Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is "Sexually Transmitted Demons"? (8020 Views)

How Did Demons Come Into Existence? Who Created Them? / Seeing Demons, Angels, Fallen Angels, Spirits.. - Hsp's / Dealing With Incubus And Succubus Sex Demons That Attack Humans While Asleep (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

shadeyinka:





There are only two reasons for sexual purity



1. God Abhors it



2. The Risk of Sexually transmitted demons



I have asked the author of the "discovery" of the above "physico-spiritual" disease or syndrome, to provide details of his discovery, but he's not responded.



Can anyone, who knows what this author is talking about, provide enlightenment on the nature of the disease, how it can be diagnosed, how it can be prevented and treated.



Am tempted to assume whether this is the STD that Pastor Adeboye predicted its emergence this year. I have asked the author of the "discovery" of the above "physico-spiritual" disease or syndrome, to provide details of his discovery, but he's not responded.Can anyone, who knows what this author is talking about, provide enlightenment on the nature of the disease, how it can be diagnosed, how it can be prevented and treated.Am tempted to assume whether this is the STD that Pastor Adeboye predicted its emergence this year. 2 Likes

A sexually transmitted demon can simply be defined as a demon you contract when you engage in unprotected sex. wait, * this doesn't sound right. 7 Likes

DDeliverer:

A sexually transmitted demon can simply be defined as a demon you contract when you engage in unprotected sex. wait, * this doesn't sound right.

Is that all? Is that all?

akintom:



Is that all? No No 1 Like

DDeliverer:



No Okay then. Okay then.

DDeliverer:

A sexually transmitted demon can simply be defined as a demon you contract when you engage in unprotected sex. wait, * this doesn't sound right.

Can i have the source of this definition please.... Can i have the source of this definition please.... 1 Like

akintom:





I have asked the author of the "discovery" of the above "physico-spiritual" disease or syndrome, to provide details of his discovery, but he's not responded.



Can anyone, who knows what this author is talking about, provide enlightenment on the nature of the disease, how it can be diagnosed, how it can be prevented and treated.



Am tempted to assume whether this is the STD that Pastor Adeboye predicted its emergence

this year.



Hi,

I'v never heard of "sexually transmitted demon" before, but it may be that when one engages in pre-marital sex, one is allowing an open avenue for demonic possession. When a personn sins (be it through any avenue, he/she is inviting demonic spirits into his/her life. What oftentimes results from pre-marital sex (just one particular type of sin) are one or more of the following: an unwanted pregnancy or more, STD's, emotional turmoil & constant conflicts, and sometimes a lack of direction in one's life.

God desires purity because in His perfect plan, ideally the two people will be pure & can unite together as one without all of the additional baggage that comes with not having saved oneself. Hi,I'v never heard of "sexually transmitted demon" before, but it may be that when one engages in pre-marital sex, one is allowing an open avenue for demonic possession. When a personn sins (be it through any avenue, he/she is inviting demonic spirits into his/her life. What oftentimes results from pre-marital sex (just one particular type of sin) are one or more of the following: an unwanted pregnancy or more, STD's, emotional turmoil & constant conflicts, and sometimes a lack of direction in one's life.God desires purity because in His perfect plan, ideally the two people will be pure & can unite together as one without all of the additional baggage that comes with not having saved oneself. 17 Likes

Lady39:







Hi,

I'v never heard of "sexually transmitted demon" before, but it may be that when one engages in pre-marital sex, one is allowing an open avenue for demonic possession. .

How certain are you about this? How certain are you about this?

[quote author=Lady39 post=52365725]

Sorry I submitted and saw I needed to add and change some things.



Honestly, as I said before, I don't know exactly what the pastor meant by "STD's". I only know the textbook definition of a sexually transmitted disease... AKA "STD". However, I can totally understand if he also meant "sexually transmitted demon". But I am 110 percent certain that all a demon needs to enter a human being is through some form of sin in one's life that he/she may have a desire to stop (but are not there yet) OR may be openly committing and (for whatever reason) not see a need to stop. Demon possession doesn't mean that someone needs to go around screaming or looking and acting crazy either. Many people have some form of possession but don't even know it.



