The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released on Thursday by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.





In a statement on Thursday, Army spokesman Brigadier General Sani Usman said the attention of the Nigerian Army is drawn to a video clip released by Boko Haram from an undisclosed location a while ago, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims.



He said: “While effort is ongoing to subject the video for further forensic analysis, the Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it has captured and occupied the last known stronghold of the terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.”



He added that: “We would like to reassure the public that this video is nothing but mere terrorists propaganda aimed at creating fear in the mind of people and to remain relevant.”



“Therefore, there is no cause for alarm, more so as concerted effort in clearing the vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists wherever they might be hiding is still ongoing,” he stated.



Usman noted that troops deployed in various parts of the north east have continued to intensify search for all persons associated with Boko Haram with a view to bring them to justice.



He enjoined the public to go about their normal lawful business, remain vigilant and security conscious and report any suspicious person or group of persons to security agencies.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/army-dismiss-new-shekau-video/178275.html



Lalasticlala, Mynd44

Shecow, za game is ober por you. 10 Likes

This is super story. 7 Likes 3 Shares

let him stop hiding and come fight like a man na. mtsw 1 Like

Linus is dat U 1 Like

Nigerian army is desperately trying to save face to no avail 22 Likes 3 Shares

[size=28pt]but where is shekau?[/size] 1 Like

Whatever happens, I strongly believe that by 2019 Book Haram will be a thing of the past.



God bless Nigeria.

God bless PMB. 2 Likes

Na wa oooo 3 Likes

booked







I sure know that the gallant army will capture the book shekau was holding in that video 3 Likes





I will pass! Propaganda my foot Coming from an army who constantly does thisI will pass! Propaganda my foot 6 Likes

SWORD419:

let him stop hiding and come fight like a man na. mtsw But Una talk say him don die. But Una talk say him don die. 2 Likes

Yes we know is propaganda, but please tell us how you captured, sambisa's main camp without any casualty, No Shekau, No chibok girls, No arms, No ammunition, No vehicles, only burnt huts.



And shamelessly a whole Major general is presenting a flag and quran that they belong to Shekau, did we send him their with tax payers money to get his flag.



What may have happened is that the terrorist totally move out then the soldiers move in. And named it CAMP ZERO and are now claiming glory who knows if that was a strategy by the terrorist.



Buhari should know that you can win election by propaganda but cannot rule by propaganda,



I was a staunch Buharist from 2003-2015 but am seriously disappointed in him, he is totally clueless on how take us to promise land always doing trial and error, no wonder our elders said he is synonymous with hunger, this same thing happened in 1984



Just imagine, Dollar is N500 this evening, at this rate it will be N1000 or more by 2019 26 Likes 1 Share





Don't tell me I celebrated this victory in vain. Was even bragging to my bro that naija is now very safe as we have finally cleared bokos.



Dude will be looking at me with his left eye if he reads this now.



Whatever, I know the end is near for shakeu and his boys, I strongly believe so.





Be empowered here:



www.nairaland.com/1798724/



Thank me later. Hmmm. This is really confusing. Don't even know who to believe anymore. Habba Naija.Don't tell me I celebrated this victory in vain. Was even bragging to my bro that naija is now very safe as we have finally cleared bokos.Dude will be looking at me with his left eye if he reads this now.Whatever, I know the end is near for shakeu and his boys, I strongly believe so.Be empowered here:Thank me later. 3 Likes

Of course it's propaganda 1 Like

Considering that it was this same army that said that "107 abducted girls of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok were freed" and maintained this claim for 3 days following the abduction (aided by the naivete of GEJ) The purported video raises a lot of questions 2 Likes



A Propaganda formulated just to Score cheap Christmas point Because they knew they've Done Absolutely Nothing for almost 20 Months In Office. Boko Haram is real but was supported by the Northern leaders and even Buhari was sympathetic to their cause so that Jonathan will fall. That is why he said an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North. Even the Chibok girls kidnap was a conspiracy involving the Borno state governor.



3 Likes

Lol....bush meat don catch the hunter....

hmm.... To me, Bokoharam is defeated... No hiding place for the wicked.

God bless Nigeria Army

Another word/name for APC is propaganda 2 Likes

HAH:

Shame on the army 1 Like

I knew it! Claims and counter claims. Army, we are watching you in 3D 2 Likes

I trust the army on this



The shekau video is just a mere threat

Useless brukutu military

Buhari is a dullard

Lai is a lair

Brutai is a slowpoke



They can only deceive zombies 1 Like 1 Share