that education is very important. You can be who you want to be. If I was not a governor, I would be an accountant; if I was not an accountant, maybe I would have been an entertainer because I love music, I love arts, I love entertainment and that is why I want to encourage all of you, firstly, we must all be educated and then you can now use you creative talents to be who you want to be,” he said.
Addressing the mammoth crowd who came out in droves for the fiesta including monarchs, members of the State Executive Council, among others, Mr. Ambode also urged parents to talk to their children on the need to shun all forms of crime and violence, assuring that the state government would continue to put strategies and policies in place to give greater opportunities to the youth.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Clone2020(m): 12:59pm
All this because some lunatic threatened to blow up the 3rd Mainland bridge. Amnesty doesn't solve any problem, it only encourages it, just look at the pipeline vandals in the Niger Delta, despite all the money they've received, they still carry out their vandalism.
Never negotiate with terrorists.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by adonbilivit: 12:59pm
let's see what people have to say about this now coz I know if wike does this people/APC will call for his head.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by sammyj: 12:59pm
Hope in the future the governor will not provide amnesty to armed robbers, killers and rapists !!!
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by buharimustlive: 1:00pm
I CALL THEM AFONJA MILITANT...
THEY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO DESTROY THE IMAGE OF THE SOUTH SOUTH FOLKS..
YESTERDAY A POLICE CAUGHT AN AFONJA RED HANDED WHILE HE WAS TRYING TO BLOW UP THE THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE....... THE APC/AFONJA MEDIA CALLED HIM A "NIGER DELTA MILITANT".
HAPPY NEW YEAR IN ADVANCE...
HAPPY RECESSION.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by romeorails(m): 1:00pm
Too bad
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by adeizamusty: 1:00pm
nice one
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Oyind17: 1:00pm
Nice one
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by ELShehzad: 1:00pm
its cool tho buh dose boys no go still get sense
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Orikinla1: 1:00pm
Armed robbers and murderers who should be tried for their bloody crimes?
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by NLbeachparty: 1:01pm
No this will only increase the crime rates in Lagos. Criminals now know amnesty is inevitable
No this will only increase the crime rates in Lagos. Criminals now know amnesty is inevitable
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Orikinla1: 1:01pm
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Aniedi30(m): 1:01pm
Suffer not the wicked to live..... Ambode abeg send them to six feet....The wicked should not Cross over to my year of peace Biko nu
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by snezBaba: 1:02pm
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by SexyNairalander: 1:02pm


|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by dhope001(m): 1:03pm
He should also give them work
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by NotComplaining: 1:03pm
Cages are full.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by prodiga: 1:03pm
adonbilivit:no mind dem APC e lords,sahara reporters get voice machine oh so they can twerk any voice so be warned my people
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by petermichaels(m): 1:04pm
The bad n worst are getting paid. We wey go school no fit get even job!
God save my Country
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by fivestarrealty: 1:04pm
Very good development.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by petermichaels(m): 1:05pm
The bad n worst are getting paid. We wey go school no fit get even job!
God save my Country[color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by comradespade(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Eleniyan15(m): 1:08pm
Wrong move,they won't change especially those bird boys
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by Goldenheart(m): 1:10pm
what about justice for thos innocent lives lost to these people.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by atirolu(m): 1:10pm
Amnesty for
militant
Cultists
Chibok gehs
Boko haram
Very soon for agberos
Touts and the rest
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by 5starmilitant: 1:14pm
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by dustmalik: 1:15pm
This is a very stupid decision.
|Re: Ambode Offers Amnesty to Cultists, Criminals In Lagos by EgunMogaji(m): 1:19pm
I'll prefer the approach of the Filipino president, throw them out of a helicopter.