I can only quote God's word (as my source) to abstain from fornication (1 Corinthians 6:18). However, sexual sin isn't the only sin out there...there are many more. But I used this one scripture amongst several others since that's what we're talking about here.



We all have some struggle with something. It's if we see our struggle as a problem that must be changed or not..which is the fist issue and then "who" can change it based on one's belief.



Just a little side note. Pre-marital sex includes "protected--if u can call it that--or unprotected" sex. If u aren't married, regardless of whether u use protection or not...then a demon can enter. But this is only true for those who hold belief in the Bible of Jesus Christ. 5 Likes

akintom:





I have asked the author of the "discovery" of the above "physico-spiritual" disease or syndrome, to provide details of his discovery, but he's not responded.



Can anyone, who knows what this author is talking about, provide enlightenment on the nature of the disease, how it can be diagnosed, how it can be prevented and treated.



Am tempted to assume whether this is the STD that Pastor Adeboye predicted its emergence this year.

Demons do transfer from one person to the other through sex Demons do transfer from one person to the other through sex 1 Like

Joagbaje:





Demons do transfer from one person to the other through sex How could you possibly know this?? How could you possibly know this??

Lady39:



. But I am 110 percent certain that all a demon needs to enter a human being is through some form of sin in one's life that he/she may have a desire to stop (but are not there yet) OR may be openly committing and (for whatever reason) not see a need to stop. How does demon really possess folks?

Is it like having a person living in my mind or something?



Lady39:



Demon possession doesn't mean that someone needs to go around screaming or looking and acting crazy either. Many people have some form of possession but don't even know it.



How then can one know a demon possessed folk?





Lady39:



If u aren't married, regardless of whether u use protection or not...then a demon can enter. But this is only true for those who hold belief in the Bible of Jesus Christ.

Does it mean then that those who don't subscribe to believe in Jesus Christ are exempted from demon possession? How does demon really possess folks?Is it like having a person living in my mind or something?How then can one know a demon possessed folk?Does it mean then that those who don't subscribe to believe in Jesus Christ are exempted from demon possession?

Joagbaje:



Demons do transfer from one person to the other through sex How can you explain or establish this assertion. How can you explain or establish this assertion.

blood transmited demon is vampire

akintom:





How can you explain or establish this assertion.

Why do you think God forbade isreal marry from other nation ? It's because of demonic transfer through idolatry .



Sex is a covenant . It joins two people together .



1 Corinthians 6:16-18 (KJV Strong's)

16 What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh. 17 But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit.

18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.

Why do you think God forbade isreal marry from other nation ? It's because of demonic transfer through idolatry .Sex is a covenant . It joins two people together . 5 Likes 1 Share

Joagbaje:



Why do you think God forbade isreal marry from other nation ? It's because of demonic transfer through idolatry .r] By this, do you mean that anyone who's not a Christian, is demon possessed?



Like a Christian marrying an atheist, will she be exposing herself to demon possession?









Joagbaje:



Sex is a covenant . It joins two people together .

r] In an ordinary sense or in a mystical/esoteric sense?









Joagbaje:



1 Corinthians 6:16-18 (KJV Strong's)

16 What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two, saith he, shall be one flesh. 17 But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit.

18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.

Apart from these biblical references that are just a thoughts formed by unsubstantiated claims, do you have other sources of support? By this, do you mean that anyone who's not a Christian, is demon possessed?Like a Christian marrying an atheist, will she be exposing herself to demon possession?In an ordinary sense or in a mystical/esoteric sense?Apart from these biblical references that are just a thoughts formed by unsubstantiated claims, do you have other sources of support?

akintom:



By this, do you mean that anyone who's not a Christian, is demon possessed?

Sure ,a man who is not born again is already a child of the devil by default. Even though he may hate Satan, just as bakassi people can claim to hate to be called cameroonians but they have no Choice .



