|FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:29pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohamme, said on Thursday the Federal Government would in the new year release a calendar of festivals across the country.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/fg-to-release-calendar-of-festivals-across-country-in-2017-lai-mohammed/178278.html
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by walcut(m): 7:34pm
Nice one.
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by wise7(m): 7:38pm
Masquerade job loading
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:39pm
Useless government
Masquerade minister
Lying liers
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Godfullsam(m): 7:41pm
Fg should declare public holidays in all the festival days.
I mean NATIONAL public holidays
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:42pm
wise7:That job is reserved for zombies
Sarrki is a prime candidate
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:43pm
Godfullsam:This is how to identify lazy folks
Abeg enjoy cos dullards are in authority
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by kokosin: 7:44pm
which kind rubbish be dis....God.....y Na....
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by KidsNEXTdoor: 7:46pm
kokosin:What were u thinking when u were voting Buhari?
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by madridguy(m): 7:50pm
Good development.
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by kokosin: 8:08pm
KidsNEXTdoor:I mad to vote dis mumu man?
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by talented143(m): 8:11pm
Ok
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by hardewalleh(m): 8:13pm
its lie Mohammed
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Mysticluv(f): 8:13pm
I hear
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by faitheverest(f): 8:13pm
That moment grand Ma cooks Christmas rice and everybody is in the village even cousins... My dear, every plate becomes useful, no matter the size! Hahahahah
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Mechette(m): 8:14pm
Maka why now
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by DirtyGold: 8:14pm
What's tha business?
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Promismike(m): 8:15pm
THE MONEY THAT WILL BE WASTED ON THESE WOULD BE USEFULL IF INVESTED ON YOUNG ENTERPRENOURS WHO NEED MONEY TO START BUSINESSES. CLUELESS GOVERNMENT
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Riversides2003(m): 8:15pm
.
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by yjgm(m): 8:16pm
We're moving in the right direction
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Agulimah: 8:16pm
Lai Mohammed my guy
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by ct2(m): 8:17pm
it not funny
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Olasco93: 8:17pm
Minister of Owanbe Affairs (MOA) haff spoken.
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by Splinz(m): 8:18pm
So Lie is still in the business of masquerades?
Anyways, great zombies like sarrki will make a great masquerade...
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by realGURU(f): 8:19pm
2017 is gonna be a great year
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by emynike2001(m): 8:19pm
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by oganass(m): 8:20pm
liar muhammed
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by rhektor(m): 8:21pm
Godfullsam:
So that the economy can rest in peace?
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by celestialAgent(m): 8:21pm
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by gurunlocker: 8:21pm
Abeg just leave one slot of masquerade washer for Chief of zombie, NL.
|Re: FG To Release Calendar Of Festivals Across Country In 2017 - Lai Mohammed by henryobinna(m): 8:22pm
na wa oh,
