₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,684 members, 3,280,973 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 07:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. (4002 Views)
|Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:09pm
The Nigerian Army has dismissed a new video released on Thursday by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau as mere propaganda.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/army-dismiss-new-shekau-video/178275.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by INTROVERT(f): 7:10pm
Shecow, za game is ober por you.
10 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by FisifunKododada: 7:11pm
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by Epraize(m): 7:11pm
This is super story.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by SWORD419: 7:12pm
let him stop hiding and come fight like a man na. mtsw
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by mytime24(f): 7:12pm
Linus is dat U
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by Logician: 7:12pm
Nigerian army is desperately trying to save face to no avail
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by themosthigh: 7:12pm
[size=28pt]but where is shekau?[/size]
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by AnonyNymous(m): 7:12pm
Whatever happens, I strongly believe that by 2019 Book Haram will be a thing of the past.
God bless Nigeria.
God bless PMB.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by mayowagabriel(m): 7:13pm
Na wa oooo
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by simplemach(m): 7:13pm
Ok
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by SexyNairalander: 7:13pm
booked
I sure know that the gallant army will capture the book shekau was holding in that video
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by Oildichotomy(m): 7:13pm
Coming from an army who constantly does this
I will pass! Propaganda my foot
6 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by ItzHoludex(m): 7:14pm
k
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by dapsoneh: 7:14pm
Kk
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by scrapNG(f): 7:14pm
ok
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by elfmann: 7:14pm
SWORD419:But Una talk say him don die.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by HAH: 7:14pm
Yes we know is propaganda, but please tell us how you captured, sambisa's main camp without any casualty, No Shekau, No chibok girls, No arms, No ammunition, No vehicles, only burnt huts.
And shamelessly a whole Major general is presenting a flag and quran that they belong to Shekau, did we send him their with tax payers money to get his flag.
What may have happened is that the terrorist totally move out then the soldiers move in. And named it CAMP ZERO and are now claiming glory who knows if that was a strategy by the terrorist.
Buhari should know that you can win election by propaganda but cannot rule by propaganda,
I was a staunch Buharist from 2003-2015 but am seriously disappointed in him, he is totally clueless on how take us to promise land always doing trial and error, no wonder our elders said he is synonymous with hunger, this same thing happened in 1984
Just imagine, Dollar is N500 this evening, at this rate it will be N1000 or more by 2019
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by Strongbest(m): 7:14pm
Hmmm. This is really confusing. Don't even know who to believe anymore. Habba Naija.
Don't tell me I celebrated this victory in vain. Was even bragging to my bro that naija is now very safe as we have finally cleared bokos.
Dude will be looking at me with his left eye if he reads this now.
Whatever, I know the end is near for shakeu and his boys, I strongly believe so.
Be empowered here:
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
Thank me later.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by SweetJoystick(m): 7:15pm
Of course it's propaganda
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by three: 7:15pm
Considering that it was this same army that said that "107 abducted girls of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok were freed" and maintained this claim for 3 days following the abduction (aided by the naivete of GEJ) The purported video raises a lot of questions
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by Dc4life(m): 7:15pm
A Propaganda formulated just to Score cheap Christmas point Because they knew they've Done Absolutely Nothing for almost 20 Months In Office. Boko Haram is real but was supported by the Northern leaders and even Buhari was sympathetic to their cause so that Jonathan will fall. That is why he said an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the North. Even the Chibok girls kidnap was a conspiracy involving the Borno state governor.
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by echemoses(m): 7:15pm
Lol....bush meat don catch the hunter....
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by adioolayi(m): 7:15pm
hmm.... To me, Bokoharam is defeated... No hiding place for the wicked.
God bless Nigeria Army
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by curvilicious: 7:15pm
Another word/name for APC is propaganda
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by adblack10(m): 7:16pm
HAH:
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by megareal(f): 7:16pm
I knew it! Claims and counter claims. Army, we are watching you in 3D
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by misslizzy22: 7:16pm
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by dpete1(m): 7:17pm
I trust the army on this
The shekau video is just a mere threat
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:17pm
Useless brukutu military
Buhari is a dullard
Lai is a lair
Brutai is a slowpoke
They can only deceive zombies
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram: Army Dismisses Shekau's New Video.. by kettle84(m): 7:18pm
Nigerian army and boko haram in a show of video propaganda.continue deceiving yourselves.
2 Likes
CBN Awards N9.5bn Contract For Construction Of Conference Centre At UNIJOS / The Beauty Of Computer Aided Design CAD / Is The World Bank Ready For Okonjo-iweala?
Viewing this topic: shammah1(m), BazyLastard, lexluthur007(m), anjowaka510, magni2016(m), raphlenee(m), easiaq, Ebullience, jideflows(m), mastermaestro(m), HAH, peekay007, banjul01, smj232(m), topstory, edpunter, Jesusloveyou, Sharu001, fuckingAyaya(m), Baroba(m), ajepako(f), tollytexy(m), infohenry(m), ItsTheBachelor, tanwiz, babaneenoni, ampulki, lawmanlala(m), sparkhalifaSpk(m), lafakale(m), realsemaj, 01mcfadden(m), nnachukz(m), Sirmuel1(m), johndan102, fkdmods, prinzade, sabatok(m), bauer36(m), jidedoKQ(m), oyegunsimo, good4love, DeZoro(m), azidomedogo, jlinkd78, Ezerbullet(m), rightminds, apatuku, Gymin(m), 2shur, Otunba250, pope191, lakesider(m), davidodiba(m), Bari22(m), Neyiok, misslizzy22, KingsArome(m), jidxin(m) and 149 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9