Like a Christian marrying an atheist, will she be exposing herself to demon possession?

but I may not use the word possession but the word demonized is more appropriate. As long as the person is born again and loves christ . He can't be possessed by devil. But can be demonized . Possession means ownership



2 Corinthians 6:14-17 (KJV Strong's)

14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? 15 And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? 16 And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. 17 Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you,





In an ordinary sense or in a mystical/esoteric sense?

In every sense . I do cast out Devils . And dealt with many cases where even a demon speaks through its victim and confesses how it enters the victims life through sex .



Apart from these biblical references that are just a thoughts formed by unsubstantiated claims, do you have other sources of support?

Just as stated in my post above . There are practical experience in dealing with real people . You can't dectect demons in a lab . It's only by the spirit of God, Agbe word of God ,experience and observation in the lives of victims they are detected . Many victims may not even know they have trouble with demons and some experience the troubles but don't even know the sources . A guy once slept with a prostiture and from that day he lost control of himself sexually . He can even run out of exam hall to satisfy urge . He only got free when it was cast out. Another guy had his international business collapse . Every thing just started going wrong when he had a sexual experience with a lady . The only good thing about this two cases was that they knew the source . Some may not even remember it thought about it that way. Sure ,a man who is not born again is already a child of the devil by default. Even though he may hate Satan, just as bakassi people can claim to hate to be called cameroonians but they have no Choice .but I may not use the word possession but the word demonized is more appropriate. As long as the person is born again and loves christ . He can't be possessed by devil. But can be demonized . Possession means ownershipIn every sense . I do cast out Devils . And dealt with many cases where even a demon speaks through its victim and confesses how it enters the victims life through sex .Just as stated in my post above . There are practical experience in dealing with real people . You can't dectect demons in a lab . It's only by the spirit of God, Agbe word of God ,experience and observation in the lives of victims they are detected . Many victims may not even know they have trouble with demons and some experience the troubles but don't even know the sources . A guy once slept with a prostiture and from that day he lost control of himself sexually . He can even run out of exam hall to satisfy urge . He only got free when it was cast out. Another guy had his international business collapse . Every thing just started going wrong when he had a sexual experience with a lady . The only good thing about this two cases was that they knew the source . Some may not even remember it thought about it that way. 5 Likes

Still scratching my head about it, to be honest. 1 Like

I'v never heard of "sexually transmitted demon" before, but it may be that when one engages in pre-marital sex, one is allowing an open avenue for demonic possession. When a personn sins (be it through any avenue, he/she is inviting demonic spirits into his/her life...



Demons do transfer from one person to the other through sex

Some of the responses I've read leave me lingering between lol and wtf! These perfectly encapsulate the essence of Poe's law! Some of the responses I've read leave me lingering between lol and wtf! These perfectly encapsulate the essence of Poe's law!

AgentOfAllah:









Some of the responses I've read leave me lingering between lol and wtf! These perfectly encapsulate the essence of Poe's law!





Hi,

So may I ask why u found it necessary to "mention" this to me? Why not think those things to yourself, and then go and create a thread where u can deconstruct my statement? I'm not gonna argue over this....i'm not...so u lost this one. Hi,So may I ask why u found it necessary to "mention" this to me? Why not think those things to yourself, and then go and create a thread where u can deconstruct my statement? I'm not gonna argue over this....i'm not...so u lost this one. 2 Likes

Ojuju calabar that lives in the sexual organs. 1 Like

Lady39:





Hi,

So may I ask why u found it necessary to "mention" this to me? Why not think those things to yourself, and then go and create a thread where u can deconstruct my statement? I'm not gonna argue over this....i'm not...so u lost this one. I have now edited my comment to reflect the fact that it wasn't my intention to mention you, but to highlight the uncertainty of purpose conveyed by your comment. I am not sure if it was a ridiculous parody of religious crap; or a genuine communication of religious crap. I have now edited my comment to reflect the fact that it wasn't my intention to mention you, but to highlight the uncertainty of purpose conveyed by your comment. I am not sure if it was a ridiculous parody of religious crap; or a genuine communication of religious crap.

