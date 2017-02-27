₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,712 members, 3,390,066 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani (7863 Views)
Aisha Buhari: President Buhari Surrounded By ‘Strangers' - Guardian / Photos Of Fayose Surrounded By Gun-Wielding Hunters / Dino Melaye's Real Age Surrounded By Controversy - (photo Proof) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by highrise07(m): 1:02pm
Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has claimed that majority of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members are “vultures and hyenas” for refusing to declare their assets publicly.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/27/buhari-surrunded-vultures-hyenas-senator-shehu-sani/
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:05pm
his problem na we send am to get vultures as friends....
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by sekundosekundo: 1:07pm
At least Buhari declared his thus; 'I have a plot of land in PH but I don't know the location. Lolz
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by kettykings: 1:13pm
When Aisha Buahri's wife cried out about Buhari and Buahri told her she belonged to the other room , that was when i Knew Buahri was gone. but the Psychophants never allowed buahri to reason.
Buhari personally might be a good person who might never hurt a fly but is surrounded by hyenas and vultures Like Tinubu and Amaechi and the Cabal
16 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by YESpParticipant: 1:22pm
Also Read the notice of a nationwide peaceful protest by yes-p participants here... http://www.nairaland.com/3652654/yes-p-notice-peaceful-nationwide-protest
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by philGeo(m): 1:45pm
And Snakes.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by CROWNWEALTH019: 1:47pm
kettykings:sarrki no go agree with you
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by sarrki(m): 1:52pm
I voted Pmb & pyo
Coz I know they have a mind of their own
They are great leaders
Sani try another gimmick
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by vedaxcool(m): 4:22pm
Sani have the vultures around you allowed you to fulfill the promise you made to that blind?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by mastermaestro(m): 5:58pm
Everyone trying to exonerate "Saint" Buhari, forgetting that he chose his friends because he trusted them. Birds of a feather...
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by Nukualofa: 6:26pm
vedaxcool:You can throw spittle and still end up saying nothing
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by Ahmadgani(m): 6:31pm
Sani has been like this for a very longtime. Always sees himself as a human right activist but in reality he is just a selfish politician. He is one of them. snake
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by vedaxcool(m): 6:35pm
Nukualofa:
I hear you mr. Spittle.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by basilo102: 8:06pm
sarrki:
so Buhari should continue with mind of his own while people around him loot. When Dansuki or Diezieni is mentioned will you zombies refrain from calling GEJ?? but you want us to exonerate buhari on the lootings by his cabinet. I see
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by otitokoroleti: 9:07pm
sarrki:ROBOTIC ZONE-B
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:10pm
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by omenkaLives: 9:10pm
And what are you surrounded by mr know-it-all?
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by OBAGADAFFI: 9:10pm
That is why the vultures are hiding him in London.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by IpobExposed: 9:11pm
God must keep Buhari alive to put PDP to shame.
I want we the APC supporters on Nairaland to go on a serious dry fasting for our president. He will not die but live.
God must continue his good works with Buhari.
God bless APC
God bless Buhari
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by Chikelue2000(m): 9:11pm
Wetin concern me
Making excuses for buhari where as GEJ could not be allowed even with all d vultures around him
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by gocac(f): 9:11pm
when you look at buhari what does he look like he looks like an old malnourished and dying vulture...
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by UnknownT: 9:11pm
Make we hear word! How many months did it take him to pick the hyenas and vultures? He went to the bush, saw different kinds of animals and decided to pick hyenas and vultures
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by Idrismusty97(m): 9:12pm
Because he is dead meat. Or why else will vultures and Hyenas surrounds you? Watch NAT Geo wild una no go watch, Na Telemodu.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by gbishman: 9:12pm
Shehu Sani, quit this bickering and do your job my friend.
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by Ije004: 9:12pm
Shehu should go take several seats.
Show me your friends, they say.....
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by onosprince(m): 9:13pm
Buhari is a snake.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by MrPresident1: 9:13pm
Saint surrounded by thieves
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by otitokoroleti: 9:13pm
I DISAGREE! BECAUSE
BUBU IS SURROUNDED BY BLOOD SUCKING VAMPIRES!
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by highrise07(m): 9:15pm
vulture bawo, hyena bawo. .. is buhari an animal,
is Nigeria a zoological garden .
|Re: Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas – Shehu Sani by Sincere4u(m): 9:17pm
Mtcheeeeeeew.
We know he surrounded himself with those so why this hypocritical noise?.
People that don't have meaningful things to say should let us hear word.
He would've made more sense had he blamed Buhari for surrounding himself with vultures.
Check that whistle blower for sycophancy.
Shell Plans $5 Billion Sale Of Oil Fields In Nigeria / This Photo Will Haunt Obama / 2,500 ACN Members Defect To PDP In Kwara
Viewing this topic: ruudboie(m), Robinhoodxxx(f), Saintp(m), OkeOladimeji, HUMPHERY(m), maticanto(m), Amiano(m), t111(m), mabelly, Obumiyk(m), debanj326, saintgp(m), abba1992, tpapi, deyemia, Sikariyelwa, auggie340(f), mikoyo200(m), alkyno47, amodu(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10