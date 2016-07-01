₦airaland Forum

FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed

FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:29pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamme, said on Thursday the Federal Government would in the new year release a calendar of festivals across the country.

Mohammed made this known in Offa, Kwara State at the 2016 Edition of the ”Íjakadi Festival”, a traditional wrestling event, which started in the 14th century.

The minister said that the aim was to attract tourists and enable them plan their trips around the festivals.

“We believe that this is one of the best ways to attract global visitors to our festivals and help to make them viable entities,” he said.

The minister, represented by Mr Raphael Arulogun, General Manager of NTA Ilorin, said the government was also working with the private sector to make major festivals attractive to domestic and foreign tourists.

He said the government also planned to leapfrog the major events to the top cadre of global festivals, adding that the starting point would be to train the managers of the festivals.

”As you may be aware, the training of festival managers is contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that we signed with the British Council.

“Also included in another MoU, which we signed with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, is the need to ensure that festivals like Ijakadi are not just a mere jamboree but also a source of economic empowerment for the people.

“It will help to inject foreign exchange into the economy and create jobs, especially for the communities in which such festivals are situated,” the minister said.

Mohammed said the beneficiaries of the partnership with the private sector would include major festivals like the Abuja Carnival.

He said the training would bring out their full potentials and become household names like the Edinburgh International Festivals, the Rio Carnival in Brazil and the Notting Hill Festival in London.

”Our ultimate aim is to ensure that our festivals are among the top 20 festivals in the world,” he said.

The minister lauded Offa Descendants Union (ODU) , the organiser of the ”Ijakadi Festival” for reviving and sustaining the age-long event.

He said the festival “reinforces the community’s tradition of strength and determination and addresses the notion of equality among all the indigenes of Offa.”

Kwara Governor, Abdulfatai Ahmed also commended the organiser for reviving Ijakadi Festival, adding that it will go a long way in uniting the community.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Environment, Otunba Taiwo Joseph, said the state would partner with the community to make the festival a tourist attraction.

The National President of ODU, Alhaji Najeemdeen Yasin, said the Offa community is known with a popular slogan “Ijakadi Loro Offa’, meaning Ijakadi is the tradition of the Offa people.

“This slogan does not translate to the ordinary meaning that the Offa people are pugnacious or that they fight for no cause, rather it depicts the struggle to achieve or excel.

“Offa people are always on top of whatever challenges that confront them and they fight and find solutions to such problems.

“This concept is now demonstrated in two wrestlers trying to defeat each other,’’ Yasin said.

According to him, the festival is a forum to bring the sons and daughters of Offa together to work for the progress and development of the community.

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by walcut(m): 7:34pm
Nice one.
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by wise7(m): 7:38pm
Masquerade job loading

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:39pm
Useless government
Masquerade minister
Lying liers

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Godfullsam(m): 7:41pm
Fg should declare public holidays in all the festival days.

I mean NATIONAL public holidays grin

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:42pm
wise7:
Masquerade job loading
That job is reserved for zombies
Sarrki is a prime candidate

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:43pm
Godfullsam:
Fg should declare public holidays in all the festival days.

I mean NATIONAL public holidays grin
This is how to identify lazy folks grin
Abeg enjoy cos dullards are in authority

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by kokosin: 7:44pm
which kind rubbish be dis....God.....y Na....

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:46pm
kokosin:
which kind rubbish be dis....God.....y Na....
What were u thinking when u were voting Buhari?

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by madridguy(m): 7:50pm
Good development.
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by kokosin: 8:08pm
KidsNEXTdoor:

What were u thinking when u were voting Buhari?
I mad to vote dis mumu man?

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by talented143(m): 8:11pm
Ok
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by hardewalleh(m): 8:13pm
grin
its lie Mohammed

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Mysticluv(f): 8:13pm
I hear undecided
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by faitheverest(f): 8:13pm
That moment grand Ma cooks Christmas rice and everybody is in the village even cousins... My dear, every plate becomes useful, no matter the size! Hahahahah

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Mechette(m): 8:14pm
Maka why now

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by DirtyGold: 8:14pm
What's tha business?

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Promismike(m): 8:15pm
THE MONEY THAT WILL BE WASTED ON THESE WOULD BE USEFULL IF INVESTED ON YOUNG ENTERPRENOURS WHO NEED MONEY TO START BUSINESSES. CLUELESS GOVERNMENT

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Riversides2003(m): 8:15pm
.
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by yjgm(m): 8:16pm
We're moving in the right direction
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Agulimah: 8:16pm
Lai Mohammed my guy

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by ct2(m): 8:17pm
it not funny

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Olasco93: 8:17pm
Minister of Owanbe Affairs (MOA) haff spoken.

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Splinz(m): 8:18pm
So Lie is still in the business of masquerades? undecided

Anyways, great zombies like sarrki will make a great masquerade... cheesy

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by realGURU(f): 8:19pm
2017 is gonna be a great year

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by emynike2001(m): 8:19pm
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by oganass(m): 8:20pm
liar muhammed

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by rhektor(m): 8:21pm
Godfullsam:
Fg should declare public holidays in all the festival days.

I mean NATIONAL public holidays grin

So that the economy can rest in peace?
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by celestialAgent(m): 8:21pm
Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by gurunlocker: 8:21pm
Abeg just leave one slot of masquerade washer for Chief of zombie, NL.

Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by henryobinna(m): 8:22pm
na wa oh,