AgentOfAllah:



I have now edited my comment to reflect the fact that it wasn't my intention to mention you, but to highlight the uncertainty of purpose conveyed by your comment. I am not sure if it was a ridiculous parody of religious crap; or a genuine communication of religious crap.

Okay..but it was your intention to quote my particular words...and that other guy's. I wrote that several days ago. Why is it being brought back up? Do u folks just lurk like a lion in the bushes waiting for prey to attack? Do u get a "high" from attacking, ridiculing, and mocking folks in the Religion room? U know that's kinda mentally sick & gross...with all due respect.

Lovely use of words that I bolded...sir or madam...it's really not that deep. You mustn't get so worked up! Have a good day. Okay..but it was your intention to quote my particular words...and that other guy's. I wrote that several days ago. Why is it being brought back up? Do u folks just lurk like a lion in the bushes waiting for prey to attack? Do u get a "high" from attacking, ridiculing, and mocking folks in the Religion room? U know that's kinda mentally sick & gross...with all due respect.Lovely use of words that I bolded...sir or madam...it's really not that deep. You mustn't get so worked up! Have a good day. 1 Like

.

Lady39:



Okay..but it was your intention to quote my particular words...and that other guy's. I wrote that several days ago. Why is it being brought back up? Perks of online fora and internet memory



Do u folks just lurk like a lion in the bushes waiting for prey to attack? Actually, the fact that I brought it up several days after you posted it suggests I don't "just lurk like a lion in the bushes waiting for prey to attack". I've got a job, you know?



Do u get a "high" from attacking, ridiculing, and mocking folks in the Religion room? Yeah, I do sometimes; but most times, folks in the religion room, such as yourself, are well capable of ridiculing and making a mockery of themselves with little input from me. In such cases, I can only express amusement at your self-ridiculing contributions.



U know that's kinda mentally sick & gross...with all due respect. Well, no, I don't. But I'd appreciate your recommendation of any peer reviewed papers of repute that have addressed this kind of sickness. I'm asking for a friend



Lovely use of words that I bolded...sir or madam...it's really not that deep. You mustn't get so worked up! Have a good day. Thanks! I try to be lovely with my words Perks of online fora and internet memoryActually, the fact that I brought it up several days after you posted it suggests I don't "just lurk like a lion in the bushes waiting for prey to attack". I've got a job, you know?Yeah, I do sometimes; but most times, folks in the religion room, such as yourself, are well capable of ridiculing and making a mockery of themselves with little input from me. In such cases, I can only express amusement at your self-ridiculing contributions.Well, no, I don't. But I'd appreciate your recommendation of any peer reviewed papers of repute that have addressed this kind of sickness. I'm asking for a friendThanks! I try to be lovely with my words 1 Like

Lol...u broke all of my sentences down to address each one..u have to have the last word don't u?? Lol..I'm used to being a very competitive person...but with u I humbly give in.

U win!! R u happy now?? U win!! Lol!





AgentOfAllah:

Perks of online fora and internet memory



Actually, the fact that I brought it up several days after you posted it suggests I don't "just lurk like a lion in the bushes waiting for prey to attack". I've got a job, you know?



Yeah, I do sometimes; but most times, folks in the religion room, such as yourself, are well capable of ridiculing and making a mockery of themselves with little input from me. In such cases, I can only express amusement at your self-ridiculing contributions.



Well, no, I don't. But I'd appreciate your recommendation of any peer reviewed papers of repute that have addressed this kind of sickness. I'm asking for a friend



Thanks! I try to be lovely with my words Lol...u broke all of my sentences down to address each one..u have to have the last word don't u?? Lol..I'm used to being a very competitive person...but with u I humbly give in.U win!! R u happy now?? U win!! Lol!

Gh



A guy tried to Twerk which later ended up to be very funny and bad as well

watch video below



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PRuEo6tW20





whatttttt? hmmA guy tried to Twerk which later ended up to be very funny and bad as wellwatch video belowwhatttttt?

I am not in for this "religion", but if you're having challenges satisfying your wife. Get our herbal tea for natural long lasting.



+2348053363999

This is a socio-spiritual USA's, lemme sit and learn