Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has claimed that majority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members are “vultures and hyenas” for refusing to declare their assets publicly.



The lawmaker made the assertion over the weekend while touring the late Malam Aminu Kano Musuem in Kano State.



He noted that the failure of the President’s cabinet members to declare their assets shows that they do not believe in the current anti-graft war.



Sani urged the President to reshuffle his cabinet immediately he returns from the United Kingdom, UK, where he is currently on medical vacation.



According to him, “Buhari is an island in his government and by the time he is back, he needs to disinfect and fumigate his government because in his anti-corruption crusade, he is the only person who believes in the anti-corruption war, people within his corridors of power are simply Buhari in their faces, but anti-Buhari at hearts.

“Now, tell me, how a president (Buhari) who publicly declared his own assets; and apart from him and his vice-president, nobody, even within his own close kitchen cabinet or outside veranda cabinet could publicly declare their assets. This shows the disbelief in the style of his own life and his own manner of leadership. President Buhari is surrounded by vultures and hyenas.”



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/27/buhari-surrunded-vultures-hyenas-senator-shehu-sani/

na we send am to get vultures as friends.... his problemna we send am to get vultures as friends.... 13 Likes

At least Buhari declared his thus; 'I have a plot of land in PH but I don't know the location. Lolz 7 Likes

When Aisha Buahri's wife cried out about Buhari and Buahri told her she belonged to the other room , that was when i Knew Buahri was gone. but the Psychophants never allowed buahri to reason.



Buhari personally might be a good person who might never hurt a fly but is surrounded by hyenas and vultures Like Tinubu and Amaechi and the Cabal 16 Likes

And Snakes. 3 Likes

kettykings:

When Aisha Buahri's wife cried out about Buhari and Buahri told her she belonged to the other room , that was when i Knew Buahri was gone. but the Psychophants never allowed buahri to reason.



Buhari personally might be a good person who might never hurt a fly but is surrounded by hyenas and vultures Like Tinubu and Amaechi and the Cabal sarrki no go agree with you sarrki no go agree with you 4 Likes

I voted Pmb & pyo



Coz I know they have a mind of their own



They are great leaders



Sani try another gimmick 4 Likes 2 Shares

Sani have the vultures around you allowed you to fulfill the promise you made to that blind? 1 Like 1 Share

Everyone trying to exonerate "Saint" Buhari, forgetting that he chose his friends because he trusted them. Birds of a feather... 7 Likes

vedaxcool:

Sani have the vultures around you allowed you to fulfill the promise you made to that blind? You can throw spittle and still end up saying nothing You can throw spittle and still end up saying nothing 6 Likes

Sani has been like this for a very longtime. Always sees himself as a human right activist but in reality he is just a selfish politician. He is one of them. snake 4 Likes 1 Share

Nukualofa:

You can throw spittle and still end up saying nothing



I hear you mr. Spittle. I hear you mr. Spittle. 1 Like 2 Shares

sarrki:

I voted Pmb & pyo



Coz I know they have a mind of their own



They are great leaders



Sani try another gimmick

so Buhari should continue with mind of his own while people around him loot. When Dansuki or Diezieni is mentioned will you zombies refrain from calling GEJ?? but you want us to exonerate buhari on the lootings by his cabinet. I see so Buhari should continue with mind of his own while people around him loot. When Dansuki or Diezieni is mentioned will you zombies refrain from calling GEJ?? but you want us to exonerate buhari on the lootings by his cabinet. I see 11 Likes

sarrki:

I voted Pmb & pyo

Coz I know they have a mind of their own

They are great leaders

Sani try another gimmick ROBOTIC ZONE-B ROBOTIC ZONE-B 9 Likes 1 Share

And what are you surrounded by mr know-it-all?





That is why the vultures are hiding him in London. That is why the vultures are hiding him in London. 2 Likes

God must keep Buhari alive to put PDP to shame.

I want we the APC supporters on Nairaland to go on a serious dry fasting for our president. He will not die but live.

God must continue his good works with Buhari.



God bless APC

God bless Buhari

God bless Nigeria

Wetin concern me

Making excuses for buhari where as GEJ could not be allowed even with all d vultures around him

he looks like an old malnourished and dying vulture... when you look at buhari what does he look likehe looks like an old malnourished and dying vulture...

Make we hear word! How many months did it take him to pick the hyenas and vultures? He went to the bush, saw different kinds of animals and decided to pick hyenas and vultures 2 Likes

Because he is dead meat. Or why else will vultures and Hyenas surrounds you? Watch NAT Geo wild una no go watch, Na Telemodu. 3 Likes

Shehu Sani, quit this bickering and do your job my friend.

Shehu should go take several seats.

Show me your friends, they say..... 1 Like

Buhari is a snake. 1 Like

Saint surrounded by thieves

I DISAGREE! BECAUSE

BUBU IS SURROUNDED BY BLOOD SUCKING VAMPIRES!

vulture bawo, hyena bawo. .. is buhari an animal,

is Nigeria a zoological garden .